Welcome to Bloomberg ETF IQ ISE Scarlet Fu implicating great. I'm still Matt Miller, but she is Scarlet Fu, she's back. It's like 20, 20 all over again. All over again. Let's get to the biggest stories now in the more than nine trillion dollar ETF industry. It's a huge week for markets. Earnings season is here again. And maybe more importantly, we'll get the latest round of U.S. inflation numbers. Saw lots of headline risk and with plenty of that. Investors are looking for places to hide. We're going to dig into low volatility funds as they outperform the market. And influencers are making a name for themselves in the ETF industry as well. We're going to tell you about the latest names to join the fray. But of course, we got to start with our own influencer. That is Eric Outrageous on Bloomberg Intelligence. You're gonna get us started with the flows. Thank you, Scarlett. Good to see you again. And Matt, thank you. Yeah. Let's look at the flows. I would say it's okay to bad. The okay is that the vanguard bit is still alive and well. Look at Vu and VTR at the top of the list. Look at their year to date. Fifty seven billion dollars between them. That is just unreal. Vanguard is relentless and that is a bit in the markets. At least there's that. The rest of the flows are people trying to figure out what might work. You've got investment rate bonds here. Muni bonds, junk bonds. So they're yielding a lot more. So bonds are definitely catching a bit as well. Now, here's where I go to the bad. Let's look at the outflows. The two tickers of the top are what you want to see, inflows and you're seeing heavy outflows, which is spying. The queues trading crowd loves these. They've come into play. The Fed pivot like the Fed going more dovish, but they don't. And the trade doesn't work. And they go in. They come right back out. And that's been this cycle all year. Let's look at smart beta ETF flows. This will tell us a little bit about sentiment, the market as well. Here's a look at all the different factors out there. Looking to the top. Low vol, low vol has been in the doghouse for like three years. It's finally back one point seven billion. It's leading all factors. It's sort of replacing the value trade, even though people still like value it, as Scarlett mentioned earlier, because outperforming relative to the market, although it's still down. So, Matt Scarlett, there are some things working, but it's still very difficult. There's always something working. And that's what I want to talk about with our next guest. Dave NASDAQ joins us. He's a financial futurist. He made up that title himself at Verify. And you were just telling me during a break, there's always someplace money is going. Even during a downturn like this, when nothing seems to be working, deals are falling apart. IPO is are not coming to market in ETF. There's just a flood of products. We're pausing it every time we've had a downturn. Honestly, downturns since 1993. Money leaves generally underperforming, overpriced, actively managed mutual funds and it ends up in the ETF structure. Now, this time what we've seen is a lot of that money flowing into safety plays, which you guys have been talking about S.A. TWI short term bonds. Those have really been what we've seen both a lot of research on it verify and the flows that you guys were just discussing. I think we're always going to have those name above the title ETF like the Qs and SPI, which are used as heavy trading vehicles. But when you look at the long term allocations, it's been overwhelmingly in. Even last month we saw 15 billion into bonds, 15 billion into equities and a terrible, terrible month. So where does lowball floodings fit in? Because are they a safety play as you mentor? Or are they just a place to hide as people try to suss out what the outlook is for the global economy, for companies? Well, in the in the equity markets, what we've seen is a lot of rotation in the last quarter through safety plays. We saw a big move towards dividend strategies, really as a proxy for quality that seems to have pulled back. And we've seen the research pull way back on that as well. We have seen funds like us v the ISE here with minimal fund start to catch a bit of a bid. They've been outperforming as a class by about 6 percent versus their core benchmark. So it has been a moment for that outperformance, but it's tough to sell outperformance when you're still down 16 percent. You know, I just showed Bond ETF finally getting some flows. There's sort of a mixed debate on whether people are going in because they finally yield something now or they're just hiding out, like with Treasury Bond ETF. I love your firm. You do some really cool pulling of advisors. You pulled advisors on why they're doing this. Would you find? Yeah. Well, normally what we would see, particularly in an interest rate environment like this is, hey, now I can finally get income. A recent poll we did, I think just last week we asked that question, what are you using your bond allocation for? One third said income, two thirds said safety play. So this is clearly a parking vehicle market, even though we have seen flows into things like L Q D, the investment grade bond funds. Most of this money is going into short duration treasuries. That's safety. He loves your firm. I love your position. Tell us about both of those because verify a lot of investors will know by other names and your job actually isn't as silly as it may sound at first. Yes. So most people know verify from some of the brands underneath the hood like ETF Trends ETF database, the El-Erian Index series. What we're doing is trying to really help asset managers understand what's going on in the financial advisor market and help financial advisors understand what's going on in asset management land. We've got for. And 50 new funds this year, just helping advisors understand which one of those which ones of those are really useful tools and which one may be a little bit flash in the pan trading vehicles. That's nearly a full time job