00:00

We heard from vice chair brother today that perhaps there needs to be some caution when it comes to raising rates. Given that the previous hikes were still being a filter through the economy, what does this mean in terms of the economic recovery and how the markets will react next year then? Right. Yeah, great questions and thanks for having me back. It's always great to be on here. And when it comes to the Fed, I think the big concern right now, I know what the big concern is right now with the Fed is that they're going to torpedo the economy. They've got a dead wrong last year when they said there would be not no inflation or that if it was, it would be transitory. Meanwhile, the textbook recipe for inflation, lasting money into the economy, from the monetary system, from the fiscal system and oh, surprise, we got inflation. The problem now is that it's full speed ahead. The Fed is going 100 miles an hour and a wet road and they're looking at backwards facing data. And so and they keep coming out and saying we're going to keep raising, you know, pretty much no matter what. I don't think, though, that will be. I think they will change their tune. I think there's going to be inflation that is going to come in a little bit more quickly because of the drastic measures that have been taken. And so in the short term, that concern the worry about how aggressive the Fed is, Ben, will actually reverse and pivot going into next year. Is that also because you're factoring in a potential recession? Our endless Paul's question is actually where do you see that recession coming through this where it could actually mean region assets or even a timeframe? Well, yeah, it's hard to say. I mean, we might be in a recession right now. They've come certain ways that it's measured the the challenge. I think that we're facing right now is that the supply chain issues that we're causing, a lot of this inflation are starting to unwind. It's it's unclear. Demand is slowing down now. Demand will slow down if unemployment goes up, but we're not in that position right now. So the big question is, is going to be a hard landing or is it going to be more of a softer recession landing? And that's the base case and a highest probability outcome that we see at this point. Is that really something soft? We'll be able to pull out of it fairly quickly and, you know, maybe not in the next between now and your end, but going into 2023, I think the risk is is actually to the upside. That's obviously sector specific, right? Because I was just looking at this UBS call when it comes to what happens to auto makers. Obviously one of the worst performers overnight. Do you think that that demand destruction story has been fully priced across a lot of the consumer names? You know, I'm not sure that it has been. And I do think at the broad market level, there is still some risk. Right, because technology is still still the big dominant driver of the market levels and those multiples are still fairly high. I do think we're seeing a shift from growth named into value names that take some pain and some rotation and some time. So I do think that we could see certain sectors pulling the markets down. But in the meantime, I think you can make sense in here. We're at least close we're at least close to being able to buy that. We're not doing it yet for our own clients. And really what we're doing is flattering and short term treasuries right now. That's the best kind of flat is the new up in our books for the rest of the year. Yeah. Yeah. The Treasury exposure is quite interesting. What I was looking at, how you kind of adjusting a pull up footfall because there are concerns that we're seeing signs of dysfunction and liquidity, liquidity, stress in the Treasury market as well. Is that something that potentially is a harbinger of something Western Covid to you as well? I don't think so. And that's part of our thesis as to why this won't be a hard landing recession or might we don't need to see a 20 percent down, even though some really smart people out there are saying that today, another 20 percent down the market. We're not in that camp. And the reason for that is we don't see the financial system at close to a breaking crisis like we did in 2008, which was a very different situation. We have a better functioning market right now. We have decent demand. We don't see things that are completely creating bubbles and out of whack. That's not the case. And so we feel pretty comfortable that this is just a more plain vanilla type of recession. Yes. We have to live through it, but then we'll recover nicely. Going forward.