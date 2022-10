00:00

Did you think that Wall Street learned any lessons and do you think this could happen again where you have enormous illiquidity problems or liquidity problems and Wall Street really has changed very much? Well, I think that the business of Wall Street hasn't changed that much, but the scrutiny on capital and capital solvency is very, very focused. And I think the Fed does a much better job in paying attention to the liquidity of these investment banks. Also, I think boards of directors have elevated risk management to a level that never existed when I was there. So going through a near-death experience that we went through and other firms, in some cases they actually dodged like unfortunately, Lehman Brothers. Boards focus on risk management. It's not about what deal you did. It's not about, you know, where we're going to open another branch office. It's about liquidity and solvency.