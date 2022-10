00:00

Let me throw up this chart when it takes a look at how swaps markets are really pricing in what you could really view this as potentially a forced pivot arising from a policy misstep. If you were to believe the commitment that the Fed speakers and the Fed itself has has been dedicated to so far. If you take a look at the blue line, really implying a lower rate by about May next year with that peak at about 4.5 percent by March, do you take a look at market expectations and see potentially a policy error? Yes, absolutely. Thank you for having me, Heidi. I mean, there's no question whether the Fed is going to pivot its hundred percent certain they will. The question is whether they do it ahead or after another 20 percent price decline. And it just doesn't make sense for them to pivot after another 20 percent because that would assume a calamitous recession. A lot of pain in the real economy and potentially them having to cut rates, restart QE, which would then the gate, everything they've done thus far, it's simply much easier to simply pause and reflect. Is your introduction at the beginning of the show quoted, you know, that the vice chair, Brainard, as she was saying they're are going to be data dependent, can start thinking about the effect that the accumulative tightening has had already. There's a lot of things breaking around the world already, and it's not happening in far off corners like Latin America and Southeast Asia as it used to in the previous tightening cycles like the 80s and the 90s. What's breaking are U.S. geopolitical allies like the United Kingdom, and that's going to alarm the Fed a lot more than what happened in the 80s and 90s tightening cycle where it took 12 to 18 months for those global problems to circle back to the US shores. Marco, where do you see potentially pockets of resilience around the world? Because when you take a look around emerging Asia, certainly things feel different than, say, during the Asian financial crisis or even the last time that we saw Fed tightening, there's been no signs of taper tantrums. That's absolutely correct. And it's interesting because you see so much macro research out there looking for problems under various far distant places. And there aren't any and there aren't any, because emerging markets have been in a crisis since 2011 for commodity exports, certainly many 2014. So they did the painful work. They did. They did the sort of the tenants of the Washington consensus, what the rest of the world has been telling emerging markets to do for the past decade. They've actually put it into practice, including last year, where they didn't assume inflation was transitory. Their central banks actually tightened on time. And so I think that the emerging markets are in a much better position. And that's telling you that whenever the next cycle begins or whenever this volatility settles down, emerging markets will also lead out of the bear market in terms of performance of their assets. The currencies are already doing pretty well against the dollar. Down in the aggregate, but it's about four to six percent compared to euro again and the pound which have completely collapsed. It was really interesting because, yes, as you said, really, they have started preemptively moving even ahead of the Fed or other global central banks. When you compared this period, you're saying that in past periods of volatility and crises we saw them from. This time is from advanced economies like the UK. What period of time would you compare it to? Because so far we've been talking about the 1970s, 1980s in the pace of tightening. Well, I think it's very difficult to compare this to any other period of time and comparisons with the 70s. Look, I'm guilty of those, too. I think I've been on Bloomberg saying early on in the Ukraine Russia war that obviously that's the one period of time we have to think about. But it's also kind of an uncreative at this point data comparison. And one of the reasons for that is that we don't have the same amount of globalization or lack of globalization. Labor unionization is not at the same level. We're not it's not really a good comparison. It's scary and it's nice and we can talk about it. But, you know, it makes for a good op ed. I think a more interesting period is actually the 50s. You know, the early 50s, late 40s when the world is coming out of this calamity. That was the World War 2. There wasn't enough supply. Demand came back roaring. You know, baby boomers were starting to be born. Their parents came back from the war. They were looking to start families. There was a lot of consumption. There was inflation. Labor market wasn't ready to adjust and then did come on line. So the late 40s, early 50s actually saw inflation jump up. But it wasn't a prolonged decade long period of stagflation. And so I do think that the comparable in a more optimistic one. So what are you going to be watching out for in this party, Congress? And what's important to you in deciding what the future of China looks like in the next five