Rep. Bustos on Midterms, Debt Ceiling

So give us a sense of exactly what you need out of the White House, what you expect of the White House to help candidates across the country. I think the Biden administration is completely committed to doing everything it can within its power, the executive power to attack inflation, to make sure that the job we've got record employment, to make sure that that continues and just everything within their power, along with the help of Congress, we have passed the Inflation Reduction Act. We passed what's called the CHIPS Act. So we are manufacturing chips at home. We are bringing jobs home. And look, this is a this is a global economic condition that we're all living through. And the United States is weathering this better than most of our industrialized countries. So tell me how that plays in a rural district in Illinois, because that's where you come from. You know that country terribly well. Do your constituents care about what's going on the rest of the world or just what's going on at the gas pump? And while the gas pump matters a lot, and I can tell you we have a heck of a lot more F1 fifties and Silverado than we do Teslas. So every time you pass a gas station and that that number ticks up, I think it matters a lot. And what we see, early voting has begun in Illinois. And but the closer we get to November 8. If if those numbers keep ticking up, I don't think that's good. And when you look at a congressional district like the one I represent, the vast majority, 85 percent of the towns that are in the congressional district I serve are they are five thousand people or fewer and 60 percent or a thousand people or fewer. So if you think about it from that perspective, you have to drive a little ways to to get to your job or you're using a lot of fuel when you're harvesting. Right now, we're in harvest season and we've got close to ten thousand family farms. So that number, David, matters a lot. And that is why I'm going to throw out my advocacy for ethanol ISE. That is one way to bring down the cost of gasoline. And in President Biden has signed an executive order to allow ethanol blends of 15 percent to be to be blended all throughout the year. So that is something that's been helpful. And you can you can fill up your your gas tank using ethanol now. And that's one way to bring down the cost. But, you know, yeah, I think it's something that we have to take a look at. And that price on November 8th will make a difference. So you've served your 10 years. Congratulations and thank you. And as I understand it, you've decided not to run again. So you can sort of answer this question without a particular vested interest in. I hope you will vote. But what do you care most about in your district? What is it? Inflation is that number one? And the economy is number one, and it's not just the gas tank, it's when you go to the high, the grocery store or the Kroger, and all of a sudden you see what a slab of bacon costs or a dozen eggs. Yeah. That matters a lot. I think that that is one of the primary issues, if not the primary issue. But the other thing that I'm hearing about, which is a big difference in the time when from when I first started running to today and that is women's, the choices that they make in the doctor's office. And I wouldn't have thought that 10 years ago that that would be a primary issue. But it is we saw what just happened in Kansas with with with women turning out in huge numbers and defeating that constitutional amendment that they were voting on in Kansas. But even in a more rural congressional district like I represent, I would say that the message is nobody wants Uncle Sam and their doctor's office. And, you know, this idea that we should be allowed to make our own health care decisions, we should be allowed to make our decisions about our families. That sort of thing. Now, all of a sudden, we've got the other side of the aisle that has always tried to present themselves in a way that, hey, we don't want government interference. The Supreme Court is saying, yeah, they they want to make these decisions for us. And I think that is a huge motivator. And right now it's the motivator is that the voters are angry about what came out of the Supreme Court. They're angry about the other side of the aisle, saying they want to make this a national referendum on women's health care choices and even have 86 Democratic co-sponsors to to ban abortion under all circumstances. And that that does not go over well. Let me ask one last area, and I'm not sure whether you're gonna have to deal with this, but there is a debt ceiling limit that's going to be coming up that you have to deal with probably in the next Congress. There are reports on the Bloomberg actually just as of yesterday that some Republicans, if they actually do take control of the House, will use that as a way to really bring some reform to entitlements, Social Security and Medicare. Now, whether that's the right way to do it or not, do you agree something's got to be done? Well, the title is because I think less of a check. We're gonna go bankrupt at some point. Well, it's not a matter of something has to be done about it. And I'm not going to use the word entitlements like Social Security is something that anybody who's been in the workforce has paid into their entire lives. And it is it is a promise that the federal government has made that in your old age, you will not be destitute. There's actually going to be the largest cost of living increase for Social Security that we've seen in maybe ever. And that is a promise that we've made. We can make it sustainable and it is the way to do that. Right. To look at the cap at which the Social Security benefits are paid in AD. I don't know. One hundred and thirty thousand dollar income that that. After that, it's cut off. I think that that is something that we can look at raising to make Social Security sustainable. Medicare is is a wonderful program. I have an eighty nine year old mother who is actually going through health challenges right now. And Medicare is there for her and not just for my mother, but for those seniors who need that help. So I don't look at his entitlements as much as these are programs that we have paid into. We can make them sustainable. And if you want to look at what's happening on the other side of the aisle, you've got the chair of the National Senatorial Campaign Committee who actually wants to take a look at Social Security cutting that. So there is a distinct difference between the reasonable Democrats and those on the far, far right and what they want to do with those programs. Do we have to do something with them to make them sustainable? Of course we do. But there are ways to do that, to make sure that our seniors are also look looked out for and that they're not destitute when they're, you know, in their 80s and their 90s. And I don't think we as them as Americans want that to happen.