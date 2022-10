00:00

You taught a course at Booth Schools, Chicago Central Bank theories, in fact. What is the fact right now for Jay Powell? I think the fact is that central banks are in a really bad situation. They have started late in raising rates. You could see already some break into some trend breaking the price level in late 2000. They focused on the inflation rate very early. Also, some elements that have been going up strongly and now the central banks are doing big steps to catch up with reality and there is some risk in that. So I now look at monetary policy as an independent risk factor, and I think monetary policy has a way to go. I don't believe that the current inflation rates will come down as easily as is predicted still by most of the central bank models. All right. The tough work is ahead. I got so many ways to go here. I'm just squeezes into time. Do we need to abandon a 2 percent level, something Bundesbank is comfortable with, something I'm going to say traditional economics is comfortable with. But as part of the solution to move away from a 2 percent level inflation towards a 3 percent level as appropriate, I think that would completely blow the credibility of old central banks. If they were to do that, they would be dead on arrival. Because if you what you need to do is to reestablish the credibility of the 2 percent target at a rate running just below 10 percent. That's a very difficult task. So central banks would, in my view, be completely misguided if they were to question the target. Now, the point is, let's get back to the target and that will take them at least two years. What we're doing here now, focus is dive into some theory and we can do this with professor. I'm going to work off of a wonderful piece by Ambrose Evans-Pritchard in The Telegraph. You can look at a theoretical construct like the Phillips Curve, London School of Economics, the 50s or the Beveridge Curve, which Krugman talks about from even farther back as well. Central banking is hinging on a linkage between inflation and employment. Should they do that or do they need to squeeze right down to a more Germanic focus on inflation? Well, I think there are long term. What really matters is the amount of debt India in the economy and how it's accommodated by central banks. So I'm still a firm believer that in the long run, the balance sheet of the Fed and monetary policy matter and in the long run, inflation largely driven by factors like how accommodative our central banks for government debt, of course, in conducting monetary policy through the business. Right. They need to look at the link between output grows employment and inflation. It's a natural because their setting is within the economic the economy. But long run, I think they haven't looked at the impact of these ultra easy monetary policy on inflation. Debt was about to come. How naive are we about Kuchi original unfounded? Roubini, among others, made jokes about it. QE Kuti. How original is it in? We don't know really what's going to happen. I think the central banks have amassed a massive balance sheet. All central banks in the world and if you look at the last 10 years, the fiscal expansion of roughly to the tune of 25 percent of GDP globally has been accommodated by an expansion of central bank's balance sheet, roughly of the same amount. So this additional government debt didn't have to be held in the market. It ended up in another government balance sheet by the central bank. And we haven't seen the interest impact and the long term inflation impact of that liquidity having to come from the market as opposed to come from another source of government funding. And I think long run central banks need to bring that balance sheet down. Right. That would put pressure on debt and governments to consolidate. And I think long run, we cannot continue to run deficits that are, you know, mid single digits and that there is a run on the present. Your history is you are death on short term, medium term, long term analysis. It is a responsibility, a character out of Bundesbank, it speaks for itself. Is the short term path here to just extend things out, to ease up on the raising of interest rates at an appropriate point and use time to heal the wounds of the pandemic and this debt expansion? Well, I think you need to start doing the U-turn. You know, this is a change in times now. Are we near the U-turn? I think central banks have started to raise rates late, but in my view, they started. And now what is important is what Jay Paul said, the Jackson Hole speech. You gotta keep at it till the job's done and the job is not done. And so central banks have to raise interest rates and at the same time, they have to reduce their balance sheet. How constrained is the ECB? How how many degrees of freedom is Madam Legarde lost here with a war? Plus the overlay we've been talking. Quite a few. The ECB is in a worse position than the Fed. Their economy is likely to take a much bigger hit. Their monetary policy has weakened the euro and that is increased price pressures for European citizens. We're much closer to the war and we're much more dependent on China. Our exports and China is not doing well at the moment. Is it true when you were at school teaching that you gave out no raise and no BS? Were you there tougher grader? No, I wasn't. I didn't have some A's and B's, but they were clustered around people that understood the long term issues. Let me remind you, that was in 2011. There wasn't a textbook from which you could teach the financial crisis because those textbooks were still to be written in seconds. Is there a textbook now for what? We're good textbooks now.