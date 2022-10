00:00

The question at the forefront of the immigration debate, I think is going forward. Do we see the sustained inflationary effects, given the huge transition we're expecting to go into the low carbon economy, or is there actually are we still under shooting inflation once the supply effects wash out? I mean, the clean energy transition is a medium term story. I think medium to longer term story, not a not a short term story. So the short term dynamics, though, that we're seeing in terms of rising prices of fossil fuels are actually really accelerating the clean energy transition because it makes clean energy even more cost effective faster and more competitive faster. So but this is under the clean energy transition is really about the medium to long term. It's about the future of the planet at its heart and in the short term dynamics have some influence on that. But really, it's a story about the medium to long term. And but the high prices of fossil fuels now just make it even more attractive to accelerate that shift towards clean energy. What about on the investment and financing side? Have you found that the shorter term, I guess, market volatility and uncertainty? Has that made it more difficult when it comes to selling these projects? No, I don't think so at all. I mean, the cost to capital is a bit high. That's certainly true because the cost of capital shifted up across the board. But the pools of capital that want to be deployed into the clean energy transition are absolutely there. And they seem to have been very you know, they are resilient to what we're seeing going on at the moment. That's where people want to allocate capital. They can see the long term benefits to be had there. And so I don't see any disruption to those to those pools of capital. When you joined the company, it felt like the momentum was really towards decarbonisation. Since then, we've had a longer than expected conflict, which has resulted in a longer than expected energy crisis is seemingly a backlash against ESG. There's not some companies that are looking at, you know, rather than mothballing these fossil fuel projects, but reopening them to try and take advantage of the price action. Do you see that as a deterrent or a challenge in your view, though? I don't think so. It comes back to what, you know, the clean energy is now even more cost effective. You know, the very large rise in the price of fossil fuels means that alternative alternative green energy sources cost, you know, becoming cost effective today. We also expect that green energy is on the downward part of the cost curve. Fossil fuels have already you haven't got any filler to fall there. And in fact, that's it said that one of their costs are very elevated for the price. It's very elevated. But green energy has got a long way to go down that cost curve and will become less competitive today. The current fossil fuel prices. But as it moves down, the cost curve will become even more competitive going when can we expect them? The next big multibillion dollar renewable energy deal? I mean, we have seen many and we'll use when it comes to hydrogen, but when can we expect something concrete? So we're very much looking at getting a share. We're very much looking, getting. You know, we've got a couple of projects which are getting very close to first investment decision. And so, you know, we're looking to do that certainly over the next nine months or so just to have those floats announcements out there. And and they are large they are large projects we're looking at. We're looking at large projects all around the world. But we're very much working on accelerating those projects. Get the you know, get them happening, get the learning from actually doing those projects and most importantly, get that green energy out there. To what extent is a macro environment, rising rates, borrowing costs affecting the way that you're doing business right now? Because we know that sometimes in a CapEx heavy energy industry such as renewables, for example, there can be a hindrance. Right. I mean, as I said a minute ago, the cost of capital is higher. That's unambiguously the income denied that. But the supply of capital, the pools of capital wanting to invest in green. I don't see any slowdown in that at all. And while we may have seen some disruption in terms of willingness to invest in tech and whatever over the last few months as the market has been more volatile, I haven't seen any sign of that in the green space. Those pools of capital wanting to deploy into green, you know, there's still very large supply of funds and well, more than the current demand for Australia has such huge potential and competitive advantage when it comes to renewables. But what about the policy arbitrage? Is there a risk of falling behind if we don't have our innovation and inflation reduction act? Yeah, I think that's a really good, really good question, Heidi. So we have you know, Australia has a great comparative advantage. We have some of the best renewables on the planet. We have the best sun and the best wind on the planet. And so a huge endowment of great green energy resources to take advantage of. And but we need to be able to fully realize these benefits. We need to be able to deploy on scale. What we've seen in the US with the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act and also in Europe is much incentivized. But what is going on in Ukraine at the moment, which has forced them to move in even rapidly, that those big pools of capital that I was talking about, if we don't have a constructive environment here, we'll see those pools of capital deployed into the US and to Europe, even though we may be you know, Australia is, in my mind, one of the most cost competitive places to produce this. And so there is a risk of that. We'll get there in time, but we'll lose out an opportunity on opportunities in the meantime. Speaking, of course, advisers, just obviously what investors care about in the long term for hydrogen supply is, is those costs coming down? Is there any indication that we're seeing that from a longer term modelling for the longer term modelling, including by people like Bloomberg in particular? So the answer is yes. We thought, you know, your Bloomberg research has already showed that those costs are coming down. I think to really accelerate that move down the cost curve, though, we need to actually get out there and stop producing hydrogen on the scale so we can realize those learnings. And the sooner we can do that, the better. I have to ask, since you left the RBA, a lot has changed when it comes to monetary policy. Feels like central bankers are the masters of the universe again. Do you miss that space? It's a different space. I'm very excited about the space. I mean, now, you know, the space something. Now it's about the future of the planet, which is a fairly important thing to be involved in. And so I'm you know, I'm very happy to have made the transition to something which I think is, you know, which is critically important to, you know, basically the future.