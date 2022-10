00:00

How high and how fast is this going to have to go? And then what breaks from your desk? So I think what we've really seen is that finally the message that the Fed's trying to send is getting through. The market has been hoping against all experience that somehow we would have a soft landing. They wouldn't have to hike us fast. They might be able to come down next year. And I think what's now really clear is that they are going to hike as fast. They are going to get inflation down and that the U.S. economy is actually in very good shape, which strangely, of course, is bad news, because it means that the Fed is going to have to do even more. So I think the volatility you're seeing now is kind of a grudging acceptance by the market that we are now entering a new regime. We're entering a regime of higher inflation, higher rates, and one probably ultimately that leads to a recession and lower growth. And that's a very different situation than we've been over the last five years.