Beyond the Bell 10/14/22

00:00

Beyond the Bell Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the US market clothes starts right now. And right now, we are about two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Romaine Bostick Caroline Hyde Taylor Riggs gotten you down to the closing bell had helped take us beyond the bell. It's our global simulcast with Carol Massar a.m. Sunday. We welcome our audiences across Bloomberg Television, Bloomberg Radio and on YouTube as well. Crucial moments of the day, Carol, and really crucial moments of the week. A market that really can't gain any traction, at least not to the upside now. And take a look at these last few minutes. We're taking another leg down here. So we're at our lows of the session. That means down more than 3 percent on the Nasdaq, down about two and a half percent on the S & P 500. So you're really feeling this negative tone, Tim, going into the weekend, a negative tone. But we've got some optimism just now from Emory. Emily, Roland Koch, chief investment strategist at John Hancock. Investment Management generally sees an attractive entry point right now for fixed income, a better entry point than we've seen over the last decade, she says. But there's a compelling entry point for some of the higher quality companies that call quality factor companies and specifically tech names. Classic S & P 500 tech companies that she says are attractive right now. Interesting. I guess if you believe the forward P E ratios, those for being and I've been debating it all depends on if we're in a structurally new environment. And that, of course is the question and we leave anything right now. Okay. Do you believe in Santa Claus? I do. Absolutely. All right. In all seriousness, though, I mean, we we don't actually have time to do this big discussion. But to Taylor's point, I think we also need to kind of start talking about some of those other metrics, because I think when you start looking at price to sales and some of the other metrics, like the value price to cash flow valuation metrics look way different than just on a P and we do P if they have no. That's the ongoing battle for you. But also it's about the alternative, the alternatives you mentioned, whether it's in a fixed income that has a better entry point is just hearing from many. Ronan. Yeah. From Emily Roland there. And we're going to hear right now the closing bells here in New York on this Friday afternoon. Another wild week here in the markets. It looked like just I don't know, a couple of days ago, we were talking about a big rally on our hands here yesterday and now a couple of days ago yesterday hold sort of a plug here. Nevertheless, the Dow Jones Industrial Average going to finish the day lower by about one point three percent. The S & P 500 down by about two point four percent. And the Nasdaq composite down by more than 3 percent here on the day. The Russell 2000 gonna close down by about two point six percent. And you're also seeing big declines here on the day about the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, as well as the KBW bank index, too. Right. We did see, though, continued outperformance, as I've been talking over the last couple of days for the airlines, which are up more than 4 percent this week. But did you guys see for the week overall, we know the Nasdaq's down more than 3 percent. The S & P down one and a half percent. The Dow actually a gain of about one point two percent. Yeah. Go ahead. No, go ahead. I never interrupt. That is that, of course, Carol, sort of the only index that is bucking the trend of a weekly loss, of course, that you mentioned the Dow. Take a look at where we are on a sector level. And Carol, to your point, it is red all the way across the screen except for the lone green sector. And that is the financials. A lot of the finances, of course, that we heard from today are getting a boost higher as much as 1 to even 4 percent a little bit earlier. I know that we'll dig into that everywhere else. So a lot of red on the screen to and out this week. And some of this is sort of that classic risk off trade. You have materials and energy and autos and 70s in there, but you also have technology. And you know, Tim, earlier to your point about what is the safe haven in this environment, technology not even able to catch a bit either. All of these, Carol. They're off about three to even six and a half percent. Yeah, really significant move certainly to the downside there. So in terms of gainers, really a big standout in today's trade. No doubt about it were the big banks. In fact, the top three out of four names in the S & P 500 were the big banks, J.P. Morgan among them, up more than 5 percent at a time today, finishing the day with about a one point seven percent gain. We know posted record quarterly net interest income, raised its guidance for the year. So a lot going on there for that one. U.S. Bancorp, this one was up about three point four percent by the close. No one in the S & P 500 stock was higher out of the gate, moved up after U.S. bank for one approvals from the Fed and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to acquire M U FTSE Union Bank. They also that news came just hours after the bank reported third quarter results which showed revenue. Net interest margins, beating analyst estimates. So that was definitely an out performer. And then the airlines I know I've been talking about it a lot. Delta adding on another two point three percent in today's trade. Topping the S & P 500 getting an upgrade by COWAN today after yesterday's third quarter revenue report and saying that fourth quarter profit is outpacing expectations. Thanks to biz travelers, but airlines really outperformance for the week overall. And don't forget, we can get some more news in terms of earnings from airlines next week. Okay. From the skies to the ground, though, because we've got to talk Tesla. The company closed down seven point six percent today, extending its slump from a record reached last November to 50 percent. Tesla shares now trading at two hundred and five dollars. We did get. Note from Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas earlier today who said that twenty at twenty twenty three estimates for the automotive sector must fall significantly, but of course, higher rates not helping a company like Tesla much either. Also, First Republic, the biggest decline on a percentage basis in the S & P 500. Today, the worst performer there is said net interest margin for 2022, now expected to be at the lower end of its guidance range. Investors sending shares down by sixteen point four percent today. Beyond