Add to your list now the discussion everybody wants to have, which is Bitcoin. I refuse to believe this is a source more turf war between Kristen Johnson and my good friend Gary Gensler. How can you two get along on what to do with Bitcoin and not make it a silly term for it? Oh, this is a great question. And not just a great one, a necessary one. To be honest, in the current crypto onset of the current crypto winter, two trillion dollar assets sell off. What comes sharply into focus. From my perspective, is institutional investors and retail investors, starting with the latter. In fact, what we could think carefully about is the reality that retail investors have suffered significant losses. In light of the onset of this crypto winter, something else I'd share is if we coupled this thinking with the Bank of New York's announcement yesterday. This is Alexander Hamilton's bank, founded as one of the oldest in the history of our nation, now acknowledging that it will on its platform service not only conventional financial products, but crypto currencies, suggesting and signaling that in the near and not so distant future, institutional investors will be investing in this space as well. What's good about this, folks, is a gift from Commissioner Johnson. My thoughts on Bitcoin and we're not going there right now. There is a guy I used to work at JP Morgan and there's this guy up from the one hundred four named Diamond who's going both ways on Bitcoin. He's saying this is a fraud. Excuse me, Jamie, but something like that. And the other thing is we need to learn about this and do about it. How can CFTC do better than S.E.C. at helping banks? This is a fraud versus this is what we need to do to move forward. Let me explain what the CFTC is already doing. What do you do in our remit? We are enforcing to the fullest extent of our authority to insure against fraud, market manipulation, any types of abuse to retail customers who are heavily engaged. As I mentioned in this market. So that includes first of their kind. Lawsuits for pump and dump schemes over the last several months. First of their kind. Bitcoin or cryptocurrency asset management fund scams against retail investors. And very, very recently a first of its kind. I saw that suit against a deeply centralized all time is so important. Yeah. Bitcoin. Sixty thousand down to twenty thousand is will the little guy. I've seen this first generational. They fervently believe in bitcoin. Are they believing in a derivative instrument, the province of the CFTC? Are they believing maybe in a financial asset under S.E.C.? Thirty four and thirty six, I think. Is it an SCC province thing or is it a derivative thing of CFTC? Your question about whether or not the Securities Act Section 2 was a one definition of a security was sufficient to one be. So essentially what we're asking is what qualifies as a security? And in fact, there are two bipartisan bills currently pending in Congress that are working diligently. Senate staffers working diligently to capture an answer to this question. It's a wonderful question that's rich and reflective of the history of financial markets regulation in our nation. In nineteen forty six. Why can't you chew gum in here? Why can't you two get along? Why can't the S.E.C. and the CFTC both work on this, which I dubious thing. Sixty thousand done to twenty thousand. I'm gonna say we better get along for the sake of those investors that I referenced earlier. There is a path and we walked that path before. After that, Mr. Gensler, recently about this, I have had the great opportunity to engage with his office, with him, with other commissioners at the S.E.C. I think we are all in agreement and on one accord that we want to bring market integrity and protect the customers who are and be engaged in. And we came with an entourage of 20 people. So typical the CFTC. Someone in your entourage said, don't ask her about the politician. So let's talk about the poll that shows about the date in the back seat of all the rich guys doing Bitcoin these gazillion. They used to have 40 gazillion dollars and now they have a gazillion dollars, a gazillion shares that are doing Bitcoin. Are they buying off the American politicians? I can only tell you what I know, which is chairwoman of the Senate AG Committee, Debbie Stabenow, out of a farm. I'm a native Michigander. So we are neighbors in many respects. I believe that she is deeply engaged in expanding the remit of the CFTC over spot market transactions for the purpose of ensuring that regulatory gap that exists right now is closed. I got 30 seconds. What happens to the retail investors if bitcoin breaks, support 19000 and goes down to 16 or 15 or twelve? What's the ramifications? The ramifications are significant because those investors are the most critical in my. Opinion in our markets, in our most sacred task is to ensure the protection of those investors and the integrity of our markets. So I am diligently committed whatever we have to do.