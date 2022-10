00:00

Wall Street earnings begin right now with JP Morgan and it's a beat on investment banking with the numbers for 3Q. Let's get to Sonali Basak. Jon, you're looking at fixed income trading revenues that blew through Wall Street's estimates. That's very good news for Jamie Dimon and his traders that just got promoted over at that bank. Equities, however, is light. Remember, we do have Morgan Stanley coming up soon as well. The question is, is this J.P. Morgan's one quarter being lighter than analysts estimates or are we going to see this follow through in Morgan Stanley and JP and Goldman Sachs next week? Can you reconcile these numbers with the commentary that's come out of the C suite over this bank? I can because this is at the end of the third quarter. Things have gotten worse since then. So I think the forward looking commentary is going to be very important here on whether these numbers can be maintained in fixed income trading in particular. Now, again, we're going to want to take a look at what those provisions for credit losses look like. So far, headlines crossing the wires there there at one point five billion dollars worth of provisions. That means they're a little bit higher than what Wall Street had initially estimated. What analysts were expecting. Here's the thing. Provisions this quarter can take higher in future quarters if they think that the economy will get worse. So all that commentary that Jamie Diamond may have and Jeremy Barnum may have about whether this is kind of it's based on their calculations of where the next year is headed or whether those provisions can get worse. Is this partly also giving lip service to the fact that they haven't passed on that much in terms of higher interest to their savings accounts, to their deposits, and they've capped a much bigger proportion of the net interest income given how much yields have risen? It's such a tough spot to be in because lawmakers were asking them this just a couple of weeks ago, why aren't consumers seeing higher savings rates? Credit card loans have been rising throughout the year. So they are lending still, yet they are also accumulating money. So they're in a rock and a hard place with that because lawmakers are asking for it, but they are still hoarding cash. Lisa, what you make of this Haidi Lun, they have to resume buybacks next year. So that's a big deal, right? Because remember, there was a lot of concern about the buybacks with JP Morgan, especially given all of that concern that Jamie Dimon has laid out about where they are in terms of capital positioning in the face of higher capital requirements that he calls really arbitrary based on rules that are kind of made out of thin air.