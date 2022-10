00:00

> > THE MOST CRUCIAL MOMENTS IN THE TRADING DAY, THIS IS A BLOOMBERG MARKETS, THE CLOSE. > > WE TAKE YOU OFF TO THE CLOSE. I THINK WE ARE ALL LOOKING FOR SOME SORT OF CLARITY. THE IDEA HERE WHETHER THERE WAS ANY DISCUSSION OF SLOWING DOWN. WE ARE ALSO LEARNING THE FED OFFICIALS ARE REACHING RESTRICTIVE RATES IN THE NEAR TERM. > > WE ARE STILL HEARING THAT LITTLE SEE THE COST OF DOING TOO LITTLE IS STILL THE COST OF DOING TOO MUCH. THAT IS MUCH A PRIORITY THAN WORRYING ABOUT A SLOWING ECONOMY AS WELL. > > JUST STAYING THE COURSE, EVEN IF JOBLESSNESS RISES. LET'S GET OVER TO OUR NATIONAL ECONOMIC POLICY CORRESPONDENT. HE IS LIVE FROM THE FEDERAL RESERVE. TACKLING INFLATION IS WHERE THEY NEED TO PRIORITIZE. > > THE DISCUSSION AT THE LAST FED MEETING. THE MEMBERS ACCORDING SAYING, PURPOSELY MOVING TO A RESTRICTIVE A RESTRICTIVE POLICY STANCE IN THE NEW TERM WAS CONSISTENT WITH A --. MANY EMPHASIZE THE COST OF TAKING TOO LITTLE ACTION WAS MORE DANGEROUS OUTWEIGHING THE COST OF TAKING TOO MUCH ACTION. ONGOING INCREASES IN THE FEDERAL FUNDS RATE BEYOND THIS MEETING WOULD ALSO BE APPROPRIATE. THEY NEED TO MOVE TO AND THEN MAINTAIN A MORE RESTRICTIVE POLICY STANCE. THEY CAN SEE THAT THEIR POLICY DOESN'T RISK THE ECONOMY GROWTH AND EMPLOYMENT JUDGING A SOFT DIP IN THE LABOR MARKET WOULD BE NEEDED TO WA EASE UP ON WAGES AND PRICES. UNEMPLOYMENT PRICES COULD RISE MORE THAN THEY FORECAST. INFLATION EXPECTATIONS REMAINED RELATIVELY ANCHORED AS THEY SAID. THEY DID CITE IT AS A RISK. SEVERAL MEMBERS ARE INTEGRATED THEY THOUGHT THEY MIGHT NEED TO SELL SOMETIME IN THE FUTURE. THE BOTTOM-LINE NO NEW GUIDANCE. ROMAINE: WAS THERE ANY SENSE IN THE MINUTES THAT ARE FOCUSED IN THE COMMITTE E WHO MAY BE FAVOR IN THE DEGREE OF HIKES? > > YOU CANNOT READ ANYTHING LIKE THAT INTO THE MINUTES. THERE WAS A DISCUSSION LIKE THAT AT SOME POINT. IT MIGHT BE APPROPRIATE IN THE FUTURE TO RESOLVE THE BASIS RATE INCREASES AND ASSESS WHERE THEY HAVE BEEN. NO ONE IS SAYING THEY SHOULD DO IT NOW. IT IS ALMOST TO START OFF WITH THE IDEA THAT THEY SHOULD DO 75 BASIS POINTS THIS TIME AND RAISING MORE RESTRICTIVE TERRITORY AS FAST AS THEY COULD. TAYLOR: WE HAD A LOT OF CONVERSATIONS OVER THE LAST FEW WEEKS LIBERATING FOR THE REST OF THE WORLD AS WELL. MONETARY POLICY IN THE U.S. IS HAVING RIPPLE EFFECTS. SOME OF THE GLOBAL RAMIFICATIONS THAT WE ARE ALREADY STARTING TO SEE NOW. > > ONLY ONE SMALL DISCUSSION THAT OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE RAISING RATES. THEY NEED TO BE IN TUNED TO THE RISK OF POLICY STANCE GETTING TIGHT AROUND THE WORLD THERE WILL BE SPILLOVERS INTO THE U.S. ECONOMY. NOTHING THAT WILL PUT THEM IN THE CENTER OF ANY THOUGHT OF BEING THE CENTRAL BANK TO THE WORLD. THERE NEEDED TO BE COOPERATION AND THAT THERE WERE RISK FROM TOO MANY BANKS TIGHTENING TOO MUCH. IT DOES NOT SHOW UP IN THE MINUTES AS A MAJOR CONCERN AT THIS POINT. TAYLOR: MICHAEL MCKEE. MARKET ON THE MOVE. THE DOLLAR IS STEADY. BOND YIELDS ARE ALSO FALLING AS WELL. WE WILL HAVE SOME MARKET ANALYSIS. HOW ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT A EQUITY MARKET, LOOKING AT A FEDERAL RESERVE MARKET THAT IS ON THE MOVE AND THE IMPACT IT IS HAVING ON --? WE WILL WORK ON GETTING HER AUDIO. SOME REALLY GOOD COMMENTS FROM MICHAEL MCKEE TALKING ABOUT THE FEDERAL RESERVE AND THE REINVIGORATION OF THE BOND. WE HEAR IN THE U.S. MARKET WE ARE NOT SEEING THAT TODAY. ROMAINE: WE HAVE SEEN A LOT OF MOVEMENT, AT LEAST IN THE EQUITY MARKETS. HOW MUCH OF A RUNWAY DOES THE FED HABIT TO CONTINUE DOING WHAT THEY ARE DOING UNINTERRUPTED. CAROLINE: THE MARKETS DO SEEM TO BE STABLE. WE ALWAYS GET THESE GREAT BLOGS GOING ON. TALKING ALOUD ABOUT THE CALIBRATION THAT WE ARE SEEING. THE NEED TO CAREFULLY CALIBRATE THE FED'S POLICY. WE DO HAVE TO BE DATA-DEPENDENT. YOU HAVE TO SEE THE RATIFICATIONS OF THE INTEREST RATES. ROMAINE: THEY HAVE SORT OF UP UNTIL THIS POINT. AS YOU GET DEEPER INTO THIS YEAR, MAYBE NEXT YEAR, DO THEY HAVE THAT SAME LUXURY OF HAVING AT THE PACE THEY WANT TO MOVE AT? TAYLOR: YIELDS ARE DOWN ONE FIVE BASIS POINTS. YOU WOULD EXPECT A RE-INFLATION HER RESPONSE. ROMAINE: WE ARE GOING TO GET ANOTHER REPORT. RETAIL SALES AND A FEW OTHER NUMBERS. THERE ARE A LOT OF ECONOMIC DATA POINTS THAT I THINK THIS MARKET NEEDS TO SEE BEFORE THEY FILLED WERE COMFORTABLE. CAROLINE: CPI IS RUNNING HOT TODAY. MAYBE THAT IS MORE OF WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE U.K. TAYLOR: PPI WAS ONE OF THOSE. SERVICES SECTOR THAT IS CONTINUING TO ACCELERATE. WE ARE PUSHING THEREFORE TO CPI DATA. REPORTS THAT THIS HAS BEEN A GLOBAL CONVERSATION. WE THINK OF ALL OF THE GLOBAL CENTRAL BANKS. ROMAINE: YEAH. WE'RE GOING TO HEAR FROM FORMAL RESEARCH ECONOMIST. BASICALLY ANOTHER INTERVENTION. THEY KEEP GETTING BACK INTO THIS CORNER. THE QUESTION IS, HOW AGGRESSIVE CAN THEY BE IN DEFENDING THEIR CURRENCY AND THEIR FINANCIAL MARKETS. WE HAVE A LOT MORE TO TALK ABOUT HERE. PLUS, INTEL, A VIDEO YESTERDAY ABOUT PLAYING A MAJOR REDUCTION ABOUT HEADCOUNT. EVEN THOUGH THEY ARE TRYING TO EXPAND IN THE U.S. WE ARE GOING TO GET THE LATEST. EVERYTHING GOING ON IN THE CRYPTO STAKE. TAYLOR: PAY 20 HERE CHART CAN SHOW YOU -- A 20 YEAR CHART CAN SHOW YOU. WE ARE APPROACHING 146, 140 SEVEN. WE ARE GOING THROUGH LEVELS WE HAVE NOT SEEN IN ALMOST TWO DECADES AS YOU CAN SEE. OVERNIGHT, SOME OF THE HEADLINES WE HAVE, THE DOJ CAME DOWN A MONETARY POLICY. THEN START WORKING TO SEE IF THERE IS ANOTHER INTERVENTION TO HELP PROP UP THIS CURRENCY. IT IS INTERESTING, WHEN WE THINK ABOUT THE DOJ, WE DID HEAR ABOUT THE GOVERNOR -- WE DID HEAR FROM THE GOVERNOR. HE IS FOCUSED I GETTING BACK UP TO THOSE INFLATIONARY GOALS. TAKE A LISTEN. > > WE CONTINUE . THE ECONOMY IS STILL RECOVERING FROM THE PANDEMIC. WE HAVE TO CONTINUE TO HAVE HOPE WE CAN RECOVER. ROMAINE: LET'S GET SOME MORE INSIGHT FROM ONE OF THE MOST CITED INTERNATIONAL -- INFORMAL RESEARCHER AT THE IMF. I WANTED TO GO BACK A LITTLE BIT TO SOME OF THE PAST CURRENCY INNOVATIONS WE HAVE SEEN. JUST YOUR TAKE HERE ON HOW EFFECTIVE THOSE INTERVENTIONS WERE IN THE PAST AND WHETHER THAT EFFECTIVENESS IS STILL RELEVANT TODAY. > > ADVANCED ECONOMICS USE CURRENCY INTERVENTION VERY RARELY. JAPAN HAS NOT DONE IT FOR MORE THAN 20 YEARS. OTHER MARKETS HAVE MORE SUCCESS WITH THE CURRENCY INTERVENTION AND USE THAT TOOL MORE. ANN: IT IS ALL ABOUT INTEREST RATES. THE FIGHT IS ON TO TRY TO BACK UP THE U.S. DOLLAR IN ANY WAY SHAPE OR FORM. IS THE MARKET GOING TO CONTINUE TO TEST TO? ARE WE GOING TO SEE IN KIND OF WAYS WHERE THEY CAN DEVELOP CENTRAL BANKS CAN PROTECT THE U.S. DOLLAR? > > MAY BE ON THE SIDE OF THE BANK OF JAPAN. YOU DO NOT FIND THE SAME THING IN THE ECB, THE FRANTIC, THE BANK OF CANADA OR THE BANK OF ENGLAND -- THE BANK OF CANADA OR THE ECB. TAYLOR: HOW ARE YOU THINKING? > > I DO NOT EXPECT THEM TO INTERVENE IN THE MARKETS IN THE WAY THE BANKS HAVE DONE. TAYLOR: IS IT ONLY A MATTER OF TIME. HOW MUCH ARE YOU WORRIED ABOUT THE CONTINGENTS OF MASSIVE DOLLAR STRENGTH AND THE PRESSURE IS PUTTING ON OTHER CENTRAL BANKS AROUND THE WORLD? > > [INDISCERNIBLE] THE INTEREST RATES, ADAM THAT WILL BE INCREASING -- I DON'T KNOW IF THAT WILL BE INCREASING. SO, YES. THERE ARE REASONS TO BE WORRIED ABOUT THE ECONOMY. ROMAINE: YOU THINK WITHIN THIS MOMENT, WITH REGARDS TO INFLATION AND ATTRACTIVE STABILIZE THE ECONOMY WORLDWIDE, THAT THERE SHOULD BE MORE CORONATION AMONG THE CENTRAL BANKS AND THE OTHER FINANCIAL POLICYMAKERS OUT THERE -- COORDINATION AMONG THE CENTRAL BANKS AND THE OTHER FINANCIAL POLICYMAKERS OUT THERE. > > I DO THINK THERE SHOULD BE MORE CORONATION. -- COORDINATION. [INDISCERNIBLE] I DO NOT THINK IT IS THE CASE NOW. IT COULD BE THE CASE LATER. IT COULD BE THE CASE WHEN WE ARE GOING THROUGH A RECESSION. ANN: INTERNATIONAL CORONATION IS ONE THING. CORONATION BETWEEN THE FISCAL AND MONETARY IS ANOTHER. -- COORDINATION BETWEEN THE FISCAL AND MONETARY IS ANOTHER. -- POINTING FINGER SAYING YOU CANNOT HAVE THIS FISCAL POLICY WORKING. WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THE U.K. AND IF THE BANK OF ENGLAND MOVES -- A BOND MARKET CRISIS. > > THERE COULD BE. ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU SEE THE BANK OF ENGLAND -- YIELDS. THAT IS THE TYPE OF THING YOU WOULD EXPECT TO SEE MORE. ROMAINE: I REALLY APPRECIATE YOU TAKING TIME TO BE WITH US TODAY. PROFESSOR OVER AT JOHN SAHA. -- JOHNS HOPKINS. WE WILL BE BACK IN A MOMENT THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TAYLOR: IT IS ABOUT 50-50 IN TERMS OF THE NUMBER OF STOCKS IN THE GREEN AND THE RED. THE EQUITY MARKET IS TRYING TO FIND THEIR DIRECTION. THAT COMPANY GETS A BOOST TODAY. MICROSOFT, AMAZON, NETFLIX, SOME OTHER BIG TECH. JP MORGAN ARE PUSHING FORWARD AS WELL. TO THE DOWNSIDE, HEALTH CARE, ABBOTT. WE TALKED ABOUT HEALTH CARE BEING MORE OF A DEFENSIVE PLAY. ANN: JOHN ROGERS JUNIOR JOINED US EARLIER TALKING ABOUT WHO IS LEFT IN TERMS OF INVESTING IN VALUE AND HOW YOU WOULD FIND THAT VALUE. TAKE A LISTEN. > > WE HAVE NEVER SEEN THIS KIND OF VOLATILITY UP AND DOWN. THE UPS AND DOWNS WE HAVE NEVER EXPERIENCED. WE SHOULD SEE OPPORTUNITIES WHERE STOCKS ARE BEING -- DONE WELL. PEOPLE BECOME SO SHORT-TERM FOCUSED. THOSE LOOKING OUT THREE TO FIVE YEARS OVER THE HORIZON SEEING OVER THE HORIZON SEEING WHAT THIS COMPANY WILL LOOK LIKE, WHAT KIND OF CASH IT WILL BE GENERATING. > > WE HAD A GUEST FROM A BANK. ARE YOU FORCED TO IN SOME WAY TO, THIS IS WHAT I WANT TO TOP HAT. OR ARE YOU STILL THINKING, I AM NOT GETTING INVOLVED IN THE DAY-TO-DAY. > > PROBABLY TRADING MORE ON AVERAGE, WE WILL BE IN THERE ADDING TO THAT POSITION. HAVING A LOWER COST FOR THAT POSITION. MUCH WORK FOR US OVER THE 39 YEARS. WE FOUND THAT IF YOU DO YOUR HOMEWORK AND BUY MORE IN THE NAMES YOU TRULY BELIEVE IN, IT WORKS OUT. WE ARE DOING MORE TRADE-IN BECAUSE OF THE OPPORTUNITY CAUSED BY THE VOLATILITY. > > IMPROVED YOUR RESILIENCE -- YOU IMPROVE YOUR RESILIENCE. IT SHOWS THAT PATIENT CAPITAL STILL WENT OUT. > > IT DOES TAKE COURAGE TO BUY WHEN EVERYONE IS FEARFUL. WARREN ALWAYS TALKS ABOUT YOU WANT TO BE GREEDY WHEN EVERYONE IS FEARFUL. IT IS HARD TO DO. . I AM TEXTING A MEMBER OF OUR TEAM, NUMBERS ARE NOT GOING TO BE WERE YOU EXPECT. WHILE EVERYONE HATES IT, THAT CREATES OPPORTUNITY. WE'RE JUST GOING TO CONTINUE TO DO WHAT WORKS FOR US THESE LAST FOUR YEARS, EVEN THOUGH IT HAS BEEN A PAINFUL 10 MONTHS. > > WHAT ABOUT WHAT EVERYONE LOVES IN FRONT OF YOUR NAME? EXTREMELY WELL ON WHAT WE DO SEE IN COMMODITIES. HOW DO YOU THINK ABOUT HOW TO EXIT? > > STOCKS ARE SELLING AT OVER 40% DISCOUNT WHEN YOU BUY THEM. WITHOUT OF NO LONGER SELLING THEM UP DISCOUNT -- WE THOUGHT OF NO LONGER SELLING THEM AT DISCOUNT. MAKING THE MANAGEMENT TEAM AND THE ABILITY TO RATE A PLAN FOR THE FUTURE, YOU START TO SEE THE COMPETITIVE. PEOPLE OFTEN MISS ACCUSATIONS AT THE WRONG TIME. > > JOHN ROGERS JUNIOR. CAROLINE: REALLY INTERESTING ON WHAT WE TALKED ABOUT. ROMAINE: THE IDEA THAT HE STICKS WITH IT IS NOT SURPRISING. ROMAINE: THIS THIS BLOOMBERG MARKETS. IT IS ON WAS 2:30 IN NEW YORK. GOING TO TAKE A FEW NUMBERS TO SETTLE. BUT THE DAMAGE IS DONE. WTI CRUDE DOWN 87%. A LOT OF THE ACTION COMING IN THE ALUMINUM MARKET. TALK ABOUT 3%. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS CONSIDERING A BAN ON A RUSSIAN ALUMINUM. PEOPLE ARE CONCERNED THEY WILL SEE A REPEAT LIKE IN 2018. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE STOCKPILE THAT WE HAVE IN THE COUNTRY, AND THE FACT THAT WE CANNOT FILL THEM. YOU WANT TO KNOW WHY? THE STRONG DOLLAR. IT IS TOO EXPENSIVE. THIS STILL HIGHER ABOUT 1% ON THE DAY. A LOT OF THE ANALYST THINKS DOMESTICALLY WE CAN CONSUME MUCH OF THAT. TAYLOR: THERE WE GO. WE ARE TO PIVOT HERE TO SOME COMMODITIES. WE HAVE ANOTHER INCREDIBLE SCOOP COMING. APPLE HAS THE LATEST -- BENEFITS FROM STAFF. IT IS A MOVE THAT COULD -- LABOR INTENTIONS AT THE TECH GIANT. WE WILL BRING IN OUR VERY OWN, WHO IS ON THIS STORY. HOW BIG OF A IDEA OF YOU ARE THINKING OF THE STORY. > > APPLE IS ROLLING OUT NEW BENEFITS FOR 2023 FOR ITS RETAIL AND CORPORATE EMPLOYEES. IN SOME STATES INCLUDING NEW YORK AND NEW JERSEY, CONNECTICUT, WASHINGTON STATE, THERE'S GOING TO BE NO CO-PAYS FOR SOME DOCTORS A PART OF THE UNITED HEALTH NETWORK, THAT IS APPLES HEALTH CARE PROVIDER FOR STAFF. APPLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE GETTING THAT AT NO COST. THERE WILL BE A NEW TUITION PROGRAM WERE APPLE PREPAID TUITION COVERS A CERTAIN AMOUNT, VERSUS HAVING TO REIMBURSE. THAT IS GOING TO START IN THE FUTURE. THAT IS BECAUSE THAT STORIED UNIONIZED SEVERAL WEEKS AGO. AS PART OF THE LEGAL PROCESS, THEY WILL HAVE TO NEGOTIATE WITH APPLE IN ORDER TO IMPLEMENT THOSE BENEFITS APPEARED A LOT OF STATES HERE, THE REACTION HAS BEEN MIXED. SOME EMPLOYEES WHO ARE PROUNION ARE REALLY UPSET ABOUT THIS. ANTIUNION LIGHTS THE NEWS. IN MIGHT BE PUTTING PRESSURE ON UNIONIZATION HAVING ON OTHER STORES. I AM TOLD THERE ARE AT LEAST THAT ARE PREPARING TO BE UNIONIZED. CAROLINE: PLAN SENDING OUT THOUSANDS OF WORKERS. WHAT THE RAMIFICATIONS ARE OF THIS REPORTING. OVERALL, YESTERDAY'S EVIDENCE OF HOW SLOWLY GLOBALLY. > > INTEL IS MOVING TOWARD A FOUNDRY BUSINESS. IT HAS BEEN THERE FOCUS. THEY ARE IN IBM, THEY ARE INTEGRATED, THEY DESIGN AND MANUFACTURE THE CHIPS. OR THEY HAVE MUCH HIGHER CAPITAL COSTS. THEY HAVE ALREADY BEEN AT A DISADVANTAGE BECAUSE OF THAT. THERE ARE TWO OTHER COMPONENTS. THEY ARE BEHIND IN THEIR TECHNOLOGY. THE THIRD THING IS, THEY HAVE THESE HIGH CAPITAL COSTS. THEY ARE BEHIND ON TECHNOLOGY. ON TOP OF IT, YOU HAVE THE SLOWDOWN IN THE PC BUSINESS, WHICH IS 50% OF THEIR TOTAL REVENUE. ROMAINE: THIS IS A COMPANY WITH MORE THAN 100,000 EMPLOYEES. WE DO NOT KNOW THE EXACT NUMBER. ON A PERCENTAGE BASIS, THIS IS NOT GOING TO BE MASSIVE. OTHER GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS OVER THE PAST FEW MONTHS TALKING ABOUT THE IDEA OF BUILDING MORE ACTIVITIES. -- FACTORIES. HOW DID THESE JOB CUTS AND CUTS SPARE? > > I THINK THEY ARE GOING AFTER SALES, MARKETING, JOBS WHERE THEY CAN GET AWAY WITH REDUCING HAVE, AT LEAST TEMPORARILY SO THEY CAN CUT FIXED COST BECAUSE THEY NEED TO. THEY NEED TO HAVE TONY 5 BILLION IN THIS YEAR. -- 25 BILLION IN THIS YEAR. CAPX THIS YEAR. THE REASON COMPANIES HAVE OUTSOURCED AND DESIGN COMPANIES, THEY HAVE OUTSOURCED MANUFACTURING BECAUSE OF THE HIGH CAPITAL COST FOR YOUR THERE IS THIS DOUBLE WHAMMY. > > DO WE THINK THIS IS GOING TO OCCUR IN OTHER PLACES? CAROLINE: MANY ARE EXPOSED TO INFLOW IN PC SALES -- A FLOW IN PC SALES. > > EVERYBODY IS BEING HIT BY THE SLOWDOWN IN PC. INTEL IS ONE OF THE LEADERS. THEY ARE THE KINGPIN OF THIS BUSINESS IN TERMS OF FINDING THE PROCESSORS FOR PC. THEY ARE GOING TO BE HURT THE MOST. ROMAINE: WHAT IS THE TRANSFER BILL IN TECHNOLOGY? WE KNOW THE FUTURE OF TECHNOLOGY IS NOT NECESSARILY ABOUT THE COMPUTER SCREENS IN FRONT OF US. IS ABOUT CHIPS GOING INTO YOUR REFRIGERATOR OR WHATEVER ELSE YOU HAVE OUT THERE THAT PROBABLY DID NOT HAVE A CHIP IN IT YEARS AGO. > > PEOPLE ARE GOING TO USE PC'S. YOU'RE NOT GOING TO SHUT DOWN THAT CAPACITY. RIPPING INTO A INFLATIONARY ENVIRONMENT. YEAH. THEY WOULD HAVE TO RE-OUTFIT THEIR MANUFACTURING CAPABILITY AND TWEAK WHAT THEY GOT. THAT CAN TAKE ANYWHERE FROM THREE MONTHS TO LONGER DEPENDING ON WHAT THE -- MIGHT BE. ROMAINE: YOU HAVE ONE OF THOSE HEADSETS? > > THE CHEAPER VERSION. ROMAINE: IT IS ALWAYS GREAT TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. THANK YOU FOR COMING HERE ON THE PROGRAM. CRYPTO STOCK HAS FALLEN. WE ARE GOING TO BE TALKING ABOUT A PROGRAM IN JUST A SECOND WITH THE CEO OF HEDGE FUND. > > IF YOU HAVE BEEN TO THE CRYPTO STATE, THIS IS A YEAR-TO-DATE PICTURE GALAXY INDEX HAS BEEN UNDER PRESSURE. SOME OF THE CONCERNS REMAIN. MAYBE NOW ISN'T THE TIME. THE ASSETS NOW LOOK CHEAP. YIELDS ARE ALSO WORRY ABOUT SOME OF THE COMMENTS GET FROM THE FED. RAISING -- RISING RATES. ROMAINE: THE CEO CAPITAL OF CRYPTO HEDGE FUND APP. LET'S START OFF WITH THE BASICS. WE SAW A DECLINE IN MEMBERS OF OF AROUND 90,000 -- 9000. > > I THINK IT IS ACTUALLY -- WE HAVE BEEN INVESTING IN CRYPTO. THAT IS ACTUALLY THE BEST TIME TO INVEST. LOTS OF GREAT PROJECTS GETTING DONE. YOU'RE GETTING INTEGRATE PRICES. WE THINK NOW IS PROBABLY A GOOD TIME. CAROLINE: THE GREAT PROMISE OF CRYPTO IS THE EFFECT. AT WHAT POINT DOES THAT START TO UNCOVER ITSELF? DAN: THAT IS A GOOD QUESTION. IN THE FIRST 10 YEARS OF CRYPTO WE HAD A VERY LOCAL RELATION WITH RISK ASSETS. -- LOW RISK CORRELATION WITH RISK ASSETS. IT DOES NOT NEED TO BE. MOST RISK ASSETS ARE INTEREST RATES BASED THEY ARE MATHEMATICALLY CONNECTED TO STOCKS APPS. CRYPTO IS TOTALLY INDEPENDENT. I CAN SEE A WORLD WERE EVEN ASSETS CONTINUE TO STRUGGLE. GLOBALLY, WE HAVE BEEN DOWN THEY ARE OUR CRYPTO INDEX WAS UP 15%. I CAN SEE A COUPLE OF YEARS AGO WERE RISK ASSETS ARE GOING TO STRUGGLE. TAYLOR: WHEN YOU GO HUNTING FOR DEALS, YOU'RE ABLE ACTUALLY TO GET THEM? DAN: OUR STAKES GET REALLY POPULAR AT A ALL-TIME HIGH. WHEN IT IS THAT LOWS LIKE THIS, EVERYBODY DEPARTS. IT IS THE FINANCIAL DEPARTMENTS COMPETING FOR DEALS. ROMAINE: WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT THE INVESTMENTS THAT YOU DO AND OTHER FOLKS DO, WHAT TYPES OF COMPANIES -- WHAT TYPES OF IDEAS? DAN: IT IS GOING TO INSTRUCT SOME MANY THINGS. THERE'S A LOT OF INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANIES. IN FTS. THERE IS HALF A DOZEN REALLY IMPORTANT. IT IS A BIG THING. A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE GOING TO LIVE IN A DIGITAL WORLD. THEY WANT TO INTERACT WITH PEOPLE AND DO ALL OF THESE KIND OF THINGS. IT WILL BE A BIG PART OF PEOPLE'S LIVES. CAROLINE: AS YOU SAID, YOU HAVE BEEN DOING THIS A LONG TIME IN THE WORLD OF CRYPTO. TIME AGAIN, COST OVERFLOWS. YOU WANT TO HAVE THE ABILITY TO BUILD IN A SPACE. IS THAT ULTIMATELY GOING TO HAPPEN EAT TIME WE STARTED -- EACH TIME WE START TO RALLY UP. IS IT ALWAYS GOING TO GET TOO MUCH? DAN: THE PREVIOUS CYCLE, THERE WERE MAYBE 30 MILLION PEOPLE USING CRYPTO, NOW THERE IS 200 MILLION PEOPLE. WE WILL PROBABLY HAVE A MILLION MORE IN YEARS. 