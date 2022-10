00:00

What did you think of that poll, do you think? That's what I expected it. Well, I know it was just so excited and I think it's to be expected. I think this is, as you said, the challenge of investing in these times is the data is hard to interpret. And I think depending on your lens, you're going to you're going interpret it differently. You have 30 percent seize back, half a 20, 20, 3, 30 percent front, half a 20, 20 forward, 30 percent back half of 20, 24. Is that more volatility and more market for Mike? It clearly is volatility. And I know we'll hopefully talk about the alternative investment front. When I look at that, I actually vet comes me because as an alternative investor with a 5 to 10 year horizon, if we're banding around a six to nine month window where we'll get some stability, that's a great environment for me. So the beauty of what I do is I don't have to get caught up in the day to day headlines. So that's actually quite, quite comforting. You can read that. Yes. I'm sorry. I got NASDAQ about 10 years ago. OK, fair enough. You look at the poll on this game either way. So based on that and I appreciate that this might be a nine month window, I'd say volatility, but it could herald a whole different regime. Right. Higher rates for longer term, low rate of 5 percent, increased volatility to look at the U.K. And that does affect something that you're gonna be investing in for five to 10 years. It does. It affects flows. It affects the trajectory of cash flow. But when you put it over a 10 year horizon, this is something that I keep trying to tell myself. The folks at work, at areas we enjoyed incredibly high returns on the other side of this. And it's not so long ago that we were in an environment where we were managing five percent rates. So we're all grappling with rate of change and uncertainty. But when we settle in a world where we have a four and a half to five percent terminal rate and the markets adjust to that, you know, we know how to do that. So the day to day volatility, I think, presents opportunity for those that are willing to to look through it. Those with liquidity and those with a long term horizon. But the opportunity that we're all looking forward to is something that we've all done before. So from my seed, this feels a lot more like a traditional credit cycle. And I think that's being reflected in the underlying performance of the economy. We're coming off of two big crises, one the pandemic, one the GFC, totally different. So I think the psychology is still a little we've grown to expect that every time that the markets are going through a transition, it has to be chaotic and has to be a major crisis. That's not the way I'm feeling about this current environment. And then the Fed's going to eventually step in to solve everything. I think the Fed is doing exactly what they told us they're going to do. Right. So the markets may not like what they're doing in certain cases and they may wish that they were doing something else. But the key to successful central bank intervention is to actually do what you say you're going to do. So I think the challenge that you have in the U.K., for example, is a lack of credibility and a lack of clarity. The Fed is telling us exactly what they're going to do. They're doing it and the markets are responding. So. So let's get to all of that. There's so much to unpack. But let's just start with the opportunity and credit, for example. So if you're looking for a default cycle, is this create more or less opportunity for you? How do you make money off of that? Sure. So in our credit business, the bulk of our credit assets are in the private credit markets. So we are self originating and controlling assets portfolio managing them in a way that's slightly different than if you were buying high yield bonds or leveraged loans. What I can say is if you look at the portfolio performance, the underlying and we have investments in close to three thousand middle market companies, the underlying performance is still very strong. So I think what is making this so challenging is the inflation picture is a reflection of a still strong economy. Usually when we're talking about risk of recession and defaults. The economy is already weak. We're projecting weakening, but we're not seeing it yet. And that's actually quite challenging, particularly because spreads aren't necessarily reflecting the potential distress. So if you look at where default rates are now, they're still near historic lows. If you look at interest coverage rates across the sub investment grade market, they're still at or near all time highs. There's a lot of dry powder and liquidity in the market. The markets are functioning well. So we're not seeing a lot of structural imbalances. So it's an interesting time, right? Because you like what you own. The value of what you own has obviously come down, given that the move in rates. But you're not seeing massive credit deterioration the way that you would expect if people were so anxious. Are we gonna. I think you'll start to see it clearly. You know, that's inevitable. But again, when you look at the market's ability to navigate peak defaults, you know, through the GFC, we got up to 10 percent type default