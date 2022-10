00:00

I'm sure many of you saw some comments made by a particular musician, Kanya West, in recent days, and he was saying disparaging things about one of your most successful portfolio companies. And Kim Cardassian, the founder of the company. You just have to ask what what? What's your relationship like with Kenya West? RTS the phone's going up and getting called out by Kenyan. Instagram was not on last week's bingo card for me. But, you know, as a firm, we're incredibly heads down. We do our best to kind of keep to ourselves and are entirely focused on doing whatever we can to be the most meaningful partner to our founders and supporting those founders. And we feel really fortunate to work with that business in particular and to support Kim and yens and among all the people involved. And I feel very grateful for that. On a personal level and a human level, you know, I think some of the comments that were made specifically around anti-Semitism are disappointing to me. And I'll leave it at that. I think this is an interesting conference. But I'll leave it at that. Have you spoken to him since then? Is this TMC or is this Daily Mail here? Come on. Come on. Inquiring minds want to know. I know we are heads down and focus as a firm. And I think we've done a really good job of avoiding distractions. And I think that is our ethos as an organization. And, you know, we just keep our heads down and stay focused.