AIRLINES, THEY WERE A REAL CONCERN DURING THE ECONOMIC CRISIS. THEN WE STARTED TO SEE ABOUT THE COMPLAINTS, THE DELAYS, SHORTAGES, THE HIGH PRICES THAT CAME IN THE AFTERMATH. NOW WE ARE SEEING POSITIVE SIGNS IN THE INDUSTRY OF A NUMBER OF U.S. CARRIERS. THE POST LEISURE DAY TRAVEL. WE ALREADY HEARD FROM AMERICAN AIR. WE WERE PERHAPS GET DELTA AS SOON AS TOMORROW. COULD THERE START TO BE SOME BRIGHT SPOT FOR THE OVERALL ECONOMY? A BIT OF A FOCUS ON THAT POST-PANDEMIC TRAVEL. WE TALKED ABOUT REVENGE TRAVEL. WHAT DO WE NORMALIZE? DO WE GET BACK TO PRE-COVID LEVELS NOT ONLY FOR LEISURE TRAVEL BUT BUSINESS TRAVEL? ENERGY HAS BEEN A BIG PART OF THE STORY THIS YEAR. BIG QUESTION IS HOW MUCH A PART OF THE STORY WILL IT BE FOR THE NEXT YEAR. THERE ARE A LOT OF PEOPLE TRYING TO MAKE IT EASIER FOR US TO GET FROM ONE POINT IN THE WORLD TO ANOTHER. SOME THINK THEY HAVE A WAY TO DO THAT MORE EFFICIENTLY. LET'S GO BACK TO THE AIRLINES, PARTICULARLY SOME AIRLINE STOCKS. EVERYONE HAS BEEN TRAVELING, BUT WE ARE NOT NECESSARILY SEEING THAT REFLECTED IN THE MARKET. THE BLUE LINE IS THE S & P 500. THE TWO LINES AT THE BOTTOM IS YOUR CRUISE LINES AND AIRLINE STOCKS AND SOME HOTEL STOCKS AS WELL. WE HAD A BUMP EARLIER IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY. THAT IS BASICALLY DATED. A LOT OF INVESTORS ARE NOT NECESSARILY BUYING IT. ARE WE TRAVELING ENOUGH? TAYLOR: LET'S GET SOME PERSPECTIVE. HELANE BECKER, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF INDUSTRIALS AND CONSUMER AIRLINES AND AIRFREIGHT AT COW AN. ARE YOU SURPRISED BY MAY BE THE LACK OF RECOVERY? IS THE RECOVERY WHERE YOU WANT TO SEE IT IN THIS POST-PANDEMIC WORLD? IT IS RECOVERY AND DEMAND, WHICH IS VERY GOOD AND PROBABLY BETTER THAN WE THOUGHT AT THIS POINT. WE THOUGHT IT WOULD TAKE THREE TO FIVE YEARS TO RECOVER. WE ARE WITHIN 10%, WHERE WE WERE IN 2019, BUT WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE ECONOMY IN THE UNITED STATES, I THINK IT HAS GROWN SOMETHING LIKE 15% OR 20%. WE ARE STILL BELOW WHERE WE SHOULD BE IF THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN GDP GROWTH AND AIRLINE TRAFFIC HELD TO HISTORICAL LEVELS. THERE IS A LOT OF ROOM TO GO TO THE UPSIDE. THE AIRLINE STOCK PRICES ARE BACK TO WHERE THEY WERE IN MARCH OF 2020 WHEN THE PANDEMIC STARTED AND WELL BEFORE YOU SAW THE REVENGE TRAVEL AND DEMAND COMING BACK. WE ARE STARTING TO SEE A SHIFT IN MIX AWAY FROM THAT LEISURE TRAVELER TO BUSINESS AND INTERNATIONAL. CAROLINE: ARE THEY PEOPLE IN THE BUSINESS AREA, OR