10% OF U.S. AND MEXICO REMITTANCE GOES OVER BITCOIN NOW. TAYLOR: IF YOU HAVE BEEN THINKING YOUR RISK GOVERNANCE, THE WAY YOU SET SOME OF THOSE RISK TOLERANCES, ARE YOU CHANGING OR RETHINKING ANY OF THAT? DAN: WE TRIED IT. WE THINK THIS IS A TWENTY-YEAR TYPE TRADE. WE WANT PEOPLE TO THINK ABOUT THE VERY LONG TERM AND ONLY INVEST IN WHAT THEY CAN AFFORD TO LOSE. IT MIGHT DO IT AGAIN. ROMAINE: TO THINK THE VOLATILITY MIGHT LESSEN AS WE GET DEEPER INTO WHATEVER ATMOSPHERE WE GOING TO BE? DAN: WE THINK THAT IT WAS THIS TIME. IT PROBABLY WILL. AS MORE AND MORE PEOPLE, MORE INSTITUTIONS GET INVESTED. NOW IT IS A BIG INSTITUTIONS INVESTING IN 10 YEAR STYLE FUNDS. THERE INVESTING IN SOME SORT OF CAPITAL. THEY ARE NOT GOING TO COME OUT NEXT WEEK IF THE MARKET GOES DOWN. CAROLINE: WE OPEN WAITING FOR THE REAL DECENTRALIZED APPLICATIONS. OF YOUR PORTFOLIO, WHERE DO YOU THINK THAT IS GOING? DAN: YOU HAVE ALL OF THESE GREAT WEB COMPANIES THAT TAKE HUGE AMOUNT OF RENT OUT OF THE SYSTEM . WE ARE INVESTED IN PROJECTS THAT CONNECT THE ARTIST AND CONSUMER. EVEN A KID WHO IS FINDING A NEW BAND. I MEAN, IT IS NOT ANGRY BIRDS YET. IT IS GETTING THERE. IT IS A GREAT EXAMPLE OF BLOCKCHAIN. MAYBE 69, 70 PEOPLE. THERE ARE CASES THAT HAVE ALREADY HAPPENED. TAYLOR: THE TWO AND 20, IS A HERE TO STAY? DAN: THAT IS A GREAT QUESTION. IT HAS BEEN AROUND FOR 30 YEARS I HAVE BEEN IN THE BUSINESS. I DO NOT THINK THEY ARE COMING DOWN IN A BIT. IN TIME, LARGER INSTITUTIONS WILL COMPRESS MORE. CAROLINE: HOW IS THAT GOING? DAN: WE JUST STARTED. WE ARE GOING TO HAVE OUR FIRST QUOTE MAY. IT IS A LITTLE TOO EARLY TO SAY. TAYLOR: YOU WILL HAVE TO COME BACK SOON AND GIVE US MORE OF THAT. THAT IS A DAN MOOREHEAD ON CRYPTO. STILL HAD, ANOTHER GREAT SEGMENTS WE HAVE COMING FOR YOU. WE ARE GOING TO BE CLINCHING FORWARD TO SEPTEMBERS -- SENIOR TAYLOR: TURNING OUT TO A NEW MOMENT. ALL NUMBERS ARE ON SOME TIMBER CPI COMING IN TOMORROW. IT WILL KEEP THE FED COMMITTED TO RATE HIKES UNTIL A CLEAR SLOWDOWN STARTS TO EMERGE. A MUNICIPAL MARKET IMPLICATION REACTIONS AND IMPACTS. JOINING US NOW. IT TALK TO ME ABOUT THE RATE VOLATILITY WE HAVE SEEN AND THE ABILITY YOU ARE FINDING WITHIN THE MARKET AS WELL? WHITNEY: THANKS FOR HAVING ME. IT IS INTERESTING. WITH THIS INFLATION, WE SEEN A 200 BASIS POINTS RISE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR. CERTAINLY A TUMULTUOUS PERFORMANCE SO FAR. WE ARE SITTING HERE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER. IT SEEMS LIKE THE MARKET WAS NOT IMPRESSED THIS MORNING. 2/10 OVER THE EXPECTATION. THE MEDIAN MARKET IS STRONGER TODAY. GIVEN THE LIMITED SUPPLY IN THE MARKET, I THINK THE BULL MARKET IS MORE FOCUSED ON DEMAND DYNAMIC THAN THIS INFLATION WE HAVE BEEN DEALING WITH. TAYLOR: HOW DO THE SUPPLY AND DEMAND DYNAMIC COME INTO PLAY ESPECIALLY AS YOU APPROACH YOUR END? WHITNEY: THEY ARE A MAJOR PART OF OUR MARKET. WHEN WE HAVE A YEAR LIKE THIS, WHERE SUPPLY IS SET ABOUT 15% BELOW LAST YEAR LAST YEAR SUPPLY, THERE REALLY IS A BOND RAB. GRAB. THERE HAS STILL BEEN A SHORTAGE. INVESTORS ARE ANXIOUS TO GET BONDS. IN THE NEW ISSUE MARKET, DEALS ARE STILL OVERSUBSCRIBED. THAT REALLY SPEAKS TO THE DEMAND. TAYLOR: ARE YOU SEEING BETTER STRENGTH, BETTER OPPORTUNITY, BETTER YIELDS ON THE FRONT END OF THE CURB GIVEN THE TWO, FIVE-YEAR PARTS? WHITNEY: RELATIVE WITH TREASURY, WE ARE NOT QUITE AS STRONG. THERE IS ALMOST NO BONDS TO BE HAD. WE ARE IN THE 60 TO 70% RANGE OF A RATIO OF TREASURY. IN THE LONGER PART OF THE CURB, WE ARE ABOUT 80% OF TREASURY. A 10 YEAR BASIS. THAT IS ATTRACTIVE. THE VOLATILITY IN THE SHORT TREASURY HAS CREATED A LOT OF VOLATILITY IN THAT SHORT RATIO. FOR OUR INVESTORS, WE HAVE BEEN FINDING VALUE IN THE NINE TO 12 BE A PART OF THE PROGRAM. TAYLOR: FEDERAL RESERVE DEBT REITERATES TODAY, THERE COMMITTED TO TACKLING INFLATION, EVEN IF IT MEANS THE RISK OF A SLOWDOWN IN THE ECONOMY. DO YOU START TO GET WORRIED ABOUT STATE AND LOCAL BUDGETS, THE IMPACTS ON SOME OF THOSE CREDITS. WHITNEY: YOU ARE RIGHT. I THINK WE ARE GOING TO SEE 75 BASIS POINTS THE NEXT MEETING. YOU ARE RIGHT TO QUESTION CREDIT . STATES AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS ARE IN GOOD SHAPE. THEY HAVE BEEN PRACTICING FISCAL AUSTERITY THROUGHOUT THE PANDEMIC. THEY ARE IN A GREAT POSITION. SOME OF THE CREDIT FEDERAL ARE MORE CHALLENGED, IN THE HOSPITAL SECTOR, THERE MARKETS ARE VERY SLIM, GIVEN THEY ARE HAVING A HARD TIME HIRING AND UNABLE TO DO A LOT OF THE HIGHER-MARGIN PROCEDURES. I THING IN HOSPITALS CAN I THINK YOU HAVE TO BE VERY CLEAR WHAT YOU OWN. TAYLOR: VERY INTERESTING. SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AT APPLETON PARTNERS. IT IS STILL SORT OF STRUGGLING HERE WHEN IT COMES TO THE S & P 500. CAROLINE: NOTHING ON THE MINUTE SHOWED ANY -- TURNING OVER THE FEDERAL RESERVE. ROMAINE: IF YOU TAKE A LOOK, YOU WILL SEE WHERE WE ARE. THE STRENGTH OF THE DOLLAR IS HERE. CAROLINE: OVERALL, THE VOLATILITY HAS BEEN IN --. THEN COMING TO THE RESCUE WITH THE BANK OF ENGLAND. POWELL HAVING A STRAIGHT DAY. ROMAINE: GETTING READY TO RESET HERE. WE HAVE MORE COMING UP. CAROLINE: YEAH. IF YOU WANT TO RUN UPSTAIRS AND TAKE A MINI BREAK, IT IS COOL. ♪ > > COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE, BLOOMBERG'S COMPREHENSIVE CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE AND OF THE U.S. MARKET CLOSE STARTS NOW. CAROLINE: THIS IS COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE. CAROL MASSAR AND TIM STENOVEC ARE WITH US AS WE GO TV, RADIO AND YOUTUBE. I AM OVERWHELMED BY THE LACK OF VOLUME IN THESE MARKETS. CAROL: WE ARE BOUNCING AROUND, EVEN DIRECT -- EVEN AFTER FOMC MINUTES. AIRLINE STOCKS, OUTPERFORMING THE LAST COUPLE DAYS, UP ANOTHER 1.6 PERCENT ON THE S & P 500. SUPER COMPOSITE AIRLINES, AMERICAN GUIDANCE YESTERDAY, CONTINUING TO MOVE HIGHER, UP 4% TODAY. DELTA EARNINGS WE GET TOMORROW, THAT STUCK UP 1.6% -- THAT STOCK UP 1.6%. TIM: UNDERPERFORMANCE ON STOCKS, CAN'T CATCH A BREAK, 52-WEEK LOW, DOWN .8%. DOWN FOR A FIFTH DAY IN ROW AND IN THAT TIME, IT LOST $280 BILLION IN MARKET CAP. THAT IS NOT THE FULL STORY IF YOU PEEL BACK THE LAYERS. INTEL IS THE BEST PERFORMER. THEY ARE ON THE BLOOMBERG EXCLUSIVE, THE COMPANY PAL LANDING -- THE COMPANY PLANNING A MAJOR REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT THAT COULD NUMBER IN THE THOUSAND. CONTINUED PRESSURE -- CAROLINE: CONTINUED PRESSURE, NASDAQ FLAT. 55 POINTS UP ON THE DOW, UP TO 5%. S & P 500 INDEX UNCHANGED AFTER THE FED MINUTES, VOLUME OFF. RUSSELL 2000 IS UNCHANGED. WE ARE ON WAIT AND SEE MODE FOR THE CPI. TAYLOR: AND YOU ARE DEALING WITH THE WAIT-AND-SEE MODE WITH A 50-50 SPLIT ON INDIVIDUAL SECTORS. ENERGY IN THE GREEN, BACK ON TOP AFTER BEING A LAGGARD. UP 1%. STAPLES AND DISCRETIONARY ALSO IN THE GREEN. PEPSICO THINKING ABOUT INDIVIDUAL NAMES. TO THE DOWNSIDE COME INTERESTING STORY BECAUSE BOND YIELDS ARE FALLING AND YET REAL ESTATE AND UTILITIES ARE THE WORST PERFORMERS ON THE DAY. THAT'S NOT SOMETHING YOU TYPICALLY SEE. ROMAINE: NOT SOMETHING YOU SEE. ETSY SHARES HAVING A GOOD DAY -- PEPSI SHARES HAVING A GOOD DAY, INDICATING THESE COMPANIES ARE GOING TO MAINTAIN PRICE INCREASES, PEPSI MAKING IT CLEAR IT IS MAINTAINING PRICE INCREASES TO BLUNT ITS OWN COST. SHARES UP 4%. MAYBE NOT NECESSARILY AMONG CONSUMERS. AND IT -- AND AN INTERESTING DOWNGRADE OF CREDIT SUISSE TODAY. ALSO, CINEMARK, MOVIE ATTENDANCE NOT GOING TO RETURN TO PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS AND INVESTORS NEED TO ADJUST EXPECTATIONS. HOOPER SHARES ARE UP 5%. META-IS DOWN, BACK DOWN TO 2018 LEVELS AS MARK ZUCKERBERG CONTINUES TO ROLL OUT THE METAVERSE. TIM: DID YOU SEE THE VIDEO? ONLY MARK AND EVERYONE HE WAS WITH HAD LEGS. ROMAINE: THAT IS THE POWER OF CONTROLLING ALL THE VOTING SHARES. [LAUGHTER] TIM: IF HE GAVE EVERYONE LEGS, I DON'T KNOW. ROMAINE: THAT IS THE BREAKING POINT. CAROLINE: MEANWHILE, A SOBERING THOUGHT THAT NOT EVERYONE HAVE LEGS -- HAS LEGS AND A SOBERING LOOK AT THIS CHART. ONLY 53 S & P 500 MEMBERS OF THE 14-DALE UPSIDE SCALE. I WONDER IF META-IS ONE OF THEM. WE HAVE GOT NINE OF THEM UP 1% -- DOWN 1% AND 10 OF THESE DAYS, ONLY 53 S & P 500 MEMBERS ARE TECHNICALLY OVERSOLD. WHERE IS THE ADVICE ON THAT? CAROL: DID WE ALREADY GET IT? THAT IS A QUESTION. NO QUESTION WHEN IT COMES TO PIVOTING, I FEEL LIKE WE GOT THAT IN THE FOMC MINUTES TODAY. WE GOT IT FROM LORETTA MESTER, PRESIDENT OF THE CLEVELAND FAD, TALKING WITH KATHLEEN HAYS ABOUT THE FEDERAL FUNDS RATE AND SAID IT NEEDS TO BE NEUTRAL TO BRING DOWN INFLATION. SO THAT MEANS NO PIVOT. > > THE REAL ISSUE IS, WE NEED TO DO MORE. WE HAVEN'T SEEN INFLATION MOVE BACK OUT. ED WE NEED TO SEE THAT, BECAUSE LIVING INFLATION WHERE IT IS, IF IT CONTINUES, THERE IS A HIGHER CHANCE IT DOES BECOME EMBEDDED IN THE ECONOMY. CAROL: I -- LORETTA MESTER OF THE CLEVELAND FED. NEIL COST CARRIE, ALSO SAYING NOT MUCH OF A CHANCE OF A PIVOT. TIM: 8.1% FROM 8.3% IS NOT THAT SUBSTANTIAL OF A DECLINE, AND THAT IS A SERIOUS CONCERN. TAYLOR: IT DOES NOT BODE WELL AFTER THE PPI NUMBERS. I AM READING NOTES FROM ECONOMIST' INITIAL REACTION AFTER THE PPI DATA. SERVICES CONTINUE TO BE STRONG, UP ANOTHER .6% AFTER A .4% INCREASE LAST MONTH. THE SERVICES SIDE CONTINUING TO SHOW STRENGTH. ROMAINE: BACK TO THE GOOD SIDE, I WAS LOOKING AT AN UPGRADE BY THE FOLKS AT BLOOMBERG ECONOMICS THAT TALKED ABOUT ANTICIPATING A CELEBRATION IN CERTAIN GOODS. WE GET THAT REPORT TOMORROW. