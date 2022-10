00:00

Obviously, so much talk about what is going to happen with this economy. Are we or are we not going into a recession given your venture for America background? I'm curious what your outlook is if you are an entrepreneur trying to get started in a downturn. Well, if you look at the track record of high growth companies, Emily, and you know this all well, most of the really meaningful companies get started in a downturn like this one for a host of reasons. The fact is that an enterprise that succeeds in this time is going to be poised to really mushroom as soon as the climate starts turning more positive. So I do think that this is going to be a very, very tough time, but guaranteed we're going to see tons of meaningful firms come out of this period. What's your sense of how this tough time will compare to, let's say, the financial crisis or even the dot.com bust? Is there something different about it? No, I think we have a ways to go on the down slope myself, and we can all see very clearly that the Fed is going to be jacking up interest rates for the foreseeable and there are a lot of valuations that don't make as much sense in that environment. So we're going to all find out together how this compares to some of the tough times of the past. But I certainly think that folks should try and keep some powder dry. You know, make sure that you have enough cash to make it through for a little bit longer than you might hope. San Francisco is is one city that's having a tough time recovering from the pandemic, and now there's this downturn. You've got companies going remote. You've got companies moving to Austin or Miami. Do you think the center of innovation, the fundamental center of gravity is actually going to shift and become more distributed? Or is it too early to say that? I know you and I both have friends who have decamped to Austin or Miami, and I'm a big believer that innovation and growth will follow wherever the talent goes. So if you have people who are permanently settled in Austin, I think you're going to see a permanent shift truly. Now, the Bay Area, in my view, still has the highest concentration of tech talent. So it's still going to be the envy of many other cities. But I do think we're in a permanently different time where talent is going to be more distributed. And because of that, you're going to see capital be more distributed and growth companies come out of places where they might not have otherwise. Congress has been trying to rein in big tech and big tech has retaliated by spending a ton of money to kill one of the most aggressive oversight bills in years. What's your thought on on whether that bill potentially needs to be revived and whether strong regulation is really needed? Oh, it's interesting, Emily, the political climate has changed such that tech now is a bit of a punching bag for both parties. And I'm of the belief that there have been some excesses that regulation would be appropriate for. And a lot is going to hinge upon what the political climate is after these midterms. Right now, the Senate is a toss up. By most accounts, Republicans are slightly favored in the House. And I think that might change the prospects of some of their the bills that we're talking about. You've been very vocal about data collection. You launch the data dividend products to help Americans take control of your data. How are you feeling about how tech companies, companies are handling that data right now and especially going in to an election? You know, it's fascinating, Emily, as you know, I championed the CPR and data privacy regulations in California where you are. And because California has now set a higher bar. National legislation is increasingly likely and on the table in part because tech companies wanted to supplant and replace the rules in California. Our data is being used not to our benefit. It's two hundred billion dollar plus a year industry. It's eroding our democracy, our kids mental health. So I'm someone who thinks that we should own our data and not only have it used more to our benefit. But if there is going to be market value gain. But we should join in that benefit. So that's why I'd like the national approach to go. Europe has new rules that are coming online in 20 24, which is right around the corner. And I think that's going to increase pressure on the states to have a more modernized approach. You've been branching out into crypto and Web three, and I'm curious what role or how much of a role you think crypto will play in fundraising going into 2024. And if you think Democrats or Republicans have more of an advantage. I think the single biggest donor in the last cycle was sandbagged Winfrey's show here. Probably no wealth. So with three, in my view, is going to be a very fascinating political force to be reckoned with. Right now, they're concerned obviously largely with the regulation of crypto itself. But I think that you're going to see more people pushing into politics because now the interaction with DC is going to be one of the main drivers of whether enterprises are able to grow and operate successfully anywhere, but certainly whether they're going to be headquartered here in the US. You also launched Lobby Three earlier this year. I'm so curious how many people have bought into the tokens and what positions is lobby three going to be advocating for? Let Lobby 3 has been a great energized community of people that want to push for commonsense regulation out of DC that is intelligent, sophisticated and doesn't try and throw different types of assets together. That has one regulator instead of kind of a hodgepodge. And it's been awesome getting to know people who want the best things for creators and entrepreneurs in the space. Anyone time I go to a Web 3 gathering. There are some folks who are part of the lobby dream community and it's been a lot of fun. As a former presidential candidate and the co-chair now of the forward party, I'd love to see into your crystal ball. Do you think a Biden Trump face off in 2024? Is that inevitable? It's the most likely match up right now, Emily. The odds are that Trump declares at the end of this year after the midterms, and then Biden declares either Q1, our Q2 of next year, I will say that those two candidates will have a combined age of 159 in 2024 and 58 percent of Americans are not excited about either of them. So the question is whether a unity ticket or some independent effort arises in a group called No Labels is very publicly invested. Fifty three million dollars in ballot access or potential unity ticket. I think there's going to be a lot of enthusiasm for some alternative after people face the reality that it is a rematch in 2024 between Trump and Biden. So let's say Biden doesn't run. Do you think the Democrats have a strong enough bench? Who's on that bench? Would you consider running again? Oh, I think Joe Biden likely declares, because he feels is the only one who can defeat Donald Trump because he did it once, and you can't argue with the fact that he did defeat Trump once, but it's also tough to slot in another Democrat who you have the same competence in necessarily if your Joel Weber, even if you were anyone. Because right now, it's unclear who the Democratic nominee would be. I think that's one reason why Joe is going to run again. Honestly. So how are you going to spend the next couple of years if you're not running again? Where are we going to see you place your energy and efforts and priorities? Given a very critical election coming up. So the forward party has endorsed a number of candidates around the country, including a U.S. Senate candidate named Bob McMullan, who are going out to campaign in Utah for this weekend. We think we need to change the underlying incentives for our lawmakers and leaders by doing away with closed party primaries and replacing them with primaries where anyone can vote for anyone through something called ranked choice voting. If there's one thing you remember from this interview out there, if you're, you know, generally not that into politics ranked choice, voting is a way out of this mess. It's a way that anyone can vote for anyone with no spoiler effect. And it rewards more moderate, reasonable, collaborative candidates who actually come through for fifty one percent of voters. So I'm going to be trying to make branches voting the law in as many places as possible. And I'm happy to say it's spreading around the country.