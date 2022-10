00:00

You spent more than 50 years on Wall Street, and probably the most difficult time was during the 2007 2008 recession where Morgan Stanley came close to going under. Was that the most difficult time of your career? No question about it. I mean, we were on the brink of going out of business. And you thought you had a good cash reserve for a while. But then all of a sudden people started pulling cash out. Your cash reserves went down. How close did you come to actually going bankrupt? Well, we were very close, David, to the point that Tim Geithner at the Fed was trying to get us to sell to Jamie Diamond. It's time. And he kept sand. That's what I want you to do. So I called Jamie and I said, look, Geithner is all over me. He says, you will. You'll buy the firm. He said, I don't want your firm. I said, we'll go to Geithner. And he said, John, if you force me to do it, I wouldn't pay you two dollars a share. So that made it easy on me. I was not going to listen to them. And as a result, we called our board in and we're thinking we're going to go out of business. At one point, you're on a phone call with Ben Bernanke, the chairman of the Fed, Hank Paulson, Secretary Treasury, and Tim Geithner, the head of the New York Fed. And they say you should file for bankruptcy. Right. And you slammed the phone down on them. Was that easy to do? For me, it was easy to do. I mean, thank God I left out some four letter words. I said, I'll take the firm down first. And I hung up on it. I can't tell you why I did it, cos I in my gut it was the wrong thing to do.