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE THE BALANCE. CAROLINE: THIS IS AFTER FOUR OR FIVE MONTHS OF OIL PRICES COMING DOWN. AND WE HAVE MORE SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLS, MORE ANTAGONISM ASIAN -- MORE ANTAGONISM BETWEEN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE. CAROL: A LOT OF VARIABLES IMPACTING THE GLOBAL INFORMATION THREAD GOING FORWARD. IN THE MINUTES TODAY, EXCEPT PARTICIPANTS EXPECT INFLATION PRESSURES TO PERSIST IN THE NEAR-TERM. THAT IS A CLUE, NOBODY EXPECTED TO COME DOWN DRAMATICALLY. TIM: I HAVE TO PLUG STEVE MATTHEWS' ROW FILE OF JIM BULLARD TO FROM THE ST. LOUIS FED. ANY STORY THAT INCLUDES A BICYCLE AS AN ANECDOTE TO LEAD HAS ME. ROMAINE: DEFINITELY EVERYONE CHECK IT OUT ON YOUR TERMINAL. CAROLINE: THE FACT THAT HE TRIED TO BUY A BIKE AND THEY CHARGED HIM EXTRA. IT WAS A SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUE. TIM: WE ALL HAVE THAT MOMENT WHERE WE FELT INFLATION HIT US. WE HAVE ALL HAD THAT MOMENT AND EVEN AT THAT MOMENT, IF YOU ARE AN OFFICIAL WITH THE FEDERAL RESERVE. CAROLINE: IN JANUARY 20 21 CHEMICAL INFLATION WAS 1.4 PERCENT. SOME PERSPECTIVE. WE WILL BE BACK IN LESS THAN ONE HOUR AS OUR CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE ON RADIO, TV AND YOUTUBE OF CONTINUE. LOOK AT YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL, CAPTAIN YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSE ON THIS WEDNESDAY. ROMAINE: 53 MINUTES UNTIL THE CLOSING BELL, THE MARKET UNCHANGED. NOT MUCH GOING ON IN THE DRIVER MARKET AS WELL. VOLATILITY REMAINS. MICHAEL CONTOPOULOS JOINS US NOW, DIRECTOR OF FIXED INCOME AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT RICHARD BERNSTEIN ADVISORS, WITH $14 BILLION UNDER MANAGEMENT. GREAT TO SEE YOU. I WANT TO START WITH CREDIT BEFORE MACRO ISSUES. AND THE IDEA OF CREDIT CRACKS, WHETHER THERE ARE RACKS AND WHETHER THERE ARE ANY SIGNS YOU ARE LOOKING AT THAT IS CAUSING WORRY. MICHAEL: THERE IS A LOT OF WORRY OUT THERE IN CREDIT. LET'S START WITH THE GOOD NEWS. CREDIT HAS NEVER BEEN HEALTHIER GOING INTO WHAT IS GOING TO BE A DOWNTURN OF EARNINGS AND THE ECONOMY. CASH BALANCES ARE HIGH. LOW INTEREST RATES HAD BEEN LOCKED IN FOR LONG PERIODS. BUT YOU ARE SEEING THE CRACKS, SPREADS IN HIGH-YIELD GETTING BACK TOWARD COVID TYPE LEVELS, YOUR SEEING ISSUANCE IN GENERAL WHETHER HIGH-YIELD OR INVESTMENT-GRADE PLUMMETS. THERE IS NO DEMAND FOR CORPORATE CREDIT AT THE MOMENT. THAT IS A NEGATIVE SIGN. HIGHER REAL YIELDS, TIGHTENING LENDING STANDARDS ARE NOT GOOD FOR CREDIT. THERE ARE APPROXIMATELY -- THERE ARE CRACKS FORMING. ROMAINE: IN THE PAST, WE HAVE HAD THIS WEIGHT AND SEE, FOLKS SAY WE GO THROUGH MARKET TURMOIL, WAIT A FEW WEEKS OR MONTHS, THEN YOU COME BACK. BUT THE RATE ENVIRONMENT NOW COULD BE WAY DIFFERENT THAN IN THOSE PAST CYCLES. MICHAEL: IT DOES CHANGE THINGS. THE OTHER THING TO NOTE IS THAT THIS HASN'T IN NEW. I LOOK AT TRIPLE C ISSUANCE AND IT GIVES YOU AN IDEA OF INVESTORS' WILLINGNESS TO FUND THE RISKIEST COMPANIES. TRIPLE C ISSUANCE HAS BEEN ANEMIC FOR MONTHS, NOT JUST IN THE LAST FEW WEEKS, WE ARE TALKING THREE OR FOUR MONTHS, VERY LOW TRIPLE C ISSUANCE. SO, IT IS HARD TO ENVISION A WORLD WHERE YOU GOING TO AN ECONOMICS AND EARNINGS RECESSION AND THAT HAS TIGHTENED RATES, 75, 100 50 BASIS POINTS MORE, AND NOT SEE AN EFFECT ON CREDIT. THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING. TAYLOR: I WANT TO TALK ABOUT THOSE SPREADS WIDENING. A LOT OF PEOPLE SAY YOU CAN'T BUY CREDIT NOW BECAUSE THEY THINK THERE IS MORE SPREAD WIDENING TO COME. BUT YOU SAID BALANCE SHEETS HAVE NEVER BEEN HEALTHIER GOING INTO THIS. IS THAT NOT THE APPROPRIATE Q WE SHOULD BE LOOKING AT -- APPROPRIATE CUE WE? SHOULD BE LOOKING AT? MICHAEL: IS ALL ABOUT TIMING. THERE IS GOING TO BE A FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY FOR CREDIT. IT WILL BE A GENERATIONAL OPPORTUNITY IN CREDIT. THINK ABOUT THE LAST 10 YEARS. THEY HAVE BEEN MARKED BY LOW INFLATION, QUANTITATIVE EASING AND LOW INFLATION RATES. THAT SPURRED A GROWTH BUBBLE IN PRIVATE EQUITY, IN CRYPTO, IN TECH. THINK ABOUT THE NEXT 10 YEARS. HIGHER THAN AVERAGE INFLATION, QUANTITATIVE TIGHTENING AT HIGHER RATES. THAT MEANS EQUITY IS IN A PRECARIOUS SITUATION. FOR CREDIT, WHERE YOU CAN CURRENTLY GET 6%, 8% YIELDS, YOU ARE PROBABLY ULTIMATELY GOING TO GET EQUITY-LIKE RETURNS IN THE CORPORATE BOND MARKET IN THE U.S.. BUT NOT TODAY. YOU NEVER WANT TO BUY CREDIT AT THE BEGINNING STAGES OF AN EARNINGS RECESSION. > > WHAT IS THE SIGNAL TO YOU? MICHAEL: WE NEED TO SEE THE EARNINGS RECESSION MANIFEST ITSELF. WE WANT TO SEE THE WHITE OF THE EYES OF THE FED STARTING TO -- IT IS NOT NEW POLICY. AT LEAST NOT TIGHTEN AS AGGRESSIVELY. WE NEED TO SEE LENDING STANDARDS LOOSEN A LITTLE. I WOULD BE WILLING TO MISS THE FIRST 50 OR 75 BASIS POINT YIELD MOVE A LAWYER -- NOWHERE TO CAPTURE A BIG MOVE IN THE FUTURE. THAT'S WHY WE THINK TODAY, INTEREST RATE RISK IS A BETTER PLACE TO BE THAN CREDIT RISK FOR THE NEXT 9, 12 MONTHS. ROMAINE: WHAT ABOUT TERESA RISK RIGHT NOW? MICHAEL: WE LIKE LONG-TERM TREASURIES. WE HAVE BEEN VERY UNDERWEIGHT DURATION FOR THE BULK OF THE LAST TWO YEARS. I FOUND JIM BULLARD'S COMMENTS INTERESTING ABOUT THE FACT THAT THE FED IS RELYING ON BIKE ORDERS RATHER THAN ACTUAL MODELS TO DETERMINE WHETHER INFLATION IS TRANSITORY OR STRUCTURAL. ROMAINE: ANECDOTAL EVIDENCE. MICHAEL: THAT ASIDE, WE HAVE BEEN IN THE UNDERWEIGHT DURATION CAM FOR A LONG TIME UNTIL RECENTLY AND IN THE LAST COUPLE MONTHS, WE SAID IT IS TIME TO OWN LONG-TERM TREASURIES. WE ARE NOW AT PAGE THREE OF THE INTEREST RATE CYCLE, WHEN THE FED REGAINS CREDIBILITY, AND THE ACT OF HIKING THE INTEREST RATES TO BRING TOWN -- BRING DOWN LONG-TERM RATES AND INFLATION, IT ANCHORS YIELDS. TREASURY YIELDS PROBABLY DON'T HAVE MUCH HIGHER TO GO AND HAVE POTENTIAL AS YOU GET INTO THAT EARNINGS RECESSION, AS YOU HAVE WAGES SLOW, INFLATION BEGINS A SLOW NEXT YEAR, YOU HAVE REAL POTENTIAL FOR TOTAL RETURN OF THE LONG END OF THE CURVE. WHERE CAN YOU SAY THAT IN ANY OTHER MARKET, THE REAL POTENTIAL FOR STRONG, DOUBLE-DIGIT TOTAL RETURNS? TAYLOR: I UNDERSTAND THE MATH IN THE YIELDS FALLING AND THAT BE THE GOOD PRICE -- THAT BEING THE GOOD PRICE AND TOTAL RETURNS, BUT HOW MUCH OF THAT IS AVOIDING THE MASS OF THE FRONT IN IS EXPERIENCING AND SAYING I DON'T WANT TO BE IN THAT? MICHAEL: YOU HAVE TO SEE THE FOREST FOR THE TREES. IT IS SO HARD TO TRADE ANY MARKET LIKE THIS. ONE DAY YOU ARE UP 25 BASIS POINTS ON ONE DAY YOU ARE DOWN 25 BASIS POINTS AND IT CAN BE THE SAME DATA POINT PENDING ON HOW THEY VIEW IT TODAY VERSUS TOMORROW. IT IS ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GENERATE ALPHA TRADING. YOU CAN'T TRADE VOLATILITY. INSTEAD, YOU GOT TO SEE THE BIGGER PICTURE, YOU GOT TO HAVE A PROCESS THAT IDENTIFIES INFLECTION POINTS IN THE CREDIT CYCLE, THE INTEREST RATE CYCLE, THE EARNINGS CYCLE. YOU HAVE TO LOOK FOR THE NOISE A LITTLE BIT. I CAN'T SIT HERE AND SAY THE 10-YEAR IS NOT GOING BACK UP TO 4% OR 4.25%. IT MAY. BUT IF I LOOK OUT OVER 12 MONTHS, IT IS VERY DIFFICULT TO CONSTRUCT AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE LONG-TERM TREASURY YIELDS ARE HIGHER IN SIX MONTHS RATHER THAN LOWER. CAROLINE: YOU HAVE TO BE PATIENT BEFORE YOU GET TO THE SIGNALS AND THE SLOWING OF RATES. MICHAEL: IT COULD BE CREDIT, IT MAY NOT EVEN BE CREDIT. LOOK AT EMERGING MARKETS AT THE DOLLAR FUNDING, THE STRENGTH OF THE DOLLAR, HIGHER U.S. INTEREST RATES BUT THAT WOULD BE MY NUMBER-ONE SOURCE OF CONCERN AT THE MOMENT, EMERGING-MARKET DEBT. IN THE U.S., I AM LESS WORRIED ABOUT IT. THE PRICE MIGHT FREEZE A LITTLE BIT, BUT MY POSITION IS THAT THAT IS FURTHER FROM NOW RATHER THAN SOONER. IT IS GOING TO TAKE SUBSTANTIALLY MORE HIKES AND TIGHTENING BEFORE YOU GET A SUBSTANTIAL DENT IN THE U.S., BUT THERE IS A GOOD CHANCE THE U.K. PENSION FUND IS THE CANARY IN THE COAL MINE. THERE IS ALWAYS A RISK OUT THERE AND SOMETHING WE WORRY ABOUT. CAROLINE: MICHAEL CONTOPOULOS, DIRECTOR OF FIXED INCOME AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT RICHARD BERNSTEIN ADVISORS. WE ARE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL AS WE PUSH AHEAD TO THE SEPTEMBER CPI PRINT TOMORROW. MICHAEL POND, THE GLOBAL HEAD OF INFORMATION AND RESEARCH AT BARCLAYS JOINS US. AND WE ARE LOOKING AHEAD TO DELTA NUMBERS, AND AN AEROSPACE CEO TALKING ABOUT HOW YOU CAN GET SOMEPLACE IN ONE HOUR. THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: 42 MINUTES LEFT IN THE TRADING DAY. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR CLARITY IN THE MARKET DIRECTION, YOU ARE NOT GOING TO FIND IT. WE GOT CLARITY FROM THE FOMC MINUTES SUGGESTING THE FED WILL STAY THE COURSE AND THAT IS THE SET UP FOR THE BIG CPI REPORT TOMORROW AND BAKE BANK EARNINGS THE FOLLOWING DAY AND ON FRIDAY, A MARKET THAT IS BASICALLY FLAT TO UNCHANGED THE NASDAQ 100 ONLY UP 2%. SIMILAR STORY WITH THE S & P 500, THE PHILADELPHIA SEMICONDUCTOR INDEX COMING UP A SLIDE, ONLY DOWN ABOUT .5%. THIS IS AN FX STORY, A YIELD STORY, A DOLLAR THAT REMAINS STRONG AND A 10-YEAR YIELD REMAINS ELEVATED THAT FOLDS INTO THE EARNINGS PICTURE AND VOLATILE THAT AND THE VOLATILITY -- AND THE VOLATILITY PICTURE. ABIGAIL, WHEN YOU LOOK AT RATES OF VOLATILITY, IS THERE SOMETHING WE SHOULD PAY ATTENTION TO? ABIGAIL: ABSOLUTELY. A REPRICING OF RISK ASSETS. AS RATES GO HIGHER, VOLATILITY INCREASED. LET'S BRING IN MICHAEL PURVES OF TAILBACKEN CAPITAL ADVISORS, GREAT TO HAVE YOU WITH US. THE 10-YIELD HAS BACKED UP TWO POINT 5% YEAR TO DATE. AN INCREDIBLE MOVE AND YET THE VIX IS AN EASY 33 ELEVATED TO WHERE WOULD USUALLY BE, BUT IT DOESN'T SEEM AS THOUGH THERE IS A CONNECTION. AND WHEN WE BRING THE INVERTED VICKS CURVE INTO ITS, IT IS WILD. MICHAEL: IT IS. WE ARE LIVING IN A VERY HIGH VOLATILITY REGIME OF CROSS ASSET VOLATILITY, RATE VOLATILITY IS IN THE 1% OR 2%. EQUITY VOLUMES ARE UP ABOUT ARE ONLY IN THE TOP 20% OVER SEVERAL DECADES. THE VICKS HAS BEEN HIGH. BUT IT HAS BEEN RANGE BOUND. IF YOU REMEMBER OVER THE SUMMER