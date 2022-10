00:00

OVER 120 COUNTRIES. I AM MARK CRUMPTON, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > THE MOST CRUCIAL MOMENTS IN THE TRADING DAY. THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS THE CLOSE WITH CAROLINE HYDE, ROMAINE BOSTICK AND TAYLOR RIGGS. CAROLINE: TWO HOURS TO GO, STOCKS DOWN. VOLATILITY REMAINS. ROMAINE: LOOKS LIKE WE ARE PICKING UP WHERE WE LEFT OFF FRIDAY, A LOT OF CONCERNS WITH ECONOMIC DATA FISHER AND WHETHER WE HAD REACHED SOME SORT OF PEAK OBVIOUSLY BEING WALKED BACK OVER THE LAST COUPLE DAYS. TAYLOR: WE CAN'T TAKE ANY CUES FROM THE BOND MARKET, WHICH IS CLOSE TODAY. [LAUGHTER] ALL THE ACTS IN THE EQUITY MARKET, WE WILL HAVE TO MAKE UP. ROMAINE: THERE ARE SIGNALS FROM THE COMMODITY SPACE AND FX, WHICH IS STILL TRADING. CAROLINE: THEY NEVER SLEEP. GRINDING AWAY, THE DOLLAR GRINDING UP HIGHER. WHAT A WORLD WORRY WE SEEM TO HAVE. ROMAINE: WE TALK ABOUT THE STRONG DROP SUPPORT, WHICH IS GOOD NEWS, BAD NEWS TYPE OF SCENARIO. WE ARE HEADED INTO TWO BIG REPORTS THIS WEEK, CPI, THAN RETAIL SALES FRIDAY. HE STILL HAVE AN ECONOMY -- YOU STILL HAVE AN ECONOMY THAT IS RESILIENT FOR THE FED TO CONTINUE ON THE PACE IT HAS BEEN ON. TAYLOR: THAT BRINGS US TO KEEP THINGS WE ARE WATCHING IN THE NEXT FEW HOURS. EARNINGS UNDER PRESSURE IS ONE OF THOSE AS WE TAKE A LOOK AT MARKET OFFICE LOWS. HOW MANY ARE RETAKING FROM AN EARNINGS SEASON THAT WILL NOT TAKE OFF OFFICIALLY FOR A FEW MORE WEEKS? WE WILL HEAR FROM THE BANKS, AS WELL. WE TALKED ABOUT CHIPMAKERS, THE REPORT IS UNDER PRESSURE. CAROLINE: AND GEOPOLITICAL TENSION. THAT IS ABOUT GLOBAL RECESSION RISK. THE ONE ABOUT MORE FOCUSED ATTACKS ON CERTAIN SECTORS, LIKE CHIPS, WHICH IS ALL ABOUT GEOPOLITICS IN THE U.S. AND CHINA. ROMAINE: WE TALK ABOUT BEING TOUGH ON CHINA, YOU CAN DO IT, BUT THERE IS ECONOMIC PAIN POTENTIALLY. CAROLINE: THE PAIN WE BRACE FOR, ALL THE BUYERS ARE BACKING UP. TAYLOR: THE BIG INSTITUTIONAL CONVECTORS STICKING -- IS -- CONVECTORS IS TAKING A STEP BACK. CAROLINE: WE HAVE KIND OF GOT THE PERFECT VOICE, THANKSGIVING GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE. DR. SRI-KUMAR WILL BE JOINING US. TALK TO US A LITTLE BIT ABOUT WHAT WE ARE SEEING WITH YOUR PERSPECTIVE OF THE MARKETS, THE GLOBAL RECESSION RISK. ARE THEY DIALING UP? IS THE FIGHT AGAINST INFLATION GOING TO MEET A GLOBAL SLOWDOWN? DR. SRI-KUMAR: A FIGHT AGAINST INFLATION DOES NOT ALWAYS HAVE TOO MANY GLOBAL RECESSION. THIS TIME, IT DOES. THE REASON IS, STARTING WITH THE FEDERAL RESERVE, WHICH IS VERY SLOW IN TERMS OF RECOGNIZING INFLATION AND WHAT THEY DID WAS INCREASE THE BALANCE SHEET OF THE BANK SUBSTANTIALLY IN 2021, EVEN AS THEY KEPT THE INTEREST RATE LOW, -- LOW. THEREFORE, THE RISK IS ENHANCED. IT IS NOT AUTOMATIC. BY NOW, THEY HAVE A LONG WAY TO GO TO CURB INFLATION DOWN. IT IS GOING TO NEGATIVELY AFFECT THE U.S. ECONOMY AND THE REST OF THE WORLD, AND THE REST OF THE WORLD PARTICULARLY IN EMERGING MARKETS, -- ROMAINE: WE ALREADY HEARD GRAPPLING ABOUT THE EFFECT ON THE EXCHANGE RATES. THERE IS STILL THE GENERAL CONSENSUS THAT THE INFLATIONARY PRESSURES REVEALING IN THE U.S. THAT HAVE LED TO MORE AGGRESSIVE FED POLICY, THIS IS A GLOBAL ISSUE. WHETHER EVERY COUNTRY HAS DECIDED THE SAME, MAYBE NOT. AT THE END OF THE DAY, THE U.S. DRIVES THE SHIP. DR. SRI-KUMAR: YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY CORRECT. IF THE U.S. HAD NOT INFLATED SO MUCH IN 2020 AND 2021, IT WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN POSSIBLE FOR THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK, THE BANK OF ENGLAND OR MANY ASIAN COUNTRIES TO FOLLOW SUIT AND FOLLOW EP POLICY. IF THE U.S. HAD TIGHTENED, OTHERS WOULD BE FORCED TO FOLLOW. THEREFORE, OTHERS FOLLOWED. WHAT WAS A U.S. PROBLEM BECAME A GLOBAL PROBLEM. ONCE AGAIN, IT IS A MATTER OF FOLLOWING THE LEADER. THE LEADER DID NOT GIVE YOU GOOD GUIDANCE. TAYLOR: I LOVE THE TITLE OF YOUR LATEST NOTE. A PIVOT FOR NOW IS JUST ANOTHER INVESTOR FANTASY. I FEEL LIKE WE'VE HAD A FEW OF THESE CONVERSATIONS, INVESTORS KEEP HOPING OR THINKING THERE IS A PIVOT, THEN THE FED HAS TO REMIND US THERE WAS NEVER A PIVOT. WHERE ARE WE ON PIVOT OR NO PIVOT? DR. SRI-KUMAR: THANK YOU FOR READING IT. TAYLOR: YOU GOT IT. DR. SRI-KUMAR: [LAUGHTER] WHERE WE ARE IN TERMS OF PIVOT, NO PIVOT, I DO NOT BELIEVE IT HAS MUCH TO DO WITH WHETHER INFLATION HAS COME DOWN ENOUGH OR NOT. IT IS NOT GOING TO COME DOWN ENOUGH. IT DOES NOT HAVE MUCH TO DO WITH RECESSION FEARS THAT HAVE BEEN REPEATEDLY EXPRESSED. BECAUSE THE FED DOES NOT HAVE A VIABLE OPTION OF WALKING AWAY AND SAYING, WE HAVE SUCCEEDED. WE ARE GOING TO PIVOT. WHERE IS THE PIVOT GOING TO COME FROM? IT IS GOING TO COME FROM THE FACT THAT IF YOU INCREASE INTEREST RATES, $95 BILLION WORTH OF QUANTITATIVE TIGHTENING , AND STRENGTHEN THE DOLLAR TO LEVELS NOT SEEN IN OVER 20 YEARS , YOU ARE GOING TO BREAK SOMETHING. IT IS IMPORTANT TO NOTE, HOW OFTEN HAS THE COMBINATION OF THE TRIFECTA -- HIGHER INTEREST RATES, QT AND DOLLARS -- HAPPENED IN FEDERAL RESERVE HISTORY SINCE IT WAS CREATED IN 1913? ZERO TIMES, NEVER. THE FED HAS NO EXPERIENCE. THAT IS WHY I THINK SOMETHING IS GOING TO BREAK, THAT IS THE HISTORY OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE. CAROLINE: YET, THEY ARE TRYING TO SAY THE FEDERAL RESERVE IS AWARE THE UPPER IN A GLOBAL ECONOMY. SPEAKING RIGHT NOW AT A CONFERENCE. THERE ARE RISKS OF EASING PREMATURELY, AND AT SOME POINT THEY COULD BECOME MORE TWO-SIDED. THE SLOWING EFFECT AND THE INFLATION EFFECT. WHAT ABOUT THE BREAKING POINT? WE'VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THE LACK OF LIQUIDITY IN THE TREASURY MARKET, FOR EXAMPLE. DR. SRI-KUMAR: THAT IS A GREAT QUESTION, AND A TIMELY ONE. LOOK AT THE U.K. WE DID NOT ANTICIPATE THE PROBLEM TO COME FROM WHERE IT CAME, NAMELY FROM THE U.K. PENSION FUND. THE LEVERAGE THEY HAVE IN TERMS OF THE POSITION THEY HAD, BUT ON THE OTHER HAND, NOT IN TERMS OF DURATION RISK -- THE POLICIES LEAD TO INTEREST RATES SUBSTANTIALLY RISING AND GREETED A PROBLEM. THIS TIME, I DO NOT THINK IT IS GOING TO COME FROM THE BANKING SECTOR AS IT DID IN 2007, 2008. THE BANKING SECTOR IS A LOT STRONGER THAN IT WAS BEFORE. IT CAN COME AGAIN FROM VARIOUS PENSION FUNDS, PUBLIC FUNDS THAT ARE HUGELY IN THE RED IN TERMS OF PERFORMANCE. SIX MONTHS, 12 MONTHS. THAT COULD BE AN ISSUE COMING UP WITH HEDGE FUNDS. IF YOU ARE GOING TO BE TIGHTENING SO HARD THAT YOU HAVE NEVER DONE BEFORE IN OVER 100 YEARS, SOMETHING IS GOING TO HAPPEN. THEN QUICKLY, WE ARE GOING TO TURN TAIL AREA -- TAIL. ROMAINE: ALWAYS WONDERFUL TO CATCH UP WITH YOU, HELPING TO KICK OFF TODAY'S PROGRAM. THE TREASURY MARKET MAY BE CLOSED, IT IS STILL THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM. THE BIG QUESTION NOW IS, WHERE ARE THE ELEPHANTS, THE PEOPLE BUYING THIS STUFF? THEY HAVE TAKEN A PAUSE. SOME BIG DESCRIPTIONS RIGHT IN THE CHIPMAKER SPACE IS THE U.S. SEEKS TO PROVIDE MORE CURVE AGAINST CHINA. A TWO-YEAR LOW OF 40 PLUS FROM THE DRAWDOWN FROM THE ALL-TIME HIGH. WILL FOCUS MORE ON THE BIG EARNINGS SEASON AHEAD, COMING UP IN A COUPLE OF DAYS. THE SENTIMENT RIGHT NOW, KEEP AN EYE ON THE MARKETS. FROM NEW YORK, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ TAYLOR: REMAIN MENTIONED IT THE TOP. YOU HAVE A LOT OF ELEPHANTS AT THE MOON -- ROMAINE MENTIONED AT THE TOP. YOU HAVE A LOT OF ELEPHANTS IN THE ROOM. THE BIGGEST MASS EXODUS OF JAPANESE PENSION FUNDS, OTHER CENTRAL BANKS. SOME OF THE BIG INSTITUTIONAL BUYERS, A LOT OF THEM OVERSEAS. WHEN THEY STEP OUT THE MARKET, AS WE HAVE SINCE ABOUT MARCH 2020, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR LIQUIDITY? WHAT IS IT SIGNALING TO THE MARKET? CAROLINE: MAYBE JUST STARTING TO. WHILE SPEAKING AT A CONFERENCE, TALKING ABOUT THE LIQUIDITY IS A LITTLE FRAGILE. THEY SAY THE FED IS MONITORING, SAYING IT HAS IMPROVED. GOOD THING, BECAUSE MANY ARE SAYING IT IS TOUGH OUT THERE. ANOTHER GREAT PIECE ON LIQUIDITY AND DEMAND. TALK TO US ABOUT THE LIQUIDITY ISSUE. IS IT WHEN YOU ARE HEARING TALKED ABOUT? > > A LOT. A LOT FROM PEOPLE ON THE STREET, LIKE YOU MENTIONED. A LITTLE DOOR OPENING FROM FED OFFICIALS. WE SEE LIQUIDITY WANING A LITTLE. FOR A WHILE NOW, WALL STREET ANALYSTS AND SOME INVESTORS ARE SAYING LIQUIDITY IS THERE EXCEPT FOR WHEN YOU REALLY NEED IT. THAT IS A PROBLEM. ROMAINE: THERE IS A