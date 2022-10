00:00

Would you recommend a Wall Street career today? David Yeah, listen, there are not many jobs you can have as a young individual where you're always, always learning it, maybe not something you can write, but Wall Street lives on the news and what people are doing and what are the trends? I don't know many businesses like that. You go on the manufacturing business, you have a sales cycle you hope is doing well. But in Wall Street, you have data every day that tells you not only what's going on in this country, what's going on in the world.