AFTER THE JUNE LOWS, THE VICKS CURVE INVERTED, MEANING IT WAS MORE OF A RICK SONG POSITION AND IT DID NOT REVERT UNTIL SEPTEMBER WHEN WE REVISITED THE SAME LOWS, JUST A COUPLE OF WEEKS AGO. BUT THE CHART WE HAVE UP THERE IS A CHART THAT SHOWS THE VIX CURVE INVERSION END IN THIS CASE, I AM USING THE THREE-MONTH VIX SPOT LEVEL FOR A GENERIC THIRD-MONTH CONTRACT AND YOU CAN SEE, YOU TIGHTEN THAT CHART THE SEVERAL WEEKS AND YOU WOULD SEE IT AS BASICALLY BEEN FOLLOWING THE CONTOURS OF WHERE THE 10-YEAR YIELD WENT. IN OTHER WORDS, IF THE 10-YEAR YIELD SHOT 4% IN LATE SEPTEMBER, THE VIX CURVE INVERTED AND THEN STARTED FLATTENING AGAIN WITH THE 10-YEAR YIELD COMING LOWER. IN THE LAST COUPLE SESSIONS, WE HAVE HAD THE 10-YEAR YIELD CLIMB HIGHER, RETESTING THE 4% LEVEL AND THE VIX AND VERGING AGAIN. AND IF YOU GO BACK TO JUNE, YOU WOULD SEE A SIMILAR SET UP. EVERY TIME THE 10-YEAR IS PUSHING UP TO A KEY NEW LEVEL, OPENING POTENTIAL WILL ESTATE FOR THAT INSTRUMENT TO TRAVEL IN, IT RAISES ALL SORTS OF HACKLES ON THE BACKS OF THE MARKETS, IF YOU WILL. AND THAT IS WHEN YOU GET THIS INVERTED VIX CURVE. ABIGAIL: RIGHT POINT. WHILE EQUITY VOL MIGHT BE SO HOT -- MIGHT NOT BE SO I, FOR BONDS AND FX IT IS. BUT RELATIVE TO THE VIX, EQUITY IS FALLING. COULD WE HAVE A BEER MACRO -- BEAR MARKET RALLY? MICHAEL: THE VICKS IS INVERTED AS YOU MENTIONED OVER THE LAST COUPLE MONTHS. IT IS STILL INVERTED. BUT IT IS RETESTING THESE LEVELS. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE VVIX, THE VOL OF THE VIX, THE VVIX RELATIONSHIP TO THE VIX, THE VVIX DIVIDED BY THE VIX, IT IS IN THE BOTTOM 1% OF RATINGS GO GAS GOING BACK A DECADE. THE VOL IS RELATIVELY LOW COMPARED TO WHERE THE VIX IS AND THIS SETS UP A SHORT VOL TRADE AND IT IS SCARY TO TALK ABOUT THAT AHEAD OF THE CPI TOMORROW MORNING, BUT IT DOES SEEM THERE IS SOME VOLATILITY EXHAUSTION SETTING UP. ONE TRAIT I AM LOOKING AT VERY SERIOUSLY IS BUYING -- ONE TRADE I AM LOOKING AT VERY SERIOUSLY IS BUYING VIX TO YEAR AND WHERE YOU DON'T HAVE TO WORRY SO MUCH ABOUT CORPORATE EARNINGS, BUT THERE IS WHAT I CALL VOLATILITY EXHAUSTION THAT MIGHT BE SAID TO UP. AND THE VIX CURVE DOESN'T TEND TO STAY THAT INVERTED FOR THAT LONG. CAROLINE: S & P 500 INDEX FLAT. VOLUMES DOWN. IT SEEMS WE ARE IN A WEIGHT AND SEE MODE. TAYLOR: AFTER THE FOMC MINUTES, DOWN ABOUT FIVE BASIS POINTS ACROSS THE CURVE. ♪ MARK: NOW KEEPING YOU UP-TO-DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD. HERE IS THE FIRST WORD. I AM MARK CRUMPTON. NATO MET WITH ALLIANCE MEMBER CUT -- ALLIED MEMBER COUNTRIES FACING TWO CHALLENGES -- THEY ARE STRUGGLING TO MAKE AND SUPPLY WEAPONS TO UKRAINE WHILE PROTECTING EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE RUSSIA MIGHT WANT TO SABOTAGE. IN EIGHT MONTHS SINCE VLADIMIR PUTIN ORDERED HIS TROOPS TO UKRAINE, THE 30-NATION MILITARY ALLIANCE HAS BEEN TREADING A FINE LINE TRYING TO AVOID BEING DRAGGED INTO A WIDE WAR WITH RUSSIA. RUSSIA'S MAIN DOMESTIC SECURITY AGENCY SAYS EIGHT PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH CRIMEAN BRIDGE STRIKES. RUSSIAN MISSILES STRUCK A NUCLEAR PLANT IN UKRAINE, CAUSING IT TO LOSE POWER OR THE SECOND TIME IN FIVE DAYS. TODAY, THE UKRAINE STATE NUCLEAR OPERATOR SAID THE BLASTS SPEAK TO THE INCREASING LIKELIHOOD OF A RADIATION DISASTER BECAUSE CRITICAL SAFETY SYSTEMS NEED ELECTRICITY TO FUNCTION. MILLIONS OF AMERICANS ARE ABOUT TO SEE A BIG JUMP IN THEIR SOCIAL SECURITY CHECKS. ON THURSDAY, THE GOVERNMENT WILL ANNOUNCE A COST-OF-LIVING ADJUSTMENT FOR THE UPCOMING YEAR. IT IS EXPECTED TO BE THE LARGEST IN FOUR DECADES, DUE TO INFLATION. THERE ARE ESTIMATES THE INCREASE MAYBE AS MUCH AS 9%. 65 MILLION PEOPLE GET COASTAL SECURITY BENEFITS. AMERICANS CAN EXPECT PAY THE MOST IN 25 YEARS TO STAY WARM THIS WINTER. U.S. HOUSEHOLDS WILL FACE AN AVERAGE POWER BILL OF $1300. THE HIKE IS DUE TO A NEARLY 30% INCREASE IN NATURAL GAS AND OIL COST. THE ENERGY INFORMATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS THIS WINTER IS SET TO BE COLDER THAN LAST YEAR. GLOBAL NEWS, 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M MARK CRUMPTON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > THE MOST CRUCIAL MOMENTS IN THE TRADING DAY, THIS IS "BLOOMBERG MARKETS: THE CLOSE," WITH CAROLINE HYDE, ROMAINE BOSTICK AND TAYLOR RIGGS. ♪ CAROLINE: 27 MINUTES TO GO, WE ARE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE FLOWS. ROMAINE: WE GET CPI NUMBERS TOMORROW. TAYLOR: YOU CAN SEE THE ENERGY, INFLATIONARY CONCERNS, ENERGY REEBONZ UP 1%. -- ENERGY REBOUND UP 1%. ROMAINE: MICROSOFT AND SOME BIG TECH NAMES ARE MOVING INTO THE GREEN AS WE GET CLOSER TO THE CLOSING BELL. DELTA AND TRAVEL STOCKS HIGHER FOR A GOOD OR SOME OF THE DAY. CRUISE LINES ARE HAVING A PHENOMENAL DAY. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION MIGHT BE CONSIDERING A BAN ON RUSSIAN ALUMINUM, ALCOA IS UP. THE BIG PICTURES GO TO COME TOMORROW MORNING WHEN WE GET THE BIG CPI PRINT. CAROLINE: SOME COMPANIES CAN WHETHER THIS INFLATIONARY ENVIRONMENT AND PASS IT ON. THINK OF THE CPI PRINT TOMORROW. IN LARGE PART, THE CONSUMER IS STILL PAYING MORE FOR ITEMS. PEPSI NUMBERS ARE HELPING DRIVE THIS MARKET A LITTLE BIT HIGHER. WE WERE IMPRESSED BY THE MATTER IN WHICH THEY CAN PASS ON 20% INCREASES IN NET PRICING. QUAKER FOODS, I AM PAYING 20% MORE FOR THAT NOW AND BEVERAGES ARE UP 12%. THIS IS THE PRICING POWER CERTAIN COMPANIES ABEND IS UNFORTUNATELY WHY WE ARE ALL SUCKING UP HIGHER INFLATION RATES. ROMAINE: LET'S GET INSIDE FROM MICHAEL POND, HEAD OF GLOBAL INFORMATION AND RESEARCH AT BARCLAYS. THANKS FOR BEING ON THE PROGRAM. TOMORROW, BLOOMBERG CONSENSUS ESTIMATES ARE UP 8.1 PERCENT ON THAT HEADLINE NUMBER TOMORROW AND EVERY ACCELERATION IN THE CORE RATE TO SIX POINT 5%. WHAT WOULD SHOCK YOU TOMORROW IN THOSE NUMBERS? MICHAEL: WHAT WE SEE WHEN WE LOOK THROUGH THE STACK IS SURPRISES COMING FROM VOLATILE COMPONENTS LIKE USED CAR PRICES OR FOOD PRICES. THE STABILITY SHOULD COME IN THE SHELTER COMPONENTS, THE RENT, AND THAT ALONE SHOULD KEEP INFLATION HIGH AND KEEP A FAD WORRIED ABOUT WHETHER THEY HAVE DONE ENOUGH. CAROLINE: OVERALL, WHEN WILL THOSE START TO END, MICHAEL? WE KNOW THAT RENT AND SHELTER TAKE A YEAR TO WORK THROUGH THE SYSTEM? MICHAEL: SIX TO NINE MONTHS BUT YEAH, THERE IS A DECENT LAG BETWEEN PRIVATE MEASURES OF RENT INFLATION AND WHERE IT SHOWS UP IN THE SEAT. THERE IS DEFINITELY THAT LAG THING WE ARE CLOSE TO THE PEAK IF NOT ALREADY THERE. SO, THE NUMBER WE GET TOMORROW WILL BE QUITE STRONG. BUT WE THINK IT WILL START TO COME OFF IN THE MONTHS AHEAD. THE NUMBER TOMORROW THOUGH, PROBABLY WON'T INFLUENCE THE FED'S NEXT DECISION AT ITS EARLY NOVEMBER MEETING. BECAUSE IT WILL STILL BE RELATIVELY STRONG. IT WON'T SWAY ENOUGH, EVEN IF IT MISSES, TO MOVE THE FED. BUT IT MIGHT START TO INFLUENCE THEIR DECISION, SAY, AT THEIR DECEMBER MEETING. AND BEYOND. WE ARE STARTING TO SEE SIGNS ACROSS THE GLOBE OF SOFTENING INFLATION PRESSURES. DOLLAR STRENGTH CERTAINLY PLAYS INTO THAT. BUT IT IS NOT YET SHOWING UP IN THE CPI. MANY ARCTIC -- TAYLOR: MANY ARE TAKING A REPRIEVE THAT IT IS STARTING TO SHOW UP IN BREAKEVEN, WHICH ARE 2.5% INSTEAD OF 4% OR 5%. A SOURCE TODAY TOLD ME THE MARKET IS WRONG, BREAKEVENS ARE WRONG, WHAT DO YOU THINK? MICHAEL: WE DO THINK THEY ARE WRONG, BUT TO THE OPPOSITE SIDE. A VERY SHORT AND/OR BREAKEVEN. ESSENTIALLY, THE MARKET IS PRICING IN FOR NEXT YEAR'S INFLATION. IT IS CLOSE TO 3%. WE THINK THAT DOES NOT REPRESENT THE BALANCE OF RISKS. WE THINK THERE IS A RACE -- A RISK THAT INFLATION GROWS MORE THAN THAT. BUT THE MARKET SHOULD BE PRICED FOR A MORE BALANCED RISK OUTLOOK. AS WE LOOK MUCH FURTHER OUT THE CURVE, WE DON'T THINK THE MARKET HAS PRICED ENOUGH CONCERN FOR INFLATION STAYING HIGH. IF WE LOOK AT MEASURES SUCH AS FIVE-YEAR, THE FED COULD MISS ITS TARGET ON A MORE STRUCTURAL BASIS EVEN THOUGH INVESTORS ARE QUITE CONCERNED ABOUT DE- GLOBALIZATION, ENERGY TRANSITION OR LABOR BUYING POWER PUSHING UP INFLATION FROM A STRUCTURAL PERSPECTIVE. WE THINK THE MARKET IS WRONG, BUT IN A DIFFERENT WAY. TAYLOR: HALLO DO YOU SEE INFLATION COMING BACK DOWN NEXT YEAR? MICHAEL: OUR FORECAST FOR NEXT YEAR IS AROUND 2.5%, MUCH SLOWER THAN WHERE THE MARKET IS PRICE. BUT THERE IS RISK IT COULD COME IN EVEN LOWER WHEN WE THINK ABOUT THINGS LIKE, THE MOVE IN THE DOLLAR, LOWER GASOLINE PRICES, LOWER SHIPPING COSTS, COMMODITY PRICES SEVERAL DOVER SIGNIFICANTLY -- COMMODITY PRICES ROLLED OVER SIGNIFICANTLY, SO THERE IS REASON TO THINK THAT INFLATION WILL BE LOWER NEXT YEAR. THE FED WILL CONTINUE TO RAISE RATES UNTIL THE END OF THE YEAR. ROMAINE: DOESN'T MATTER THE FINANCIAL MARKET INFLATIONS -- FINANCIAL MARKET EXPECTATIONS ON INFLATION OVER THE NEXT YEAR ARE DEVIATING FROM WHAT WE ARE HEARING. AND THE FED COMING OUT THAT REGULAR PEOPLE ON THE GROUND THINK INFLATION WILL GO DOWN INITIALLY, BUT START TO TAKE UP LATER THIS YEAR. MICHAEL: WELCOME THE FACT THAT ALL THOSE MEASURES HAVE COME DOWN DOES GIVE THE FED SOME REPRIEVE. YOU MENTIONED THE CONSUMER SURVEY, WHILE THE LATEST DATA DID TAKE UP IN THE THREE-YOUR HEAD AND FIVE-YOUR HEAD COMPONENTS, IT CONTINUED TO DECLINE IN THE ONE YEAR. MORE IMPORTANTLY, ALL THREE OF THOSE MEASURES ARE NICELY OFF THEIR HIGHS FROM EARLIER THIS YEAR. THAT GIVES THE FED BREATHING ROOM. BECAUSE ONE OF THE CONCERNS RIGHT NOW FROM THE FED AND WE CITED THAT'S MINUTES, IS A WAGE-PRICE SPIRAL WHERE CONSUMERS EXPECT