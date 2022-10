00:00

WE ARE SEEING LIQUIDITY WORSE FOR IT -- WORSE AND PRETTY MUCH EVERYWHERE BUT IT ' S VERY BAD IN THE U.K. WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE IN BLUE AND IN ITALY WHICH YOU CAN SEE IN YELLOW. OR WHEN YOU GET YOUR BLOOMBERG TERMINAL , YOU CAN SEE THIS CHART. BLOOMBERG ' S EQUITY EDITOR JOINS US TO TALK ABOUT WHAT THIS LACK OF BOND MARKET LIQUIDITY IS GOOD AMINE FOR THE EQUITY MARKET. SO FAR IT ' S NOT BEEN GOOD NEWS. > > THAT ' S RIGHT. ANOTHER DRAMATIC DAY IN U.K. MARKETS WITH ANOTHER SUPPORT MEASURE AND BEING WILLING TO BUY UP INFLATION YIELDS. RIGHT NOW THEY ' VE MANAGED TO STABILIZE THE MARKET AFTER THIS MAJOR SELLOFF ON MONDAY BUT THE DEADLINE FOR THE EXPIRATION OF THEIR BOND BUYING PROGRAM IS THIS FRIDAY SO WE MIGHT SEE MORE VOLATILITY AROUND THAT. I ' M FOCUSING ON THE BOND MARKETS RIGHT NOW, THERE REPERCUSSIONS FOR THE BROADER FINANCIAL MARKETS AND EQUITIES ALSO. THE FTSE 100 BENEFITS FROM THE WEAKER POUND BUT THE MID CAP INDEX REMAINS UNDER PRESSURE. > > THAT THE BOND MARKET CROSSING INTO EQUITIES. EARNINGS ARE LOOKING BAD BUT WHAT ' S COMING COULD BE EVEN WORSE. > > SO STRATEGIES ARE QUITE SPOOKED ABOUT THE EARNINGS SEASON. THIS IS THE THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS NO LONGER MATTER BECAUSE IT ' S ALL ABOUT THE GUIDANCE FOR THE COMPANY. THEY HAVE MANY PROBLEMS IN PLACE. SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS, MARCHING PRESSURES, ALL OF THESE WILL COME INTO PLAY IN THIS KICKS OFF JP MORGAN, CITIBANK. THIS COULD MORE PRESSURE ON THE EQUITY MARKET WHICH IS ALREADY STRUGGLING QUITE A BIT. THE S & P 500 WOULD GET HIT POSSIBLY. KAILEY: BEFORE WE CAN GET TO THAT WE HAVE TO GET THROUGH INFLATION DATA ON THURSDAY WHICH IS GOING TO BE CRUCIAL IN TERMS OF HOW THIS MARKET IS THINKING ABOUT FEDERAL RESERVE POLICY. WHAT COULD IT MEAN FOR THE POLICY PIVOT NARRATIVE GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IS TOO EARLY FOR. > > GOLDMAN AND OTHER STRATEGISTS ARE WARNING THIS WHOLE NARRATIVE THE DID DRIVE THERE TOP RATE IN THE SUMMER AND ALSO IN THE EARLY DAYS OF OCTOBER IS GOING TO BE FLAWED AND THAT INFLATION IS LIKELY TO COME IN HIGH AGAIN. POSSIBLY HIGHER THAN EXPECTATIONS BECAUSE THEY HAVE SEEN OIL PRICES COME UP RECENTLY BECAUSE OF THE OPEC DEAL THE TRIBES OF THE OIL PRICES. INFLATION IS GOING TO FACE THIS FOR NOW AND IN GENERAL WITH THE LABOR MARKETS REMAIN VERY ROBUST AS WE SAW ON FRIDAY THAT IT ' S UNLIKELY TO -- THE FED IS UNLIKELY TO PAVITT AND IT ' S BEEN CLEAR THAT THEY ARE GOING TO STAY HAWKISH.