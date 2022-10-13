Unlocking Secondary Liquidity for Private Companies, Employees, Other Shareholders, and Investors
Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), an independent entity with investments from a consortium of global banks and Nasdaq, discusses its franchise which provides secondary liquidity for private companies, employees, other shareholders, and investors. NPM is creating a marketplace for owners and investors in private companies to discover price, and find liquidity in pre-IPO companies in a controlled and regulated marketplace. NPM’s CEO Tom Callahan, and Brett Mock, Head of Global Capital Markets is interviewed by Larry Tabb, Bloomberg Intelligence’s head of market structure research for STA’s 89th Annual Market Structure Conference: October 2022 (Source: Bloomberg)