IS IT PEOPLE TREATING THEMSELVES, THAT THEY WON'T FLY AS MUCH BUT DO IT WELL? HELANE: WE ARE SEEING BUSINESS TRAVEL, WHICH EARLIER IN THE YEAR WAS DOWN SOMETHING ON THE ORDER OF 40% TO 50%. IT IS CURRENTLY DOWN 25%. THE PLACE WE ARE SEEING SOME IMPROVEMENT IS IN NEW YORK AND BOSTON, TWO MARKETS THAT WERE SLOWER TO RECOVER AND MAINTAIN RESTRICTIONS. PEOPLE ARE NOT BACK IN THEIR OFFICES YET IN NEW YORK ANYWAY. AS PEOPLE RETURN TO OFFICE, BUSINESS TRAVEL TENDS TO FALL OUT. CIRCLING THE NUMBER OF IN PERSON CONFERENCES WE HAVE SEEN THIS YEAR HAS GROWN FINANCIALLY OFF OF THE LOW BASIS WE SAW IN 2020 AND 2021. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THAT, BUSINESS TRAVEL IS DOWN ONLY ABOUT 25% NOW. THAT IS A SIGNIFICANT POSITIVE IMPLICATION FOR AIRFARES. ROMAINE: JUST REAL QUICKLY, WE ARE LOOKING AT THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL, HEADLINES FROM BANK OF AMERICA'S CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN. BASICALLY SAYING HE SEES CONSUMER SPENDING 10% MORE THAN THE LAST QUARTER, AND SAYS THE U.S. CONSUMERS ARE SPENDING MORE THAN IN THE PANDEMIC AND IF WE ARE HEADED INTO RIVER SESSION -- INTO A RECESSION HE EXPECTS IT TO BE SHALLOW. BRIAN MOYNIHAN HAS HIS PULSE ON A CERTAIN DEGREE OUT THERE. OTHER BANKS AND COMPANIES AS WELL SEEM TO SUGGEST WE ARE SEEING CONSUMER SPENDING, WE ARE SEEING THE BUSINESS SPENDING, BUT THE EXPECTATION IS WE MIGHT BE HEADING TOWARD A RECESSION. HE SEES COMPANIES START TO RAIN AND COSTS. -- REIN IN COSTS. DO CONSUMERS REIN IN COSTS WHEN IT COMES TO THINGS LIKE TRAVEL? HELANE: THAT IS THE FIRST HALF 2023 CONCERN FOR SURE. I THINK THERE WAS ALL THAT REVENGE TRAVEL YOU TALK ABOUT. PEOPLE DID NOT TRAVEL FOR TWO YEARS AND SWARMED BACK TO AIRPORTS THIS YEAR. WE HAVE ALREADY STARTED TO SEE THE DECLINE. IF YOU WORK THROUGH THE NUMBERS, YOU WILL SEE EARLIER THIS YEAR LEISURE DEMAND WAS UP 30% TO 40% OVER 2019 LEVELS. NOW IT IS OF CLOSER TO 10%. THE REASON WE ARE SEEING 2.4 MILLION PEOPLE A DAY STILL TRAVELING IS BECAUSE INTERNATIONAL AND BUSINESS ARE TAKING UP THAT'S LIKE. YES, WE ARE CONCERNED. WE ARE STARTING TO SEE IT FOR THANKSGIVING. EVERYBODY GOES HOME FOR CHRISTMAS, BUT NOT EVERYBODY GOES HOME FOR THANKSGIVING. I HAVE HEARD INVESTORS START TO TALK ABOUT DRIVING FOR THANKSGIVING OR FOR ONE OR THE OTHER HOLIDAY, OR NOT GOING AT ALL AND RETHINKING PLANS. I THINK WE ARE SORTING TO RUN UP AGAINST PRETTY HIGH AIRFARES. AIRLINES ARE ASKING YOU TO PAY $500 AN HOUR FOR YOUR FLIGHT VERSUS $250 