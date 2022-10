00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Of course, we saw losses in the New York session and further pressuring the Asian trading as well. Yeah, it looks like we're starting a fourth session down in the Asian trading, but so many analysts are saying this latest news actually tightens the market. You know, OPEC's slashed its demand forecast and therefore the amount of oil it needs to pump for the coming months. Big news just last week was OPEC's decision to reduce output targets by 2 million barrels a day. Actually, one million effectively when you consider that OPEC is having problems reaching its targets. But many analysts are saying their action today to slash the demand forecast, the amount of oil they need to pump 440 barrels a day and then slash estimates for global demand growth by more than twice that all are retroactive or after the fact way of justifying what they already did, they already cut the production. Take a look at price action. Meanwhile, early trading saw traders in the New York session react to the PPA. That key U.S. inflation metric came in much greater than expected. That helped push prices down. WTI at one point down more than 3 percent, settled with an eighty seven handle Brent. Futures were also down almost 3 percent in today's settle just above the ninety two dollar mark. But meanwhile, the U.S., which needs to fill the gap created by the OPEC plus production, cut back its 2023 supply and demand estimates. Look at the chart. On the right, you see a slight differential. And that's the cut. But the big issue right now, according to again capital is John Kilduff is pointing out an aspect that is still bullish for oil prices. Is that a meaningful loss of Russian supplies, especially when we count down to the December 5th deadline? That's what's getting everybody kind of spooked. PIMCO is warning that Russian oil output could be harder hit by escalating EU sanctions. And meanwhile, we've got Russia's President Putin condemning the gas pipeline leaks as an act of terror, saying energy infrastructure in the world is at risk. But the big focus is will Russia retaliate against the European nations when they impose sanctions by cutting further the amount of oil?