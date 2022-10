00:00

I really want you to give us the context how you see the scope of these curbs from the U.S., how does it impact China in ways including their localization efforts that we've seen? Being a real strategic priority? Do they still have access to some of these advanced foundries and in the likes of Taiwan and Korea, for example? Okay. Yes. Thanks for having me on. So the way I would say for China, I think one thing I'll say, the area that they can keep doing a lot of the mainstream technology. So a lot of the restrictions are really sharp. China's advanced technology development and what is getting restricted here, it's really China's ability to make those advanced memory chips, advanced logic chips, a lot of those used in this high performance computing, the high end IGP to high end processors. So that's where the limit is. But the other to your question, the other restriction also will be their ability to access the advanced foundry overseas, where now there are more restrictions in terms of getting that high end compute really to local ISE side. So again, I'll say on mainstream technology, mature consumer applications are mainstream mobile. China will continue to localize that will continue to drive a lot of growth there. But there is quite a big cap. I would say at the high end ability to design chips were access chips for those high end computer issues. We already saw that shift and that's how that the headwinds really for the auto industry as we get out of the post pandemic era. If you take a look at the long term to these China curves, really changed the outlook when it comes to growth and business opportunities for global semiconductor makers. OK. Here there is a bit of loss globally. And I liken it actually a bit of what we saw in Kuwait when we had the restrictions on the pathway in their chip division and ultimately some of DAX replace. You find mitigators where you ship under the stack. So a little bit less aggressive technology. But there is a lot of innovation. You have second largest economy getting cut off from high end A.I.. So I would say for overall industry, there is a bit of lost some innovation by putting these cap signs that affects the overall industry development. Really all companies contributing to the technology, the upgrades, having competition, that's that's actually led to the fastest innovation. So DAX, that's I think the piece that does get lost. That was the piece we saw with Wiley, which was really up there with Samsung. It's one of the top two entry brands. After that restriction, we did see an impact. Apple is gaining share injury. Volume is about 20 percent below for other factors too. But part of it was the innovation loss. So there is a negative restrictions are being put in place on these Chinese companies. But what about sort of the positive factors in the sense that the US is also trying what the chips are to bring more production and are locally? How is that going to affect not only a Chinese chip makers, but also Taiwan and South Korea chip makers as well? OK. Yeah. So I'll say there's 30 different opportunity. So when I say there's really when we get back to the big picture, there's not a lot of big winners, but where the opportunity is now, I say we're taking this opportunity for now with the caps, they will focus. And they've actually had pretty strong growth for the chip industry, but it's been most of the revenue on these mature nodes and on the mature mainstream technology. I think that's the expectation next few years which China is able to produce and what they can get technology for, they'll be aggressive to localize. Now, the flip side, what I'd say from a manufacturing, we are seeing that diversification of manufacturing footprint. So what we've seen with the moves by TSMC, Samsung to quit fabs in the U.S., I think that's going to continue as well. We're seeing these actions. You've seen Micron Intel announced fabs there. A lot of the traditional device manufacturers like the TI ISE also are stepping up investment. So I think one piece out of this, more of a diverse supply chain. China will focus on mainstream. But you also see us who are trying to put capacity in the ground. Randi, the signs that we got last week when it came to the results for me and your sound song were not that positive. It seems that in just a matter of months we went from boom to bust, shortage to gloss when it comes to the semiconductor industry. What can we expect now is there are any bright spots that investors can look forward to and how much of all of this has been already priced in? OK. I think that's the good question. So for the impact in the near term, I'll say as we go through results, it's still going to be a tough results season because really the fear in the supply chain are shifted from supply fear to demand fear with all the concerns about recession, but also demand fear because areas have slowed down. RTS Android smartphones and each as up demand slowed down. We've see them injury levels push up. So now the action will be to reduce the military back to the opportunity which stocks have been well out in front in terms of selling off. We've seen about a 40 percent correction in the average Asian semiconductor name. Traditionally, stocks are a good one to two quarters ahead of fundamentalist. The part that's somewhat healthy, even though it's painful now is we're seeing very sharp action to finally bring down inventory and consumer tech species, android smartphone TV display, very sharp demonstrate for action. So even though demand is light, I think that's really what gets us to stabilization on demand. Question inventory correction. Normally the hard correction two to three quarters start taking us. We get to first after we get to stabilization. Once investors have visibility on that stabilization, which stocks down as much as they are juicy opportunities, a lot of stocks looking beyond the correction. Already a good valuation level. So. So what sectors are you seeing the opportunities when it comes to the appliances or electronics that these semiconductors can go into? Because, of course, we're talking about these. We're talking about cars. We're talking about growth of the metaverse. So where are the bright spots from a demand side? Part of the reason they haven't corrected that much yet. Auto plus TV, we are seeing content growth for chips over 10 percent. We're seeing if I take society, but whether it's consumer or industrial, there's more processing and connectivity. That's a broad bucket that stands across industry. DAX enabled semiconductor units to grow about 8 9 percent since the financial crisis. Obverse GDP, it's been up 3 to 4 percent. So that part doesn't go away. So I still think that I see proliferation across channel markets, whether consumer industrial I think continues. The other area I'd point to ISE Data Center near term, some audience readjustments. But if you look at the one part of the Amazon Microsoft Google cloud versus last quarter, still great mid thirties, that will still be a relative better area in terms of this computer. Now, again, China has restrictions, but the broad compute growth is still there. So as we look on inventory correction, yes, we're going to auto would point to cloud. I mean, would point to that private. But could I RTS world still get pretty good unit growth?