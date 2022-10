00:00

We see this being highlighted by the video, sees Uganda speaking at the IMF meetings on the sidelines, saying, again, reiterating this need to extend loans to make sure these developers are delivering these homes going into the party Congress. This is obviously just one of the pressure points for the economy. Thank you for having me here today. You know, you look at the economy, it's all the fun we mark down our forecasts for both this year and for next year. So now we expect growth this year to be three point two percent. And when you look at this figure, as is mentioned in the intro, China for the last really since 2000 has grown at double on average the pace of global growth. And it has always grown at least two percentage points faster in global growth. Yet this year, at three point two percent, it's actually exactly the same as the global growth. So that's an example of the headwinds from the struggles in the property sector and ongoing management of the pandemic. The problem is we go into this party, Congress, expecting political change in the leadership across their roles in the leadership, at least if not for the man on top. But that doesn't necessarily translate to economic policy change or even public health policy change. Right. So what expectations do you have coming out of this weekend? I think a lot of people are speculating about changes in Covid policy. Perhaps the meeting. I think, you know, for us, rather than speculate, I can say what we assume. So far, our forecasts need to make an assumption about Covid and we assume that the 0 Covid policy, that the conditions are in place to lift that by the end or the middle by the second part of twenty twenty three when we step back and look at 0 Covid in 2020 and 2021. China arguably had some of the best macroeconomic outcomes in the world, and if you measure that by scoring along with the U.S. and Korea, they had the least amount of scarring. But that fissure is different. What we see is the combination of more transmissible variants of Covid and the zero Covid policy leading to significant economic disruption. So you mention the Covid zero policy. You've also mentioned the housing slump in the IMF report that could potentially also translate to a banking crisis. Where will the biggest threat for the Chinese economy come from? Are these the domestic issues at play or also externally because of global demand? Yeah, did you hit upon it? The three big issues. There's there's headwinds from management of the pandemic. There's headwinds from the struggles in the property sector. And then there's headwinds from weakening external demand for similar to the global economy. China is also facing challenges in the period ahead. Steve, in the long term, do you expect China to be able to achieve the doubling of the size of the 2020 GDP like President Xi Jinping promised by 2035? Know if we if we look back over the last 20 years, China has really had remarkable economic development. Its average growth of around 9 percent and some people even call this the China growth miracle. Max, you're not a fan of that term. It really wasn't a growth miracle. You know, China pursued economic reforms that really tapped into the potential of the market. And it's those reforms that propelled growth. So the question about going forward is going forward, we basically need to see the same recipe. Can China advance market based reforms that better allocate resources that can kind of propel that type of robust and sustainable growth? That's good for China, but it's also good for the world economy because China can lift demand for its trading partners. And the absence of real demand from open borders. What about stimulus and the impact on that? Are you seeing more stimulus in the pipeline? How have they done on that compared to previous instances? China clearly had this policy space to support the economy. When we look at monetary policy this year, we have seen some reductions in interest rates and we see space from monetary policy to stay accommodative. Inflation is low and there still an output gap. And we see value in using interest rate and price signal as a tool of monetary policy. I think really the key is fiscal policy. This year we have seen fiscal policy be supportive of the man. But I would highlight it's not just the size of the deficit and how much they increase spending, but really the composition of spending. That's really potential to rotate the composition of fiscal policy to shift away from supporting investment and more towards supporting consumption. This actually would provide a bigger boost to demand. We think the multipliers on measures to boost consumption are higher and it would help provide relief to households that are feeling the difficulties of the current economic situation.