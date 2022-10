00:00

What do you make of the significance of these headlines? Well, Taylor, the Atlanta Fed president says he discovered the call it illegitimate trading. At this point, we don't know if it was illegal and amended. Seven years of his financial disclosure forms told the Atlanta Fed board about it, told the board of the Federal Reserve about it, and says its third party problem. When he came to the Fed, he decided to let a third party handle his investments so that he would be at arm's length. But as you see there in his letter, he said he was unaware of the trades during the blackout periods, but unaware and unaware of his holdings of Treasury funds exceeding Fed limits. And so he's as I said, he has redone his financial disclosure forms. Basically, what it comes down to is Bostic admitted securities transactions that were made on his behalf. From his disclosure forms, he held more than 50 thousand dollars worth of Treasury funds violating Fed policy. That was a new policy that was adopted last year. He extended it. He had extensive trading, which he says was done by the third parties during the blackout periods, and that included the blackout period of March and April 20 20 that got the former Dallas Fed Bank president Robert Kaplan into trouble. Mike, I just want to stop you there. Can we just get one clarification there? When you say that these trades were omitted from those forms, is that more of an oversight or intentional? Do we know? Well, we don't know which trades were admitted of the many trades that were made. But we do know that he says it was inadvertent, that the information didn't get to him or he overlooked information. He did say that what he had done, instead of relying on state consolidated statements, he used balanced statements that he got from the firm that managed his money and that led him to inadvertently put some wrong figures down, which have been corrected. You mentioned that Jay Powell is looking into this. The Fed put out a statement that said it has asked its inspector general to take a look at this, and they say they will accept and take appropriate actions based on the inspector general's finding. So it does seem that Rafael Bostic is trying to correct this. Whether he can get by having this information disclosed will be an interesting question, because Richard Clarett had to resign early because of some trading irregularities, even though he was later cleared by the inspector general and Rosengren. Eric Rosengren of Boston had to resign because of some inadvertent trading that he did. The Atlanta Fed board of directors, the chair has put out a statement saying that they accept President Bostic explanation and they have confidence in his explanation that he did not expect to profit from any FOMC related knowledge. So he's passed one test, but we'll see what the public test is like.