meat finishing down 10 percent, it lowered its full year sales outlook. It said it's going to cut about a fifth of its global workforce, including several top executives. We should also note that CEO Doug Ramsey. Remember, he was suspended back in September after his arrest on allegations that he beat a man's nose is leaving the company. Funny that that's having a quick look at what's happening in terms of commodities, because, I mean, I go across asset for a moment. A sea of red. Why? Because you've got one area of green. And is the US dollar strength that means commodities well over somewhat got WTI crude up by 3 percent. Brent crude also off by about 3 percent. This is we worry about global growth trajectory and pull down our forecasts for demand somewhat. Think steel on the downside, natural gas remain pointed out earlier. Longest losing streak, eight straight weeks. That's the longest is 21 years ago. So we're down 4 percent. We've rolled off about 30 percent from our highs that we had back in natural gas. That's because we've got record production. We've also got milder weather at the moment. Mild weather, of course, roiling coffee. And in some ways you've gotten price is falling for coffee, thank goodness. But orange juice is costing you more at breakfast. We know why. Because of the weather here in the U.S. I'm looking at foreign exchange at the moment and we are seeing big moves in the Japanese yen. We are seeing one percentage point weakness. This is we see actually the finance minister over the IMF once again trying to talk about some of the extraordinary moves, the ethics volatility. He is so worried about the concerns about the one sided nature of the moves in the Japanese yen, which is at a near 24 year low. But the dollar is really in large part to answer to that as well. As I put my earpiece back in the index, it says the strengthening side of this equation, we know why the underlying inflationary areas that we see within the University of Michigan, the fact that consumer sentiment does see inflation sticking around for longer and more elevated level, the Canadian dollar. We've just seen the Bank of Canada just speaking about concerns within the economy. We've got the Rooney we could buy nine tenths percent as oil falls lower. Don't even get me started when the pound was today, higher than lower as the worry about the U-turn with Liz Truss, sovereign bonds yields pushed higher across the board. In fact, gilts did back up once again. Bonds fall, yields rise as we didn't get enough from the UK. Prime Minister Taylor Riggs. Yeah. I mean, I'm going to keep this quick. The story's the same. Yields are higher. We're getting big round numbers of 450 on a two year and a four a one now on the 10 year yield, the highest since 0 7. Yeah. And look, guys, I do want to go back to the breaking news that we had about an hour ago here, that involving the Atlanta Fed president, Rafael Bostic, saying that his asset managers made trades that broke central bank rules. Now we're learning that Fed Chair Jay Powell has asked for an investigation by the inspector general's office to be open into what happened there. And I guess this kind of brings us back to where we were. I don't know, about a year ago. Let's bring in Michael McKee here, our economics correspondent and Mike. I mean, it was I don't know, about a year ago, back in 2021, when we were kind of talking about all of these sort of disclosures that got on earth regarding Caplin and Rosengren later clarified. And even Powell himself about the trading activity of these Fed officials. What's new and what's different about what we've learned when it comes to Raphael Bostic? Well, this is another ethics question. A Fed that is struggling to defeat inflation and keep its credibility doesn't need, Bostic admitted, improper and undisclosed trading, which he says was done by a third party that he hired in order to stay out of ethics trouble. But he says he misunderstood the Fed's regulations and the third party traded on his behalf at times when it should not. He says the mistakes have been corrected, but he's filed five years of amended financial disclosure forms and says, I want to be clear at no time did I knowingly authorize or complete a financial transaction based on non-public information or with any intent to sidestep my obligations of transparent and accountable reporting. He says he did not make profits on this. But guys, he says in his statement, only a limited number of trades were made on his behalf during the blackout period. But the Fed's ethics officers say he admitted substantial numbers of securities transactions from the disclosure forms. He had extensive trading during blackout periods, including that March, April 2020 period when the Fed was intervening in markets. And the president, while the president of the Atlanta Fed, says the board of directors there has accepted his explanation. As you mentioned, the chairman of the Federal Reserve is now asking for an inspector general's investigation and they say they will take whatever action is appropriate. Mike, we heard a lot about what over the last year about what Fed officials are not supposed to do when it comes to their own trading and it comes to their own investments. What are they allowed to do? How can a Fed official participate in markets? Well, it's gotten to the point where they can have very. Little they could do index funds. They can hold Treasury securities, but in funds, not trade them actively. It's really been sort of clamped down on. But the issue is when you hire somebody else to do your trading because you don't want to be involved in it. They may have incentives to trade. You could imagine fund manager looking at what was going on in March and April of 2020 and thinking, you know, I need to move money around. And unfortunately, that money belonged to someone who was involved in all of this. And it makes him look bad. We don't know for sure whether Bostic himself did anything wrong. He says this was all done on his behalf, but it sure looks bad. And as I mentioned, this is a time when the Fed is trying to hold onto some credibility. And we've had a number of these trading issues come up over the last 12 to 18 months. All right. Our thanks to our Michael McKee. Bloomberg News follows the Fed and monetary policy globally and obviously giving and weighing in on that latest news involving Rafael Bostic. We'll continue to cover it up. Bloomberg News from more head to Bloomberg dot com or check out the Bloomberg terminal. That's a wrap for across platform coverage, radio, TV, YouTube, Beyond the Bell. We will see you again same time, same place on Monday.