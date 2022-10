00:00

Lorretta, tell us what you know the current sentiment is. You just have your credit tracker out today. Yeah. So the current sentiment in the offshore market has actually this week worsened because just yesterday we saw a major developers SIFI holding actually who just sold a stake guaranteed bond weeks ago has defaulted on a convertible bond offshore. And investors are still watching for any signs of further stress on this offshore debt. But that just means that state help for these developers currently isn't enough because SIFI previously thought one of the stronger developer has not been able to hold up. And this was the developer that had the state guarantee bonds. Exactly. And you thought that everyone thought that this was going to be kind of the big game changer for the market. Why has it still. Why are we not see any kind of relief from that? Yeah, I think that example just tells us the extent of the liquidity crunch for these developers is so big and for a whole year. Property home sales have not been able to keep up. I mean, during the national holiday in October, you see home sales still slumping, which means developers have not been able to retrieve their major source of funding, which is the home sales. And I think, on the other hand, when the state back fund was initially release by people's expectation was that it will be mainly for those stronger ones, the ones that don't actually have any liquidity issues. And also, if you look at the size of these guaranteed bonds, it's not huge compared to, you know, there. Their actual liquidity needs for the part of Congress, of course, are just two days away. Do investors still have any hopes about what could come out from there when it comes to property? I think earlier this week, they'll hopes has definitely been hammered because we've seen People's Daily has reiterated its stance on Covid policy, which means that, you know, there's not huge hopes for any kind of turnaround in that fundamental policy, which is what we really need to see for property sales for for the economy to pick up. And then on the other hand, I think there's still some thin hopes for further support for the property sector as a whole. You know, we might see some kind of a funding support for the property sector. But whether as if these funding will trickle down to these weaker developers, the weaker credit, that remains a question.