INFLATION TO GO HIGHER, THEY DEMANDED MORE WAGES, WAGES GO UP AND THEY CAUSING NATION AND SO ON. AS LONG AS INFLATION EXPECTATIONS ARE LOWER THAN THEY HAD BEEN EARLIER, THAT GIVES THE FED MORE BREATHING ROOM. ALTHOUGH THEY ARE STILL GOING TO REMAIN HAWKISH. CAROLINE: HOW WORRIED WERE YOU LAST WEEK BY THE FOCUS ON CUTTING PRODUCTION AND THEREFORE, INFLATIONARY PRESSURES BUILDING AGAIN WITHIN THE OIL MARKETS? MICHAEL: WHEN WE LOOK AT THE RESPONSE FROM THE OIL MARKETS ON GASOLINE IN PARTICULAR, CONSUMERS BUYING A GALLON LESS OF GASOLINE, AND WE DID SEE A RISING LEVELS, BUT TOO MUCH LOWER LEVELS AND WE STARTED THIS YEAR. FROM AN INFLATION STANDPOINT, THAT IS STILL A POSITIVE FOR THE CONSUMER FROM WHERE THINGS WERE EARLIER THIS YEAR. BUT LOWER IS BETTER FOR THE CONSUMER. TAYLOR: VISIT MATTER ABOUT THE WHY -- DIES AT MATTER ABOUT THE WHY OF HOW INFLATION COMES BACK TO 2%. DOES IT MATTER IF SUPPLY ISSUES ARE RESOLVED OR DEMAND HAS FALLEN OFF A CLIFF, DOES THAT MATTER TO YOU? MICHAEL: SURE, IT DOESN'T TO SOME EXTENT, IT HAS HISTORICALLY METRIC TO THE FED. AT THIS FED, IT HAS NOT. THEY ARE SOLELY CONCERNED WITH GETTING INFLATION DOWN. WHETHER IT IS SUPPLY CHAIN EASING, LOWING -- LOWERING SHIPPING COSTS, LOWER GASOLINE PRICES BECAUSE OF BETTER PRODUCTION OR THROUGH A HIGHER UNEMPLOYMENT RATE AND SLOWING OF CONSUMER SPENDING. RIGHT NOW, THEIR SOLE FOCUS IS GETTING INFLATION DOWN AND THEY ARE WILLING TO RISK, AS WE SAW VERY CLEARLY INTO THE'S MINUTES, RISK A RECESSION TO ACHIEVE THAT GOAL. ROMAINE: THEY BASICALLY MADE IT CLEAR, THE COST OF DOING TOO LITTLE OR THE COST OF DOING TOO MUCH. ARE YOU CONCERNED ABOUT THE POTENTIAL RAMIFICATIONS OF THAT INFLATION BITE, THE IDEA THAT YOU GET INFLATION DOWN, BUT ECONOMIC ACTIVITY AND CONSUMER SPENDING DEBTS, HOW IS THAT GOOD? FOR INVESTORS? MICHAEL: IF WE THINK ABOUT IT FROM THE FED'S PERSPECTIVE, IF WE GET LOWER INFLATION AND EVEN A MILD RECESSION, THEY WILL CHALK THAT UP TO A WIN. BUT IF WE HAVE INFLATION TOO HIGH AND THEY HAVE NOT DONE ENOUGH, THAT IS A FED EVER. THEY ARE CLEARLY GOING TO ERR ON THE SIDE OF DOING TOO MUCH. AND THAT IS A CONCERN FOR INVESTORS IN NEXT INCOME AND THOSE INVESTING IN RISK ASSETS. IT HAS HAD A PRETTY WEAK RETURN SO FAR THIS YEAR, SO THAT IS A CONCERN. ROMAINE: ♪ CAROLINE: IT IS A 50-50 SPLIT IN TERMS OF HOW MANY STOCKS ARE IN THE GREEN VERSUS THE RED IN THE S & P 500 AND PACKS ECHO -- AND PEPSICO DRIVING EARNINGS BY PASSING ON INCREASES TO THE BUYERS. JP MORGAN GETTING AHEAD OF ITS EARNINGS. MODERNA IS ON THE UPSIDE AS THEY GET A DEAL WITH SMALL COMPANIES INTERESTED IN THEIR R & A TO FIGHT CANCER. WE HAVE BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY UP .8%. CAUTIOUS TRADING, TAYLOR, AHEAD OF THE CPI PRINT TOMORROW. TAYLOR: IT IS ALL EYES ON THE FEDERAL RESERVE AS WE PUSH FORWARD TO THE CPI PRINT. SOME OF THE RESEARCH I AM READING SAYS, I KNOW WE HAVE LOOKED AT YEAR-OVER-YEAR, BUT TOMORROW, A HUGE FOCUS ON MONTH OVER MONTH -- MONTH OVER MONTH BECAUSE THAT IS WHAT THE FED WANTS TO LOOK AT TO SEE IF THE RATE HIKES ARE WORKING OR NOT. CAROLINE: THIS IS CAP DOWN TO THE CLOSE. ROMAINE: 10 MINUTES UNTIL THE CLOSING BELL, THE MARKET MOVING SIDEWAYS AS EVER WHAT AWAITS THE BIG CPI REPORT TO QUOTED 30 P.M. TOMORROW WASHINGTON TIME. THIS INDEX IS SLIGHTLY HIGHER, BANK EARNINGS TOOK OFF ON FRIDAY. TAYLOR: LET'S GET MARKET ANALYSIS WITH CAROL'S LIFE -- CAROL SHOULD LIFE -- CAROL. YOU WERE SPEAKING ON OUR BLOOMBERG INVEST PANEL AND NOTHING IS GOING TO HAPPEN FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR, THERE WILL BE VOLATILITY BUT A LACK OF DIRECTIONALITY, HOW ARE YOU FEELING ABOUT A LACK OF DIRECTION IN THE LAST FEW MONTHS? CAROL, ARE YOU WITH US? ROMAINE: WE ARE HAVING TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES WITH CAROL. DIRECTIONALITY IS DIRECTLY LINKED TO CLARITY FROM THE FED, FROM ECONOMIC CONDITIONS OF FISCAL POLICY AS WELL. CAROLINE: MANY ARE SUDDENLY FEELING THAT THE FEDERAL RESERVE IN THE MINUTES ARE DOUBLING DOWN THAT IT IS WORST TO NOT TACKLE INFLATION THAN IT IS TO GO TO ART AND TO FAST AT THE MOMENT. THE MARKETS HAVE SAID ROMAINE: HOW MUCH DAMAGE? TAYLOR: MICHAEL POND SAID THIS IS AN INFLATION-FOCUSED FED AND A NEW FED. CAROL, GREAT TO HAVE YOU WITH US. TALK TO US ABOUT DIRECTIONALITY THAT YOU SEE OR DON'T SEE UNTIL THE END OF THE YEAR WITH VOLATILITY IN THE MIDDLE OF THAT? CAROL: WE ARE EXPECTING A WIDE RANGE OF DIRECTIONALITY AND THE HARD PART IS THAT THE FED NEEDS AND OFFRAMP FOR THE RATE INCREASES AND IT IS GOING TO TAKE LOTS AND LOTS OF DATA. WE ARE GOING TO BE LOOKING AT THE ECONOMIC DATA AND LOTS OF THINGS AND IF STEP BACK, WE ARE GOING THROUGH AN ECONOMIC REGIME CHANGE. WE DON'T DO THESE OFTEN, THEY HAPPEN EVERY COUPLE OF DECADES WHERE WE ARE SETTING UP NEW RELATIONSHIPS, RETURNING INTEREST RATES TO HISTORIC, LONG-TERM DORMS, AND BRINGING VALUATIONS BACK FROM THE LOWS THAT THEY HAVE BEEN AT. THAT IS A TOUGH MARKET TO BE IN AND UNTIL WE GET A BUNCH MORE DATA COME OF THE MARKETS HAVE TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO FIND THEIR FOOTING. CAROLINE: MANY BECOME DAY TRADERS WHEN THEY DON'T WANT TO BE. WE WERE TALKING TO A CREDIT-FOCUSED INVESTOR EARLIER, MICHAEL CONTOPOULOS, TALKING ABOUT HAVE NOW IS NOT THE TIME TO MAKE THE MOST OF THEIR YIELDS MOVE TO, YOU HAVE TO WAIT FOR THE FED TO TURN IN TERMS OF DIRECTION. MAYBE IT DOES SLOW THE PACE OF HIKES. ARE YOU PATIENT OR DO YOU MAKE THE MOST OF THE VALUE WE SEE AT THE MOMENT? MICHAEL: YOU CAN DEFINITELY -- CAROL: YOU CAN DEFINITELY GO IN. IF YOU CAN LOCK UP 3% OR 4% IN VERY SHORT ORDER, YOU CAN'T EVEN SIT WITH CASHING THOSE VERY SHORT-TERM INVEST AND GET A REASONABLE RETURN WHILE ECONOMIC NUMBERS SORT THEMSELVES OUT. WE THINK THE SHORT AND MIGHT HAVE OVERRUN WHERE THE FED ENDS UP GOING AND YOU HAVE GOT A LOT OF HIKES ALREADY PRICED IN. FOR AN INVESTOR WHO JUST WANTS TO LET THINGS SORT OUT BECAUSE STUFFING IT IN A CAN UNDER THE MATTRESS, YOU ARE GOING TO LOSE GROUND RELATIVE TO INFLATION, I THINK ON SHORT-TERM ISSUES, WE FOCUS ON QUALITY AND TRIED TO PICK UP SOME OF THAT YIELD. YOU DON'T HAVE TO STRETCH FOR YIELD LIKE YOU HAVE IN PRIOR YEARS. ROMAINE: CAROL, WE ARE FOCUSING ON INFLATION FOR GOOD REASON. BUT WE STILL SEE CONSUMER SPENDING HOLDING UP RELATIVELY WELL, WITH THESE NUMBERS ON AN INFLATION-ADJUSTED BASIS NOT SO GOOD, BUT GOODS AND SERVICES HAVE HELD UP. AND IT DOESN'T SEEM TO BE ANY REPUTABLE PERSON WHO THINKS WE ARE FALLING OFF A CLIFF WHEN IT COMES TO CONSUMER SPENDING. CAROL: THAT IS A VERY IMPORTANT POINT. BECAUSE CONSUMERS MIGHT BE FEELING CRAPPY, BUT THEY ARE STILL SPENDING THEIR SPENDING MORE ON CREDIT CARDS, AND I THINK ANOTHER IMPORTANT SPREAD UNDERNEATH ALL OF THIS IS THAT -- I SPENT THE LAST FEW WEEKS TALKING TO A LOT OF COMMERCIAL BANKERS INSIDE BMO AND OUTSIDE THE FIRM AND THERE IS OPTIMISM, THERE IS A LOT OF CASH ON BALANCE SHEETS, COMPANIES ARE IN GREAT SHAPE. THIS IS NOT FINANCIAL EXCESS THAT WE ARE TRYING TO UNWIND, THIS IS AN ECONOMIC TURN SPUN BY A LOT OF GLOBAL EVENTS AND A PANDEMIC NOBODY HAD CONTROL OVER . BUSINESSES ARE ACTIVELY TRYING TO STABILIZE THEMSELVES. THAT IS ONE OF THE REASONS THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT FREEZING HIRING OR CONTAINING THINGS SO, BUSINESSES ARE GOOD AND ARE TRYING TO ABIDE THEIR TIME. TAYLOR: WHAT ABOUT FINANCIAL STABILITY AND LIQUIDITY? DO YOU SEE ANY CONCERNS THERE? CAROL: I HAVEN'T SEEN A FREEZE UP IN THE MARKETS YET, BUT THAT IS DEFINITELY SOMETHING TO WATCH. BECAUSE IT WAS ONE OF THE PRECURSORS, THERE WERE HINTS BEFORE THE 2008-2009 MELTDOWN THAT THE SHORT-TERM CASH MARKETS WERE STARTING TO CEDE. WE ARE SEEING THE HIGH-END YIELD SPREADS WIDENED BUT NOT LOW OUT WIDENED LIKE YOU WOULD EXPECT IF WE WERE HEADING TO EASING. CAROLINE: YOU TALK ABOUT HOW THE MARKET IS FOCUSED ON INDIVIDUAL DATA, WHETHER IT BE EARNINGS IN THE MICRO OR CPI IN THE MACRO -- I THINK BARCLAYS RAN THE NUMBERS THAT NEVER HAS THE MARKET BEEN SO MOVED BY A DATA POINT LIKE CPI. CAROL: PROBABLY NOT THAT SURPRISING. IT EBBS AND SLOWS -- EBBS AND FLOWS BECAUSE THE FIRST FRIDAY IN FEBRUARY, THE EMPLOYMENT RATE FORECAST IN THE MARKET [INDISCERNIBLE] SO, I THINK IT IS DATA DEPENDENT. THE INTERESTING THING IS, THE WORLD IS FOCUSED ON THE ECONOMY AND WHAT THAT MIGHT IMPLY FOR THE MARKETS, YET THERE AREN'T VERY MANY PEOPLE IF ANY WHO HAVE BEEN ABLE TO CREATE A MODEL THAT FIGURING OUT IF YOU COULD THE ECONOMY IS GOING TO PREDICT THE STOCK MARKET. THE STOCK MARKET IS PART OF A LEADING ECONOMIC INDICATORS, NOT A COINCIDENCE. IF WE GO INTO A RECESSION, BY THE TIME WE ARE THERE, THE MARKETS WILL PROBABLY ALREADY BE RALLYING ON THE OTHER SIDE BECAUSE THEY WILL BE FOCUSED ON AFTER THE RECESSION. CAROLINE: DEPUTY CIO FOR THE BMO FAMILY OFFICE, CAROL, THANK YOU. -- TAYLOR: WE KNOW WHAT THE FED IS GOING TO DO. THEY HAVE BEEN OPEN ABOUT THAT. IT IS HARD TO SEE ANY SHOCK AND AWE. ROMAINE: A COUPLE MINUTES LEFT IN TRADING, WE TAKE ♪ ♪ YOU TO > > CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE OF THE U.S. MARKET CLOSE STARTS RIGHT NOW. ROMAINE: WE ARE TWO MINUTES AWAY FROM THE END OF THE TRADING DAY, COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. HERE TO TAKE US BEYOND THE BELL IN OUR GLOBAL SIMULCAST ARE -- WELCOME. HELLO TO OUR GLOBAL CYMER CAST -- GLOBAL SIMULCAST PARTNERS, TIM AND CAROL. CAROL: THE AIRLINE INDUSTRY IS UP ONE POINT 6%. WE GET DELTA TOMORROW MORNING, HAD AMERICAN YESTERDAY HAD MORE EARNINGS NEXT. OUTPERFORMANCE. TIM: WE JUST HAD VICTORIA GREEN HERE IN THE STUDIO. SHE IS AN INVESTMENT OFFICER, PRIVATE WEALTH. SHE SHOULD HAVE STUCK AROUND. SHE SAID IT IS TOO EARLY FOR A PIT. -- A PIVOT. 