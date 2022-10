00:00

Hello, everyone. I'm Emily Gallagher. I am our global head of ethics and commodity product here at Bloomberg L.P. and I am pleased to be joined by Edward McGee, who is Gray Scales chief financial officer. So, Ed, why don't we just get started for the grayscale sponsors spotlight? I'm here to talk about the evolution of cryptos for institutional adoption. I guess my first question for you is you came from a traditional financial background. We are talking a lot about that in the green room. Tell me why cryptos and what has changed since you've been a grayscale? Yeah, well, one. Thank you for having me. Thank you for having us. This is a phenomenal event here. When I left traditional finance, I was leaving Goldman Sachs in 2019. And it really became a question of why not crypto? At that point, I was spending a lot of my personal time researching the asset class. I think that my path followed a lot of what traditional finance professionals have noticed who decided to jump into the space, which is there's an awareness of this asset. You kind of know that it exists on the periphery. And then there's an intrigue and you start to do some research and that turns into an adoption. And the adoption of the asset class for me was not only personal, but professional, where I said, I want to go be engaged with this technological, not revolution, but the capabilities of the technology. And I found grayscale scales, a great home to go pursue that. And I was fortunate enough to be given a seat where scale as the world's largest Bitcoin trust or the asset manager of the world's largest bitcoin trust kind of sat at this crossroads of traditional finance and crypto. And so that's when I that's when I kind of jumped into it. Yeah. Yeah. And what are some of the trends and developments that you feel like are the things you're thinking about right now? What's top of mind? Yeah. Well, what's top of mind is maybe I'll start with what's not top of mind, which is, you know, momentum on on price. And what is top of mind is what I've seen is not a not a retreat by institutions in building technology that can really report back to institutions for either their clients or themselves where this asset fits in their portfolio. So we have research out there called the modern economic portfolio or the modern portfolio. And and it walks through how crypto might present itself as a sleeve within that that broader suite. But from a technology perspective, from an institution risk management perspective, that asset has it separate from equities and in fixed income products. And there's been a really nice uptick from a technological perspective to say, how do we view this portfolio holistically? How do we develop technology to take in where these assets are from? From a custody perspective or a trading perspective, how do we view and risk manage that portfolio more holistically? And what do you what do you expect for us to see next coming out of grayscale? Well, grayscale, like myself is kind of walk through an evolution of its products. And so we have 17 digital asset products, 14 of those are single asset products that are that are wrapped in grants or trust. But we've also developed thematic products with multiple assets now sitting in these products. And that's really a reflection of how investors have taken a leap forward in how they think about the asset class, how they describe narratives and the technology. And it's not just Bitcoin, it's not just a theory. There's actually use cases that are being defunct, being defined in a different way. And we offer those themes. But we also offer now this a second layer from an infrastructure play perspective. Investors in ourselves view not only passive exposure as an opportunity, but the infrastructure of digital assets. And so we've just recently launched a vehicle that would allow investors to co-invest along alongside us called GDI over the grayscale digital infrastructure opportunities products. And we're really excited about where that that could go, where it's not just pass single token or multi asset exposure, but really getting into the guts of how digital assets work and how the infrastructure that is necessary is is a business in and of itself that can be profitable.