00:00

It's gone through the windshield right now. Sure. That's a risk we see what we phrase it a different way. We say when the Fed hikes, things break. And now, frankly, we haven't started to see too many things break just yet. Yes. Obviously, stock prices are down. When we look at things like the credit markets, they are holding up better than we would expect them to hold up. And that's where we see a key risk right now. When you look at the rise in borrowing costs, what that means for corporations, rising input costs, rising labor costs with wages, continued growth. Those are huge key risks for the credit markets. When you look at spreads, however, they're kind of still hanging in there. And when you look at a, say, five, five and a quarter percent spread for high yield bonds. When we look at previous peaks, you know, 8 percent plus during periods of market volatility, slower economic growth. We think that's a key risk. And even though we've seen a modest uptick in high yield spreads lately, that's something that we're focusing on going forward. And we think we'll see those spreads rise and high yield bond prices fall.