3200-3400 COULD BE THE BOTTOM. WHEN I WAS A KID, THE COWBOYS WITH TAYLOR: THE TEAM. TAYLOR:I DON'T THINK THEY ARE THAT BACK -- COWBOYS WERE THE TEAM. TAYLOR: I DON'T THINK THEY ARE THAT BAD. BOND YIELDS, ANYONE? LOOK AT WHERE WE ARE, TIM. DIDN'T MEAN TO CUT YOU OFF. TIM: THE COWBOYS ARE PRETTY GOOD RIGHT NOW. TAYLOR: YIELDS ARE DOWN 5, 6 BASIS POINTS ACROSS THE CURVE. [LAUGHTER] [CLOSING BELL RINGING] ROMAINE: THE DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE IS GOING TO FINISH THE DAY IN THE RED. IT WAS IT THE GREEN FOR A GOOD PORTION OF THEY, AS WERE MOST OTHER INDUSTRIES, THE DOW JONES DOWN .1% COME S & P 500 DOWN .3%, NASDAQ DOWN ONE POINT DESK .1% AT THE RUSSELL 2000, FINISHING THE DAY DOWN 3%. CAROL: THE S & P 500 INDEX, 340 SIX NAMES LOWER ON THE TRADE TODAY, 100 FT SIX HIGHER. A VERY STRAIGHT. TAYLOR: THE DALLAS COWBOYS ARE 4-1, BETTER THAN A 3-2 RECORD. TAKE THAT, TIM. TAKE A LOOK AT WHERE WE ARE ON AN INDIVIDUAL SECTOR LEVEL. [LAUGHTER] FOOD AND BEVERAGE, AS WE THINK ABOUT INFLATIONARY CONCERNS, OFF ONE POINT 25%. ENERGY, WE TALKED ABOUT LOWER YIELDS, DECENT OUTPERFORMER. HOUSEHOLD PRODUCTS, AGAIN AS WE LOOK AT INFLATIONARY PRESSURES. THEY CAN PASS ON THE COST TO CONSUMERS. SOME OF THE LOSERS COME OF THE LIST EIGHT, CAPITAL GOODS, UTILITIES, TYPICALLY NOT WHAT YOU WOULD SEE WHEN YIELDS ARE FALLING, BUT NONETHELESS, REAL ESTATE AND UTILITIES ARE SOME OF THE WORST PERFORMERS. CAROL: INDIVIDUAL GATORS, PEPSICO HOLDING ONTO ALL OF THE DAY'S GAME, FINISHING UP 4.2%, TOPPING NAMES IN THE S & P 500 AND NASDAQ 100. THE COMPANY LIFTING ITS OUTLOOK, ABLE TO HIKE PRICES TO BATTLE INFLATION AND ALSO BEAT PROFIT ESTIMATES FOR THE THIRD QUARTER, A STANDOUT. MATT DERRIDA IS HAVING -- MODERNA IS UP MORE THAN 8%. IT WAS UP MORE THAN 70% AT HIGHS TODAY. TOP OF THE S & P 500 AND NASDAQ. MERCK IS RAMPING UP COLLABORATION WITH THE COMPANY ON A VACCINE, GETTING -- MIKE DARDA GETTING $250 MILLION FROM -- MODERNA GETTING $250 MILLION FROM MARK -- FROM MERCK ON A NEW VACCINE. AND CRUISE LINES ARE RALLYING AFTER UBS UPGRADED NORWEGIAN TO NEUTRAL. HE LIKES THE OVERALL CRUISE INDUSTRY. HE DID A PRICE TARGET ON NORWEGIAN FROM $50 TO $18 BUT NORWEGIAN IS UP ALMOST 12%. ROMAINE: DECLINERS, ALBUM ART FINISHING THE DATE DOWN 9%. LITHIUM STOCKS GETTING HIT AFTER MORGAN STANLEY FLAGGED DROPS IN VOLUMES AND PRICES BECAUSE A DROP OF LITHIUM PRICES IN CHINA ACCORDING TO A REPORT BY MORGAN STANLEY. THE SECOND-WORST PERFORMER IN THE S & P 500 IS TEBOW, THE ASSET MANAGER REPORTED A 24% DROP IN ASSETS IMPAIRED TO THE SAME TIME LAST YEAR. BLUE APRON IS DOWN FOR THE EIGHTH DAY IN A ROW, DOWN 8.6% TODAY, LOSING MORE THAN 62% OVER THE LAST EIGHT DAYS. THIS STOCK AND CATCH A BREAK. CAROLINE: IT CANNOT. LET'S LOOK AT INFLATIONARY PRESSURES ON COMMODITIES RIGHT NOW. WTI CRUDE DOWN 2.5%, PRINT DOWN MORE THAN 2%, THIS IS ABOUT WORLD CONCERNS, RECESSIONARY PRESSURE IN THE IDEA OF A GLOBAL SLOWDOWN. NATURAL GAS IS LOWER. ALUMINUM IS UP. THE FOCUS ON THE U.S. IS THAT WE MAY SEE ITALIAN TORY EFFORTS ON RUSSIAN METALS COMING INTO THE U.S. ON WHAT THAT MIGHT MEAN PRICES. THE FOREIGN EXCHANGES ARE VOLATILITY A MOMENT, THE VIX IS LANGUISHING AT 33 FOREX. THE BANK OF ENGLAND IS MOVING INTO TRY TO STABILIZE THE BOND MARKET. THE JAPANESE YEN IS WEAKENING BY .7%, A 24-YEAR LOW. WHEN WILL WE SEE EFFICIENT INTERVENTION FROM JAPAN TO STABILIZE AGAINST THE STRONG U.S. DOLLAR? THE CANADIAN DOLLARS WEAKENING, MAYBE IN LINE WITH OIL MARKETS. THE BONDS, THE BOE MANAGING TEMPLE DOWN YIELDS ON THE TWO-YEAR AND ALSO THE LONG END, BUT IT TOOK A WHILE TO GET THERE. THEY RAISED 5% ON LONG-AND THAT BEFORE STEPPING IN. TAYLOR: WE ARE GETTING COMMENTS FROM TREASURY SECRETARY JANET YELLEN IN WASHINGTON. SHE SAYS THEY ARE ATTENTIVE TO GLOBAL REPERCUSSIONS OF FED POLICY, SAYING THE PRIORITY IS CURBING INFLATION AT THAT STARTS WITH A STRONG MARKET. BUT, REALLY WELL AWARE OF GLOBAL RAMIFICATIONS. ROMAINE: AWARE, WHAT ARE THEY DOING? A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE MADE THE ARGUMENT THAT WHAT WE ARE TRYING TO FIGHT NOW WITH REGARDS TO SUPPLY-SIDE INFLATION IS MORE OF A TASK FOR PEOPLE LIKE JANET YELLEN AND FOLKS AT THE TREASURY AND NOT ALL ON THE SHOULDERS OF JAY POWELL AND THE FED. TAYLOR: WE WILL WRAP UP QUICKLY. YIELDS ARE FALLING, WE ARE SEEING A DECENT TRADING PATTERN AT HEAD OF CPI. THE INTERSECTION OF MONETARY VERSUS FISCAL POLICY AND WHO NEEDS TO DO TO WHAT, GOOD POINT. CAROL: GLOBAL CENTRAL BANKERS CAN'T FIX SUPPLY CHAINS. THEY CAN RAISE RATES AND WE HAVE SEEN IT IN THE MARKET MARKET. ROMAINE: SORRY TO INTERRUPT -- BREAKING NEWS. A CHIPMAKER ANNOUNCING IT IS CUTTING ITS FORECAST. WE DON'T EXPECT ACTUAL RESULTS OUT OF THEM FOR A FEW MORE WEEKS, BUT THEY ARE TRIMMING THEIR FORECAST GOING. THIS IS REALLY THE DRUMBEAT. WE WILL DIVE INTO THE NUMBERS SO WE CAN GET A BETTER SENSE OF THEM, BUT IT GETS TO THE IDEA THAT WE ARE DEALING WITH A WORLD THAT NEEDS TO CONTRACT A LITTLE BIT. IT IS NOT JUST INFLATION, IT IS ABOUT SOME OF THESE COMPANIES AND THEIR OWN CUSTOMERS. CAROL: SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRY IS DOWN 2.5% IN THE AFTER HOURS. THERE IS A LOT OF LIGHT. THERE ARE MACRO CONCERNS ABOUT SLOWING, BUT REGULATIONS COMING OUT OF THE U.S. DEALING WITH CHINA. ROMAINE: THEY ARE SAYING THERE FOURTH-QUARTER BUSINESS OUTLOOK REFLECTS THE IMPACT OF NEW EXPORT REGULATIONS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SUPPLY CHAIN IMPROVEMENTS. $6.4 BILLION IS THE NUMBER THEY ARE LOOKING FOR FOR THE FOURTH ORDER, DOWN FROM THEIR FORECAST. CAROLINE: THEY SAY THEY ARE PURSUING ADDITIONAL EXPORT LICENSES AND AUTHORIZATIONS WERE NEEDED. THIS IS THE DEVIL IN THE DETAILS, HOW MUCH THE ADMINISTRATION ALLOWS. THEY STATE IS A GLOBAL BUSINESS WITH CUSTOMERS AROUND THE WORLD. THIS IS THE IMPACT OF TRADE RELATIONS AT THE MOMENT. ROMAINE: 150 4-178 IS THE NEW RANGE THEY ARE GIVING FOR THE COURT -- FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER, DOWN FROM 182-218. ROMAINE: THIS IS BASED ON -- TIM: THIS IS BASED ON THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCING LAST WEEK NEW EXPORT REGULATIONS. THE COMPANY ESTIMATES NEW REGULATIONS WILL REDUCE FOURTH ORDER NET SALES. ROMAINE: HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE BEFORE WE SEEN ANNOUNCEMENT FROM OTHERS? CAROLINE: THE PAIN IS ALREADY BEING FELT. REMEMBER THE SCOOP FROM MARK GURMAN, THE PC SLOW DOWN ALREADY IMPACTING INTEL, SALES AND MARKETING. WE ARE SEEING HEADLINES AFTER HEADLINE OF HOW POOR THE MARKET IS FOR SEMICONDUCTOR MAKERS AND EQUIPMENT MAKERS. AND YOU ADD ON A RISK OF GEOPOLITICAL RISK, AND IT IS NEVER ENDING. CAROLINE: A PRESS RELEASE SAYS THEY EXPECT TO IMPACT NET SALES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2023 BY A SIMILAR AMOUNT AS THE CURRENT QUARTER. THIS IS GOING TO WEIGH ON THE COMPANY FOR A LONG TIME. THE HEADLINES CONTINUE TO COME FAST AND FURIOUSLY. WE WILL CONTINUE OUR CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE TOMORROW ON RADIO, TV AND YOUTUBE AND COUNT YOU DOWN. CAROLINE: COMING UP, SO MUCH TO TALK ABOUT WITH THE U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY. WHAT ABOUT STATEMENTS ON THE U.S. DOLLAR? ♪ ROMAINE: SHARES OF CHIPMAKERS CONTINUE ON THE BACK FOOT, APPLIED MATERIALS REVISING ITS FORECAST, EXPECTING ITS ADJUSTED ETF TO COME IN AT 154, DOWN FROM 182. ALSO SAYING SALES FORECASTS WILL BE $6.4 BILLION. THAT IS DOWN FROM $6.6 BILLION. THE REAL KICKER IS THAT THEY ARE BLAMING A PORTION OF THIS ONE NEW EXPORT REGULATIONS THAT WERE JUST ANNOUNCED. SCALING BACK EXPECTATIONS IN ENTE SHIPLEY -- SCALING BACK EXPECTATIONS IN ANTICIPATION OF SOMETHING THAT HASN'T HAPPENED YET. TAYLOR: PPI NUMBERS WE GOT THIS MORNING, WE ARE PUSHING FORWARD TO CPI TOMORROW, HUGE FOCUS ON THE WHITE HOUSE WITH INFLATIONARY PRESSURES UNDERWAY. THE DEPUTY TREASURY JOINS US NOW FROM THE WHITE HOUSE. START WITH CHIP NEWS, APPLIED MATERIALS CUTTING THEIR FORECAST AND CUTTING REVENUE. > > THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME. ONE THING WE ARE FOCUSED ON IN THE U.S., THE PRESIDENT AND CONGRESS ARE FOCUSED ON THE CASE ARE WE BUILD MORE RESILIENCE INTO OUR SUPPLY CHAIN. REGULATIONS COMING OUT OF COMMERCE ARE PART OF THAT. BUT YOU HAVE TO CONSIDER THE BIPARTISAN CHIPS ACT, WHICH IS MAKING HISTORIC INVESTMENTS IN THE U.S. BECAUSE ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT THINGS WE LEARNED FROM THE PANDEMIC IS TO MAKE SURE WE HAVE A RESILIENT SUPPLY CHAIN IN ADDITION, WE WANT TO MIXER AMERICAN COMPANIES ARE COMPETING ON A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD WITH COMPANIES IN CHINA AND AROUND THE WORLD. THAT IS WHY WE ARE RESTRAINING THE ABILITY FOR SOME PEOPLE AS WELL AS MAKING HISTORIC INVESTMENTS IN SEMICONDUCTOR THE UNITED -- SEMICONDUCTORS IN THE UNITED STATES. CAROLINE: BUT IT IS INFLATIONARY AND THAT IN MANY WAYS HURT THE CONSUMER IN A DE-GLOBALIZED WORLD. > > I DON'T AGREE. LOOK AT THE MICRON INVESTMENT ANNOUNCED LAST WEEK, $100 BILLION WHICH WOULD CREATE THOUSANDS OF JOBS PAID LOOK AT INVESTMENTS BEING MADE IN OHIO. THIS IS ABOUT EXPENDING THE PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF THE U.S. IN