years? Well, look, I think I think the future China's already kind of sets. And I think that the material constraints that policymakers are facing in China are more important than the sort of palace intrigue that we all spend way too much time reading and writing about them, including myself. I mean, the report you're referencing is 10000 words and it talks about different factions battling for the premiership, for the Politburo Standing Committee seats and so on. Is it worth reading? I'm not really sure. I think what really matters is that the slowdown in China is it's it's not a product of a chronic disorder like the zero cold policy. It's really product of something far more endemic and something much deeper, which is that the private sector in China is just over leveraged. And so how do you kick start an economy? I don't think the Politburo Standing Committee makeup is going to matter as much as what President Xi and the other policymakers ultimately see is a lot of slowdown. And so what we're seeing is already already even before the Politburo, even before the meeting, we're seeing three policy shifts. We are seeing path to real estate start to ease, especially Tier 2 and lower cities. So there's a pickup in in terms of housing costs, which is a good thing. It's going to allow provinces to basically finance themselves, too. We're seeing some movement on 0 Covid policy. And finally, even on US China relationship, which was largely unexpected and I think largely unreported in the West. Whereas Europe, which was bad things and pessimism. Marco, what does that slight shift in the zero Covid-19 policy look like? Because even as we speak, we're getting the latest from the People's Daily newspaper saying the Covid zero is sustainable. It's key to stabilize the Chinese economy. Yeah. It's it's interesting. I mean, you cannot shift the rhetoric ahead of the meetings. So we have to sort of give it to them on that front. You're not going to see a 180 degree turn. However, we did see on October 1st during the National Day celebration, policymakers over 200 of them, including President Xi, not wearing masks at the Celebration Indoor, which was the first time the Beijing marathon is going to be held after a two year delay, which is 30000 racers running around with our masks on. And finally, there are rumors, onshore rumors that Hong Kong to China, to onshore China connection might actually have reduced quarantine requirements, which would create the loophole for people like myself to go to Hong Kong when it opens up, do a brief quarantine and then be able to visit friends and colleagues and clients in China. So that's very exciting. You're starting to see this on the margin, and I think that is going to happen faster than most onshore commentators themselves think. So there is consensus right now, which is a pessimistic one, is mid of next year. We actually think that as early as Q1 next year, maybe even early Q1, you could see some meaningful changes on 0 Covid policy. Marco, you know, we talk about China has been the bubble that ever burst. Right. In fact, our very own Tom only write a great book with that very title. But even if the bubble doesn't us, there are all sorts of demographic, systemic structural issues with this economy and the society that can't be resolved with these sort of policies like Covid 0, for example. And the fact that the economy's going the direction that is going in is not helping either. So what are the challenges faces next turn? You talk about him having more domestic support them perhaps. We know, you know, hearing of all the factionalism, this on so forth. But how fragile is that when there are real large issues that need to be dealt with? Absolutely. But listen, I think that for foreign investors and from a sort of a Western perspective, this is not necessarily a bad thing in China. It's focused on domestic politics, domestic economy, on a slowly deflating debt bubble. That's a China that's going to care about its export markets. It's going to be a China that needs offshore demands to allow its factories to continue to overproduce manufactured goods. It's also China is going to take a step back and think about its relationship with Russia, how quickly foreign capital and foreign demand was cut off, not necessarily by governments either. I mean, it was sort of like Russia just got cancelled because it invaded Ukraine. And so we're worse actually seeing is that China's leadership is aware of these constraints. You. The foreign minister made a surprise visit to New York. He met with Kissinger. He talked to his counterparts in the US. And the message that we're hearing was delivered was that China understands the problems that Russia has created, not just for the world, but for itself as well. These are important moments. Doesn't mean a full the top is coming. No, it takes two to tango. I don't see the bottom registration changing its assertive policy towards China anytime soon, especially not with elections in the US ramping up. However, if Chinese assertiveness aggression as a risk can be taken off the table, I do think that's meaningful and significant for investors.