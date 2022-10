00:00

Bob Michele at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, has things to say. Caught up with the team at Bloomberg. This is what he had to say. When the central bank steps on the brakes, something goes through the windshield. The cost of financing has gone up and it will create tension in the system. Mohamed, you've been talking about this for a long, long time. What's coming through the windshield? So the economy is starting to go through the windshield. The financial system is starting to go through the windshield. This is not stepping on the brakes. This is slamming the brakes. It is the most front loaded interest rate cycle that we have seen in a very long time. And it didn't need to be this this this is the tragedy of it. And it didn't need to be this way. This is a self-inflicted wound by central banks. You're incredibly frustrated with this fed and the damage is about to do to this economy. I am not just to this economy, but to the rest of the world. And they've been warned over and over and over again. But somehow they held on to this transitory for way too long. Mistake number one. Mistake number two, when they we tired that word, too, from the recovery. They didn't act. They didn't act in any meaningful way.