ORDER TO MAKE SURE THE ECONOMY CAN GROW. ONE THING DRIVING I INFLATION AROUND THE WORLD IS CONSTRAINED SUPPLY AND A CONSTRAINED SUPPLY OF CHIPS. SO, MAKING SURE WE CAN BUILD MORE CHIPS IN PLACES WERE TRUST THE ABILITY TO GET THEM TO OUR CONSUMERS, IT IS GOING TO HELP US WITH INFLATIONARY PRESSURES TODAY AND LONG-TERM. ROMAINE: I DON'T WANT TO GET TO IN THE WEEDS -- GET TOO IN THE WEEDS, BUT YOU HAD GRAND ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH MICRON AND OTHER CHIPMAKERS, EXPANDING MANUFACTURING HERE. THAT INCLUDES INTEL. AND WE WAKE UP YESTERDAY AND SEE INTEL CUTTING A BUNCH OF JOBS. I AM WONDERING WHERE THE BALANCE IS. SOME OF THESE COMPANIES ARE COMING BACK TO THE U.S. OR EXPANDING IN THE U.S. BUT DOING IT IN A WAY THAT IS COST-EFFICIENT TO THEM AND IS STILL WANT TO HELP ECONOMIC STABILITY HERE. > > YOU MAKE THE EXACT POINT WE ARE FOCUSED ON, WHICH IS HOW WE USE THE MONEY CONGRESS ALLOCATED TO INCREASE INVESTMENTS IN THE U.S. AND CREATE GOOD-BIG JOBS IN THE U.S. THESE COMPANIES HAVE TO MAKE THE DECISION ON WHETHER TO DEPLOY CAPITAL. BECAUSE THE CHIPS ACT WAS PASSED ON A BIPARTISAN BASIS, COMPANY CEO'S, BOTH INTEL AND MICRON TOLD US RECENTLY THEY ARE STARTING TO DEPLOY MORE CAPITAL IN THE U.S. BECAUSE OF THAT AND CREATE MORE JOBS BECAUSE OF THOSE ACTIONS AND BECAUSE OF THOSE ACTIONS, WE ARE GOING TO HAVE BETTER, SECURE SUPPLY CHAIN GOING FORWARD. THE BALANCE WE ARE TRYING FOR RIGHT NOW IS TRYING TO MAKE LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS THAT WILL EXPAND PRODUCTIVE CAPACITY, MAKING SURE WE HAVE A STRONG LABOR MARKET. JOBS NUMBERS SAW LAST WEEK HELPED TELL THE STORY THAT THAT IS ACTUALLY WHAT IS HAPPENING. BUT IN ADDITION TO JOBS GROWTH, WE SOUGHT RATES COME DOWN A JOB OPENINGS COME DOWN, WHICH IS AN INDICATOR WE ARE HEADING TOWARD A MORE HEALTHY LABOR MARKET GOING FORWARD. THE KEY NOW IS HOW WE INCREASE THE SUPPLY OF JOBS AND PEOPLE WHO WANT THOSE JOBS IN THE U.S. BY INCREASING LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION. WE HAVE SEEN SOME RETURNS SINCE THE PANDEMIC, BUT MORE NEEDS TO BE DONE. THAT IS WHY, IN THE CHIPS ACT, WE HAVE MONEY TO HELP WITH WORKER TRAINING SO WE CAN TRAIN MORE PEOPLE TO DO THESE JOBS IN THE FUTURE. TAYLOR: HOW HEALTHY IS DOLLAR STRENGTH? JANET YELLEN SAYING SHE IS ATTENTIVE TO GLOBAL RAMIFICATIONS. A LOT ARE ASSUMING THOSE RAMIFICATIONS ARE COMING FROM THE FEDERAL RESERVE AND IT IS HIKING. YOU WORRIED ABOUT DOLLAR STRENGTH? > > WE HAVE A LONG-STANDING TRADITION IN THE GOVERNMENT THAT ONLY THE TREASURY SECRETARY COMMENTS ON THE DOLLAR. BUT THIS WEEK, WE ARE JOINED IN WASHINGTON BY FINANCE MINISTERS AND CENTRAL-BANK GOVERNORS FROM AROUND THE WORLD WHO ARE HERE FOR EIGHT -- 4 -- ANNUAL MEETING. THEY SEE THE U.S. ECONOMY AS A TRUE SOURCE OF GROWTH, ESPECIALLY WHEN COVID IS STILL A CHALLENGE, DEALING WITH CHINA, AND THE WEAPONIZATION OF ENERGY IN EUROPE, AND THE U.S. ECONOMY CONTINUES TO BE A SOURCE OF STRENGTH FOR THE GLOBAL ECONOMY. CAROLINE: THE INDONESIA FINANCE MINISTER TOLD BLOOMBERG A WHILE AGO, IT IS LIKE THEY ARE IMPOSING SANCTIONS ON INDONESIA WITH A STRONG WAS DOLLAR -- STRONG U.S. DOLLAR. > > I CAN'T SPEAK TO WHAT THE INDONESIA FINANCE MINISTER SAID, BUT I CAN TELL YOU WHAT I HEARD FROM MEETINGS WITH FINANCE MINISTERS THIS WEEKEND THE U.S. CONTINUING TO GROW, FOR MANY OF THEM, IT REMAINS A MAJOR EXPORT DESTINATION AND A SOURCE OF GROWTH FOR THEIR ECONOMIES ON THE INVESTMENTS WE ARE MAKING OUR CRITICAL TO MAKE SURE THOSE ECONOMIES GROW NEXT YEAR. THE WORLD ECONOMIC OUTLOOK PUT OUT BY THE IMF SHOWS THAT IN 2023, THEY EXPECT THE WORLD ECONOMY TO CONTINUE GROWING. ROMAINE: BUT IT IS ALSO A TWO-WAY STREET. A REPORT TODAY SAYS WE ARE ANTICIPATING A SLOVAK -- A STOCKPILE OF GREEN IN THIS NATION -- GREEN --ANTICIPATING A STOCKPILE OF GRAINS IN THIS MARKET BECAUSE OTHER COUNTRIES CAN'T AFFORD IT. > > IT IS IMPORTANT FOR US TO HEAR WHAT BANK GOVERNORS AND MINISTERS ARE TALKING ABOUT, ONE BEING COVID-19, THE SECOND BEING THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE. FOOD INSECURITY IS BEING EXACERBATED BY THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE. AS HAVE ENERGY PRICES. WHAT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT HERE WITH OTHER FINANCE MINISTERS IS HOW WE COORDINATE WITH OTHER COUNTRIES TO ALLEVIATE CHALLENGES IN THE ECONOMY, AND THINKING ABOUT HOW WE CAN USE THE IMF AND THE WORLD BANK TO ADDRESS CONCERNS THAT THESE COUNTRIES FACE. BUT THEY UNDERSTAND THAT UNTIL THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE ENDS, WE ARE NOT GOING TO BE IN A PLACE WHERE YOU SEE PRICES RETURN TO THE LEVEL BEFORE THAT INVASION. THAT IS WHAT WE ARE DOING EVERYTHING WE CAN TO SUPPORT UKRAINE AS THEY TRY TO END THE RUSSIAN INVASION. ROMAINE: IT IS THE STRENGTH OF THE DOLLAR THOUGH, ARE THE SOURCES OF THAT TIED DIRECTLY TO UKRAINE IN THE WAR? IT SEEMS LIKE IT PREDATED THAT. > > WHEN YOU LOOK AT WHAT HAPPENED IN FEBRUARY 2022, IT IS IMPORTANT TO REMEMBER WHERE ENERGY PRICES WERE. THEY WERE FAR LOWER. SO WERE FOOD PRICES. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT HEADLINE INFLATION NOT ONLY IMPACTING US IN THE U.S., BUT PEOPLE GLOBALLY, THAT IS BEING DRIVEN LARGELY BY THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE. AND CENTRAL-BANK INCLUDING AROUND ARE HAVING TO RESPOND TO THAT. MARK CRUMPTON. ROMAINE: WE ARE HAVING TECHNICAL PROBLEMS WITH THE MICROPHONE. MORE COVERAGE COMING UP ON BLOOMBERG. DON'T GO ANYWHERE. DON'T GO ANYWHERE. -- I FEEL PRIVILEGED I HAVE SPENT NEARLY A DECADE IN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, IMMERSED WITHOUT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT TEAMS. PEOPLE NEED TO DO WHAT THEY DO BEST. I AM NOT THE BEST INVESTOR. INVESTORS DO THEIR JOBS WELL AND I AM FOCUSED ON STRATEGIC PRIORITIES AND IT TAKES A PROJECT LIKE THAT BETWEEN ME AND MARK ALONG WITH GREG AND BOB AND KAREN AND OTHERS. > > IN ADDITION TO TALENT AND TECHNOLOGY WHICH ARE CLEARLY PRIORITIES, WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR OTHER PRIORITIES AS CEO? > > I WILL GIVE YOU THE INTERESTING ANSWER, BUT KEEP HAMMERING THE POINT I WANT PEOPLE TO UNDERSTAND ABOUT US. MORE THAN ANYTHING IN THIS TRANSITION FROM THE FOUNDER TO US, WE STILL HAVE THE BEST PEOPLE IN THE WORLD AT BRIDGEWATER. THEY ARE STILL OPERATING IN THIS UNCOMPROMISING WAY. THEY SEE EXCELLENCE IN LEARNING. THEY ARE STILL GOING AFTER AUDACIOUS GOALS. AND THEY CAN EXPECT FOR THINGS FROM US. ONE, WE HAVE BEEN ON THIS JOURNEY TO MARY OUR UNDERSTANDING -- MARRY OUR UNDERSTANDING AND THAT GIVES US OPPORTUNITIES IN THE EQUITY SPACE AT THE CREDIT SPACE, IF YOU EXPECT TO KEEP MINING IN THAT DIRECTION AND SERIOUS WAY SPLIT-SECOND, WE HAVE BEEN INVOLVED IN CHINA, AND HAVE BEEN LEADERS IN CHINA. AND THEY EXPECT US, GIVEN HOW BIG A DEAL THAT IS, IS TO KEEP LEADING THEM. AND LASTLY, THE TECHNOLOGY THAT SURROUNDS ALL THESE THINGS. IF YOU LOOK AT OUR GOALS FOR THE NEXT FIVE YEARS, YOU SHOULD BE ABLE TO MEASURE THAT. ROMAINE: THE BRIDGEWATER CO-CEO NIAR BAR DEA, AT A CONFERENCE THAT CONTINUES TOMORROW. BREAKING NEWS -- TREASURY SECRETARY JANET YELLEN SPEAKING IN WASHINGTON, TALKING ABOUT A COMMON FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WHERE THE G20 NATIONS AGREE TO RESTRUCTURE DEBT FOR POOR NATIONS. SHE SAYS IT IS NOT WORKING, SAYS CHINA HAS NOT BEEN PARTICIPATING, SHE IS CALLING ON CHINA TO STEP UP AND SAYS THE DEBT PROBLEM, REFERRING TO E.M. IN DEVELOPING NATIONS, HAS BECOME IN HER WORDS VERY SERIOUS. TAYLOR: HOW MUCH OF THIS IS DOLLAR STRENGTH? WE HAD A GREAT CONVERSATION WITH DEPUTY TREASURY SECRETARY WALLY ADEYEMO AND OUR OWN MIKE MCKEE, HEAD OF EVERYTHING FOR US, MIKE, WHAT YOU MAKE OF MASSIVE DOLLAR STRENGTH AND THE RAMIFICATIONS THAT WE ARE SEEING CRACKS WITHIN E.M.? MIKE: ONE PROBLEM IS THAT THE DOLLAR IS STRONG OR A NUMBER OF REASONS, SOME OF WHICH THE U.S. HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH. THEY HAVE MADE THE CASE THAT OTHER NATIONS NEED TO ADJUST THEIR ECONOMIC POLICIES BECAUSE THE FED IS REQUIRED TO DO WHAT HE NEEDS TO DO FOR THE UNITED STATES. THE QUESTION OF DEBT IS INTERESTING AND HAS BEEN RISING AS A PROBLEM FOR SOME TIME. THE IMF CAME UP WITH THIS COMMON FRAMEWORK WORD ENTERS -- FRAMEWORK WHERE DEBTORS WOULD WORK WITH CREDITORS TO LOWER DEBT PAYMENTS. THAT IT HASN'T BEEN TAKEN UP MUCH. JANET YELLEN ALSO COMPLAINING CHINA HAS NOT BEEN PARTICIPATING. CHINA HAS A LOT OF DEBT BECAUSE OF THE BELT AND RODE PROGRAM, -- BELCH AND -- BELT AND ROAD PROGRAM, AND THEY ARE PART OF THIS. CAROLINE: AT THE MOMENT, EMERGING MARKETS ARE NOT COMPLAINING TO THE U.S. ABOUT DOLLAR STRENGTH AND SAY THEY SEE THE U.S. AS A BEACON OF ECONOMIC GROWTH. MIKE: I WOULD SHAPE HIS COMMENTS ABOUT THE BEACON OF STRENGTH A LITTLE BIT, BUT THE INTERESTING THING ABOUT THIS CRISIS SO FAR IS THAT EMERGING-MARKET HAVE DONE MUCH BETTER THAN IN THE PAST. PEOPLE ATTRIBUTE THAT BOTH LEARNING THE LESSONS OF THE PAST, SO THEY BUILT UP FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES, HAVE BEEN MORE CAREFUL ABOUT BORROWING, ALSO GETTING O IN FRONT OF THE FED, RAISING RATES SOONER AND STILL ATTRACTING CAPITAL. NOBODY KNOWS HOW LONG IT WILL LAST. THAT IS THE PROBLEM. ROMAINE: INTERNATIONAL ECONOMICS CORRESPONDENT OF MICHAEL MCKEE HELPING US MAKE SENSE OF HEADLINES OUT OF JANET YELLEN AS OUR COVERAGE ROLLS INTO TRIPLE TAKE -- GAS PRICES HIGH, EVERYONE STILL ON A FLIGHT.