LITTLE BIT OF A LIQUIDITY ISSUE, WE ARE MONITORING IT. WE'VE SEEN IN THE PAST LIQUIDITY ISSUES CAN GO FROM BEING LITTLE TO BEING A FIREHOSE ALMOST OVERNIGHT AS THINGS GO WRONG. IS THERE ANY SINCE THE TOOLS THE FED HAS, THAT WE USE TO MONITOR THIS STUFF, ARE BETTER THAN WHAT THEY WERE 10 OR 20 YEARS AGO? LIZ: I THINK THEY HAVE IMPROVED. THEY HAVE MORE DATA, EVEN ON THE TREASURY MARK FUNCTIONING. REMEMBER THE RALLY, THE REGULATORS DID NOT KNOW WHAT HAPPENED. THEY FEEL LIKE IT WILL BE A BACKSTOP IF PEOPLE NEED CASH QUICKLY, THEY WILL NOT HAVE TO SELL. BUT YOU DO NOT KNOW UNTIL YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW? THERE ARE SENIOR PEOPLE WHO HAVE SAID WE DO NOT KNOW IF ALL THESE THINGS WILL WORK, RIGHT? PEOPLE WHO WERE VERY CALM SAYING THE MARKET IS FUNCTIONING, BUT WHAT ABOUT THREE TO SIX MONTHS? I DO NOT KNOW. TAYLOR: HOW MUCH OF THIS IS RIPPLE EFFECT FROM BIG DOLLAR STRENGTH WE HAD WITH THE FED PUT ON OTHER CENTRAL BANKS? LIZ: THAT IS THE BIG PART OF IT. NOT ONLY ARE MANY OTHER CENTRAL BANKS HAVEN'T INTERVENE, SOME NEED TREASURIES TO GET CASH OUT OF RESERVES, SO THEY ARE SELLING TREASURIES. BUT THE HEDGE COSTS, WE MIGHT HAVE TALKED ABOUT BEFORE THAT WHEN YOU -- FOREIGN ACCOUNTS HEDGE AWAY THE CURRENCY RISK. THE YIELDS ARE EFFECTIVELY NEGATIVE ON TREASURY. THAT HAS MADE THEM A LOT LESS ATTRACTIVE. THERE IS A LOT OF UNDERLYING STRUCTURAL FORCES, INCLUDING THE FED. THEY HAVE SO MUCH WITH THE QE, NOW THEY ARE GOING THE OTHER WAY. THE STRUCTURAL SUPPLY, DEMAND UNDERLYING. THEN THERE IS A LOVE THE MACRO STUFF, THE INFLATION PROBLEM. CAROLINE: ALL THE MACRO STUFF. THE DATA HAMMERING WILL GET MORE AND MORE ACUTE. IN YOUR STORY, YOU HAVE A GREAT VOICE SAYING WE NEED A MARGINAL BUYER. LIZ: I THINK -- I THINK HE IS RIGHT. IT SEEMS LIKE IT IS LEANING TOWARD DOMESTIC ACCOUNTS. BUT THEY ARE NOT READY YET. HE SAID YIELDS MIGHT HAVE TO GO HIGHER, BECAUSE IT IS LIKE WHEN YOU BUY THE DIP. DO I BUY NOW AND GET MORE PAIN? FED OFFICIALS SAY THE RATE COULD GO BY THE END OF NEXT YEAR TO 4.6, SO WE HAVE A LITTLE WAYS TO GO. SO IT WILL PROBABLY BE DOMESTIC A CAP MUTUAL FUNDS. -- ACCOUNT RITUAL FUNDS. ROMAINE: THIS MIGHT BE A DUMB QUESTION. DO WE NEED THOSE BIAS TO THE SAME EXTENT? WE TALK ABOUT HOW WELL THE MARKETING YIELDS -- YOU ARE NOT MAKING MONEY ON A PRICE BASIS, EITHER. A LOT OF THESE FUNDS FOUND A WAY TO GET OUT OF 40, 30, WHATEVER THEY MOVED TO A COUPLE OF DECADES AGO TO ALTERNATIVES, THINGS LIKE THAT. WHY COME BACK TO TREASURY? LIZ: THAT IS A GOOD POINT. SOME PEOPLE FEEL LIKE BECAUSE OF LIQUIDITY ISSUES, TREASURIES ARE NOT THE SAFE HAVEN THE USED TO BE. MAYBE THEY ARE NOT YOUR GO TO THING. WHEN YIELDS HIT A CERTAIN LEVEL -- YOU TALK ALL THE TIME ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE U.K., THE VOLATILITY. I HATE TO USE IT, REMEMBER THE BEST DIRTY SHIRT OR CLEANEST DIRTY SHIRT? ROMAINE: WE REMIND CAROLINE EVERY DAY. [LAUGHTER] LIZ: ARE YOU DONE? ROMAINE: FOR NOW. LIZ: I WOULD JUMP IN. A PRESS BRIEFING, TALKING ABOUT THE NOBEL PRIZE WIN. HE TALKED ABOUT HOW THINGS ARE GENERALLY CAPITALIZED BETTER THAN BACK IN 2008. SOME OF THE ISSUES HAVE BEEN BROUGHT UP BY SOME OF THE REGULATION ON THE BANKS. IS THERE A CONCERN OF THE PENDULUM SWINGS TO GET OVERREGULATION AFTER A. OF MASSIVE DEREGULATION IN THE WAY THINGS ARE OR ARE NOT CAPITALIZED? LIZ: I WOULD AGREE. WE DO NOT HAVE THE ISSUE THAT WE HAD IN 2008, BUT I THINK WHAT PEOPLE ARE GETTING TO HIS SOME OF THE REGULATION IS NOT SO MUCH ON RISK-WEIGHTED FACTORS, LIKE TREASURY AND RESERVES AGAINST YOUR ABILITY TO PROVIDE LEVERAGE. THAT SEXY ABILITY TO MAKE MARKETS, AND THAT IS WHAT PEOPLE FEEL LIKE, COULD BE EASE REGULATIONS OR SPLICE OUT SECURITIES THAT ARE NOT RISKY? I WOULD AGREE WITH HIM, PEOPLE FEEL LIKE BALANCE SHEETS ARE NOT ELASTIC ENOUGH. ROMAINE: WELL SAID. ALWAYS GREAT INSIGHT. LIZ MCCORMICK, BLOOMBERG CHIEF CORRESPONDENT. A LOT MORE COMING UP ON THE SHOW. I THINK WE ARE GOING TO TALK MORE ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TAYLOR: WE ARE DEFINITELY OFF THE LOWS OF THE SESSION, STILL SOME DOWNSIDE PRESSURE. MICROSOFT, AMAZON, SOME OF THE BIG CHIPMAKERS UNDER PRESSURE AS WELL. WE WILL HAVE A GREAT STORY ON THE IN A FEW MINUTES. CAROLINE, THERE ARE OTHER BIG TECH NAMES IN THE GREEN. APPLE, EVEN MCDONALD'S WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE SAFE HAVEN OR DISCRETIONARY NAMES. FOR NOW, WE ARE OFF THE LOWS OF THE SESSION. CAROLINE: WE ARE, IT AND WE ARE GETTING WORDS OF SUPPORT FROM THE PREVIOUS FED CHAIR. HE, ALONG WITH TWO OTHERS, IS SPEAKING SAYING THE U.S. SITUATION IS NOTHING LIKE THE DIRE STRAITS OF 14 YEARS AGO. THERE IS A FOCUS ON THE PRIZE, WHY THEY WANTED --WON IT AND WE SEE A MOVE TOWARD HOW STRONG BANKS NEED TO BE END A DOWNTURN IN THE BANKS, A FEAR OF A RUN ON THE BANKS COULD END UP BEING THE ECONOMIC WOE. ROMAINE: I THOUGHT IT WAS INTERESTING, IT IS BY THE FINANCIAL IS ASIAN OF OUR ECONOMY. EVEN BEFORE HE GOT THE PRICE -- FINANCIALIZZATION OF OUR ECONOMY. EVEN BEFORE HE GOT THE PRIZE. SO MUCH OF THE FINANCIALIZATION MEANS A SOMETHING GOES WRONG, HE ALWAYS HEARD PEOPLE -- THE MARKETS ARE NOT THE ECONOMY OR VICE VERSA, WHATEVER. IT MAY NOT BE ONE IN THE SAME, BUT THEY ARE INTERTWINED. HE WAS ONE OF THE FIRST TO RECOGNIZE IT. TAYLOR: HE GOT A BIG SHOUT OUT ON TWITTER, SAYING HIS POLICIES TAKEN FROM THE ACADEMIC WORLD TO REAL-TIME PLAY IN 2008, HE IS STILL CREDITED FOR SAVING THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM IN MANY CASES. ROMAINE: THINK ABOUT HOW MUCH REGULATORS WERE CAUGHT OFF GUARD, ALL THE OTHER COMPANIES THAT FELL OUT FROM IT. THEY WERE CAUGHT OFF GUARD. WE KNOW ABOUT THE BACKBONE MEETINGS THAT HAD TO TAKE PLACE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT, BECAUSE NO ONE HAD A PLAN OR A BLUEPRINT. CAROLINE: THIS IS HAPPENING IN THE U.K. AT THE MOMENT. NO ONE HAD PLANS FOR THE PENSIONS TO BE UNROLLING, PUSHING YIELDS HIGHER. ALL OF THE REGULATIONS, AS THEY NOW NEED TO BE, HE WAS THE GUY THAT STARTED BUYING ALL THE BONDS TO BEGIN WITH. THE NORMALIZATION IS STILL AN EXPERIMENT. [LAUGHTER] TAYLOR: QE, THEY HAVE BEEN THERE FOREVER. ROMAINE: NOW INTO THE SECOND OR THIRD GENERATION AT THIS POINT? IT WOULD BE INTERESTING TO SEE IF THEY STICK BY IT. I DO NOT KNOW HOW THEY WEIGH THESE THINGS. IT SEEMS SOUND. CAROLINE: FIRST PERSON HAD TO BE AN ACADEMIC, BUT A POLICYMAKER AWARDED IN THIS WAY. THE KICKER IS, ALL CREDIT TO THEM, BUT THERE WAS A LINE IN THE STORY ON BLOOMBERG THAT WAS LIKE SO FAR, 87 GUYS HAVE WON THE NOBEL ECONOMICS PRIZE. TWO WOMEN. WE NEED TO PUT MORE ACADEMIC RESEARCH, THERE NEEDS TO BE MORE ECONOMISTS. ROMAINE: WELL SAID. LET US CHECK IN ON THE MARKETS. IT IS GOING TO BE ANOTHER WILD DAY. BOND MARKETS ARE CLOSED, STOCK MARKET IS OPEN. THE POSITIONING WE ARE SEEING, 30 613 ON S & P 500. AT ONE POINT OF THE KIT WOULD GO HIGHER. TAYLOR: STOCKS ARE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER, THREE .7%. TRANSPORTATION INDEX MANAGES TO CLIMB ABOUT HALF OF 1% ON THE DAY. MOSTLY, DOWNSIDE RISK. MARK: NOW KEEPING UP TO DATA WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, THIS IS THE FIRST WORD. IN LOS ANGELES, THE PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL IS GIVING UP THAT TITLE AFTER AUDIO IS LEAKED OF HER SPEWING RACIST REMARKS. SHE DIRECTED A SLUR OF FELLOW COUNCILMEMBERS SPARKING AN OUTCRY THAT FEARS SHE WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF THE COUNCIL. A CHANCE OF A RAILROAD STRIKE IN THE UNITED STATES. THE THIRD RAIL UNION HAS REJECTED A TENTATIVE DEAL WITH FREIGHT RAILROADS. BOTH SIDES WILL RETURN TO NEGATE THE -- TO THE NEGOTIATING TABLE. THE BROTHERHOOD OF MAINTENANCE OF RAIL EMPLOYEES UNION SAYS THE RAILROAD NOT ENOUGH TO ADDRESS CONCERNS ABOUT TIME OFF. IN THE U.K., THE KENT -- THE CHANCELLOR OF THE EXCHEQUER IS TAKING STEPS TO CALM FINANCIAL MARKETS FOLLOWING A TURBULENT TIME. HE WILL ENHANCE THE MEDIUM-TERM FISCAL STAT -- FISCAL STRATEGY ON OCTOBER 31, MORE THAN THREE WEEKS BEFORE HE ORIGINALLY PLANNED. IN GERMANY, THE CHANCELLOR WILL REVERSE A LONG-HELD POSITION AND SUPPORT THE ISSUANCE OF JOINT EUROPEAN UNION DEBT TO EASE THE ENERGY CRISIS. BLOOMBERG HAS LEARNED THAT CHANCELLOR SIGNALED OPENNESS TO USE COMMON BORROWING AT THE EU SUMMIT LAST WEEK. THAT FOLLOWS CRITICISM OF GERMANY'S 190 $4 BILLION NATIONAL AID PLAN COULD TRIGGER ECONOMIC IMBALANCES IN THE BLOCK. