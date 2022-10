00:00

Larry, we got the CPI numbers in that we'd waited for this week. And boy, they came in hot and expected that's been doing this repeatedly. Now, what do you read in these numbers? Not so much hotter than I expected. Inflation's got a lot of momentum. The best single measure is to look out for inflation is a kind of super core measure, which is wages where you can look at the median components of inflation. They've just been running strong for a long time and not decelerating. So I think Team Transitory is engaged in a lot of wishful thinking. And I must say that I'm struck by the hypocrisy of some friends of mine like Paul Krugman, who are very quick now to focus on housing and the fact that the private indices lead the public indices when the private indices are looking soft, but were entirely unwilling to credit that argument or to pay attention to the private indices. Some months ago, when the private indices were obviously pointing to an acceleration of inflation. So I think we've got to be very, very careful here if we want to be credible about containing inflation. How much momentum is built in inflation and how can you tell? What are you looking at right now? They're telling you what happens in the fourth quarter and as we go into next year. I'm looking at core measures, I'm looking at super core measures that take housing out, take these cars out. In addition to taking food and energy out, I'm looking at the so-called median inflation component. Whatever product it is, that's right in the middle. I'm looking at the so-called trimmed mean that looks at the middle half of the distribution of product prices. And very crucially for me, I'm looking at wages, which is a kind of super core measure because labor goes into everything. And all of those are saying that inflation's not really coming down very fast if it's coming down at all and that it's way above the 2 percent target or any acceptable level. Besides the CPI numbers, Larry, a very big story throughout the week has been and continues to be Great Britain, where you had the Bank of England come in with their emergency buying of long term gilts. That is due to expire on Friday, the end of this week. Same time we now have less trust coming out and making some changes. Give us your take on what's going on in the British economy and more importantly, the management of the British economy. Look, I think this is probably going to be a textbook case of crisis creation, followed by crisis mismanagement. I'd be surprised if we were in the seventh inning of this particular set of challenges. I have said before that people now, I think, understand very clearly that when you do a military intervention, you should never give a sunset date when you're going to leave because it just emboldens the opposition. And I think something similar is true of last resort finance, where the kind of deadline the Bank of England gave, I think is asking for trouble down. Down the road. So I think we're going to see more tremors, more aftershocks, more problems. At the same time, I think we need to recognize that as serious as the British policy errors were, this might well not have happened if global economic conditions were more normal. And the kind of excesses we've had in the system mean we're in very complicated territory. Well, exactly, Larry. I guess I'm asking two things that we have global slowdown. IMF this week came out and said we're looking at a global slowdown. At the same time, we have central banks in the development countries really all raising rates at the same time. What is the likelihood we're going to see similar won't be the same, but similar sorts of problems elsewhere. Paul Sweeney when it comes to very highly leveraged places and places that are more difficult to see some of the private credit, some of the nonbank banks. I doubt we've seen the last mine go off. Some of them may be in the private sector. I think more of them may be international. You know, something that disappointed me at the IMF World Bank meetings this week was the number of countries who were reporting that they're having substantial difficulty in getting market access. And I must say, I'm sort of disappointed by the official sector people. People from the ministries of finance and the central banks who are talking about how we're going to work with the private sector to catalyse trillions of dollars of finance for green transitions that all these countries but don't seem to be doing anything about the fact that many of these countries can't even issue a bond today. So I think there's a whole set of very important challenges with respect to developing countries and emerging markets. And I'd have to say that I don't feel those challenges were really met this week. There are some fires burning and the fire department is still mostly in the station. So as we speak to you, you are in Washington for those IMF World Bank meetings and the IMF. As a practical matter, you were very outspoken in Project Syndicate piece, also actually speaking with David Malpass, the head of the World Bank, about the role of the World Bank right now on things like sustainability. What is going on there? Is the World Bank playing the role it should be playing and what should it be doing? No, I think it is playing its usual roles in its usual way. And I think generally the economic crisis of the moment demands major changes in approach. Just as the security crisis in Ukraine demanded major changes in approach, and we're not really quite seeing it yet. The World Bank needs to be much more aggressive in the use of its balance sheet, and it also needs to get much more capital. And instead of having a fight about which of those two things is more important, we need to do both of them, because the one mistake we're certain not to make is over investing in the green transition. And so we need to make sure we're doing everything we can to support that transition. So if there is a lack there, Larry, often that light comes from a lack of leadership. Do we not have the leadership we need either from the United States Treasury, the White House or for that matter, at the World Bank? I mean, would you ever consider taking over that role? I think that we do need leadership that points towards larger changes in business as usual than we're seeing in the financial area. And I think there's some mistakes being made right now at a very, very difficult moment in Africa, at a very, very difficult moment in Latin America, at a very, very difficult moment in parts of Asia. Larry, one piece of news which was actually really hit the markets but has not gotten too much attention, is what the United States did expect to semiconductors and China, the chips market really went down substantially. It took a lot of the tech with it at a time of so much difficulty globally. One of the possible effects of those sorts of trade actions, you know, the kind of large scale cut off on cooperation in semiconductors that the Biden administration announced, I don't think it's possible to pass an overall judgment on that without understanding the security risks that they saw, which depend on classified information, which those of us on the outside don't have. But this was a highly consequential increase in economic aggressiveness. This is different than a trade fight over a specific product or a specific trade practice. This was a pretty across the board effort in something that's very, very difficult to challenge China's ability to grow and to develop technology. And so I think it's going to have some far reaching implications. Larry, finally, we did have the announcement of three of your fellow economists receiving jointly Nobel Prize for economics this week. Tell us about what you took away from that award. Look, I think it was the analytical recognition of something that practical people had known for a long time, which is that banks in finance are different, that they're subject to confidence crises that are kind of apart from the fundamentals of what's going on. And that you've got to be very mindful in public policy to maintain confidence in financial leader mediation in a way that's a bit different than you have to with respect to manufacturing companies or airlines or something else. That was very fundamental research, theoretical research in the case of Diamond and Deb Vig using mathematics, careful historical study. In the case of Bernanke's that I think served him very well during his time at the Fed.