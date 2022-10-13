Can Macau's Casinos, Life Insurers Hit the Jackpot?
Spring is finally coming to Macau after an almost three-year long pandemic as mainland China revives eVisas and group tours in populous regions -- Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian and Shanghai -- home to over 340 million people. Watch the video to hear more from Bloomberg Intelligence's Angela Hanlee and Steven Lam on what this means to gaming operators such as Galaxy, Sands, Melco, as well as life insurers such as AIA, China Taiping, FWD and YF Life. (Source: Bloomberg)