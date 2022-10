00:00

Let's talk about what's not coming off the boil, and that's a concern surrounding one particular Switzerland that Credit Suisse, of course, in talks with banks, we understand, on options if capital is needed. A Wall Street reporter, Sonali Basak joins us for more on, of course, this is a last resort for them. It would be a last resort for them to raise new money at these levels because it would be so dilutive to the shares. But they are keeping open the possibility what Credit Suisse is now doing as they're in talks with other firms, advisors, underwriters, to figure out what that capital plan could be. The ideal situation here for Credit Suisse. Are some of the things that we have reported potentially separating, raising money for a part of its investment banks, selling its securitized product group, which has drawn the last of many private capital firms out there, as well as potentially selling little parts of its wealth business, smaller parts of international forces, Latin American wealth business, for example. So is that enough money then to fill any potential shortfall that they would need to finance this broader restructuring that we will see the plan for in two weeks? Now, if the shares were to rise, according to Bloomberg sources, that would make a share share a capital a capital raise for. Sorry about that. February is more or less dilutive. But the question is, do they need to get there? As a reminder, Goldman Sachs, as analysts have said, that the shortfall could rise to 8 billion Swiss francs by 2024 and be at least four billion dollars. That four billion dollar number is the one that a lot of folks have been hanging on to now as they talk to underwriters. That number will become much more clear.