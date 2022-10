00:00

I have to ask, is your outlook for China and Chinese equities based on an eventual opening up from Covid 0? Does that happen, in your view, after the party Congress? Yeah, I mean, that has to be the base case. You can't have a economy began to boom again without really reopening. And I think we're seeing a little bit of that in Japan and some outperformance of Japanese markets. And we begin we'll begin to see that flow through China as they roll back some of their Covid policies. But additionally, you've got to look at the valuations of Chinese equities, and that's really the largest driver of our thesis. But at the same time, he's hearing from the lives of the People's Daily, which, you know, being that state voice in the media saying that they must stick to Covid 0. That is a sustainable way forward for the economy in order to keep the country protected from a Covid outbreak. So, sure. Here's a pretty good chance that we don't get a loosening of restrictions in that case. Do you still see opportunities within the pretty low valuations across the plethora of Chinese equities? Yeah, we do. So like I said, a base case is it eventually they will return to a more normal economy, but that is not the sole reason for for investing in China right now. When you look at just the the the entire beat down that the stocks have had in China, you've got it trading at ten times forward earnings. It's never been cheaper than it is right now. So it right now, we're not trying to pick the bottom. And so what we're doing here is we're looking at opportunities across the globe. And when you look at Europe or Japan or even the U.S., the opportunities are getting smaller and smaller. We still like the U.S., but you look outside of the U.S., you can't overlook China and just really the advancements they're making right now. And so when you see valuations this cheap, you have to see it as a buying opportunity. Like I said, it is likely that you could see markets move lower. And like I said, we're not trying to pick the bottom. And you can't dismiss the fact that if the U.S. economy goes into a recession, it will have some effect on the Chinese and the Chinese economy. But the Chinese government has shown time and time again that they will move in to prop up the economy. And so what we're modeling growth, we're seeing about a 6 percent return of growth of GDP in the second quarter, 2023. And this is coming off some some lower base effects, which helps him as well. So sometimes when you saw this in the U.S. stock market, as well as when you come off of lower base effects, it can really propel a market, whether there's been just enormous amount of pessimism. And a lot of times when you see just overly pessimistic markets, that is that the buying opportunity. And that's what we're seeing right now is just an opportunity to get in when we're at Max. Pessimism about pessimism about the U.S. economy, because we continue to hear about these recession fears. Even you mentioned the potential of the U.S. actually falling into a recession. Is that the reason why you've actually told that from short duration for long duration as well? Yeah. So, I mean, except we're not here to try to figure out what the Fed's thinking every single day and every data point is not how we we manage portfolios. We're looking at it from a from a longer term perspective. And in the overall secular trend of interest rates across the globe down, we do not see changing. This is this is a short term event where the Fed effectively has taken liquidity out of the global market. And so that is driving rates substantially higher. But we see 4 percent on the 10 years of really that peak in this cycle. So we'll likely probably get another retest of that as markets continue to try to digest every single piece of data that comes out. But we think the CPI number that comes out this week is going to be lower than than estimates. And then we'll start to see that near to move forward. We'll likely get another 75 basis point rate hike in November. But at that point, we'll start to see inflation numbers actually declining at a fairly fast clip. We'll see more and more data points on the economy weakening. And so the Fed, you know, everyone's using this word pivot. I think more it's going to be a pause and we'll see the Fed pause. And that will be enough for markets to begin to say, you know, this, enough is enough. And the likely path of the Fed will be either just remaining where they are or beginning to reduce interest rates. So far, it seems markets are pretty pessimistic about what's to come before the pivot, whether it's an economic recession or should we even prepare for an earnings recession as well. Yeah. So I think that's one of the things that is starting to pick up steam in the narrative. But a lot of investors have missed and why we're seeing the market down as much as the outlook for an earnings recession. So we're about to hit this this massive wall here in the U.S. where the economic outlook overall and just an overall recession is likely. And then we're seeing signs of an earnings recession where corporate earnings are going to decline. The fact of matter is, is that wages have increased. You're seeing excess inventory. All of these things are going to weigh on earnings are going to weigh on margins. And so it's undoubtedly going to pressure earnings for the next two quarters. But we see actually the worst of it in the first and second quarter here in the U.S., which plays into the China thesis as well. When you're when we're talking relative value, as we see the U.S. economy moving into a recession in the first and third, first and second quarter of 2023, an earnings recession in that same time period. And then conversely, you're seeing China begin to pick up into a 6 percent growth period. That's that's a large part of our shift.