by itself, much less looking out three to five years and trying to understand where that market's going. And that's really my job. So put on your financial for your trust hat and tell us what kind of ETF are going to be launched in the coming months and in the coming year as people try to understand what's going on, because there's not a whole lot of conviction in anything beyond. Things are going to be bad, right? We've really seen two different categories of ETF sort of in the hopper. One is I would call it aggressive trading tools. Those are the single stock ETF. Y'all have talked about those some of the single Treasury duration and maturity ETF. Those are really designed as tactical tools. We've also seen a lot of interesting action in the alternative space. DB TMF The Managed Futures Fund that from my GMP that's been on fire this year, it's up a billion dollars and flows. That's how a lot of folks are looking at their inflation play, these kinds of counter correlated assets. Bunch of funds in the hopper already to sort of mimic those types of strategies. I'd expect a lot more by the end of the year. I kind of wonder why there isn't more to do with the strong U.S. dollar too. Yeah, well, that dollar ETF are having a moment just like cash like ETF hedged ETF as you were telling us last week. They haven't they're not having yet, but they should be having a right. They are. They're built for this environment. They're made for this. No one cares. Well, they crossed it five years ago. Now the rides come back. Nobody's getting on. What's up? I think mostly that's a fear of international investing, period. We've seen like you, you PE, which is the dollar up fund. That thing's been on fire and pulled in a ton of money. But if you look at some of those funds that back when we had that hedged equity rally, things like DLJ from Wisdom Tree, they really haven't been able to draw assets, not because they're hedged, but because, frankly, nobody wants to be in emerging markets. Nobody wants to be an international at all. Let's talk about ESG for a minute. You know, we had a new launch today from Strive, who is sort of another. They don't like to be called A.S. Shi, but it's semiconductors with China and Taiwan hedged out. They're doing this whole thing of like, hey, we will purposely not be ESG. And this is interesting how firms vote. You and I talked about this when I interviewed you. Excuse me, interviewed you for my book about how people may start choosing their asset manager, have a full screen of Eric, how they vote whenever Eric mentions his book. We'll give you a full screen of it. Shery Ahn. There should be bells and whistles going off the boggle effect. But the effect is so ESG. I mean, is it over? Is this whole thing where everyone cares? We not care and we know. So ESG is not over. I look, I think people should be voting with their dollars. And so the idea that you've got an engine number one and a strive out there competing for investor dollars based on their voting premise. I like that idea. In the case of some of these implementations, the new fund from STRIVE, you know, it's a semi-conductor fund that basically just doesn't own Taiwan Semiconductor and charges a little bit more. I'm not sure whether the market really needs that or not, but I do think this idea of people voting with their board, their pocketbooks is a good idea. It's a good narrative, certainly, and you can sell that. But does it sound like something you can actually achieve? Basically cleave off China and Taiwan from the semiconductor space? Well, I mean, we sort of seeing that today that you can't. Right. So we've had the announcement that we've got major restrictions on semiconductor sales to China. That's not just hitting Chinese semi companies. It's hitting in video and aim at and everybody else as well. It's a pretty integrated ecosystem. And I think the fear is these conflicts over borders are actually going to depress the overall Sammy's market. And that, I think is always the trick. It's not about just coming up with a clever index. You really have to understand the entire macro environment that lives in. All right, Dave, great having in the program. Thanks so much for coming in the studio. Really appreciate it. Dave Natick there of Verify. He is their financial future is coming up. We're gonna stick with low vol and talk about why money managers are sending a fresh signal that they expect market turbulence won't get any better. This is ETF IQ. This is ETF IQ ISE Scarlet Fu. It is time now for the ETF brief highlight of stories and trends that caught my eye. Now, first up, there's been a sprinkling of ETF filings and launches tied to stock market influencers with big platforms. And the most recent is CNBC personality Jim Cramer, with a fund betting against Cramer's picks. We've already got funds tied to Katie Stockton and Dave Portnoy. Of course, some old school portfolio managers dismissed these ETF as gimmicks, but retail investors may actually gravitate towards them because of the themes. Or maybe they just like following them next. Cash is king and Cash ETF are having a moment at a time when nobody and no one knows what the outlook is for risk assets. CACI chiefs have drawn a record thirty six billion dollars this year as the Fed hikes rates to fight inflation. Those inflows surpassed the previous record of thirty four point two billion, which was set during the central bank's last tightening cycle. And that cash is attractive. But for a lot of people, it's really kind of a last resort. They prefer to have some exposure to equities. So we've got to talk again about low volatility funds because money is rushing into these on anticipation. Market turbulence may worsen. You look at performance, the yellow line is a low ball fund. It has outperformed the broader market in that it's fallen less than spy. All right. So people are seeking safety, I guess, in low vol or cash, right? Not really. CAC parking it somewhere very short duration and they're actually getting a return on