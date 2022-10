00:00

Happy to be joined today by Paul Schroeder, who is Invesco QQQ equity product strategist for Invesco cuz bunch of spotlight innovation as an opportunity. Welcome, Paul. Well, Mike, before we get started, correct me, I was called the queues some people call Invesco QQQ. What's what's the proper. Sure. So I'm in the proper name is Invesco QQQ, but obviously it goes by the Qs and in many different situations. So feel free to use either. I love the title. You know, we see markets moving up and down constantly. It seems like over decades innovation is commonly moved in one direction. But before we get started. Can you just give us some background with the cues actually are? Sure. So the cues are passively managed ETF. It's become one of the most widely recognized tickers in the world. You know, at this time, the queues are the fifth largest ETF in the world. Along with being the second most traded ETF in the world, and it really has become one of the preeminent large cap growth ETF out there. It accounts for 27 percent of all large cap growth ETF assets currently. Now, as I mentioned, it tracks the Nasdaq 100 index, which really it's investing in the 100 largest non-financial companies that are listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. So what we've seen throughout the years is that NASDAQ has done a phenomenal job of attracting new companies and technologically focused companies really to list on their exchange. Getting back to the title a little bit here. Innovation as an opportunity. Do you think innovation relates to growth? I definitely think it does. I think innovation is very tied to growth. You know, I think a lot of investors also expect their growth companies that they invest in to be innovative. You know, if you think about innovation in a different way, I think the ability to be innovative is also to be nimble. You know, the cues have have a long standing history of investing in companies that have been able to change and adapt as the markets have changed. A great example would be Amazon and Amazon started off as online retail bookmaker, really to put Barnes and Nobles out of business. We then became saw them become one of the largest online retailers and now there are a massive web service provider. So how would you quantify and qualify innovation? Sure, define that. I think that's been one of the challenging things that that we've seen throughout the past few years. We've obviously seen more and more investors looking for innovative companies. But you go to a company's financial statements, the term innovation doesn't show up. So the question is, how do you really quantify it? And we feel it really comes down to two different things. First and foremost, it would be research and development. That's something that does show up as an expense. And what we've seen from QQQ companies is that they've consistently spent more and more on research and development than the broader market represented by the S & P 500 and other growth benchmarks. We also see QQQ companies spend more on research and development as a percentage of revenue that they bring in somewhere around 10 percent of all revenue that's brought in, which is obviously not not a small number when you think of total sales that that a company brings in. So we feel that research and development is the first thing to look at. A second thing would be our patents. You know, obviously, research and development is a long term spend. It's something that isn't going to add to the bottom line necessarily this quarter and next quarter. It's an investment in the company to be relevant years down the line. But in the short term, between that, you'd like to see these companies filing patterns that hopefully we'll be supporting and helping out valuations over the short term.