HISTORICALLY. IF WE HEAD INTO THE NORTHERN WINTER, YOU HAVE HIGHER ENERGY PRICES, HIGHER LOTS OF THINGS. I THINK WE ARE WORRIED ABOUT FIRST HALF '23 FOR SURE. TAYLOR: WHO THEN IN YOUR COVERAGE UNIVERSE IS HEALTHY GOING INTO THIS PERIO WHEN YOU THINKD ABOUT THE HEALTH OF THE BALANCE -- PERIOD WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE HEALTH OF THE BALANCE SHEET AND WHO CAN PAY OFF THOSE STRONG CASH FLOWS YOU JUST DESCRIBED THAT AIRFARES CHARGE. HELANE: SOUTHWEST AND ALASKA HAVE THE TWO BEST BALANCE SHEETS AMONG MY UNIVERSE. UNITED AND DELTA ARE CERTAINLY NOT LAGGARDS. THEY ARE DOING WELL, ESPECIALLY DELTA IS RECOVERING NICELY. I AM SURE WE WILL HEAR ABOUT THAT TOMORROW WHEN THEY REPORT EARNINGS. THIS WOULD PROBABLY BE THE THREE OR FOUR WE WOULD SAY. WE HAVE A MARKET PERFORM ON AMERICAN. THEY DON'T HAVE ANY BIG DEBT DUE UNTIL 2024. THEY ARE IN A GOOD PLACE. ALL THREE OF THE BIG GUYS -- AMERICAN IS NOT TAKING A LOT OF AIRCRAFTS, BUT THE OTHER TWO THAT ARE TAKING AIRCRAFT DELIVERIES ARE USING CASH TO PAY FOR AIRCRAFT RATHER THAN FINANCING THEM. THAT BY DEFINITION WILL IMPROVE THE BALANCE SHEETS AS WELL HEADING INTO A POTENTIAL RECESSION. I DON'T KNOW IF WE HAVE TIME, I WOULD POINT OUT THAT HISTORICALLY IN A RECESSION THE AIRLINES WOULD CUT 5% OR 10% OF THEIR CAPACITY, CERTAINLY 5%. WE ARE AT 90% OF WHERE WE WERE IN 2019 AND WE CAN'T GET BIGGER BECAUSE WE DON'T HAVE PILOTS. THE U.S. TURNS OUT 5000 OR 6000 PILOTS A YEAR, BUT WE NEEDED TO HIRE 14,000 THIS YEAR AND 10,000 OR 12,000 NEXT YEAR. WE ARE LAGGING. THE OEM'S ARE NOT DELIVERING AIRCRAFT. THOSE ARE BEHIND AS WELL. MAINTENANCE, SPARE PARTS ARE HARD TO COME BY. WHEN PARTS ARE SENT OUT IT TOOK TWO TO THREE DAYS RETURN. IT IS TAKING TWO WEEKS NOW. THAT LIMITS THE SEATS AVAILABLE FOR SALE. IT IS OBVIOUSLY IMPACTING AIRFARES BECAUSE THEY ARE HIGHER THAN THEY HAVE BEEN IN A LONG TIME. ROMAINE: ALWAYS WONDERFUL TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. GREAT INSIGHT AND RESEARCH FROM HELANE BECKER. THAT WAS OUR FIRST TAKE. ONTO THE SECOND TAKE, THE COST OF FUEL AND THE IMPACT THAT IS HAVING ON THE TRAVEL INDUSTRY. WE ALREADY HEARD FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, KIND OF SAID PRICES WERE NOT NECESSARILY A BIG CONCERN. WE ARE EXPECTING TO HEAR FROM DELTA AIRLINES TOMORROW MORNING. THE EXPECTATION IS THEY WILL SAY JET FUEL PRICES ARE DOWN AND AT LEAST IN THAT AREA EVERYTHING IS COPACETIC. IS THAT THE CASE? > > I SEE JET FUEL PRICES HAVE CERTAINLY COME OFF THEIR SUMMER