rates. If you look at historical averages, depending on the market, 3 to 4 percent and we're sub 2. So we have a long way to go before we even get to a level of distress in these markets. That just puts us on equal footing with where we've been. So a good example of how the markets are freezing up is Citrix and bright speed when banks tried to offload those loans. They had a really hard time doing that. What was that process? Did that process not work the way it should have? Or was there some disorderly stuff coming in? It worked exactly as it was supposed to work. And I think the banks are clearly digesting a lot right now. Combination of Cecil. Write downs in their bond portfolio, working way through a OCI in their balance sheet stress test, constraining capital and now unsold inventory. But if you juxtapose this to what we experienced in the financial crisis, no systemic risk really there. The markets are orderly. The loans repriced and the market absorbed them. And candidly, those that were able to buy those assets from the banks at the prices they did. I think are gonna be pretty happy with those exposures. Did you? We did. Are you happy with that exposure? I am. So do you think, though, that the evaluation hit that we've seen in the bond market and the equity market, public markets, does that eventually come into your world? Yeah, bad. Does that look well? So the private credit markets have been evolving over the last 20 to 30 years as the banks have grown, moved to scale, focused on investment grade borrowers more than sub investment grade. So we have always lived in this world of symbiosis with the banks. When we get into a market like the one we're in now and the banks are effectively pulling out of the market, that means the loan market is effectively close. The high yield market effectively closed, the IPO markets effectively closed. The private markets, whether it's private credit or private equity, become a very important liquidity provider into the markets. And we're able to do it with a lot of selectivity and that's pretty attractive risk return. So, yeah, these types of markets tend to be very good investment opportunities for private managers. And if we get to the opportunities for a second, I just want to get an idea of do you feel like the banks are pulling back on lending in in part because of all the regulations that they might have around it? Or I see something that you don't see. I actually think that if if and you'll have to ask bank executives, I think most bank executives would probably tell you what what I say, which is credit portfolios are healthy, consumer stronger than you may expect. Lots of liquidity in the system and a desire to lend. I think there's some repression going on right now because they're dealing with losses from having to sell inventory. They're dealing with the implementation of Cecil, as I mentioned. They're dealing with bond markdowns and they're dealing with regulatory capital constraint. But banks are very well capitalized. The markets are functioning well and their portfolios are strong. So I think if you got them in a moment of honesty, they would tell you that they'd like to be more active, but they can't be. Let's get to where things are not functioning properly, and that is the UK. How do you look at the U.K. disaster meltdown? I'm completely editorializing to say it. I don't really feel. Come. I. I'll start with what I said earlier, which is I think that so much of this is about credibility and clarity. And what we're dealing with is a lack of credibility and a lack of clarity and central bank policy. And you have to start there. They're dealing with a set of issues that's different than what we're dealing here. UK and Europe at large. Obviously, the inflation that we're seeing here is demand driven. We've got more fundamental economic strength there. You've got some supply driven inflation and an energy overhang. I think the UK is interesting because it does speak to the interconnectedness of these markets and the known unknowns, if you will, of how some of these markets could could bleed into one another. But again, it's functioning. So they they intervened. They finally gave clarity, said we need to fix this as quickly as possible. We have a lot of UK pension clients. They are taking that very seriously. I think they are selling assets appropriately and that will then resolve itself. So as disorderly as that feels, that even happened in a pretty orderly fashion in terms of the market's ability to absorb it. If tomorrow we don't get to be buying anything and that deadline is real, what happens? I think we go back to business as usual. We see if wait to see another card. OK, so I like it. It'll be bad. But we can still manage is what your point is. So are you buying in the UK right now? We are selectively buying in the UK, we're active, obviously, I would expect, given the state of the pound that you'll start to see funds flowing into that market. On a relative basis, we're active in the private credit market. We're modestly active in the alternative credit space. And we've been active, as I said earlier, as a liquidity provider to some of these asset owners that are looking for liquidity. Would property be interesting to you? I read an article this morning that sounds like a 20 percent is what we could see in a fall