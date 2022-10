00:00

Minister, could you update me, update me on the damage that is being done to Ukrainian energy infrastructure this week and what the implications of that damage is. In fact, that is the biggest attack on energy infrastructure from the old days. From the first days war and just Fieger approximate figure. So they eat something around 60 percent. And energy infrastructure over. What are the implications of that attack? What does it mean in terms of Ukrainian energy infrastructure going forwards? What does it mean in terms of your ability to weather the winter? Worse, of course, they damage a lot of capacities, a lot of facilities. And first of all, that is the first mission stations. Also, the damage, no generation companies. And and that's really the main target, we understand, was just to make obstacles for us in order to survive, let's say, in this winter. And that is the main goals of its effects. But they did that mean not exactly on energy infrastructure. It's not that the Monday was massive, but on Monday it was more than 80 missiles than it was. Yes, it is. And it's Wednesday. And even today, that was the day of the attack in the morning, the engine such. Are you expecting further attacks? And what can you do to prevent them? It looks like we have to expect attacks and so we'll see what they worry a U.S.. Was we re Lois Corporation in connection with our army and so they might succeed. Who? A set number. A lot of missiles. Which which was targeted. In terms of the preparations for the winter, how much do you have in reserve right now? How much coal do you have stored? How much gas do you have stored to see you through this winter? So, of course, we have reserve so full and then. Yes. I don't want to go into some concrete figures. So we are not looking for an increase. This reserve and one of the issues which is also important for us to do. It's important. Guess you read the. In terms of what is happening with your nuclear facilities. Rafael Emanuel, many are grossly. The IAEA chief, IAEA chief recently visited Moscow to talk about safe zones for nuclear facilities in Ukraine. Do you know what response he got? Can you update us on what he got out of Moscow, if anything at all? We don't know at this stage the concrete details, so these clubs. In Moscow, and he just arrived today. You give them the meetings with the afternoon, so we understand details what what to discuss. But the most important piece showed that he was in Kiev before this visit, Moscow the previous week and he had a meeting. Our president, Mr. Vasily Lansky, and I got the brief messages from Ukraine that we could discuss any framework. So any doubts. In the case of several points, the role of the Russian military should leave the station and that this is not a matter of discussion. And the representative item also should leave the station and only Ukrainian stops to operate as it did safely. The nuclear station. And what kind of a response during that conversation with your president? Was there an expectation from Mr. Grassi that that that would be something that would be possible? That there's been any hints from Moscow that such a strategy would be successful? What what are expectations going into the meetings later this afternoon? So, in fact, you know, at our meeting, you know what, a lot of positions and there are here are Smith all this U.S., Russian, Russian science, and we should just understand that today. What what was the response of Russians? Finally, just a couple of quick questions. You've halted electricity exports to the EU. How long do you think those links will be severed? That's depends on the situation. Yeah, we do the next day off this massive shelling. And so we would see. We declare it bad. The energy damages and the energy system and dependence on these, we would make a decision probably the restarting of. Okay, final quick question as well. We've seen the Nord Stream pipelines damaged. Obviously, we're seeing attacks that are taking place on Ukrainian soil right now. What is the status of the transit facilities in Ukraine at the moment for Russian gas and do you think the days of Ukraine being a transit country for Russian gas are now ultimately over? And this is the data the transit use are going global, so we forced the audience on the gas decreased dramatically. Putting one pack which Russian as a science desk from science, we will see. What about the horse that this one knows? The scenarios to press. Europe was often lost in one and two. So these being on fire is quite dramatic. Where was the transit and transit of gas in Europe? So we have one or two scenarios. So we understand that you realized the scenario that the Russians. It's Ukraine.