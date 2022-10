00:00

Good morning. Thank you for joining me. I'm not sure about an introduction of high hopes for the equity market this year, but I'll take it. I'll take it as mentioned. I'm Gina Martin Adams. I'm the chief equity strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence. I'm also the head of portfolio strategy and equity strategy for that team. For those of you who are not familiar, Bloomberg Intelligence is the research division within Bloomberg. I'm here today to talk to you about investing in a new inflation regime. Unless you've been hiding under a rock, you're quite aware that inflation has broken out to several decade highs so far this year. We've got the CPI report again this morning. I'm sure you were all captivated by much more important and interesting content here at the conference. But CPI, once again on a core basis is touching 40 year highs. We've gotten very little inflation reprieve despite the fact that the Fed is doing everything in their power to catch up to this inflation environment and contain it. But I do think that there are some secular concerns to consider and they will have complications for your portfolio in terms of the Fed. Most people think that the reason we're in this environment of accelerated inflation is because of the Fed's extraordinary monetary policy accommodation as well as the fiscal policy in support that we've experienced through the pandemic era. And certainly the Taylor Rule does suggest that the Fed is well behind the curve and catching up. I do think that the Fed and the fiscal bodies will do everything in their power to start to try to restrain inflationary conditions over the course of the next two years. But it does stand to I do have some serious questions about the long term outlook. And those questions are really framed by my views on where the secular drivers of inflation sort of behind the scenes of what we see we've seen during the pandemic are some pretty big drivers of longer term inflation pressures that I think are worth acknowledging. First is globalization. I call these secular drivers the 3 D D globalization being one of those three days. This chart shows you import restrictions over the course of the last two decades. As you can see, back in 2009, there were only about 70 import restrictions in place. By last year, that number had grown to fifteen hundred. Discriminatory trade measures are now outpacing liberalizing trade measures across the world. 4 to 1 trade as a share of GDP peaked all the way back in 2008 and has only decelerated ever since. So as we've seen global tensions rise, we've seen policymakers respond. The result is tighter trade conditions, less geopolitical sort of cooperation and much more constrained supply. Certainly a deeper embedded cost in the system than I think is often popularly recognized could create greater secular pressures on inflation. You add to that supply chain constraints that have come about as a result of the pandemic and certainly weather risks that have been rising over the course of the last couple of decades. And you get a situation where globalization is truly driving some fairly significant change and embedding a higher degree of cost in the system than we've we've become accustomed to. Secondly, we've got decarbonization. This particular graph shows the supply side of decarbonisation, but on the demand side we see as higher weather risks contribute to higher inflation volatility, policymakers and corporates around the world really pursue a much more aggressive transformation agenda to new energy sources. The energy transition in itself has created a five fold increase in global bond green bond issuance over the last five years. Evidence that we will see strong demand for infrastructure investment emerge to support this transition on the supply side. We've seen this very anomalous gap results. The last time that oil prices accelerated this much over an 18 month period, you can see in the exhibit production responded with a near 100 percent gain in rig count. We've not seen that this time around. The gap is resulting in tremendous supply constraints of traditional energy product as we work to develop new energy product, creating some embedded inflation in the system. And then third, this is a very simplistic graph of demographics. As you can see, generally we're seeing the aging population reduce the available labor force. This is the share of workers aged 25 to 64, divided by the share of workers aged 65 plus in the United States, anticipated to decline pretty precipitously. By 2030, we will have two point four workers for every retiree in the United States alone. But this is really only half of the story. Globally, labor force participation has been declining for 20 years, including in emerging markets. So what do you do when you have an environment in which inflation is likely to remain somewhat higher even after some cyclical reprieve brought on by policymaker reversals? Inflation in this kind of environment may remain somewhat higher than it has in the past. If that's the case. Rates are likely to catch up with inflation. So there are two strategies, strategies for dealing with inflation in your portfolio. The first is find shorter duration stocks. This chart shows you are duration factor, the long, short duration factor priced against or plotted against the global egg market Bloomberg Global Egg Index. And as you can see, long duration stocks tend to perform best when interest rates are falling. Short duration stocks tend to perform best when interest rates are rising. Value factor does tend to perform best in inflation. It's been a long time since value generally outperformed growth over the last 20 years. Growth pretty much pummeled value as inflation was persistently decelerating. In an environment where inflation is accelerating, as we've seen this year, value stocks performed tremendously better than growth stocks.