00:00

Can you explain to me how the ECB can become more restrictive? Raise rates 75 basis points with a nominal GDP construction of the continent? Where do they have the animal spirit to withstand ever higher interest rates? Well, I think to answer that question, you first have to sort of look at where we are in terms of the starting point. We're still way below neutral. So policy is still accommodative. So I think it is a no regrets that we have to end this accommodative face of policy. And I mean, your question of how deep should we go into restrictive territory once we get there? Well, we cross that bridge when we get there is original. Right now you're in a comedy that are also accommodative. However, you want to phrase it as well. What happens next after the presumed rate increase of the next year? Well, I mean, our president has stated very clearly that we are currently in the face of normalising interest rates. That means taking them to neutral. Unfortunately, nobody knows with any level of precision neutrals. But I've been saying that we need at least two more significant hikes before we sort of enter the range of plausible estimates for four neutral that will take us into next year. And I hope that with the current uncertainty in the markets and the bond market fragility, I hope you don't mind that I don't have my calendar cut out for 2023 already. I don't I don't have my calendar cut out for 20, 22, even even some of my staff would say that. I don't know where the calendar is for this year is well. I stood at the ECB building with Amar saying long ago and far away it was a core, let's call it Germanic Netherlands constituency wrapped around another ECB in this crisis right now, is the ECB more unified than it was in 2008? We are unified. So I think if you look back over the last few years since the pandemic, all decisions have been taken with a high degree of unanimity. So we are very clear about our mandate. Inflation is way too high. It is for 7 percent and another NASDAQ percent, 17 percent in the Netherlands, 10 percent in the euro area. And even more important, underlying inflation trends are pointing in the wrong direction. Great inflation, almost 5 percent. So we are determined to bring inflation back to Target. And we do understand that this will require some further efforts from our side. This problem is not going to go away with a little bit of slowdown of the economy. It will require continued effort from our side and the council is unanimous on that.