00:00

Where do you see the opportunities right now and are you diving in at a greater rate than you were perhaps yesterday? Yeah. Thanks, Sonali. Thanks, Bloomberg, for having us. You know, it's it's we're pinching ourselves a little bit that, you know, where yields are today. Globally, we've we've been building our our credit business for the last 20 years. And effectively a majority of that time we built it with with rates at zero. So we built our retirement services business, which is effectively a spread business. And most of our businesses as we've grown have really been built on the assumption that rates are going to be zero forever. And most of the people, you know, half of our employee base have never seen interest rates anywhere near where they are today, and I know historically they're not even that high. So, you know, for my the beginning of my career, you actually could make money in credit from actually generating income. Income was a strategy. Kerry was a strategy for the last 15 years. You had to effectively manufacture returns. You had to manufacture returns for origination. You had to manufacture returns through buying something at ninety eight and hoping it got refinanced at one or two. And it was really a tough environment to generate returns. And I think we're all looking around saying, well, you know, right now we can get know what was six and a half percent on the triple C index a year ago is now the yield on the investment grade index. And you can buy companies that have hundreds of billion of market cap below you and you can buy the bonds at 50, 60, 70 cents on the dollar. It's the you know, it's it's pretty amazing environment. Now, obviously, not to discount that there's lots of risk in the world. But, you know, if you're not excited about investing in credit with dollar prices effectively at the lows since the GFC, three points from the lows in GFC, loan yields, any floating rate that because of where the base rate is, where the risk free rate is, you can generate 11, 12, 13 percent rates of return for the top part of the capital structure for the senior parts of the capital structure. No, it's not. It's something is wrong, right? Equity. You can't really have a cost of capital at the top part of the capital structure. That's a double digit rate of return and equities having a multiple. That's not all that different from just a handful of years ago.