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M MARK CRUMPTON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS THE CLOSE. LET'S GET YOU CAUGHT UP WITH WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE COMMODITY SPACE. ANOTHER WILD DAY FOR NYMEX CRUDE FUTURES, LOOKING LIKE THEY ARE GOING TO SETTLE IN JUST BELOW $91 EROL. LAST WEEK WE WERE STARTING TO SEE THAT 93, 90 FOUR DOLLAR RANGE. MEANWHILE, COPPER PRICES MOVING A LITTLE HIGHER. ALSO A DEMAND STORY BUT A MORE POSITIVE ONE IF YOU BELIEVE SOME OF THE COMMENTS WE ARE GETTING OUT OF ASIA RIGHT NOW. MEANWHILE, IN CHICAGO, GRAIN FUTURES RALLYING. CORN FUTURES UP AND ALL OF THIS SEEMS TO BE TIED TO THE BARRAGE OF MISSILE ATTACKS FIRED BY RUSSIA ON VARIOUS UKRAINIAN CITIES IN RETALIATION FOR THE ATTACK ON THE BRIDGE A FEW DAYS AGO. THE GRAIN MARKET SITS AND WAITS TO FIND OUT WHAT HAPPENS. CAROLINE: MEANWHILE, INTO THE AREAS OF THE SUPPLY CHAIN, WE REMAIN FOCUSED ON CHIP MARKET. THE GLOBAL CHIP MARKET UNDER PRESSURE. THE BY DEAD MINISTRY SHE EXPANDING ON BLOCKING CHINA'S ACCESS AGAIN. WE WILL GET ALL THE DETAILS. BEFORE WE FOCUS ON THE FUNDAMENTALS AND EARNINGS, TALK ABOUT THE LATEST FROM THE ADMINISTRATION. > > THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TRYING TO BAN TECHNOLOGIES GOING TO CHINA, ESSENTIALLY THE CHINESE WILL HAVE LIMITED ACCESS TO CHIPS WHICH ARE IMPORTANT FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AI CHIPS. THEY ALSO MAY BE BROADENING THE ENTITIES LIST TO A NUMBER OF COMPANIES TO HAVE ACCESS TO U.S. TECHNOLOGIES. IT SEEMS TO CURB CHINA'S ADVANCEMENT TO THE MANUFACTURING OF ADVANCED CHIPS. GF MC IS MOST LIKELY A LOSER ON THIS. THEY MAKE ROUGHLY 80% OF ALL THE ADVANCED CHIPS AND THAT IS USED FOR HIGH-SPEED COMPUTING AS WELL AS SMARTPHONES. IF THE CHINESE CAN'T HAVE ACCESS TO THAT TECHNOLOGY OVER THE LONG-TERM, IT IS -- LONG-TERM. ROMAINE: THE REACTION PARTICULAR FOR SOME OF U.S. CHIPMAKERS, THEY DON'T NECESSARILY DO A TERM AND THIS AMOUNT OF BUSINESS WITHIN CHINA AND A DEBIT SELL. IS THE IDEA THEY WOULD NOT HAVE ACCESS TO TECHNOLOGY, TALENT, THE END MARKET? > > IT IS A CONFLUENCE OF EVENTS. WE HAVE NEWS FROM A MD JUST A FEW DAYS AGO. IT MIGHT BE AN AFTEREFFECT OF THOSE NEGATIVE RESULTS. ALSO, WE SEE A POSSIBLE KNEE-JERK REACTION TO SOME OF THE CURVES BEING DROPPED BY THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION. IF IT IS IMPOSED AS WELL AS SOMEBODY LIKE INTEL AS WELL AS A MD. TAYLOR: AT THE SAME TIME, THE ADMINISTRATION WANTS MORE INVESTMENT FROM THESE COMPANIES. IN SOME WAYS, THAT SEEMED INFLATIONARY. IN THIS NEW LANDSCAPE, ARE THE CHIP COMPANIES PUTTING THAT INVESTMENT IN R & D WHEN WE GOT THE HEADWINDS THAT YOU FACE? > > WE HAVE ALREADY SEEN INTEL BREAK GROUND. TO MAKE SOME OF THESE ADVANCED PROCESS NODES IN THE U.S.. $52 BILLION IS NOT ENOUGH, QUITE FRANKLY. YOU ARE GOING TO HAVE TO START SEEING MUCH MORE INVESTMENT. IT'S A POSITIVE FIRST STEP, BUT IT'S GOING TO TAKE A COUPLE OF YEARS TO COME ON BOARD. WE HAVE TO TAKE GEOPOLITICS INTO THIS WHOLE CONVERSATION. WITH U.S. AND CHINA AS WELL AS CHINA-TAIWAN TENSIONS, THE U.S. WANTS TO HELP TAIWAN PROTECT WHAT THEY WANT FROM A SOURCING PERSPECTIVE. TAYLOR: ONE ANALYST SAYS THIS REPRESENTS FURTHER ESCALATION. WE ARE NOT SURE WHAT ATTENTIONAL RETALIATIONS FROM CHINA THAT REMAINS AT RISK. OUR U.S. COMPANIES PREPARING FOR RETALIATION? WHAT DOES RETALIATION LOOK LIKE TO YOU? > > WE HAVE TO KEEP IN MIND 70 PERCENT OF THE MANUFACTURING IS MADE IN CHINA. SHIFTING THAT SUPPLY CHAIN IS GOING TO TAKE MULTIPLE YEARS. THE HIGH LEVEL FOCUS HAS BEEN THE ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES. THE ISSUE IS CHINA HAS A STRONGHOLD ON THE COMMODITIZED CHIPS THAT ARE 120 NANOMETERS AND HIGHER. THEY CAN ACTUALLY TAKE SOME OF THAT CAPACITY OFF-LINE AND CHOKE OFF SOME OF THAT ACCESS. DO THEY WANT TO DO THAT? NO. THAT IS SHOOTING THEMSELVES IN THE FOOT. BUT THEY NEED TO LOOK FOR CONTINGENCIES. ROMAINE: OUR BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE SENIOR ANALYST LOOKING AT SOME OF THE DISRUPTIONS POTENTIALLY IN THE CHIP SPACE. WE WANT TO MOVE TO BREAKING NEWS WHEN IT COMES TO THE RAIL SPACE. REMEMBER THE RAIL DEAL THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HELPED TO BROKER, AVOIDING A STRIKE. WE ARE LEARNING THAT DEAL IS STILL TENTATIVE. THE INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT OF TEAMSTERS APPARENTLY REJECTING THE DEAL, A MAJORITY OF ITS MEMBERS HAVE VOTED AGAINST IT HERE. WE HAVE TO WAIT FOR OTHER MEMBERS TO ACTUALLY VOTE AND THEN GO BACK TO THE NEGOTIATING TABLE. RIGHT NOW, THE TEAMSTERS UNION IS VOTING AGAINST THAT DEAL. CAROLINE: WHEN YOU'VE GOT SUPPLY ISSUES, WE CONFRONTED. LET'S TALK ABOUT NOT JUST GLOBAL POLITICS, WE ARE TALKING ABOUT EARNINGS SEASON AS WELL. THAT'S NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: LET'S GET RIGHT TO OUR TOP CALLS AND LOOK AT THE BIG MOVERS. WE WILL START WITH FORD, DOWNGRADED TO SELL WHICH ALSO CUT THE PRICE TARGET. HIGHER INTEREST RATE AND PERSISTENT SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS. SHARES OF FORD DOWN 7% ON THE DAY. NEXT, LET'S STAY IN THE AUTOMOTIVE SPACE WITH TESLA. ANALYSTS THING ALL THOSE FACTORS THAT DROVE THE RECENT PRODUCTION -- TAYLOR: MARGINS ARE GOING TO BE THE KEY STICKING POINT. THAT'S THE SIGNAL FOR WHERE WE ARE ON EARNINGS GROWTH. 17 WEEKS OF EARNINGS-PER-SHARE IN DECLINE. SOME REVISIONS LOWER AND A LOT OF ANALYSTS ARE HOPING DOES THIS SIGNAL A BOTTOM? IS IT SO LOW THAT WE'VE PRICED IN THE WORST TO COME? IF WE THINK ABOUT THIRD QUARTER, IS THERE STILL WORSE TO COME? CAROLINE: GOOD POINT. LET'S DIG INTO IT. LET'S TALK TO THE CHIEF STRATEGIST AT BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE. TALK TO US ABOUT HOW LOW THE BAR HAS GOT IF THE THIRD QUARTER DOES HIT AT LOW. > > THE EXPECTATION IS FOR ABOUT 2.5% EARNINGS GROWTH. WHAT WOULD BE THE TROUGH OF THIS DOWNTURN WE ARE HAVING, BUT THE BIG QUESTION IS A LOT OF INVESTORS ARE BRACED FOR IT TO GO LOWER. CAN THEY KEEP IT FROM GOING LOWER? OUR MODEL CORRELATES TO WHERE THE MARKET IS, SUGGESTING IT'S ACTUALLY 9%. THE SECOND THING IS EVEN THOUGH WE HAVE -- MODELS SUGGEST ANYWHERE FROM 5% TO 15% DECLINE IS PRICED IN, WHICH IS PRETTY MUCH IN LINE WITH THE RECESSIONARY AVERAGE. ROMAINE: I KNOW EVERYONE IS FOCUSED ON EPS. TALK ABOUT SOME OF THE REVENUE FORECAST. WE ARE STILL EXPECTING AN AGGREGATE SOMETHING LIKE 8%, 9% REVENUE GROWTH. IS THAT THE CASE? > > THAT'S THE NUMBER WE ARE LOOKING AT. THE BIG THING TAYLOR WAS MENTIONING IS THE EARNINGS MARGIN FORECAST. ABOUT 60 BASIS POINTS AND THE MARGIN MULTIPLIER. OFTEN THAT 2.5% EXPECTATION ON DISPLAY. TAYLOR: HOW IS TECHNOLOGY IN TERMS OF LEADING OR LAGGING ON THE WAY OUT OF WHAT COULD BE PROPPING SOME OF THOSE EARNINGS REVISIONS? > > TECH IS DEFINITELY CAN TRIPPING TO THE EARNINGS TROUGH, ABOUT 7.5% DOWNTURN. THE FORECAST RIGHT NOW IS THAT'S GOING TO HELP LEAD US OUT OF THAT. WE ARE GOING TO BE WATCHING. CAROLINE: I THINK IT'S ABOUT SIX INDUSTRIES WITH SOME SORT OF EARNINGS RECESSION. WHEN YOU ARE LOOKING AT WHAT'S GOING TO COME FROM THE CEOS, HOW MUCH IS IT GOING TO BE BLAMED ON THE DOLLAR? MICHAEL: A LOT OF IT. SUPPLY CHAIN IS ANOTHER OFFSHOOT OF INFLATION. THE SUSTAINED PICTURE MATERIALIZING THIS QUARTER MIGHT ACTUALLY BE THAT TECH IS GOING TO BE MOST EXPOSED TO REVENUE. TECH IS BECOMING THE FOCAL POINT. ROMAINE: LET'S MOVE THROUGH SOME OF THE SECTORS. I KNOW TECH REMAINS THE FOCAL POINT. THE PREVIOUS EARNINGS SEASON, WE SAW SOME OF THE COMMODITY DRIVEN SECTORS, WE ARE -- WILL THAT HOLD UP? MICHAEL: ENERGY CERTAINLY IS. IF YOU WERE TO BACK OUT ENERGY, THE THREE Q FORECAST, TAKING OUT ENERGY WOULD BE FINE. IT WOULD BE FLATTENING OUT IN FOUR Q, EXCLUDING ENERGY. THAT COMMODITIES COMPLEX, IF THAT FALTERS A LITTLE BIT INTO SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE EPS TERRITORY FROM HERE. CAROLINE: THANK YOU. IF YOU WANT TO GET MORE FROM THAT TEAM, GO TO YOUR TERMINAL. GOLDMAN SACHS, THE CEO HAS A VISION OF MAKING GOLDMAN A LEADER IN RETAIL BANKING. WE DISCUSS AT ALL. