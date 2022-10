00:00

We have lots of things to get through, but I want to start with the question that we were talking about earlier today, which is the contagion risk from the UK pension fund crisis. Either that that develops here in the US, either fire sales continue and spread to the US. What do you think? I think when you have a situation like this, you got to expect a lot of these sort of regional conflagrations. It doesn't mean the whole world is going up in smoke simultaneously. But when you have a situation where we've had very low interest rates for so long and the world was adapt to it, drafted to it, now that central banks are raising interest rates, it changes things. People weren't prepared for it. Sure, you got this in UK. I wouldn't be surprised to see it elsewhere. The euro zone certainly is. It doesn't look all that a lot healthy. And of course, the Fed is got the bit in their mouth. They're gonna keep raising rates until there's definitely a recession. And I think we're probably already in one. So what does that mean for U.S. assets? Gary, what are you looking at right now? The Fed is raising rates. It's very front loaded, right hiking cycle and they're going very quickly. People talk about the Fed breaking something. What do you think? Brakes. The economy. Economy. I mean, you know, the Fed was behind the curve. We all know this. They want to catch up. Their credibility was at stake. So they really decided they are going to make absolutely sure that inflation is beat. You know, normally the Fed shifts gears before the peak of business. They say they've done the dirty deed of precipitating a recession with rising rates and they reverse gears. This time, I don't think so, because there so much credibility concerns. So I think they're going to say stay with tight credit longer than normal. And of course, that doesn't do the economy any good. Is it possible that we can keep an unemployment rate around three and a half or 4 percent and get a 20 percent drawdown in the equity market and not be in a recession? Well, bear in mind that unemployment is a lagging series. It's only when business drops off. Profits are hit that that businesses say, hey, we got to my staff. And of course, they've spent so much time in recent years trying to hire people that they're very reluctant to get rid of them. But it will. It will happen. And it's already starting to happen. You're seeing the job openings decline. You're seeing around round the fringes. But the unemployment rate will will will definitely rise. Let's say it rises well into recession. It's a lagging series. Gary, if the economy is going to break, if the economy may already be broken, as you say, we could already be in a recession. Do you think stocks surprise priced appropriately? How much would dance like could that be? Well, you know, I said the beginning of the year I wrote this in my Bloomberg columns that I thought we'd see a 40 percent decline peak to trough stocks, stocks the peak the third of January, as we all know. And we're a little more than halfway down. So I know from here, of course, the percentages are different. They don't add up as you go down. But we've probably got another 20, 25 percent to go down. The first the first leg down was basically realization that interest rates were rising. And of course, that kill the that kill the growth stocks because they're discounted earnings way out are not worth that much at present that determines our price. So the first leg was was was definitely realization of rising interest rates. A second leg is weakness in corporate results, profits. And of course, we're now beginning to get the results for the third quarter. And I think we'll we'll see those negative results as driving the economy, the economy into the second half of recession. What does that 20 percent look like in the next 12 percent down look like? It feels like the buy the dip mentality is still hanging on to the market to some extent. Well, you know, we look at this in detail, Alex, and and if you if you look at past bear markers, associated recessions, there's no place to hide. You look at the 10 components of the S & P 500, they all decline. Now you can say, well, I'll lose less money in defensive stocks, utilities, health care, consumer, nondiscretionary. But, you know, the objective is not to lose less money. I mean, you know, we manage your money. And full disclosure, we're short the S & P. So and we're and we're leveling the dollar. And so far it's been working very well. But. Well, I just think this idea of of. Well, I'm going to wait this out. You know, that would be great if people did. But the problem is that most people don't they they chicken out. They reach what a graphic they call a few point at the bottom. They want to verger take their last equity and swear they'll never come back. And that's what makes a good bomb. Iran honest sellers. And you're faced with nothing but potential buyers. So every time you see people saying, oh, I think we're out there is almost over, the Fed is going to turn. That really tells you we're not there yet. OK. Let's talk about that boat. A good balsam, if you described it. So everybody's out. Nobody likes equities. We're done. What happens after that? Gary The recent experience is that we get a kind of V shaped boat and that the market bounces aggressively off that low. Does that happen this time? Oh, gosh. Shady guy. That's hard. I wouldn't venture a strong opinion on that. Certainly sharp declines tend to be followed by sharp recoveries. But again, if the Fed is is not behaving as usual, as I mentioned earlier, they often ease before the peak in business. And I think they'll be well into recession. And of course, we don't yet know when the recession starts. It's only when the National Bureau of Economic Research says so. And they make a call a month's quarters later. And I said I was handed a pack in your underwear from an investment standpoint. The analogy is amazing as well as a P point. And this is this is, I think, where it goes back to the UK. The U.K. was trying to be a we was trying to raise rates significantly and they were trying to do. Q T Yes, they didn't get any help from the fiscal side, but it looks very unlikely that they're going to be able to hike hundred basis points, for example, or 75 or really go to quantitative tightening. Are we going to see the same thing here where the Fed is going to want to stay 5 percent terminal level for a while, but they just can't? Well, I think the Fed is going to is going to proceed as they want to. They're probably the most independent central bank. We're facing the mid-term elections. The Democrats are look very weak. There's not much power there. I don't think the Fed is particularly worried about about repercussions from from the White House or Congress. So so I rather suspect that we'll see if if if we get this full blown recession, I'm suggesting that there probably will be some fiscal stimulus down the road, but that tends to come in the recovery. It helps recovery, but it's never in time to help the downturn. Congress doesn't move that fast. No kidding. Garrett, you shoot the S & P and you love the dollar. What else do you look right now? Well, I'll have to confess, we're a long or too long Treasury bonds. Now they've gotten beaten up, but that's our anchor to windward. And you know me, guy, I've been a fan on on Treasury Bonds for 40 years. Ever since the yields were well, in double digits. Probably. I've got a bias there. But I. But I just think that at some point the Fed is going to move. And and if you look at history, the Treasury market does tend to lead. What happens is when you get when it's clear there is a recession, then the market participants start to anticipate eventual ease by the Fed, weak credit demand and of course, more of a safe haven effect for treasuries. All of them are very beneficial now. Nobody rings a bell when you get to the bottom. I hope you will ring it and give me your call. But but but we just say I've got a few treasuries there. An anchor to windward. He can't. And also, by the way, we're short commodities, short copper. Yeah, I love copper on the short side because copper goes into almost every manufactured product. I mean, the equipment we're all looking at has got copper in it somewhere in the other. And the beauty of copper is there's no cartel on either the demand or supply side. You can have a great forecast on crude oil and then OPEC plus comes wrong and makes an announcement and ruins your day. But copper doesn't have that. And as I say, it's a great measure of global economic well-being. And another interesting thing about copper as prices go down. That means that the copper producers like Chile get fewer dollars in foreign exchange. And they got a lot of debts. They got a service. So the lower the price, the more they want to produce and export, the more they produce and export, the lower the price is a nice, vicious circle on downside. Nice of your short.