A brutal year. I don't think you've seen the CSIRO had it performed so badly leading up to a party Congress. We've seen the worst of it, you think? Why is always difficult to be definitive, whether we have reached the bottom and we put our savings? Actually, what we are seeing is the fundamentals are holding up better than sentiments. And what do we mean by fundamentals? It's not so much the macro fundamentals bond that the company front companies are reporting pretty decent results. And the companies that we are investing are more likely to be able to hit the growth rate of rather high teens, especially in areas they are supported by the government long term. This will be you know, you probably come across many times the green tech areas that localization. So by and large, I think we are we are still constructive at the company level. But unfortunately, the sentiment has been weighed all by all the concerns that you are familiar with that audience is familiar with. Merely call it ISE received zero. Call it strategy. Waste the end game for that as well as real estate deleveraging. What are we going to see after the Congress, year after the Congress? Do you think that investing conditions will actually look better afterwards? The general view is yes. And we have seen. Why do I say that there is in a number of policies being announced. But he has been rather piecemeal, and that has to do with personnel numbers and now are not being confirmed yet. Who is going to be heading what execution or some of these policy has been, you know, piecemeal and we should see improvement after the Congress. So it's not so much the politics, but I don't go into the politics based more on the economic policy front. After the congressman, it's now been confirmed that we should see better execution. Energy and tax. I think those are the best sectors we've seen, at least in terms of earnings wise as well. Do you do you focus on these sectors and stay there? Yes, I did. The longer term risk is actually not so much. 0 Covid hopefully not zero. Corbett For next five years, you'll be more about, you know, what we are seeing that we've been seeing for quite some time now and could beat me first was sometime in DAX the US trained attention. Yeah, and why do I raise these long term concern or long term rates? Because he has to do with our positioning in a way this is uncontrollable for us. So how we position is to look at where we can position in such a way that we are long term as well as being one, you know, on on. Can see it on the right side of the government's support. In face of this competition, the irony is that we have this competition. There is more urgency for the Chinese government to speed up on localization, which is going green as well as digitalisation. These can be software. It is can be hot where this can even be the platform companies that are under it, under the costs for under under the pressure for some time. I was gonna get your take on property because I'd take a look at a company like SIFI Holdings, which is the 15th largest developer in the country. It's given all this, the state support. These these state guarantee bonds. And yet we're seeing the bond style collapse. What gives? And as an equity investor, what do you do with that kind of information? Well, let's take a step back and look at what the government is doing in the real estate sector. I think we should give credits to the government as well in terms of persisting with the deleveraging to prevent a repeat of, you know, you can see Japan in the 90s. So this is something that we should give credit to the government. But on the other hand, we can I scrap a zero probability of a hot lending if the government government doesn't do enough to shore up competence on the home buyers on the home buyer site. This goes back to what I mentioned about the Congress, you know. Now, I'm not being confirmed yet. So the execution has been not not as I do. Hopefully we should see an improvement on that front because there are levers that the government can pull to help to support the demand side consolidation on the supply side. That will still go on. But on the demand side, the government the government needs to shore up the confidence so that it doesn't become a vicious cycle where, you know, supply and demand both becomes a spiral downwards. Yeah. If it's not properties, we'd be driving the recovery. What do you think it's going to be actually driving even just the equity rally that you're maybe foreseeing that could be coming next year or soon? I think the key has been for some time already, Chinese equities are cheap on on every measure. He was as developed. He was as if it is all historical averages, low. And then I think what will drive is basically the strategy we've got. There's a two part government strategy with got to the zero Corvette as well as the real estate. I mean, that will be at least seen by the market. And once there's some disappear, say some easing off the pressure on those two strategy, which is CEO in equities, having some headroom to the rally. What are you looking for for this earnings season in particular? How are we likely to see downgrades bottom out? A little bit more. Other sectors that you're looking at that are a little bit more positive now fundamentally as you talked about. Yeah, fundamentally, those sectors that I mentioned about going green as well as even a digitalization, they are still doing relatively well given the long runway that there could be. You know, Delta going through cycles like tech, Sammy's, they're going through cycles. So there could be some cuts in in consensus. But we are looking at a long term earnings growth and he needs to have pretty good potential over over time. And I think consumer might start to become more interesting because, you know, inflation has been coming down in terms of raw material that should help at least on the margin. And we have seen some consumer staples out quite defensive, despite what, a lockdown or a lockdown. So we we are we are still constructive on some of these sectors. And the key here is that we need to focus on, you know, even some of the small and medium enterprises that are falling nicely into these investment themes, aspiration, green digitalization, even healthcare and wealth management. So these are other areas where you can still see a small cap doing well. Asia has a natural advantage because Asia houses a lot of these companies in those five fields.