announced. They're kind of happy about it. Let's talk about this more with Bloomberg E M reporter Catalina Wilson. Carolyn, thank you. Thank you so much for joining us. Tell us why people are piling in to low vol funds. We saw the outperformance on the chart that Scalia. I want to start off by saying that this really has been the year of volatility. And from where I say monitoring emerging markets, I'm often tasked with trying to assess just how much risk tolerance these traders can actually really tolerate or stomach. And from what I'm about to show you, it's really not much at all. And this sentiment is clearly showing up in ETF flows. We see this money leaving those broad based equity benchmark funds and money going into their low volatility or minimum volatility counterparts. And why is that? I mean, you've sort of touched on this already. A simple reason is they're just trying to inject some more safety, some more comfort into their equity portfolios. But it's also that performance part that Scarlett was mentioning. I mean, you look at the performance of these lowball funds compared to their broad based counterparts, they're outperforming, but they're even outperforming things like momentum funds like MTV, um, which is a U.S. fund that tracks those momentum stocks and the cash is flowing very quickly. Just following on that trend, if we look at more specifically in the past six weeks, two point eight billion dollars has left and that's the largest, most liquid emerging market ETF. Looking at equities and one point three billion dollars has gone into EMV that it's that's its minimum volatility counterpart, scarlet math for every dollar going into minimum volatility. We're seeing two dollars exit those broad based equity funds. You know, I just wonder how much you think ETF flows are kind of a coiled spring, right? If we see the dollar turnaround, do investors jump back in GM in a big way? Absolutely. Because look at the liquidity of these funds. Look how fast the investors can trade in and out of these. Otherwise sometimes kind of hard to access equities. So we absolutely see that cash flowing in and out and whip sighing right along with the market. What tends to be the biggest holdings sector wise in these low wall funds in the E.M. universe? And what geographies are we talking about here? Sure. So in the M universe, you're actually looking from an industry group perspective at some of these names that tend to do well during downturns. So we see banks which you won't see in the U.S. Global Fund, but U.S. banks, you see retail, U.S. telecom. And in terms of geographic allocation, we're actually seeing a hefty amount of that coming from the Asia space like China and Taiwan. Yeah, I'm glad you mentioned that, because there's a temptation to lump all of them into one category. And of course, there's lad and there's Asia. Then there's China, which really should be its own asset class. To what extent can we generalize that all developing markets face comparable pressures? Totally. I mean, that's also where you have these sort of specific country funds come into play, which allows investors to really play on specific narratives or stories within these countries. But when you look at the broad based funds, a chunk of that, about a third of that is going to be into Chinese stocks. So it's something that investors have to be aware of. Is the is the fight between the U.S. and China in tech terms showing up in the flows today? I mean, when Biden says, you know, he wants to limit Chinese access to U.S. tech resources. Do you see that flare up the way we did in plain vanilla stocks? I think you absolutely will see it. A huge take in sort of the the amount of trading that's happening with these funds. We've seen the amount of trading happening with EU funds this year skyrocket. So I think the most in almost a decade. So you. See money being exchanged here. Based on anything that's going to hit the newswire. Carolina Wilson, thank you so much, Bloomberg. Carolina Wilson covers E.M. and ATF for us now. Still ahead, we drill down into value with West great CEO and CIO of Alpha Architect. That's next on ETF IQ. This is Bloomberg ETF IQ ISE Matt Miller, along with Scarlet Fu, who's in for Katie Greifeld and of course Eric Balchunas, who has been here all along. Still with us is here with today's drill down. What are you zeroing in on? Oh, Scarlett, we gotta go in today. It's ISE, which is the Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF. So this is a hard core quant ETF that goes after value stocks, but high quality value stocks in this case, it looks internationally. It's got a limited amount of holdings, only about 50 holdings. So on our smart beta spectrum, this would be high. So a little bit like a hot sauce value fund, right? So we look here, it's got a 110 million. I think it's a lot for international value. The fee is 59 basis points. It's about average. Let's look at the portfolio sort of breakdown here. Two things I want to point out. First of all, value internationally is going to get you a lot of oil and gas and materials and mining companies which you see here. Right. Or iron and steel. Good, good news, because this stuff is working this year. At the same time, it hasn't popped as much as value in the U.S.. Look at the price to earnings ratio here. The average three point seven. Right. International is like 12 and S & P is like 18. So this is very, very cheap. And I know a lot of investors are looking for value right now. And this is definitely checks that box. Let's look at the return of this fund versus the International Developed Markets ETF, EFA and the S & P. You can see that the ISE is down, but it's not down as bad as the international markets in general. It's got a 7 percent boost. But again, compared to value here, that's not that good. So scarred it for people looking for deep value. This should serve that purpose. All right. Deep Valley are the key words there, Eric, because joining us now to talk about this ETF is West Gray. He is CEO and co CIO of