of UK property values. Yeah, we have a very large European real estate business. And obviously when you get this type of a rerating, there's gonna be opportunity to invest. So let's get regional for a second. I know I have a question for the audience, but I will get to. But let's go to our next poll. So the poll we were looking at is where do you think the biggest opportunity? Yeah. What do you think provides the best opportunity to talk about the U.K.? Let's do Asia, Europe, US and UK. We'll take a couple of seconds for you guys to pull in on that and which one you guys like the best. But if the U.K. is investable for you. Is Europe. Europe's absolutely investable. As a private manager, where everything is in best of all the right, everything's investable at the right price. I think that's exactly right. So our job is to be in local markets understanding assets and companies and then putting money to work. What's challenging is those days are over for now because it's all macro. But at the end of the day, we are very, very micro. Local investors looking at discrete assets, discrete companies, discrete cash flow. So most private investors have to be macro aware because it affects flows and values. But you have to be great at the micro because the macro, again, over a five to 10 year period, you're going to get your window because you're never a force buyer and you're never forced seller. So to that point is what you guys said. So we're looking at. I honestly can't see 40 percent for Asia, 9 percent for Europe, US 42 percent and U.K. for 7. So I'm wondering if you see that, are you like, yes, you can Europe invest right now? US and Asia, maybe valuations are too hot. Is that how do you read that pile? I always have a challenge with questions like this because what asset class, what market, what return expectation, what volatility? So if you said Asia in Asia right now we're active lending in the developed markets of Australia, New Zealand, we're active in the bond markets, taking advantage of a fair amount of distress there. We're fairly active in the infrastructure lending space, all with completely different risk return profiles. So, yes, there's plenty to do in Asia, but it really depends on where you are. Same with with with the US. So from my perspective, all of these are investable. If this a reflection of where can you generate the highest risk return? That's probably maybe what this is reflecting. So let's go to alternative asset investing. Do you like. What's interesting right now for markets like this, when they're transitioning, we are doing our best to stay shorter duration, lower risk floating rate. So of our three hundred and thirty five billion, over two hundred billion of it is in private credit generally, which is performing very well. Obviously, given the increase in base rates and now spreads, widening is presenting a pretty good opportunity. So we're able in the private credit markets to generate 10 to 12 percent type rates of return to take senior risk. That's a pretty comfortable place to be right now while we wait to see the market's transition, when you start reaching for that 15 to 20 price discovery becomes an issue when you're you're you're having to take on a healthy amount of risk to capture that excess return. So my own personal view is we're trying to stay, you know, less risky, a little bit more cautious and capture all of the excess return we can right now without putting ourselves too far out on the risk spectrum. So to that point. If we look at where the leverage is and think the big ball of leverage that's been rolling around since the dot com bubble, even before that. Where is that right now? Some would say it's in the credit market. Corporate credit or alternative assets on central bank branch. It's that that's where it is. And everybody is always trying to find where the canary in the coal mine is. That's that's where all the leverage went. And you know, the interesting thing about these markets, the consumer is fundamentally deleveraged. The banks have deleveraged and simplified. The private credit markets have actually deleverage. They've grown. But the attachment point in terms of where they are relative to the equity is lower than it's ever been. And they're supported by much larger, much more mature, much more evolved equity markets. So from a market setup stability standpoint, it doesn't feel like there is excess leverage. Again, I think we're all thinking back to the prior crises and saying all crises involve some form of excess leverage or some part of the financial markets where there's bad behavior that we can't see based on what we see. We're not we're not experiencing that right. So there's a question in the audience, which is a fun one. So if the recession and higher defaults rate, the default rates don't come. To be fair, I feel like I've been hearing about default rates since 2015. Where will portfolio positioning be wrong footed? I think right now one of the challenges is the markets are not because of the fundamental performance in certain markets reflecting spreads commensurate with the amount of distress that people are expecting. So if you look at leveraged credit as an example, most of the attribution for the return we're getting now is just the increase in base rates with a modest amount of spread widening. There's