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. CAROLINE: TODAY'S BIG TAKE IS ALL AROUND GOLDMAN SACHS. THE CEO ONCE SAID THEY WOULD BE A RETAIL -- A LEADER IN RETAIL BANKING. BUT -- THE MAN WITH THE TICK BY TICK FOCUS AND YOUR STORY TAKES US TO THE BROKERING OF A DEAL THAT WANTED TO GO THE WAY OF HOLLYWOOD. > > BACK IN 2019 WHEN REESE WITHERSPOON WAS TINKERING WITH THIS DEAL OF OFFERING ONLINE SERVICES TO HER FANS, HE SOUGHT AS A WAY OF FINDING A NEW SOURCE OF BUSINESS FOR MARKETS. THAT'S WHY -- WE'VE GOT THIS REAL SIGN GOLDMAN SACHS WAS ALL IN AND FINDING NEW CUSTOMERS SO IT CAN BUILD THIS NEW CONSUMER BANK AND BUILD IT BIG AND LARGE. FIVE YEARS INTO THIS PROJECT, IT HAS GROWN A LOT BUT IT HAS PROVED TO BE TOO EXPENSIVE. WITH EARNINGS EXPECTED TO PLUNGE 40% THIS YEAR, MANAGEMENT HAS DECIDED TO REIN IN THEIR AMBITION. ROMAINE: WHAT WAS THE REASON WHY THEY WANTED TO GO DOWN THIS PATH? OBVIOUSLY MONEY, BUT WAS THERE A SENSE THIS COULD BE THE FUTURE OF GOLDMAN SACHS? SRIDHAR: THINK ABOUT THE FINANCIAL CRISIS -- ALL THE BANKS HAVE BEEN TRYING TO FIND WHAT WOULD BE THE LAST -- A LASTING BUSINESS MODEL. MORGAN STANLEY FOUND IT WITH A WEALTH MANAGEMENT MODEL AND GOLDMAN SACHS HAD BEEN SEARCHING FOR IT, JUST THE FOCUS ON BANKING AND TRADING. THEY DECIDED TO DIVERSIFY BECAUSE THEIR SHAREHOLDERS WANTED TO SHARE THE MANTRA OF DIVERSIFICATION. THEREFORE THEY MADE THIS MOVE. BUT WHEN THEY DECIDED TO APPROACH RETAIL BANKING, THAT HAS ALWAYS HAD DETRACTORS. THEY THOUGHT IT WAS BAD STRATEGY. NOW YOU HEAR PEOPLE SAYING DOES STRATEGY IMPACT EXECUTION? THEY WOULD PROBABLY TELL YOU THEY ARE BEING NIMBLE AND REACTING TO THE FACTS IN FRONT OF THEM. CAROLINE: I'M KIND OF SAD BECAUSE I LOVE THE OVERALL DEAL OF -- IDEAL OF DEMOCRATIZATION IN BRINGING FINANCING TO THE MASSES. ARE THEY STILL GOING TO HAVE THIS FINTECH VIBE? SRIDHAR: THE WAY TO LOOK AT IT IS IF YOU HAVE A BUSINESS MODEL AND THE BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS SIDE STAYS INTACT. THE FINTECH DEAL THEY PURCHASED LAST YEAR, THE DIRECT TO CONSUMER PART IS WHERE THEY ARE REALLY PULLING BACK AND RELYING ON THEIR STRENGTH, TRYING TO TACK IT ONTO TO THEIR WEALTH MANAGEMENT OFFERING. THEY HAVE ACCESS TO SOME OF THE TOP COMPANIES AND THAT GIVES THEM ACCESS TO ABOUT EIGHT OR 9 MILLION PEOPLE. THEY COULD DRAW US TO THEM AND TRY TO GROW IT THAT WAY SO IN A SENSE IT'S IN A VERY FOCUSED MANNER AND BRING RETURNS DOWN THE LINE WITH THAT. ROMAINE: TELL US MORE ABOUT THE DIVERSIFICATION EFFORTS OR LACK OF EFFORTS -- NOT NECESSARILY GOLDMAN. I FEEL LIKE OVERALL, THE FINANCIAL INDUSTRY IN THE U.S. IS TRYING TO MOVE A LITTLE AWAY FROM THAT. SRIDHAR: WHY WE ARE TALKING ABOUT DIVERSIFICATION IS IMPORTANT. THEY REALIZED THEY NEEDED TO DO SOMETHING TO GIVE THE STOCK A LIFT. FOUR YEARS IN, IT IS NOT GOOD WHEN MORGAN STANLEY IS TRADING AT 1.5 AND JP MORGAN EVEN HIGHER. IT FEELS INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS WOULD REWARD A DIVERSIFIED INCOME STRING -- INCOME STREAM AND DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS. THAT'S WHY THEY ARE FOCUSED ON ASSET MANAGEMENT. IT HAS NOT QUITE WORKED OUT AND THAT SHAREHOLDERS HAVE NOT QUITE BOUGHT INTO THAT STORY YET. ROMAINE: GREAT STORY ON THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL. GOLDMAN'S DREAM OF BECOMING MORE OF A CONSUMER BANK AND MAY BE THE DREAM DEFERRED HERE. AS WE GET READY TO COUNT YOU DOWN TO THAT FINAL TRADE. CAROLINE: IT HAS BEEN A DAY WHEN THE BULL MARKET ACCELERATES. THE DOLLAR AND FX SPACE ONCE AGAIN SHOWS WHERE THE TROUBLE WOULD BE. BUT IT IS MORE ABOUT RISK AVERSION. TAYLOR: YOUR U.K. BOND MARKET IS WILD. YOUR NOMINAL YIELDS ARE JUMPING 20 BASIS POINTS THE LAST I COULD SEE. MAYBE YOU ARE MAKING UP FOR THE LACK OF DRAMA HERE TODAY. ROMAINE: WE TALKED ABOUT THE BOND MARKET VOLATILITY. ANNOUNCER: COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE -- BLOOMBERG'S COMPREHENSIVE CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE AHEAD OF THE U.S. MARKET CLOSE STARTS RIGHT NOW. CAROLINE: JUST 60 MINUTES LEFT IN YOUR TRADING SESSION. WE ARE JOINED BY OUR COLLEAGUES,: -- CAROL MASSAR AND TIM STENOVEC. CAROL: WE CONTINUE TO SEE PRESSURE ON THE SEMICONDUCTOR SECTOR. WE ALL TALKED ABOUT IT LAST WEEK -- STOCKS DOWN 3.5%. ON FRIDAY, WE HEARD FROM THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION A NEW ROUND OF RESTRICTIONS ON THE GROUP. THE COMPANIES THAT DO BUSINESS WITH CHINA'S TECH INDUSTRY. WE'VE TALKED ABOUT A MD AND THE WARNINGS THAT KEEP COMING OUT. WE'VE SEEN ON AN INTRADAY BASIS ABOUT A 10 POINT CORRECTION. ROMAINE: ALSO FORD AND GENERAL MOTORS, FORD DOWN 6.8%. A COUPLE OF FIRMS COME OUT WITH WARNINGS ABOUT PROFITS FALLING. THEY TALK ABOUT AN OVERSUPPLY OF VEHICLES WHICH IS SOMETHING WE HAVEN'T SEEN IN QUITE A WHILE. RBC CAPITAL MARKETS SAYS ESTIMATES FOR THE SECTOR NEED TO MOVE MATERIALLY LOWER. CAROLINE: MEANWHILE, WE ARE LOOKING AT LACK OF VOLUME ON THE DAY. SOME PEOPLE TAKING THE DAY OFF. THE DOW OFF BY .1%. THE NASDAQ OFF. SMALL CAPS ALSO UNDER PRESSURE. TAYLOR: 50 -- 50 WITH A BIGGER TILT TO THE DOWNSIDE. MATERIALS AND INDUSTRIALS WITH A CYCLICAL SPRAY, THAT IS HIGHER ON THE DAY. TECH OFF 1.3%. ROMAINE: ON THE DOWNSIDE AND WE ARE KEEPING A NIGHT ON SOME OF THE SOFTWARE COMPANIES AS WELL. A LOT OF TALK ABOUT WHAT HAPPENS THIS EARNINGS SEASONS TO COMPANIES THAT DON'T HAVE ANY EARNINGS. IT ONLY DID THAT FOR ONE QUARTER. AT THE BOTTOM OF YOUR SCREEN, KEEP AN EYE ON THE BOTTOM OF YOUR SCREEN. THEY CAME OUT WITH A PRELIMINARY NUMBER AND A LOT OF PEOPLE NOW CONCERNED ABOUT WHAT WE COULD HEAR AS WE GET DEEPER INTO EARNINGS SEASON. WYNN RESORTS DOWN ON DATA COMING OUT OF MACAU. EXXON MOBIL CONSIDERING A BID -- WE SHOULD POINT OUT EXXON DID RESPOND TO THIS IN A DOW JONES STORY AND RIGHT NOW THEY ARE NOT GOING TO COMMENT ON ANY SPECULATION ON WHO OR WHO MAY NOT BE INTERESTED. CAROLINE: WE ARE SPECULATING ABOUT EARNINGS SEASON. AT THE MOMENT, WE ARE SEEING IT ACTUALLY CLAW INTO POSITIVE TERRITORY BUT BOY HAVE WE LOWERED OUR EXPECTATIONS. THIS MAY BE AS BAD AS IT GETS. TAYLOR: WE TALKED WITH GINA MARTIN ADAMS EARLIER AND SHE SAID WHAT'S INTERESTING IS WHAT COMPANIES WILL SEE IN 2000 BETWEEN THREE IN TERMS OF OUTLOOK. WE KNOW WHAT THE FED WANTS TO DO. THE LATEST TO WAIT IN, THE PRESIDENT OF THE CHICAGO FED SPEAKING AT A CONFERENCE IN CHICAGO AND SAID REALLY SUPPORTING AND JUSTIFYING THE AGGRESSIVE STANCE. > > FRONTLOADING WAS A GOOD THING, GIVEN HOW FAR BELOW NORMAL NEUTRAL RATES WERE. BUT OVERSHOOTING IS COSTLY ALSO AND THERE'S GREAT UNCERTAINTY ABOUT HOW RESTRICTIVE POLICY MUST ACTUALLY BECOME. CAROL: I THOUGHT WHAT WAS INTERESTING ABOUT HOW RESTRICTIVE POLICY MIGHT ACTUALLY BECOME, HE NOTED THAT DEMAND FOR GOODS IS STRONG. TALKING ABOUT STARTING TO SEE SOME WEAKNESS WHEN IT COMES TO THE LABOR SECTOR. TIM: BUT NOT ENOUGH WEAKNESS RIGHT NOW. THAT'S WHAT WE SAW LAST WEEK WHEN IT CAME TO THE NONFARM PAYROLLS NUMBER. AT THE SAME TIME, THERE IS A LAG WHEN IT COMES TO MONETARY POLICY. IF THEY OVERDO IT NOW, THAT COULD BE THE CONCERN. ROMAINE: AND THIS IS FROM THE FED MEMBERS. THIS IS A GLOBAL STORY WE HAD FROM ESPINOZA. INFLATION IS PERSISTENT. BASICALLY FLESHING OUT ANY TALK A CENTRAL BANKS SHOULD GIVE IT ANY. CAROLINE: AND FISCAL SPENDING, WHEN IT IS TARGETED -- ACROSS THE ATLANTIC, BUT THE PRESSURE ON THE U.K. MARKET ONCE AGAIN WAS TORRID. WE ARE THINKING THAT THE WORLD BANK AND THE IMF. THERE'S SO MUCH FOR CENTRAL BANKERS. TAYLOR: I WOULD SAY THE RISK OF NOT ACTING STILL OUTWEIGHS THE RISK OF OVERREACTING AT THIS POINT AND THAT WILL BE THE MESSAGE. CAROL: LIZ MCCORMICK WAS ON WITH US TALKING ABOUT THESE TYPICAL NORMAL BUYERS. HOW THEY ARE BACKING OFF AND THAT WILL LEAD INTO HIGHER RATES. GLOBAL CENTRAL BANKS, THE FED PUSHING UP RATES HIGHER AND LAY HER THIS ON TOP OF IT AND THAT WILL PUT SOME PRESSURE ON THE ENVIRONMENT. ROMAINE: WHY IS TAYLOR HERE TODAY? THE BOND MARKET IS CLOSED. TAYLOR: I THINK MY MESSAGE HAS BEEN TAKEN. THE NEXT TIME THE BOND MARKET IS CLOSED, I AM TOO. TIM: I'M NOT SAYING WE DON'T WANT YOU HERE. ROMAINE: WE LOVE TAYLOR. CAROLINE: WE JUST THANK HER FOR HER PRESENCE AND HER READ. ROMAINE: AND IT IS A GOOD THING SHE'S HERE BECAUSE IT'S A BUSY WEEK TO TALK ABOUT ALL THE ECONOMIC DATA WE ARE GOING TO GET. THE FED SPEAK, THERE'S A LOT THAT HAS TO BE PARSED. I THINK IT IS GOING TO DRIVE A LOT OF VOLATILITY. CAROLINE: NOT TO MENTION RETAIL SALES AT THE END. WHAT WILL THAT MEAN FOR THE OVERALL RATE OF INFLATION IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER? ROMAINE: AND THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ON SHIPS. COULD THAT ADD TO INFLATIONARY PRESSURE? CAROL: WE ARE CERTAINLY SEE THAT REACT TO THE VOLATILITY WE ARE SEEING. OUR CONVERSATION WILL CONTINUE. WE WILL BE BACK TO COUNTY DOWN TO THE CLOSE ON THIS MONDAY. ROMAINE: WE