Alpha Architect, which has about 1 billion dollars in assets under management. I remember you came on to ETF IQ about five years ago and you told us that what makes your definition of value different from others is that you seek out the over trash bin of cheap. You look at enterprise value stuff that everyone else hates. Does that still apply to the international definition of value as where you see it? Yeah. Hundred percent. So our focus is we're trying to buy the cheapest, highest quality stocks, but the cheapest stocks, which we define, let's just say simply is the top hundred stocks that are cheapest based on PE ratio or what have you. Just amongst those we want to find the highest quality, but it's certainly the case and right here to tell you that it's not the case that amongst the hundred cheapest securities, nobody's going to win the prettiest at the ball for sure. So you have some screening to keep out the junk. Eric was saying and obviously in a situation like the one Europe is in right now, for example, it seems like there might be a lot of that. What do you do? Yeah, for sure, so. So one of the things that if you look at value investing research over the long haul in general, you obviously want to buy cheap stuff, but you want to make sure that it's going to be around in the future because otherwise it's cheap stuff for a reason. It's called going bankrupt. And so. So we do it in high value system. We have an equivalent called Covid as well is initially we do a bunch of negative screening and a lot of academic kind of geek factors like, hey, you got know, terrible momentum, terrible beat, a horrific accounting from prospective accruals. Like we're getting you out of the out of the fishing pond. Right. And then we're going to go to the cheapest stocks because we got to go or cheap. But then amongst those we want to find those that are paying down debt, you know, buying back stock, earning money year over year, proving operations, you don't want cheap stuff that is of high quality or as high as far as we can find within the cheap. And basically w you know, one thing that's happening this year is Smart Bay, the ETF of which you're one of have quietly taken in one hundred billion dollars. Right. And most of them are outperforming the majority of smart chips. You can see by the chart there are actually performance more than actually active managers. Can you talk a little bit of the value bias in smart beta and how good does it feel? You know, value is kicked around for like 15 years and it's finally sort of at the top of the regime. You think it could last? You know, I hope it can last. But after getting beat down for a decade now, this is a little bit of reprieve from a long, long line of punishment. And I'm very hopeful. You know, one of the things that's interesting about value, if you look at the valuation of the cheapest DSL of securities versus the market as you pray, where you just showed there was ISE, it's less than 4 P E. Well, that's just the case broadly where value stocks as a whole are literally ninety nine percent tiles of all time. And so if you believe in value, this is certainly the time where value is at the cheapest it's ever been. And so presumably, if there's any sort of mean reversion or am I going to say fairness in the world, but you shouldn't be getting beat down for a decade and not have some potential benefit. On the other side, I want to ask about CU mom. It is a momentum of U.S. momentum ETF that, as you point out, is kind of a chameleon, right, because it was a Kathleen Hays indexer and now it's a Warren Buffett Value ETF. How do you manage this? Because you've done it better than some of the momentum competitors out there. Yeah. So so with momentum, this sounds weird, but the key differentiation in momentum is you want to turn it over a lot. Right. Because momentum is a chameleon. It's going to change colors to put on the background of what's out there. And so this will go from being Kathy Wood owning a bunch of way overpriced, non profitable securities, which fundamentally I think's a terrible idea. But if they got great momentum, it's a good idea. That said, when that tide turns, you need to be willing to change. And cue mom, it just has an ability versus all of the competition to turn over quickly. And so now it went quickly into energy, quickly know the value securities. And that's why I think it's done so well. Is it Rhoda? Cathy would wave, but when that wave crashed, it was it was fast enough to move into the value trade, which is now the kind of the talk of the town, I'd say. So was I want to ask you about semantics. You've done some research on this. Smart meters doing fine. But female chefs have really risen. They're like big business. Now I feel like they're stealing thunder from the quants. Like natural resources is really just value in disguise. Innovation is really growth in disguise. Do you quants feel a threat from the schematics world? I don't really feel a threat because in the end, like evidence matters, you know, all we're trying to do is take advantage of all this. Research has been done by all these peaches and we're trying to focus on long term investment performance, not marketing. And so in the end, I would hope that, you know, what you actually bring to the table fundamentally and the transparency in your process, you know, is what you're buying. I understand that there's a big segment of the market that just cares about marketing. Right. But that's not me. So if they went out market me, that's great. I don't really care because you got plenty of money in my own funds. So right now we have momentum and value coming together and they're kind of the same thing. Are we in the second inning of that or like the eighth inning of that? Well, I think we're in the eighth inning of that because typically what happens is when you're doing down momentum strategies, most of the time they're totally different. And then ever so often in transitions, they start matching up. Right. So we're in that phase, I think. 