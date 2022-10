00:00

We're just talking there about obviously opportunities amidst all these headwinds, in your view. I know you were telling me earlier on Bloomberg Radio there will be a recession. It's about how deep it's going to be. So where are the opportunities here? So it's a great point. So the opportunities are given. That sentiment shifted so heavily and so quickly to negativity that there may be some opportunity in the short term that investors are overlooking for a short term bounce. So as earnings come in for the fourth quarter. But right now, we're repeat third quarter earnings. Then as you look ahead to fourth quarter earnings, you can actually see a pleasant upside surprise given some of the initial feed through on some of the inflationary numbers. That could be a short term trading opportunity, although longer term, the picture does remain a little bit negative. And when it comes to that inflation picture, we're looking very much to the U.S. CPI rating. We know that there is eventually going to be a peak and you're hoping that it's going to fall quite quickly. But if it doesn't, if we see inflation plateau, where are the opportunities then? Well, obviously, any time you're dealing with inflation, you look at bond markets and you look at where you see floating rates. So interest rates that can float and can adjust upwards with interest rates, the volatility we're seeing in bond markets, we tend to focus so much on equity market volatility. But the volatility in bond markets is presenting incredible opportunities for investors right now to position for some of those uncertain outcomes. So you have to look closely and look carefully, but there really are opportunities to take advantage of and bond markets. All right. We're looking as well in terms of what we can see with some of the asset prices in Asia as well. And particularly when you look at the China Party, Congress, that is coming up. I mean, that might be a short term bounce following that on Monday. But long term, what's your view on China? Obviously, the shift in rhetoric we've seen from the plenum ahead of the party, Congress is making it a little bit more uncertainty in markets today. Plus, political headlines, whether it's coming out of the U.S. prior to an election season. And when you hear the party Congress, it's tough to discern what exactly is real versus what is just rhetoric at this point. So the opportunities will present themselves, I think, in the short term and near-term bounce, because you have some certainty around what the policy direction will be from China, however, that it's going to quickly go back to some uncertainty around how does that play out into markets over the coming months. So looking at the fixed income side of things, Robert, what are you finding interesting and what is at the moment perhaps luring you in with the yields where they are and prices which are low but could go lower? Prices can absolutely go lower and yields can absolutely go higher. U.S. dollar continues to be the story and it's going to be a story that plays out throughout the end of this year as well as early into next year as well. As long as the Federal Reserve is continuing to raise interest rates, U.S. dollar strength will continue to tip to push asset prices in U.S. dollar terms higher. So we're very much focused on U.S. dollar terms, fixed income, fixed income opportunities in the investment grade space. The two to four year space offers an interesting opportunity because they've already adjusted to a lot of the policy changes by the Federal Reserve. Beyond that point, though, as you start to roll down a two year bond today, it becomes a one year bond one year from now. So you've already waded through some of that policy uncertainty, but collected some pretty fair income over that period of time and probably on top of that. I mean, when you look at what's been going on in the high yield space that we've seen, some of those investment grade corporates fall into high yield. Does that leave you? It's a little bit too early still to step into high yield markets. The default rate has not yet picked up. And we don't know what some of the knock on impacts that that the Federal Reserve policy, whether it's through quantitative tightening, which we we tend to forget about a little bit when you start to pull that liquidity out of marketing or out of the markets. That that could create some knock on effects in high yield markets. What you've seen recently with leverage loans and mispricing in that market, trying to sell that debt. It's just too early given where volatility is for us, for our investors. That's more of an opportunistic trade and we're still not seeing price there. That's really opportunistic. We've been watching as well which central bank might blink first? And I guess we kind of saw a little bit of a pause with the RBA. What are you seeing, though, in terms of some of the worries of these floating rate mortgages? The floating rate mortgages are debt to income ratios in some markets. So UK is specifically exposed to this debt to income. As those rates adjust higher, you start to violate covenants and some of those mortgages and there's not a lot of spare capacity, especially in the UK, to absorb that extra debt to income sort of violation in Australia specifically just given those mortgage resets that there's most of the market there is written on volatile ISE written on adjustable rate mortgages. It's going to slow down builders. I was in the market last week in Australia meeting with homebuilders and they said this is the fastest that they've ever seen, an adjustment where business activity in housing has absolutely fallen off a cliff rapidly. So we don't know yet what that implication is going to look like longer term. And I think that's probably the biggest risk we face right now. So that kind of brings us to the end life policy. I've been asking guests all week. I mean, we talked earlier about the potential of a global recession, whether or not the U.S. is in one, whether it's already in one, and how deep that's going to be. But but who next and who's the first, I guess, to kind of escape from those recessionary fears? Well, China, I think, was the first one in going into Q2 and they've already come out in Q3. So I think we've answered the question of who's come out of the recession first. Next one's in, though. You have to look at U.K. and it's been a Greek tragedy. What we've seen in U.K. over the course the last week with some of the policy announcements in the back and forth. And it's shaken the confidence of markets in the UK. Our big fear is that that is going to. Accelerate the thrust of the UK into recession. Also in some of the other markets where housing is a major, major component of their economy, so whether it's Hong Kong or Australia, you start to wonder if they aren't the next wants to look the eurozone more broadly if we don't see those initial reactions in UK Eurozone through the winter. You have to be a little bit pessimistic on how the eurozone is going to muddle through this with positive growth anyway, given all the challenges they're about to face. Very quickly, Robert, what needs to be done? I mean, we've got Christine Lagarde, ECB head, talking about there being international cooperation in the fight against inflation. Do you think she means by that? Exactly. And is it feasible? We've seen it done in the past years ago, Plaza Accord. So you did see that international cooperation, though, today. It certainly feels a lot different with the varying geo geopolitical concerns, whether it's the tensions between China, the US, Russia, Ukraine situation permeating through. There's a lot of positioning and there's a lot of self-interest in these markets as well. What we're seeing in in Europe, specifically around energy and Ukraine and Russia, you know, that that is going to be more difficult for them to make decisions in the short term based on on Europe's interests versus the U.S. right now, which actually has a surplus of oil that can help serve their market. So those imbalances, it's going to make it really challenging to come to a multinational accord on what to do with inflationary numbers. But I agree there needs to be some sort of coordinated policy. I think the UK could probably start in their own home by getting fiscal and monetary policy to push in the same direction. Now would be a good starting point.