PEAK WHEN WE HAD A SURGE IN TRAVEL FOR THE SUMMERTIME. I WOULD SAY JET FUEL PRICES ARE STILL UP QUITE A BIT. IF WE LOOK BACK TO THE START OF THE YEAR, WE ARE STILL UP IN THE U.S. YEAR TO DATE. SAME STORY IN ASIA, UP 40% YEAR-TO-DATE TO DATE FOR WHOLESALE JET FUEL PRICES. WE ARE SEEING THAT SURGE IN JET FUEL PRICES BEING DRIVEN A LOT BY REFINERY CAPACITY. AS WE ALL TALKED ABOUT, DURING THE PANDEMIC WHEEL STOPPED TRAVELING AS MUCH. THERE WAS A LOSS AND DEMAND FOR FUEL PRODUCTS. A LOT OF THAT REFINING CAPACITY WAS SHUT DOWN. WHAT THAT MEANT WAS, AS WE RETURNED, WE LOST ABOUT 3% OF OUR GLOBAL REFINING CAPACITY. AS DEMAND SPRUNG BACK, WE HAVE THIS LACK OF CAPACITY AVAILABLE AND A SURGE IN DEMAND. ON TOP OF THAT, EUROPE IS A MAJOR CONSUMER OF DIESEL FUEL. THEY HISTORICALLY GOT A LOT OF THAT FROM RUSSIA. WHEN RUSSIA INVADED UKRAINE, ALL OF A SUDDEN EUROPE LOST A LOT OF THEIR DIESEL CAPACITY AND HAD TO SHIFT THAT GLOBALLY. THE U.S. PICKED UP A LOT OF THAT SLACK. ONE THING TO KNOW ABOUT DIESEL AND JET FUEL IS THEY ARE CLOSELY RELATED. REFINERS CAN OPTIMIZE THEIR REFINING CAPACITY TO PRODUCE MORE DIESEL AND LESS JET. THAT WAS WHAT WAS GOING ON EARLIER THIS YEAR WHEN A LOT OF THAT REFINING CAPACITY WAS GOING TOWARD DIESEL, THERE WAS LESS ROOM FOR JET FUEL, WHICH PUT A SQUEEZE ON THE MARKET. TIE THAT WITH HIGH OIL PRICES. TAYLOR: TALK TO ME ABOUT THESE HIGH OIL PRICES. EVERYONE HAS SOMETHING TO SAY ABOUT IT. WE ARE HEARING FROM THE BANK OF AMERICA CEO, SAYING INDEED OIL SUPPLY AND SHIPPING IS A WORRY FOR HIM. HOW ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT HIGHER PRICES, THE IMPACT ON JET FUEL, AND IF THESE AIRLINES ARE ABLE TO PASS ON HIGHER COSTS TO THE CONSUMER OR FEELING LIKE THE CONSUMER IS PRETTY MAXED OUT AT THIS POINT? > > WE HEARD EARLIER THAT AT LEAST IN THE FIRST PART OF THIS YEAR THERE WAS SO MUCH PENT DEMAND FROM THE PANDEMIC THAT TRAVELERS WERE RELUCTANT TO GET ON THAT AIRPLANE. THROUGHOUT THIS YEAR, THERE HAS BEEN INSENSITIVITY TO HIGHER PRICES FROM THE CONSUMER STANDPOINT. WE WILL SEE HOW LONG THAT COULD LAST. I'VE A FEELING THAT COULD RUN OUT, ESPECIALLY AS WE MOVE TOWARD THE RECESSION GOING FORWARD. IF THAT WERE TO HAPPEN I THINK WE WILL SEE TIGHTENING OF BELTS FROM THE CONSUMER SIDE. CAROLINE: WE WANT TO THANK YOU SO MUCH, OUR BLOOMBERG NEF REAL DEEP DIVE INTO THE IMPACTS OF JET FUEL. JANET YELLEN OF THE TREASURY SAYING WORRIED ABOUT THE LOSS OF ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY IN TREASURIES. THIS BEING A THEME WE HAVE