CONTINUE TO COUNT YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSE. ALWAYS WONDERFUL TO SEE YOU. A LOT OF VOLATILITY AS I'M SURE YOU HAVE WITNESSED. I'M CURIOUS WHETHER YOU SEE ANY HOPE, ANY BRIGHTNESS THAT WE ARE AT THE TAIL END OF WHATEVER CYCLE AS THE FED TRIES TO FIGHT INFLATION AND MEMBERS TRY TO ADJUST. > > WE ARE PROBABLY AT THE TAIL END OF THE BIGGEST HIKES THE FED IS GOING TO MAKE. THEN WE WILL START TO TRAIL OFF. TO THAT EXTENT, WE ARE COMING TO THE END OF THE BIGGEST HIKE BUT THAT DOESN'T MEAN IT'S GOING TO STOP ALTOGETHER AND THAT DOESN'T MEAN WE AVOID RECESSION. I THINK THE LANDING IS MORE WISHFUL THINKING. WHERE WISHING AND HOPING THAT IT'S NOT AN INVESTMENT STRATEGY. WHAT WE HAVE BEEN TELLING CLIENTS IS WE ARE IN STAGFLATION MOVING INTO RECESSION AND THE SECTORS THAT ARE OUTPERFORMER'S, STAY IN THOSE. THOSE ARE STAPLES AND DEFENSIVE. BUT I'M ALSO STARTING TO LIKE FIXED INCOME. FIXED INCOME IS STARTING TO LOOK INTERESTING AT THESE LEVELS. TAYLOR: WHAT PART OF FIXED INCOME STARTS TO LOOK ATTRACTIVE? KATHRYN: HIGH-YIELD AND EMERGING MARKETS ARE GOING TO SEE SOME TURMOIL. IT IS HARDER THE CYCLE. WITH HIGH FINANCING CONDITIONS AND HIGH RATES, A LOT OF EMERGING-MARKET NEEDS ARE GOING TO HAVE TO RESTRUCTURE. THAT'S PART OF THE CYCLE AND IT HASN'T HAPPENED YET. SO EXPECT DIFFICULTIES FOR THOSE LOW INVESTMENT AND HIGH RISK NAMES IN TERMS OF COMPLYING WITH DEBT OBLIGATION. THAT, WE THINK IS COMING. WHERE I SEE VALUE IS MORE IN TERMS OF INVESTMENT GRADE BONDS. BONDS HAVE HAD A HORRIFIC YEAR THIS YEAR, THE WORST IN MEMORY THAT I HAVE. TREASURIES EVEN, BREAKING 4% WERE GETTING CLOSE TO 4%, THAT STARTS TO LOOK ATTRACTIVE IF YOU THINK WE ARE ON THE PRECIPICE OF RECESSION. INFLATION IS LIKELY AS A RESULT GOING TO DROP, POTENTIALLY TOWARD THE 2% TARGET IN THE NEXT YEAR OR YEAR AND A HALF, BRINGING YIELDS POTENTIALLY LOWER. IN THE NEAR TERM, WE NEED TO BE IN SHORT DURATION, INVESTMENT GRADE, FULL FAITH AND CREDIT AND THEN COME OVER THE COURSE OF THE NEXT THREE MONTHS, I'M LOOKING AT ACCUMULATING DURATION. CAROLINE: TALK TO US ABOUT WITHIN THE STRONG DOLLAR ENVIRONMENT WHETHER THERE'S ANYTHING TO BE HAD IN THE EMERGING MARKETS. WE HAVE BLOOMBERG NEWS COLLEAGUES VERY KEEN ON YOUR OPINION ON THE COLOMBIAN PESO AND WHETHER WE SEE OUTPERFORMANCE. KATHRYN: ALL E.M. IS NOT CREATED EQUAL. NAMES LIKE MEXICAN PESO OR COLOMBIAN PESO THAT ARE TIED TO THE CYCLE, IT GENERALLY WITHSTANDS THE STORM A LITTLE BETTER. BUT STRONG DOLLAR DOES TAKE A BITE ON EARNINGS. IT'S NOT A GOOD THING FOR EMERGING MARKETS EITHER. THE WORST THING IS U.S. RECESSION, AND THE DOLLAR STRENGTHENING. I DO THINK THE DOLLAR IS GOING TO REMAIN STRONG BECAUSE THE INTEREST RATE DIFFERENTIAL IS SO WIDE AND GROWING. WITHIN EMERGING MARKETS, THERE ARE TACTICAL OPPORTUNITIES AND THOSE ARE MORE TIED TO THE COMMODITY CYCLE AND OUR STATER -- OUR STATE OWNED ENERGIES OR QUALITY SOVEREIGNS. SO THE ANSWER IS YES, BUT IT'S NOT WHOLE HOG EMERGING MARKETS. WE HAVE TO THE CAREFUL NOT JUST IN TERMS OF COUNTRIES BUT NAMES AS WELL. ROMAINE: WHEN WE TALK ABOUT THE STRENGTH OF THE DOLLAR AND EXPECTATIONS IT WILL REMAIN AT THE LEVELS IT HASN'T HIGHER, THERE'S THE IDEA THE OTHER CENTRAL BANKS OUT THERE WILL LAG THE FED AND EVEN DELIBERATELY GO IN THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION. DO YOU SEE ANYTHING THAT COULD CHANGE THAT TRAJECTORY IF THEY DO TRY TO CLOSE THAT GAP? KATHRYN: THE GOOD NEWS FOR EMERGING MARKETS, ESPECIALLY IN LATIN AMERICA IS THEY ARE AHEAD OF THE CURVE. THEY STARTED HIKING RATES A YEAR AHEAD OF US AND SHOULD HAVE DONE IT SOONER. BUT THEY STARTED A YEAR-AND-A-HALF AGO AND THEY ARE DEALING WITH IMPORTED INFLATION, BUT THEY NATURALLY HAVE THE BANDWIDTH TO BE ABLE TO CONFRONT THE NEXT ECONOMIC CRISES. YES, THEY CAN COVER IT AND I WOULD NOT BE SURPRISED IF THE FED HIKES RAKES TO 5% OR A LITTLE ABOVE 5% JUST TO GIVE ITSELF THAT CUSHION JUST TO BE ABLE TO DO SOMETHING ONCE WE ARE IN THE NEXT PHASE OF THE ECONOMIC CYCLE. WHICH IS RECESSION. TAYLOR: WE ARE COMING UP ON EARNINGS SEASON THAT IS ABOUT TO KICK OFF AND GET UNDERWAY. WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR? ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A BOTTOMING IN SOME OF THE DECLINING EARNINGS WE ARE SEEING? KATHRYN: IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THE LABOR MARKET. IT HAS TO DO WITH THE FED OVEREXTENDING ITS ACCOMMODATIVE POLICY AND SUPPORTING A LABOR MARKET THAT WAS ALREADY DOING OK AT THAT POINT. THE LABOR MARKET REMAINS THE BIGGEST CONCERN .4 A LOT OF THE REAL ECONOMY. I TALKED TO HIGH NET WORTH INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE TOLD ME IT IS STILL VERY DIFFICULT AND THOSE YOU FIND DEMAND HIGH SALARIES FOR VERY LOW SKILL SETS. THE STRONG DOLLAR ROMAINE MENTIONED IS ALSO GOING TO HURT. THREE Q IS NOT GOING TO SEE 2.5%. EARNINGS GROWTH YEAR ON YEAR, THE MARKET IS EXPECTING. IF YOU CONSIDER THE HEADWINDS THE ECONOMY IS CURRENTLY FACING. CAROLINE: HOW HARD IS IT TO WATCH THIS MARKET FOR CLIENTS? KATHRYN: WE GET THAT QUESTION A LOT -- SHOULD I LIQUIDATE? YOU PROBABLY SHOULDN'T LIQUIDATE , BUT YOU SHOULD ACCUMULATE POSITIONS IN FIXED INCOME OR, IF YOU DON'T ALREADY HAVE DEFENSIVE SECTORS, POTENTIALLY ROTATE INTO THOSE. THE ONES I HAVE NOT LIKED FOR THE ENTIRE YEAR WHICH ARE CYCLICAL AND DISCRETIONARY. CERTAINLY THERE'S AN OPPORTUNITY TO ROTATE. I THINK IT'S A GOOD IDEA TO HAVE A HEALTHY CASH POSITION AS WELL A POSITION IN STRUCTURED PRODUCTS AND ALTERNATIVE. I WOULD NOT BE SELLING SO POTENTIALLY CLOSE TO THE BOTTOM OF THE MARKET. IF WE GET A RECESSION, MULTIPLES COULD COME LOWER, EQUITY PRICES COULD DROP. IF WE GET THE S & P BELOW 14 TIMES, THAT WOULD MAKE SENSE BUT I THINK THE MARKET HAS LITTLE FURTHER TO RUN FOR WE STARTED COMMUTING POSITIONS. THANK YOU SO MUCH. COMING UP, WE ARE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. WE HAVE MORE ANALYSIS FROM STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS. PLUS U.S. CHIPMAKER STOCKS ARE TUMBLING. WE KNOW THERE ARE CONCERNS THAT THOSE INDUSTRIES HAVE DOWNTURN BUT IT IS FAR FROM OVER. AND CHECK OUT TODAY'S TRIPLE TAKE. A PREVIEW HAD. -- A PREVIEW AHEAD. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: THE SEARCH FOR QUALITY AND THE SEARCH FOR BARGAINS CONTINUES IN THE MARKET THIS MONDAY MORNING. THE STOCK MARKET ALL OVER THE MAP. AN OPEN HIGHER BUT IS LOWER FOR A GOOD PORTION OF THE DAY. YOU SEE SOME OF THOSE TECH NAMES, PARTICULAR THOSE THAT DON'T HAVE EARNINGS STABILITIES 2 -- EARNINGS STABILITY TO BACK IT UP. ON THE BACK OF THE NEWS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION, KEEP AN EYE ON THAT SPACE AS WE GO DEEPER INTO THE EARNINGS SEASON. THIS IS ALSO A PARTIAL EQUITY -- PARTIAL HOLIDAY WITH THE BOND MARKETS CLOSE. SOME OF THE MARKET MOVES YOU ARE SEEING MAY BE A LITTLE DISTORTED AND NOT REFLECTIVE OF WHAT WE GET LATER IN THE WEEK. THE BLOOMBERG DOLLAR SPOT INDEXES HIGHER ON THE DAY AND A LOT OF MOVEMENT IN THE COMMODITY SPACE WITH CRUDE OIL DIPPING A LITTLE BIT. FUTURES UP 6% ON THE DAY. YOU SEE A CROSS PLATFORM MOVE ON WHAT SOME OF THE INDIVIDUAL MOVERS ARE. A LOT OF TALK ABOUT WHAT'S GOING ON IN THE AUTOMOTIVE SPACE. TESLA AND RIVIAN MOVING IN OPPOSITE DIRECTIONS IN CONCERNS ABOUT SUPPLY AND SUPPLY CHAINS. LET'S BRING TAYLOR RIGGS BACK INTO THE CONVERSATION FOR OUR OPTIONS INSIGHT. WHAT DO YOU -- WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING AT? TAYLOR: TAKING A LOOK AT OPTIONS. I KNOW WE WANT TO GET TO THE INVERTED VIX CURVE, BUT WHEN YOU SEE THE VIX AROUND 32, ARE YOU NOT SEEING PEAK FEAR OF 40 OR DO YOU TAKE COMFORT WE ARE OFF THE MIDRANGE AVERAGE OF 20? > > A LITTLE BIT OF BOTH. THERE'S NOT THE PEAK FEAR OUT THERE WHICH TO BE SENSES WE ARE STILL A WAYS AWAY FROM THAT POTENTIAL CAPITULATION. THIS IS ELEVATED VIX, NO QUESTION ABOUT IT. FOR MOST OF THE SUMMER, WE SAW THE VIX IN THE 20 HANDLE RANGE. IT ACTUALLY DIPPED BELOW THERE. IT IS ELEVATED BUT IT IS FAIRLY STEADY. IT'S NOT TOO THE POINT WHERE WE ARE GOING TO SEE THAT CAPITULATION. TAYLOR: TALK TO ME ABOUT WHAT YOU DO SEE. I KNOW YOU'VE BEEN DOING A LOT OF RESEARCH ON THE INVERTED VIX CURVE. WHAT IS THAT SIGNALING TO YOU? SCOTT: FOR MANY PEOPLE, WHEN THEY LOOK AT THE VIX AND THEY THINK 30 20 NINE, IT'S THE FEAR INDEX AND A NORMAL FUTURES CURVE IS GOING TO SAY IF VIX IS 3209 NOW, THE NEXT ONE IS A LITTLE HIGHER. THAT'S THE CURVE WHERE FEAR INCREASES AS YOU GO OUT. BUT