probably more spread widening to happen, which makes it a more attractive opportunity. But then obviously will challenge the valuation of what you own. I think in the private equity and probably more so in the growth equity and venture markets, I'm not sure that those markets have readjusted yet to the new valuation environment. So I think those portfolios still have a way to go to reflect the potential future economy here. But I think investing in credit through a cycle is is a great place to be. The next question. Do you think investing in credit is a good move in a time like this? I mean, you're gonna say, yes, it's not. I'm out of a job. So I have to I have to believe now I'm definitely retiring. But to that point, you're talking about alternative assets for a second. And I understand that you're on the cautious risk scale spectrum. If that's a complete oxymoron, is there a level, though, of rates or the Fed or neutral rate that freaks you guys out? No. No, and again, we've been investing in these markets for 25, 30 years. And I just remind people, we've we've had 5 percent rates before. We've been through recessions. We are investing with anxiety is not a successful investment formula. So I think we try to understand what we what's in front of us invest based on what we know. And I do think that there's a lot that we see given the assets that we own around the globe. But the ability for us to pivot from liquid markets to illiquid markets or debt to equity or real assets to corporates gives us a fair amount of confidence to navigate these types of markets. So now there's not a level at which we get anxious. It just means that the mix of our deployment is going to change. OK, fair point. So alternative assets and if people are like, oh, that's too illiquid, that's a problem. The way Mike looks at it is. Sure. But then I have all these other things to make it OK. I think liquidity. And this is it's. This is the right way to express it. I think that people overvalue liquidity and what has been happening over the last 20 years is people realize that when they get into difficult markets, all of the liquid assets that they own are fundamentally illiquid because they don't want to sell them at the price that the market is willing to bid them. And so they're just mad that they're not getting what they want. Well, then they're illiquid because you have all these people that are sitting on high grade bond portfolios that are saying, I'm not going to sell this at this price. So by definition, if they're not illiquid, they're less liquid. And so most of the institutional and retail investors that we manage money for sequentially over years are re-evaluating their actual need for liquidity and being more comfortable taking real illiquidity risk in their portfolio because they can still get some pretty significant excess return by taking on that liquidity and that that's been happening sequentially with every crisis. Is that a danger, though? At what point does that become a game? Think so? I mean, it's it's interesting. I think one of the reasons why the market is functioning as well as it is now is as the private markets have grown and evolved. We're able to step in almost as a support mechanism for the liquid market. Right. So if you think about the leverage loan and high yield market, sitting on the other side of the private credit market 20 years ago, these markets would be showing significantly more volatility because you didn't have natural cash buyers. On the other side of this distress, you had the banks that were in making markets with retail investors that was exhibiting a lot more volatility. Now you have some pretty large private managers that are actually able to step in and buy those assets and support prices in a way that that they weren't before. So I actually think that private equity, private credit, they've all actually proved to be pretty significant stabilizers in these types of environments. It makes perfect sense. And the other end of that, though, people would say, yes, but has that kind of capital and that kind of business model been tested in the same way in a massive crisis and a massive blow blowout? Well, Covid wasn't easy, and not only did it perform well, it performed exceedingly well. The GFC was not that straightforward and we performed okay through that dot.com. So each one is different. But I think we now have, you know, 30 years of actuarial evidence that would tell us that the private markets are doing what investors expect them to do. I sneak in one more question. The thing. What's the thing I'm most excited about over the next year, investing wise? All right. I was about to say Yankees winning. Personally could go either way. This is it. This is about as good of a time to be in our business. I don't mean everything's rosy and we're making money hand over fist, but it's finally interesting again. I mean, if you're a professional investor, for 15 years, everything was up and to the right and everybody looked like they were great at what they did. We have a whole generation of investors that have never been through a cycle. So we're finally getting a good old fashioned cycle with a lot of crosscurrents and a lot of information. You know, this is everything's exciting right now, to be honest. This is about as interesting of a time as we've seen.