CONTINUED TO TALK ABOUT ABOUT THE CRACKS IN THE MARKET. JANET YELLEN SAYING THE FED CAN BE HELPFUL FOR LIQUIDITY AS IT STANDS. WE WILL BRING YOU ANYMORE COMING FROM TREASURY SECRETARY YELLEN. COMING UP IN HER FIRST TAKE, WE WILL EXPLORE THE FUTURE OF AVIATION. WHY ARE WE NOT GETTING PLACES QUICKER? HOW CAN THIS PERSON HELP? THE COFOUNDER AND CEO OF VENUS AEROSPACE. ROMAINE: THE HEAD OF BANK OF AMERICA SPEAKING ON THE STATE OF THE GLOBAL ECONOMY AND U.S. ECONOMY. INTERESTING COMMENTS ABOUT THE FINANCIAL MARKETS. HE SAID THE MARKETS CAN SURVIVE WHAT WE ARE GOING THROUGH AND THAT WE HAVE ENOUGH CAPITAL IN THE SYSTEM. HE TOOK A QUESTION WITH REGARDS TO OIL SUPPLY AND SAID THERE IS A QUESTION OF OIL SUPPLY AND SHIPPING THAT DOES REMAIN A WORRY FOR HIM. WE WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR BRIAN MOYNIHAN'S COMMENTS AT A MEETING WITH THE IMF AS WE CONTINUE OUR TRIPLE TAKE ON THIS DAY, WHICH TIES TOGETHER, WHICH IS ABOUT HOW WE TRAVEL AND CAN WE AFFORD TO TRAVEL? WE TALK ABOUT HOW LONG IT TAKES TO GET FROM ONE END OF THE WORLD TO ANOTHER. SOME PEOPLE ARE TRYING TO MAKE IT A LITTLE BIT EASIER. TAYLOR: WE THINK ABOUT THE LONGEST ROUTES OUT THERE, IT IS SINGAPORE, NEWARK TO SINGAPORE THAT WE ARE FAMILIAR WITH. OUR PRODUCER, THE MOST IMPORTANT ROUTE FOR HER, JFK TO AUCKLAND I THINK IT WAS. YOU WILL HAVE TO GET IT MY EAR, CORRECT ME IF I AM WRONG. AND CAROLINE, YOUR LONDON AS WELL WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE MAX TRAVEL TIME AND JET FUEL THAT THIS BURNS. CAROLINE: WHERE DID CONCORD GO? HOW DID WE GO BACK IN TERMS OF TECHNOLOGY AND HOW DO WE PUSH IT FORWARD? ONE TEAM HAS BEEN STRIVING FOR THAT AT THE MOMENT. SASSIE DUGGLEBY, COFOUNDER AND CEO OF VENUS AEROSPACE. THE COMPANY IS WORKING ON HYPERSONIC DRONES FROM THE SPACE PLANES AND SAID IT WOULD ALLOW PASSENGERS TO FLY AROUND THE WORLD AND BACK HOME IN TIME FOR DINNER. WHAT IS FASCINATING IS YOU JUST HAD A BIT OF A BREAKTHROUGH. YOU'VE GOT THE FIRST COMPANY IN THE WORLD TO GET ROOM TEMPERATURE STORABLE LIQUID FUELS TO OPERATE IN ONE OF THE ROTATING ROCKET ENGINES. TO PUT THAT IN LAYMAN'S TERMS, WE HAVE ONE OF THE MOST ADVANCED ROCKET JET ENGINES. THE TECHNOLOGY FOR THE LAST 50 YEARS SINCE APOLLO HAS NOT CHANGED. OUR ENGINE PUTS OUT 15% MORE THRUST THAN EXISTING ROCKET ENGINES, WHICH MEANS WE CAN GET -- WE CAN USE LESS PROPELLANT AND GET TO THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WORLD MUCH FASTER. YOU CAN PUT IT ON A VEHICLE THAT HAS WINGS, LANDING GEAR, AND