WHEN WE GET INVERTED LIKE IT IS RIGHT NOW, IT'S CALLED AGGRAVATION WHERE THE VIX SPOT IS HIGHER. THAT'S A SIGNAL THAT PEOPLE ARE SCARED THAT SOMETHING IMMINENT IS GOING TO HAPPEN. THE PRESSURE OF THE MARKET IS THERE AND THERE IS MORE VOLATILITY NOW THIS WEEK THEN PEOPLE ARE THINKING ABOUT NEXT WEEK. THAT MAKES SOME SENSE BECAUSE WE HAVE CPI LATER IN THE WEEK AND WE HAVE THE START OF EARNINGS SEASON. IT'S NOT SIGNIFICANT BECAUSE IF YOU LOOK NOW, VIX IS 3209. IT'S NOT THAT OUT OF LINE BUT IT IS NOT BACKWARD SIGNALING THERE IS IMMINENT FEAR. IF WE START TO SEE A DIFFERENCE OF 10% TO 15%, SO THE VIX CURRENTLY IS 35, THAT'S WHEN THE FEAR STARTS TO HIT THE MARKET. TAYLOR: I APPRECIATE NOT JUST WATCHING THE LEVEL BUT THE FUTURE LEVEL. APPRECIATE YOUR TIME AND INSIGHT. STICK WITH US. MORE MARKETS COMING UP NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. CAROLINE: WE'VE GOT A MARKET BOUNCING OFF OF ITS LOWS. INTERESTINGLY, THIS IS A MARKET THAT SEEMS TO BE NERVOUS. CERTAINLY SOME TUMULT. TAYLOR: CERTAINLY IN THE U.K. WE HAD A GREAT CONVERSATION WITH SCOTT BAUER ABOUT WHAT THE INVERTED VIX MEANS. SOME OF THE FEAR ON THE HORIZON WITH CPI AND WE WILL HAVE TO SEE HOW THE LATER MONTHS PLAY OUT. ROMAINE: AND WE ARE COOED INTO THE CEO COMMENTARY. MAYBE THAT PROVIDES CLARITY. MARK: HERE ARE THE FIRST WORD. PRESIDENT BIDEN CONDEMNED WHAT HE CALLED THE UTTER BRUTALITY OF RUSSIA'S MISSILE STRIKES WHICH TARGETED CIVILIANS IN UKRAINE. THE PRESIDENT DID NOT SPECIFY HOW THE UNITED STATES WILL RESPOND, BUT SIGNALED THAT NEW SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA AND MORE WEAPONS SHIPMENTS TO UKRAINE MAY BE ON THEW WAY. IRANIAN REFINERY WORKERS PROTESTED MONDAY OVER THE DEATH OF A 22-YEAR-OLD WOMAN, ESCALATING THE CRISIS FACED BY TEHRAN. THE DEMONSTRATIONS MARKED THE FIRST TIME THE UNREST SURROUNDING THE DEATH THREATENED THE COUNTRY'S OIL AND GAS INDUSTRIES. SHE DIED LAST MONTH AFTER BEING ARRESTED BY THE COUNTRY'S MORALITY POLICE IN TEHRAN. BRAZILIAN PRESIDENTIAL FRONT-RUNNER LULA DA SILVA IS SLOW TO GIVE INSIGHT INTO HIS ECONOMIC PLANS AMID GROWING PRESSURE FOR HIM TO PRESENT MORE DETAILS. LULA'S RUNNING MATE HAS GIVEN CLUES OF WHAT A WORKERS PARTY ADMINISTRATION COULD BE. MEANWHILE, INCUMBENT BOLSONARO STATED HE WILL KEEP ALL MEMBERS OF HIS CABINET IF REELECTED. THE RUNOFF IS SET FOR OCTOBER 30. A PRO RUSSIA HACKER GROUP SAYS IT'S RESPONSIBLE FOR TEMPORARILY KNOCKING THE WEBSITES OF SOME OF THE BIGGEST U.S. AIRPORTS OFF-LINE. AIRPORTS IN NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, AND CHICAGO WERE AMONG THOSE AFFECTED. THE AIRPORTS SAY THERE WAS NO IMPACT ON THEIR OPERATIONS. THE PACKER GROUP, CALLED KILL NET, HAS LAUNCHED CYBER ATTACKS AGAINST A NUMBER OF WESTERN TARGETS. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M MARK CRUMPTON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > THE MOST CRUCIAL MOMENTS IN THE TRADING DAY. THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS: THE CLOSE, WITH CAROLINE HYDE, ROMAINE BOSTICK, AND TAYLOR RIGGS. CAROLINE: 27 MINUTES TO GO. ROMAINE: A WEIRD DAY WITH THE BOND MARKET CLOSED, VOLUME LIGHT. TAYLOR: LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT WHERE THE EQUITY MARKET STANDS. WHEN WE TAKE A LOOK AT SOME INDIVIDUAL SECTORS UNDERNEATH THE SURFACE OF THE S & P 500, IT LOOKS ABOUT 50-50 WITH MORE OF A TILT TO THE DOWNSIDE. AS I MENTIONED ABOUT 30 MINUTES AGO, IT IS A CYCLICAL TRAIT UNDERWAY, BELIEVE IT OR NOT. INDUSTRIALS AND MATERIALS ARE THE BEST PERFORMERS, GIVEN WAY TO BIG TECH, LEADING US TO THE DOWNSIDE. AND ENERGY OFF ABOUT 2%. ROMAINE: LAST WEEK WE WERE TALKING ABOUT HOW CHIPS ARE BASICALLY THE DRIVER OF THAT. I WOULD MAKE AN ARGUMENT YOU COULD THROW SOFTWARE STOCKS ON THAT. MOST OF THEM DOWN TODAY. MICROSOFT DOWN AS WELL ABOUT 2% ON THE DAY. WE TALKED A LITTLE EARLIER ABOUT SNOWFLAKE DOWN 9%. IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR A BRIGHT SPOT, WALGREENS, WHICH GAINED INTERESTING GUIDANCE. THOSE SHARES HIGHER BY ABOUT 5%. IN THE MIDDLE WE TALK ABOUT WHAT IS GOING ON WITH CHIPMAKERS, MORE IMPORTANTLY, THE COMPANIES THAT MAKE THE EQUIPMENT FOR THE CHIPMAKERS. THOSE ARE THE ONES GETTING HIT HARDEST. MICRON, NVIDIA, THEY ARE IN THE RED BUT ONLY FRACTIONALLY. MEANWHILE, LAM RESEARCH, KLA, THOSE TYPES OF COMPANIES ALL MOVING SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER. PAYPAL SHARES DOWN 6%. CAROLINE: YOU ARE GOING TO GET CHARGED FOR INFORMATION? ROMAINE: CAN THEY JUST CHARGE ME FOR ANYTHING? CAROLINE: I AM GOING TO CHARGE YOU FOR EVERYTHING. I AM LOOKING WHAT HAS BEEN IN CHARGE OF THE CHIPMAKERS WERE A LITTLE WHILE IN TERMS OF ROLLING OVER ENTHUSIASM. OF COURSE WE ARE AMID THE COVID AFTERMATH AND THE FOCUS ON AN ECONOMY THAT WAS GROWING. WE SAW BUY RECOMMENDATIONS ON CHIP STOCKS, LORI HIGHER. THAT WAS ALSO TO DO WITH THE AMOUNT OF EQUIPMENT WE WERE USING, ALL THE TECHNOLOGY WE WANTED IN OUR HOMES. OF LATE, WE STARTED TO ROLL OVER. AVERAGE BUY RECOMMENDATION ON THE TOP FIVE CHIP STOCKS IS ABOUT 65%. IT HAD BEEN AS HIGH AS 70%, THEN THE REALITY STARTED TO BITE. WE ARE STILL IN A BOOM BUST ERA. PULLBACK IN DEMAND AND DATA CENTERS, THAT WE DO NOT NEED THE AMOUNT OF CHIPS AS MUCH AS CEO'S THOUGHT THEY DID. LET'S DIG INTO WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE WORLD OF HARDWARE AND CHIPS. WOO JIN HO IS BACK WITH US. AT THE MOMENT WE ARE SEEING A PERIOD OF SLUGGISHNESS FOR CHIPMAKERS IN GENERAL AND THEN YOU ADD THIS HEALTHY DOSE OF CONCERN GEOPOLITICALLY AND IT IS AN UGLY PICTURE BEING PAINTED. WOO: YOU ARE CORRECT. WE HAVE THE MACRO EFFECTS THAT IS CREATING THIS BUST CYCLE, SO TO SAY. WE HAVE A POTENTIALLY OVERCAPACITY SITUATION WHERE CONSUMER CHIPS ARE SCALING BACK BECAUSE OF RECESSIONARY CONCERNS. THE BROADER CONCERN RIGHT NOW IS WE HAVE ENTERPRISE CHIPS THAT GOES INTO SERVERS AND DATA CENTERS AND SO FORTH. THAT SCALING BACK AS WELL. AND A LOT OF THESE COMPANIES START TO BUILD UP A LOT OF CAPACITY, AND SOMETHING IS GOING TO HAVE TO GET. IT WILL BE SALES, BUT NOT ONLY SALES, BUT MARGINS AND EARNINGS. THAT IS ONE OF THE CONCERNS GOING INTO EARNINGS SEASON. AND YOU HAVE THE GEOPOLITICAL SITUATION WITH SOME OF THE NEW RECOMMENDATIONS THAT THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS PUT FORWARD IN TERMS OF BAN ON AI CHIPS, AS WELL AS HIGH-END CHIPMAKING GEAR. THAT IS GOING TO EXTEND THAT GEOPOLITICAL RISK GOING FORWARD. ROMAINE: GO BACK TO THE CAPACITY ISSUE HERE, BECAUSE I WAS UNDER THE IMPRESSION, OR AT LEAST THE WAY A LOT OF THE COMPANIES PITCH THE CAPACITY BUILDOUT, WHICH IS IN THE NASCENT STAGES, WAS THE IDEA THAT THE DEMAND FOR CHIPS OVERALL, THAT THAT WAS A GROWING MARKET, THAT THE TOTAL ADJUSTABLE MARKET WAS ONLY GOING TO GET LARGER AS MORE AND MORE THINGS EFFECTIVELY BECOME COMPUTERS, IN ONE SENSE OR ANOTHER. WOO: AND YOU ARE RIGHT. I THINK THE WAY WE HAVE TO THINK ABOUT CAPACITY IS OVER A MULTIYEAR TERM. SOME OF THE FADS THAT SOME OF THESE COMPANIES ARE BUILDING FOR RIGHT NOW ARE NOT FOR 2023, 2024 , MORE FOR 2025, 2026. BUT YOU HAVE SOME OF THIS CAPACITY COMING ONLINE, AND I THINK NO ONE HAS A PERFECT CRYSTAL BALL, AND THEY EXPECTED THIS DEMAND TO LAST A LOT LONGER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT. AND I DON'T THINK ANY OF THE CHIPMAKERS EXPECTED A RECESSION TO COME IN SHARPER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT. SO, NOW YOU HAVE THIS DEMAND SITUATION PULLING BACK ON ORDERS. TAYLOR: TALK TO US BIG PICTURE ABOUT THE CURBS AS WELL, THE IMPACT OF REVENUE SOURCE MAY OR MAY MAY NOT BE CHINA, AND THE ELASTICITY, THE ABILITY FOR THEM TO RESPOND AND PIVOT AND FIND NEW SOURCES OF REVENUE. WOO: SURE. IN TERMS OF SELLING TO THE EQUIPMENT, I DO NOT THINK THE CHIPMAKERS -- I AM SORRY, THE CHIP MANUFACTURING PROVIDERS WERE LOOKING AT CHINA AS A BIG REVENUE SOURCE OVER THE LONG-TERM BECAUSE OF THE GEOPOLITICAL ISSUES. NOW, THE ISSUE IS I THINK THERE ARE CHIP MAKERS WHO RELIED ON CHINA TO BE A BIG CONSUMER OF SOME OF THE NEXT GENERATION CHIPS. IF YOU THINK ABOUT THE SMARTPHONES, IF YOU THINK ABOUT PC'S AND SERVERS, THERE IS A LOT OF PRODUCTION THAT HAPPENS THERE. TSMC COULD POTENTIALLY BE HURT AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS ARE IMPOSED. I DO NOT THINK THAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN, BUT THERE ARE CHIPMAKERS, ESPECIALLY ON THE ADVANCED PROCESSING SIDE, THAT CAN GET HURT. ROMAINE: WOO JIN HO KEEPING AN EYE ON CHIP STOCKS. HAVING A PRETTY AWFUL DAY, DOWN FOR A THIRD STRAIGHT DAY, BACK DOWN TO NOVEMBER 2020 LEVELS. A LOT TO COVER HERE. LORI HEINEL GOING TO BE JOINING US, GLOBAL CIO AT STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS. A DAY WITH THE STOCK MARKET OPEN ENDED BOND MARKET CLOSED, BUT NEVERTHELESS IT LOOKS AT THE MARKET REACTION AND MOVEMENT IS THE SAME AS LAST WEEK. TAYLOR: CAROLINE'S U.K. PROVIDING ENOUGH DRAMA WITHIN THE NOMINAL YIELD MARKET THAT I STILL SEE CLIMBING ABOUT 24 BASIS POINTS ON THE 10 YEAR. THAT IS NOT EVEN TALKING ABOUT THE REAL YIELDS THAT IS YOUR U.K. DRAMA. CAROLINE: DRAMA, DRAMA, DRAMA. OF COURSE WE THINK ALL THINGS FED WITH THE DOLLAR GOES HIGHER. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. CAROLINE: SOME HEFT TRYING TO PULL OFF OFF OUR LOWS THANKS TO THE LIKES OF APPLE IN THE GREEN, HOPING BENCHMARK MOVES. HEALTH CARE DOING WELL ONCE AGAIN. NETFLIX, THE STEALTH OUTPERFORMER OVER THE PAST THREE WEEKS, UP ANOTHER 2.4%. ON THE FLIPSIDE IT IS MOSTLY INDUSTRY GROUPS PULLING US LOWER. ENERGY FIRST AND FOREMOST, OIL. WE SEE SOME CHIP STOCKS IN THE LINE OF FIRE AMID THE GEOPOLITICAL TENSION BETWEEN THE U.S. AND CHINA. QUALCOMM OFF BY ALMOST 5%. THE WORRIES ABOUT THE FEDERAL RESERVE, INFLATION, AND THE ONGOING GEOPOLITICS OF EVERYTHING, LORI HEINEL IS WITH US. IT'S BEEN A BIT OF A PAINFUL AUTUMN, OR YEAR WHEN IT COMES TO STOCKS MY GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE. ARE YOU GETTING ANY VIEWS ON WHAT YOU MIGHT BE OPTIMISTIC IN THIS CURRENT STANCE? LORI: IT IS HARD TO BE OPTIMISTIC UNTIL WE KNOW WHERE THE FED TRAJECTORY IS GOING TO END. AS LONG AS YOU DON'T KNOW WHERE THE TERMINAL RATES ARE ON SHORT-TERM RATES, IT IS REALLY HARD TO PRICE ANY OTHER ASSET CLASS TO NEW WHETHER THERE IS VALUE THERE. THAT IS A LOT OF WHAT WE HAVE SEEN PLAY OUT AND THE TENSIONS IN THE LAST COUPLE WEEKS IS THE MARKET GETTING SOME SIGNALS PERHAPS THE FED CAN EASE OFF ITS HAWKISH STANCE. BUT THEN THAT IS FOLLOWED BY OTHER DATA THAT SUGGESTS IT CANNOT. AS LONG AS YOU HAD THAT TENSION, IT'S TOO EARLY TO JUMP FULL FORCE INTO THE MARKETS. ROMAINE: SOME OF THE CONCERN IS ALSO NOT JUST ABOUT THE DATA POINTS WE ARE GETTING, BUT THE LAG OF MONETARY POLICY. SOME PEOPLE THINK 375 BASIS POINT RATE HIKES, MAYBE WE WAIT TO SEE WHAT THAT LAG EFFECT IS. LORI: YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT, AND I THINK THAT IS ONE OF THE REASONS WHY MARKET PARTICIPANTS ARE ESPECIALLY SKITTISH. MANY, INCLUDING US, THINK THE FED MAY HAVE DONE ENOUGH AND THAT THEY SHOULD TAKE A BIT OF A PAUSE. MAYBE NOT TO NOT HIKE RATES AT ALL AT THEIR NEXT MEETING, BUT TO EASE OFF OF THE 75 BASIS POINT MOVES THEY HAVE BEEN TAKING, BECAUSE IT DOES TAKE A LAGGED PERIOD BEFORE YOU SEE THAT TRANSFER TO ECONOMIC DATA. TAYLOR: WHAT ABOUT THE LAG EFFECTS TO SOME OF THE LIQUIDITY CHALLENGES WE ARE STARTING TO HEAR CONVERSATIONS ABOUT AS WELL, PARTICULARLY WITHIN THE BOND MARKET? LORI: WELL, AS YOU NOTED, BOTH BONDS AND STOCKS HAVE BEEN SELLING OFF, AND THE CHALLENGE IS THAT IT IS EASIER TO THINK ABOUT WHERE STOCKS MIGHT BE VALUED, BECAUSE YOU CAN TEND TO LOOK BEYOND A RECESSIONARY PERIOD AND SAY THERE'S SOME ECONOMIC VALUE THAT WILL BE CREATED THROUGH TIME THE QUESTION WOULD BONDS IS A LITTLE MORE TRICKIER BECAUSE IT IS NOT JUST, ARE YOU GOING TO GET YOUR MONEY BACK, BUT REALLY WHAT IS THE VALUE THE INTERIM AS THE FED HAUS -- SO THERE REALLY HAS NOT BEEN A LOT OF CLASSIC BUYING YET BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE IN A WAIT-AND-SEE ATTITUDE, GETTING PLENTY OF YIELD FROM CASH RELATIVE TO WHERE THEY USED TO BE. SO THERE IS NO URGENCY ABOUT PUTTING MONEY INTO WORK IN BONDS. ROMAINE: GOING TO TALK MORE ABOUT HOW YOU POSITION GOING FORWARD, ALL THAT WE NEED TO TAKE A QUICK BREAK. LORI HEINEL STICKING WITH US, GLOBAL CIO AT STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AS WE COUNT YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELLS. THE S & P 500 OFF THE LOWS OF THE DAY, BUT WE ARE STILL IN THE RED PRETTY MUCH ACROSS THE BOARD. CAROLINE: WHETHER YOU'RE LOOKING AT THE CHIP STOCK DRAG, THE OIL COMPANIES ON THE DOWNSIDE, IT'S INTERESTING THIS IS STILL A NARRATIVE OF DOLLAR STRENGTH. THIS IS A BOND MARKET THAT IS SHUT, BUT STILL ON THE DOWNSIDE. TAYLOR: CERTAINLY SOME TREASURY ETF'S HAVE BEEN OPEN WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE TRADING OF THAT. OTHERWISE IT IS A BOND MARKET CAROLINE: THIS IS COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE. ROMAINE: KEEPING AN EYE ON THE MARKETS AS WE COUNT YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. ABOUT 10 MINUTES TO GO AND BASICALLY THIS IS WHERE WE HAVE BEEN FOR A GOOD PORTION OF THE DAY. 3624 ON THE S & P 500, NOT GOING MUCH DIFFERENT IN ANY DIRECTION. TAYLOR: REALLY PLEASED TO SAY STILL WITH US IS LORI HEINEL, C IO AT STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS. TALK TO US A LITTLE BIT MAYBE NOT THE DAY-TO-DAY REACTION, BUT LONGER-TERM, THE MARKET STRUGGLE, IF YOU WILL, TO FIND THE BOTTOM, LOOK FOR A BETTER ENTRY POINT, TO FIND SOME STABILITY. HOW ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SIGNS OF A BOTTOM AND A BETTER ENTRY POINT WITH STABILITY? LORI: THERE ARE REALLY GOING TO BE TWO KEYS WE ARE WATCHING CAREFULLY. THE FIRST WILL BE WHAT WE SEE IN EARNINGS SEASON AND ALREADY WE HAVE SEEN SOME REACTIVITY TO THOSE STOCKS RECORD -- REPORTING EARLIER AND NOT MEETING EXPECTATIONS OR SEEING EARNINGS DOWNGRADES. SO WE WILL BE WATCHING AS THAT TRANSPIRES BECAUSE WHAT WE WILL GET SIGNALS AROUND IS HOW DO THE COMPANY'S DEAL WITH HIGHER INFLATION, AND TO WHAT DEGREE DO THEY HAVE THE FINANCIAL WHEREWITHAL WHETHER SOME CONTRACTIONARY PHRASE. THE SECOND IS CLEARLY THE FED. AS LONG AS THE FED CONTINUES TO RAISE TERMINAL RATES AND CONTINUES TO HAVE A VERY HAWKISH POSTURE, YOU HAVE TO THINK ABOUT RE-RATING. THE BIG STORY IN MARCUS SO FAR THIS YEAR HAS NOT BEEN ABOUT EARNINGS. EARNINGS HAVE PERFORMED. IT HAS BEEN ABOUT RE-RATING. CAROLINE: AND THEREFORE WHEN YOU ARE LOOKING AT DOING THAT, IS IT A RE-RATING IN GENERAL? DO YOU STICK WITH THE ONES YOU LIKE AND YOU WHETHER THROUGH THE VOLATILITY OF SLOW EARNINGS A RECESSIONARY ENVIRONMENT, OR DO YOU ALLOCATE OUT OF EQUITIES INTO CASH? LORI: FROM AN ASSET ALLOCATION PERSPECTIVE WE HAVE TAKEN A FAIR AMOUNT OF MONEY OFF THE TABLE EARLIER THIS YEAR AND PUT THAT INTO CASH. AND WE HAVE TAKEN THAT CASH ALLOCATION BOTH FROM EQUITIES AS WELL AS FROM FIXED INCOME, BECAUSE WE THINK CREDIT COULD ALSO BE VULNERABLE HERE, BECAUSE AS YOU SEE RATES GO HIGHER, TYPICALLY YOU SEE A DOUBLE WHAMMY. YOU SEE SPREADS WIDENED BUT ALSO CONCERNS ABOUT CREDIT QUALITY. SO CASH HAS BEEN KING FOR US. THE OTHER STORY IS WITHIN EQUITIES BEING A LOT MORE SELECTIVE. THINK ABOUT THE POCKETS WHAT YOU HAVE QUALITY EARNINGS GROWTH THAT YOU CAN PLAN TO. OR PLACES LIKE EUROPE, SHOCKINGLY PERHAPS, WHERE YOU HAVE ATTRACTIVE RELATIVE VALUATION AND WHERE A STRONGER DOLLAR IS HELPING THEIR EARNINGS IN TERMS OF THE EXPORTS. ROMAINE: DO YOU NOT WORRY ABOUT THE POTENTIAL RECESSIONARY EFFECTS, THE IDEA THAT THE GLOBAL ECONOMY IS HEADED INTO RECESSION AND EUROPE MIGHT FEEL IT MUCH WORSE THAN THE REST OF US? LORI: WE CERTAINLY WORRY ABOUT THE PROSPECT OF RECESSION, BUT WHAT WE WOULD NOTE IS THAT THE ECONOMY IN EUROPE IS NOT QUITE AS VULNERABLE AS THE U.S. IS IN TERMS OF THE LIVER MARKET IMPLICATIONS FOR RECESSION. ONE OF THE BRIGHT SPOTS IN THE U.S. IS THAT THE LABOR MARKET HAS BEEN INCREDIBLY RESILIENT. YOU DON'T HAVE THE SAME CONTRACTIONARY RISK IN EUROPE THAT YOU HAVE IN THE U.S. ROMAINE: WE ARE IN CONVERSATION RIGHT NOW WITH LORI HEINEL. BACK TO OUR CONVERSATION WITH LORI IN A SECOND TAYLOR IS AT THE BOARD WITH OUR STOCK OF THE DAY. TAYLOR: THIS IS A STOCK WE HAVE NOT TALKED A LOT ABOUT TODAY AND I DO NOT WANT TO OVERDO IT BUT TAKE A LOOK AT SHARES OF RIVIAN. THEY WERE OFF AS MUCH AS 10%, WE ARE NOW OFF BY 7.5% OR SO. EARLIER THEY ANNOUNCED THEY WOULD BE RECALLING ALMOST ALL OF ITS 13,000 VEHICLES THAT HAD BEEN DELIVERED TO CUSTOMERS. IT DID FIND A MINERS STRUCTURAL DEFECT. SO YOU HAVE A LOT OF ANALYSTS SAYING IT IS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT THE OUTLOOK LONG-TERM. IT IS JUST A QUICK FIX. BUT WHEN YOU RECALL ALMOST ALL OF YOUR VEHICLES, IT IS SOMETHING OF WHICH THE STOCK MARKET WILL REACT TO, AND THAT IS HAPPENING TODAY. LORI, I WANT TO BRING YOU BACK INTO THIS CONVERSATION. MORGAN