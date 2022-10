00:00

You were at that Robin Hood investors conference yesterday also. There was the Greenwich Economic Forum. I mean, other than perhaps the death of not to you, the death of value investing. What were some of your other takeaways from those conversations you had? I think it's really interesting to see investors navigate the world after quantitative easing and what that looks like. The throwing away of value investing was really a comment about the structural changes in the market here. Why is that interesting? Because other value investors like Cliff Arsonist is saying that value is at its best really premium that you're seeing here in history relative to what you're seeing even compared to the tech bubble. So, you know, you do have some differences here. And I think what the bottom line is here is that this is not your father's market. This is you have to really change strategies here and start to pivot and start to kind of react to what the new market structure looks like. It looks like it's interesting as the big take today is about just the absolute saturation in this market of long equity hedge funds. And they've been pretty much dead since, although still in abundance since the great financial crisis. Right. So let me give you some numbers here in on Kumar. Really put this out very well in the big take today. And it's that it's still the dominant strategy. But why does this matter? It's so close to being overtaken by multi strat. When I was preparing for David Einhorn's interview yesterday, I talked to a lot of long, short managers who wanted me to really understand. Is a long, short model dead? Here's the thing. If you look at the hedge fund index that's tracked by Bloomberg, long only strategies are doing worse than long short strategies, which shows you that there's a reason to short still. And frankly, a lot of people are stuck. David, I'm is not short in a lot of ways also. So there is a role to shorting here. But it is true that all the models I stress this year, whether you're thinking the D shores of the world or Citadel, they are doing better than the traditional long, short manager. Jihye Lee. Good morning. What struck out? What stood out to me from what we were doing yesterday? Well, the stories you were covering in the interviews you is doing is the number of people talking about distressed assets being an interesting asset class at the moment that we had Barry son talking about that plays Zelda talking about that, a real focus on distress. I am glad you brought that up, too, because if we're sitting here talking about value, Ana, it's interesting whether you're a value investor in the stock market, the big debt investors that focus on value seem to find a lot more opportunity when that comes, I think is a huge debate. Jim Zelda, the co president of Apollo, said he says that a little bit further away, maybe six, 12 months further along here. But you see very stern likes of Starwood Capital really seeing opportunities right now. And again, those structural changes we were talking about really come down to the banks where they've stepped back and where guys like Barry can step in. So for me, the story, the investing story of the year is something else that Neal Schott has been writing about, not the long, short hedge funds that perpetually disappoint, but the macro funds that are knocking it out of the park. I mean, when you think of Crispin OJ or any of these guys that are betting against rates, they're making 200, 300 returns. Yes, I. Hagar is another 1 best year ever. Exactly. On him. The other interesting thing about that is you had Ray Dalio speaking yesterday to David Westin, and he's telling you that occurrences all over the world are trouble. And so when you're making money in macro, it's a very complicated equation here. You can get burned really quickly. I spoke to a couple of big investors yesterday who were playing around in the U.K. and none of them wanted to make a lot of conviction, given the whip side you're seeing with the narratives with the VOA. So go public, right, people, because it doesn't look very good. If you're betting against the pound. George Soros didn't get a great reputation. We're not there yet. It's also what I'm saying, at least a lot of the big investors are have not put that type of conviction on their trades because they've gotten burned a lot this year, too. And you see that in the numbers, the yen. I would also say, as other area people are really worried about. And back to David Einhorn, one of the things he was really worried about, he said people are a little overly focused on monetary policy and they're not focused enough on fiscal. What he's most worried about is the systemic risk is the government balance sheets here in the United States as well as across the world.