Former White House China Director on Party Congress, Bilateral Ties
Paul Haenle, former White House China Director under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, discusses the upcoming China’s once-in-five-years Communist Party Congress, and the bilateral relations between the world's two-biggest economies. China’s top leaders reaffirmed President Xi Jinping’s status as the core of the Party, as they wrapped a final meeting before the key congress expected to hand him a landmark third term. Separately, the Biden administration last week announced new restrictions on China’s access to US semiconductor technology. Haenle speaks with Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open." (Source: Bloomberg)