CAN TAKE OFF FROM AN AIRPORT WITH JET ENGINES. YOU CAN TAKE OFF FROM AN AIRPORT WITH JET ENGINES, GET UP AWAY FROM THE CITY CENTER, TURN ON OUR ROCKET BOOSTER AND CRUISE ACROSS THE WORLD AT MACH NINE, AND THAT WILL ALLOW US TO DO FLIGHTS TO TOKYO IN AN HOUR. YOU CAN GO FROM HOUSTON TO LONDON IN AN HOUR. ROMAINE: FORGIVE MY IGNORANCE. I AM CURIOUS ABOUT THE SAFETY OF THAT. WHEN I HEAR THAT, I THINK THAT IS FANTASTIC, BUT ISN'T THERE A REASON WE DON'T DO THAT NOW? WE WILL NOT PUT PEOPLE ON THIS UNTIL WE ARE COMPLETELY SAFE. THAT IS ONE OF THE REASONS WE ARE STARTING WITH DRONES, IS BECAUSE WE CAN FIGHT DOWN THAT RISK WITHOUT A HUMAN ON IT. EVEN FLYING ASTRONAUTS TO THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION, I THINK IT WAS THE 101ST FLIGHT BEFORE THEY PUT HUMANS ON IT. THERE WILL BE A LOT OF RISK BURNED DOWN BEFORE WE GET TO THAT POINT. TAYLOR: HOW CLOSE ARE YOU GETTING TO THAT FINAL DESIGN? ARE YOU IN CONVERSATIONS WITH THE OF ANY OVERSIGHT THAT NEEDS TO OCCUR? SASSIE: ABSOLUTELY. WE HOPE TO BE FLYING A MACH 5 DRONE WITHIN THE NEXT 18 MONTHS. THE FULL-SCALE PLANE, ASSUMING FULL CAPITALIZATION, WE SEE THE SOONEST WE WILL BE THERE IS BY 2030. THERE IS A LOT OF FLIGHT TESTING WE WILL HAVE TO GO THROUGH WITH THE FAA. WE HAVE ALREADY BEEN IN DISCUSSIONS WITH THE FAA. THEY HAVE ALREADY BEEN VERY OPEN WITH US. THERE WILL HAVE TO BE SOME CHANGE IN REGULATIONS BECAUSE THERE IS NO RULES ON HOW YOU FLY A SPACE PLANE AT 170,000 FEET. RIGHT NOW NATIONAL AIRSPACE ENDS AT ABOUT 60,000 FEET. WE ARE ALREADY STARTING TO HAVE THOSE CONVERSATIONS. CAROLINE: YOU HAVE THE BACKGROUND AND PEDIGREE WITH VIRGIN ORBIT, PHD'S, BUT YOU SAID IT COSTS A LOT. HOW IS THAT GOING IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE PEOPLE ARE TURNING OFF THE MONEY TAP? SASSIE: WE HAD GREAT SUCCESS WITH OUR VENTURE CAPITAL TEAM. WE ARE BACKED BY SOME OF THE WORLD'S LEADING VENTURE CAPITALISTS. WE RAISED OUR SERIES A IN MARCH RIGHT BEFORE THE MARKET CLOSED, WHICH IS GREAT COMING FOR US. BECAUSE OF THE NEED FOR HYPERSONICS AND THE GLOBAL SITUATION EVEN WITH UKRAINE, HYPERSONIC WEAPONS WERE USED OVER THERE, THERE IS STILL A MASSIVE PUSH FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE FOR THE NEED FOR HYPERSONICS. WE ARE NOT SEEING A LACK OF INTEREST FROM INVESTORS TO RAISE OUR NEXT ROUND OF MONEY. TAYLOR: WE REALLY APPRECIATE YOUR TIME, PERSPECTIVE, AND HELPING US IMAGINE WHAT THE FUTURE LOOKS LIKE. COFOUNDER AND CEO OF VENUS AEROSPACE. COMING UP, OUR FINAL TAKE HIS NEXT. 