00:00

Are you just saying we need more pipelines, we need more fossil fuels, we need more energy? Why is there a common belief that you're anti energy? Because facts are not important with some subgroups in this country. Welcome to Washington, D.C.. This is a different country now. We all know one hundred eighty one billion dollars of U.S. energy companies. We do as much with them as anyone. I've always said they are going to be part of the solution. They're going to have the technology for decarbonisation. They actually own the. You know, wells that are no longer productive. You know, big caverns. And that's how we are going to sequester. We are never going to get to a net zero world ever. If we don't sequester and carbon capture and so they are going to have a significant role and also they're going to have a significant role in different molecules like hydrogen. So, you know, I'm now being attacked equally by the left or the right. So I'm doing something right, I hope. I don't know. It's painful. But you know what? We're moving forward and I can't talk about it tomorrow. I announce earnings so lightly. So I did there.