What was it like yesterday when Governor Bailey set reset the global debate? Oh, thanks, I'm as always, a pleasure to be with you. Thanks for having me. You know, look, I think we're hearing from from Governor Bailey and others will have Kuroda and Christine Legarde today. They're serious. They're serious about taking the punchbowl away. It's time to reverse the policies we've seen over the past seven or eight years. It's time to move on to a new normal. And I think Andrew said he's ready to get on with it. Stanley Fischer five years ago, six years ago, talked of ultra accommodative. We clearly moved through accommodative. We're trying to search for neutrality. And even some of these bankers desire a restrictive state. Does that put out the zombie companies? Is the final result of all of this movement that we eliminate the zombie companies and indeed, I say the zombie banks of which you represent? Yeah, well, I don't represent zombie banks. Banks are in good shape. But yes, zombie companies have to go and they should. This is creative destruction. This is the way cycles work. And for far too long, we've had cheap liquidity, an abundant amount of liquidity. And we fund a lot of firms, a lot of sectors that probably shouldn't be in business. We need to redeploy those resources, those assets in more productive ways. You said on the political side of this debate, serving the younger President Bush, would you suggest the politicians have power here or renewed power with British yields out at 5 percent, with yen at 146? What's the power of politicians this morning? Well, the politicians want it both ways. They want to get rid of inflation as quickly as possible because they see it every day. Gasoline prices, for example. But they want to do it in a painless way. They want to do it in a way that doesn't create disruption. It's very difficult to do. Central bankers have probably the toughest job they've ever had right now. Okay, I'll go with that. But Secretary Geithner 15 years ago, 17 years ago, would say the solution is to extend the timeline. Why are we in such a hurry to bury the economy into a global recession? What's the race here? Know, I think there's a sense of catch up that they're waiting to branded and so they want to make up. I think some of it is just bringing back the reputation of the institutions. There's a concern that maybe some the Fed or other institutions have lost some of the reputation as being tough. I think Jay wants to prove a point. And I think you heard from Andrew yesterday. He wants to prove a point, too. Can they stop and pause the can? I don't know that they will. It depends on what they might see. Obviously, there's a lot of turmoil around the World War in the continent of Europe, gasoline prices as we see from OPEC. I think they're pretty adamant about moving ahead. I must turn to banking, of course, the great mystery and this goes back to Fortis of Belgium years ago, which is where in Europe there were transactions and combinations across borders. That's always a challenging thing with the challenges in a selected Swiss bank. Do you look for transactions in combinations within the members of the Institute of International Finance? We do in, you know, risk assessments an important part of what we do here. That's why we have a board of 50 institutions that encompass the world. So we're constantly talking about risk. Our board meeting tomorrow will be a conversation about where do we see weaknesses in the system and how do our institutions communicate with each other. OK, I'll go with it. But the reality is selected regions book values of banking are to use a four American phrase flat on their back. What is the urgency right now to pick that region within European banking? Well, we know that book value ratios in Europe are pretty soft, but Europe needs something different than just monetary policy. They need consolidation at 4000 institutions. Exactly. And so any consolidation and well, you need Brussels and capitals to act. We need to consolidate capital market, which benefits U.S. firms here. We have the largest capital market, the US, which helps J.P. Morgan and Bank of America, which we'll hear from today and tomorrow here. But Europe needs banking consolidation in the capital market. You are steeped in Washington in the politics of a traditional Republican Party, which some people would say has gone the way of a fossil in that. What does the Biden administration need to do to solidify American leadership other than to generate a strong dollar? Well, we need to deal with energy. And I think they've tried it both ways. One is to talk about a climate transition, which we should. But in the near term, we've got to find ways to produce more oil and get it piped to the place it needs to be. We need to address the near-term security and affordability concerns.