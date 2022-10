00:00

So you've also gotten very involved with a non-profit area. I served with you on the Duke board, as I mentioned earlier, Duke University board. But you also became involved with New York Presbyterian Hospital and became the chairman of the board. Right. So what got you involved with that area? The previous senior partner, Morgan Stanley, was Bob Baldwin, who was on the hospital board. And he would come and see me and say, John, I want you go on the hospital board. And I said, Bob, I've been on hospital boards before. All they want some money. I'll just write you a check. And I don't want that. I want you to get involved. I want you on the board. I said, okay. Out of respect for you. I'll go up and meet some of the people. And Christine, I went up, had a tour of the hospital and they took us to the neonatal care babies wing. And when I walked in, I was shocked. I mean, it really looked like Frankensteins laboratory. Everything was old. You had these big yellow pipes and rubber tubes coming down. Yeah. These little infants, 4 pounds, 3 pounds and invaders. It kind of broke my heart and broke Christie's heart. So so we go back and I decide to take some of the leaders of the firm. I want you to come up. I want you to see the neonatal care. I want you to meet some of the doctors and nurses. So we bring them up. They see it. And then out of that, people want to do something to change it. And I said, look, there's no children's hospital in New York. Let's build the Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital. And I think the firm put in total over time. One hundred million dollars. The employees got involved in a big way. Our clients got involved. And I think from a sense of philanthropy, it's one of the best things Morgan Stanley has ever done.