00:00

It is notable that they still think tackling inflation is where they've got to prioritize inflation, inflation, inflation, it's fair to say inflation dominated the discussion at the last Fed meeting. The members, according to the minutes, saying that purposely moving to a restrictive policy stance in the near term was consistent with risk management. As Taylor mentioned, many emphasize the cost of taking too little action was worse, more dangerous, outweighing the cost of taking too much action. Ongoing increases in the federal funds rate would be on this meeting would also be appropriate. They say they needed to move to and then maintain a more restrictive policy stance. Now they conceded that their policy does risk the economy, a growth and employment judging. A softening in the labor market would be needed to ease upward pressures on wages and prices. A few particularly stressed the unemployment rate could rise a lot more than they had forecast. Inflation expectations remained relatively anchored, they said, and the minutes show a number of participants felt a wage price spiral had not yet developed. But they did cited as a risk little discussion of balance sheet reduction, although several members reiterated they thought they might need to sell MVS sometime in the future. But the bottom line, no new guidance, just undermining the Fed's focus on inflation. Was there any sense, Michael, at all in these minutes that there are folks on the committee who may be favor, if not a pause, at least maybe a slower pace or a slower excuse me, degree of hikes, basically, instead of seventy five, maybe going to 50. You can't read anything like that into the minutes remain. But you can see that there was discussion of at some point what they've said before, that they might be it might be appropriate in the future to slow the pace of rate increases and assess where they had been. But nobody in particular stood out as saying they should do it now. There was pretty much unanimity in the minutes, almost start off with this idea that they should do 75 basis points this time and raise the Fed funds rate to restrictive territory as reasonably fast as they could make. We've had a lot of conversations in the last few weeks deliberating if Jay Powell is indeed the central banker for the rest of the world as well, because monetary policy here in the US is certainly having ripple effects. When we take a look at the BBB, we in the BMJ and in conversations about some of the global ramifications that we're also starting to see now. Only one small discussion of the fact that other central banks were also raising rates and they needed to be attuned to the risks of policy stance getting too tight around the world that there would be spillovers into the U.S. economy. But nothing that would put them at the center of any thought of being the central banker to the world. Obviously, we saw Christine Lagarde talking about that today, that there needed to be cooperation and that there were risks from too many banks tightening too much. But it doesn't show up in the minutes as a major concern at this point.