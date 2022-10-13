Live on Bloomberg TV

Former White House China Director on Party Congress, Bilateral Ties

Paul Haenle, former White House China Director under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, discusses the upcoming China’s once-in-five-years Communist Party Congress, and the bilateral relations between the world's two-biggest economies. China’s top leaders reaffirmed President Xi Jinping’s status as the core of the Party, as they wrapped a final meeting before the key congress expected to hand him a landmark third term. Separately, the Biden administration last week announced new restrictions on China’s access to US semiconductor technology. Haenle speaks with Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open." (Source: Bloomberg)

