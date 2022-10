00:00

How much of a real boost can Japanese inbound tourism have for the Japanese economy when at the same time we are not expecting Chinese visitors will usually spend more than tours from other countries to come? I like money. Yes. Basically to say we expect that's a relatively big impact or one of the border reopening, because now we see that we see think that this sounds a European experience. It would be a good benchmark. So basically we in Spain that they the open borders in spring 2021 and then actually thriving over came back to the Mediterranean with their fairly quickly. So within three to six months, the number with a visitor recover to 60 to 70 percent of the normal time. So maybe we can expect something similar in Japan, in Japan. So but as you mentioned, that maybe the one big coup with probation is that we still cannot expect that any visitors from mainland China because of their debt or Corbett's policy. So that creates a downside because a 30, roughly 35 percent of the total throughout the loads. Consumption in 2019 was made by the mainland Chinese, but they still have some positive factors. Well, that's as you have just mentioned, that the yen depreciated a lot compared with two other 19. Say that again, depreciated by 40 percent. So then that kind of makes sense. Those are not travellers. Spend the more money because everything is now the bargain price. So that's so basically say we. Overall, we expect that they're within three to six months and those the visitors consumption will recover to 50 percent of the normal time. So really it's the same period in 2018 talking about the weaker yen, which is, of course, going to attract people from other countries. On the other side of the coin, if we see Japan's improvement when it comes to balance of payments. Could that actually provide some support for the weak Japanese currency? So basically, yes, to some extent, yes, it could be a support, but the impact would be to no limited to some extent because. So now the kind of we expect that the 2022 the trade deficit to be minus 18 trillion deficit in deficit and even after that. This is no trouble. Consumption cover it to the normal level in 2019. It to be just there, one quarter of the threat deficit. So trade deficit is really big this year, so we can't really make out that's it anyway. No. Other than that, those trade deficit, we have the financial income which provides the goods surplus and then basically that this threat constant travel related consumption. We'll maintain our current account balance, which which net adept trade surplus trade deficit plus that those financial income income spreads. So thanks to those kind of boost from the travel consumption, we expect that there. So the current account, the balance will be positive sometime soon. But nothing nothing. You did read that they provide when inbound tourism. Do you expect that to have a meaningful impact on domestic demand, therefore, feeding through to inflation, potentially even some activity when it comes to wage growth? Yeah, that's it. I believe that there is some impact because there today. No, we actually we have a two policy changes. One is that, as we just mentioned, that there border on border reopening, this is a one big policy change. But actually behind the scenes that we have another big policy tent. So that is the so called a nationwide travel subsidy. So this is a very generous scheme. So all kind of Japanese resident, including myself, even from today on, if I travel somewhere in Japan and then the government gives me some good amount of the discount. So if I stay, for example, reasonable hotel and then the effective discount rate will be 50 percent. I just need to pay for 50 percent of the of the total cost. So I believe that this could boost kind of Japanese domestic consumption as well, because this is very this is what we have seen in 2020. Myth there is when we have a similar scheme, so-called go to trouble campaign. I I estimate that that boost, that domestic trouble consumption by 25 percent and 25 percent is actually a very big number because domestic travel consumption is four times bigger than the 40. There is trouble consumption, which we discussed earlier. So the measurement given these are maybe this could give a good boost to travel industry that has been behind in the Japanese service industry compared with the other sectors. So that could give a good boost, but say for the impact of the wage growth and inflation, do we see the coming spring wage negotiation, which will be the February March next year? When it comes to the path forward for there there. Clearly there is no expectation of a policy change until they hit what they see as being sustainable price and wage inflation. But it was interesting. We heard from Casa Mama, who's obviously ex OJ when it comes to monetary policy, and he actually said we're more likely to see a reconsideration of policy, potentially an abandonment of Y Sisi after they failed to hit their price targets. Do you see that as a possibility? That's a yeah. Very. The million dollar question, indeed. And basically, we do not expect that any meaningful policy changes as long as a Mr. Governor Kuroda stays seated in his position in April or by April 2000, 20. Sweet, because there are several there. He already kind of mentioned several things that say basically they know that even if their by the year and inflation could reach 3 percent, but they be OJ expects that it goes back to one point five percent in 2023. And given this story, then we cannot change the policy. So which means that the immediate inflation cannot really tend to be policy. And they all he also mentioned that said no. Wage growth is there. He hoped to see that the 3 percent growth, which is very still very, very tough call for a footnote from that from that tracking record of Japanese wage growth in the neck in the last 20 or 30 years. So at this moment, though, we can't really expect that big change. Right now.