00:00

Let's talk about your background. So you grew up in North Carolina. But your grandfather immigrated from Lebanon. Right. But why did he go to North Carolina? Was a big Lebanese community there or did he intend to go to another place? There was a big Lebanese community in South Carolina and he was going to go to marry in South Carolina when he got off Ellis Island and he ended up in Marion, North Carolina. He stay the night in the train depot. No one came to pick him up. So finally, conductors said get on the pull him on the train and took him to Charlotte, North Carolina on that train. And there was a Arabic family around a coffee shop at the train station. And they talked about the mix up. They gave me a job, started washing dishes. Then he became a peddler. Then he went back and got the rest of his family and they had made enough money to get a wagon. And they went in the countryside selling cloth, sewing materials, shoes, stuff like that. And then that evolved into John Mack and sons. John Mack was my grandfather's name. And it was a clothing department store. And my father, who was an entrepreneur, decided he would to be totally on his own. And he started a wholesale grocery business. And so they wanted you to go in that business at some point. I don't think my father did. My mother's a very strong force. She will only wanted to be a doctor. And I really didn't want to be a doctor. My father was laid back and my mother was really aggressive. It was a great combination. So you were a high school football star? Well, about a star. But I was a good football. I thought you were all state. I want to go. All right. I'll stay. You've done your homework. So all states. So you get a scholarship to Duke University football. And what happened to your career at Duke? Well, I thought I was a good football player. I gotta do. They had some great players. And then in my sophomore year as a red shirt for one year, then I was on like the second team that I broke C six AM on that. I cracked it. And what happened? Every time I would tackle someone, my left arm inside, I would go dead. So Frank Bassett, who is one of the orthopedic surgeons who used to be at do call the A.D. and said this young man's football career is over. He has a bona fide injury. He cannot play football any longer. So that ended my football career. But once you're on scholarship, I still had to work there. So I was a manager getting towels and setting up trips when I go play. One of the teams in Florida, one of the themes in the Big Ten. So when you graduated, did you say, I want to go to Wall Street and be the CEO of Morgan Stanley? Now, when I graduated, I need one course to finish Duke University. My scholarship had expired. So I got a job in a local brokerage firm called First Securities in North Carolina. So that got me involved in the securities business. And there was a lady there and Fanny Mitchell. And maybe you remember she ran the job placement office at Duke University. So when the recruiters would come down, she would say, there's one guy you got to meet, John Mack, and I would meet these recruiters and got a number of job offers. And then I decided and I like the securities business. Smith Barney wanted to open an office at that time in Atlanta. They offered me a job and I took it.