STANLEY IS ONE OF THEM WHEN THEY THINK ABOUT WHAT IS FAIR VALUE, LOOKING AT ABOUT 13 TIMES NOW ON THE S & P 500. HOW DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE PATH TO GET TO 13, IF WE GET THERE ON A FORWARD PE BASIS, AND WHAT UCS FAIR VALUE RIGHT NOW? LORI: FIRST OF ALL, THERE ARE A LOT OF WAYS TO GET TO 13. ONE OF THOSE WAYS IF YOU HAVE EARNINGS DEGRADATION WHICH IS ONE OF THOSE THINGS WE ARE KEEPING A VERY CAREFUL EYE ON. THE OTHER THING IS MARKET MOVES WHICH REPRICE THE MARKET. SO FAR AS I MENTIONED THIS YEAR WE HAVE SEEN MUCH MORE OF A RE-RATING IMPACTING MARKET PRICES THAN EARNINGS. SO WE THINK EARNINGS CAN STAY SOMEWHAT RESILIENT THAT IS NOT TO SAY WE DO NOT HAVE ANY MORE DOWNSIDE RISK BUT WE THINK WE ARE HOVERING AROUND WHERE FAIR VALUATION SHOULD BE. AGAIN, ABSENT SOME OTHER SIGNIFICANT MOVES IN EARNINGS. SO RIGHT NOW WE ARE FEELING PRETTY CONFIDENT OVERALL THAT IF WE ARE NOT BOTTOMING OUT, WE ARE FINDING A BOTTOM. BUT A LOT OF IT WILL HAVE TO DO WITH THE FED BECAUSE THE FED CAN REALLY CAUSE A LOT MORE DAMAGE. CAROLINE: WE HAVE HAD SOME CONCERNS ABOUT THE FED ENFORCED TO BREAK SOMETHING, QUOTE-UNQUOTE, WHETHER THAT BE TREASURY LIQUIDITY, WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE BOND SPACE. I WANT TO GET YOUR TAKE ON THE GLOBAL REPERCUSSIONS OF A FEDERAL RESERVE THAT HAS TO BREAK THINGS. WHAT ARE THE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES OUTSIDE OF THE U.S. RIGHT NOW? LORI: THE FED REPERCUSSIONS HAVE BEEN ENORMOUS OUTSIDE THE U.S. AS WELL, AND THE PRIMARY TRANSMISSION MECHANISM HAS BEEN THROUGH THE DOLLAR. ONE OF THE BIG STORIES SO FAR THIS YEAR HAS BEEN THE INCREDIBLE STRENGTH OF THE DOLLAR AND THE PRESSURE THAT IS PUTTING ON OTHER CURRENCIES AND CENTRAL BANKERS TO RAISE RATES AGAINST THEIR OWN SLOWING ECONOMIC GROWTH. SO THAT IS A REALLY BIG STORY RIGHT NOW. ONE OF THE THINGS I THINK IS IMPORTANT TO KEEP IN MIND IS THAT IMPACTS DIFFERENT GEOGRAPHIES AND DIFFERENT INDUSTRIES VERY DIFFERENTLY. THAT IS WHY I THINK IT MORE BOTTOMS UP STOCKPICKING WILL BE A WAY TO WEATHER THE STORM. ROMAINE: WE WERE HAVING THIS CONVERSATION A COUPLE WEEKS AGO, THE IDEA OF FINDING VALUE, LOOKING AT FUNDAMENTALS AND PICKING THE COMPANIES YOU THINK WILL PERFORM BEST. BUT WE KNOW THAT GETS MUDDIED TO A CERTAIN EXTENT I THE WAY THESE COMPANIES REPORT BUT ALSO THE BROADER MACRO ISSUES THAT CAN TAKE A COMPANY THAT LOOKS GOOD ON PAPER BUT MAYBE DOES NOT QUITE HOLD UP. LORI: FIRST OF ALL, GO BACK TO FROM A REGIONAL STANDPOINT WHERE ARE PLACES WHERE RELATIVE YOU WISH AND GIVES YOU MORE DOWNSIDE PROTECTION. I MENTIONED EARLIER THAT EUROPE IS A PLACE WHERE YOU MIGHT THINK THEY ARE MORE VULNERABLE, THERE ARE GOOD REASONS WHY EUROPE CAN WEATHER THE STORM MORE THAN OTHER PLACES. WE ARE QUITE CAUTIOUS IN EMERGING MARKETS. EMERGING MARKETS HAVE THE DOLLAR STRENGTH WORKING AGAINST THEM BUT THEY HAD A RELATIVELY SLOWING CHINA, WHICH WEIGHS HEAVILY ON A LOT OF THE EMERGING ECONOMIES. SO BEING AWAY FROM THOSE PARTS OF THE MARKET. ALSO LOOKING FOR THOSE COMPANIES THAT HAVE MORE GEARING TO PLACES WHERE IT IS MORE STAPLES OR THINGS LIKE ENERGY STOCKS WHICH EARLIER WERE BEATEN DOWN PRETTY BADLY. THOSE STOCKS OFFER GOOD RELATIVE VALUATION IN THIS KIND OF ENVIRONMENT. CAROLINE: ALWAYS GREAT TO GET YOUR TAKE OF WHERE THE OPPORTUNITIES ARE AMID THIS PRETTY VOLATILE TURN THAT WE ARE IN. LORI HEINEL, GLOBAL CIO AT STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS. IT HAS BEEN A LACKLUSTER DAY OVERALL, BUT THE THEME HAS BEEN RISK AVERSION THROUGHOUT THE DAY. ROMAINE: AND I THINK IT WILL PROBABLY GET A LOT MORE VOLATILE ONCE WE GET DEEPER INTO THE WEEK AND WE GET MORE DATA AND THE EARNINGS REPORT. TAYLOR: DARE I SAY, SOME CPI DATA, DOES IT GIVE US ANY COMFORT THAT MAYBE THE CORE MONTH OVER MONTH DECELERATES? I DON'T KNOW. ROMAINE: WE ARE MOVING CLOSER TO THE CLOSING BELLS. FULL MARKET COVERAGE AS WE TAKE YOU TO THE BELL AND BEYOND. > > BEYOND THE BELL, BLOOMBERG'S COMPREHENSIVE CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE OF THE U.S. MARKET CLOSE STARTS RIGHT NOW. ROMAINE: AND RIGHT NOW WE ARE TWO MINUTES AWAY FROM THE END OF THE TRADING DAY. ROMAINE BOSTICK, CAROLINE HYDE, TAYLOR RIGGS COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. HERE TO HELP TAKE US BEYOND THE BELL, CAROL MASSAR AND TIM STENOVEC. WELCOME TO OUR AUDIENCES ACROSS BLOOMBERG TELEVISION, RADIO, AND YOUTUBE. TAKING A LOOK AT THE S & P, 3613. AT ONE POINT AT THE DAY IT WAS DOWN TO 3588, FOUR POINTS AWAY FROM THE 52 WEEK INTRADAY LOW. CAROL: EXACTLY WHERE I WAS GOING TO GO. I SIGHED WHEN IT WAS AT 3885 AND IT WAS TESTING THE SEPTEMBER 30 LOW. THAT WAS SIGNIFICANT TO SEE IT TESTED THAT AND BOUNCED OFF. THAT IS THE TONE, GETTING CLOSE TO SOME OF THOSE LOWS WORKING ITS WAY BACK OFF OF IT. TIM: AT THE HIGH IT WAS 3652, SO WE SAW QUITE THE RANGE TODAY. SIGNIFICANT RANGE. CAROLINE: THAT SPEAKS TO THE VOLATILITY THAT IS STARTING TO PICK UP IN THE EQUITY MARKETS. IT HAS LAGGED IT HAS LANDED WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE VOLATILITY YOU USUALLY HAVE IN THE BOND MARKET, THAT IS SHUT TODAY. THE FACT THE VIX MANAGED TO PEAK AT 34, WE'RE INCHING CLOSER TO SOME LEVELS PEOPLE WILL START TO SAY IS THIS CAPITULATION LEVEL. TAYLOR: WE HAD A GREAT INTERVIEW WITH SCOTT BAUER WHO WAS DONE GREAT RESEARCH INTO THE VIX AND THE BACKWARDATION BEING INVERTED BECKS CURVE AND EXPECTING MORE SHORT-TERM VOLATILITY. MAYBE SOME CALMNESS ON THE HORIZON. BUT IT REALLY IS THE VOLATILITY THIS WEEK THE MARKETS ARE FOCUSED ON. ROMAINE: THIS COULD BE ONE OF THOSE WEEKS OR BEGET A BIG RESET TO THE UPSIDE OR MAYBE THE DOWNTURN PERSISTS. WE SHOULD POINT OUT THAT SOME BIG NAMES LIKE APPLES AND NETFLIXS OF THE WORLD ARE HIGHER. BUT THEN YOU HAVE THE CHIPMAKERS DEEP IN THE HOLE, AND A LOT OF SOFTWARE NAMES AS WELL. YOU GET THE S & P 500 ALL FINISHED DOWN BY ALMOST .8%, ROUGHLY 28 POINTS, AROUND 2612. THE DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE DOWN ABOUT 94, .3%. THE NASDAQ COMPOSITE WILL FALL 110, OR 1% ON THE DAY. THE RUSSELL 2000 ONLY DOWN ABOUT .6%. WE SHOULD POINT OUT THE DOW TRANSPORTS FINISHED IN THE GREEN BELIEVE IT OR NOT, HIGHER BY .5%. CAROL: WE TALKED ABOUT THIS EARLIER IN TERMS OF ONE GROUP THAT WAS REALLY BETTER TODAY. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT SEMICONDUCTOR NAMES DOWN ABOUT 3.5%. THIS HAS TO DO WITH MORE REGULATIONS AND OVERSIGHT, IF YOU WILL, COMING FROM THE UNITED STATES TO CHINA'S TECH INDUSTRY. SO THAT REALLY BATTERED A LOT OF THOSE SEMI NAMES. TAYLOR: YOU SAW A TILT TO THE DOWNSIDE WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT SOME OF THE INDIVIDUAL SECTORS. FOR THE RADIO AUDIENCE WE ARE LOOKING AT SECTORS WITHIN THE S & P 500. THE BEST PERFORMERS STILL HAVE SOME RED IN THEM. FOR NOW IT IS A LOT OF FOOD AND BEVERAGE, EVEN SOME MATERIALS THAT WERE OFF MAYBE .5%. THEN ALL THE TECH HARDWARE CAROL WAS JUST MENTIONING, A LOT OF CHIPMAKERS AS WE GO DOWN TO THE BOTTOM, SEMICONDUCTORS OFF ABOUT 3.5%. SOME SOFTWARE, HARDWARE EQUIPMENT AS WELL OFF ABOUT 1%. SO YOU ARE GETTING THROUGH THE BIG TECH SELLOFF TODAY TOO. CAROL: IN TERMS OF THE GAINERS, THERE WERE A FEW OF THEM. THIS WAS TOPPING THE S & P 500 AND THE NASDAQ 100, WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, UP MORE THAN 4%, BOUNCING OFF OF A 10 YEAR LOW. SHARES OF THE COMPANY HIT THAT 10 YEAR LOW ON FRIDAY AFTER MS. A WHO SECURITIES CALLED THE COMPANY ARGUABLY THE MOST DEBATABLE STOCK IN OUR UNIVERSE AS THEY FACE ECONOMIC PRESSURES. THAT WAS FRIDAY, GOT A BOUNCE BACK TODAY. EARNINGS ARE DUE THURSDAY. MODERNA ALSO TOPPING THE S & P 500. I COULD NOT FIND ANY REAL CATALYST, ALBEIT WE SAW SOCIAL MEDIA VOLUME ON THE STOCK SURGING, SO THERE WAS A LOT OF CONVERSATION HAPPENING IN THE WORLD OF SOCIAL MEDIA. WE GET EARLY -- EARNINGS IN ABOUT A MONTH. AND BOEING UP 1.6%, OFF ITS HIGHS OF THE DAY. THIS IS AFTER A REPORT NOTED THE FIRST COMMERCIAL 737 MAX FLIGHT APPEARED YOU HAVE RESUMED, FLYING INTO CHINA FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FOUR YEARS. PRETTY BIG MOVEMENT WHEN IT COMES TO BOEING SHARES, AND CERTAINLY A SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT. TIM: SUCH A HUGE MARKET FOR BOEING. LET'S TALK SOME SOFTWARE COMPANIES MOVED LOWER. ROMAINE, YOU MENTIONED SNOWFLAKE EARLIER AND HE TALKED ABOUT SOFTWARE COMPANIES MOVING LOWER. IT IS NOT JUST THE UNPROFITABLE COMPANIES, THE ONES THAT DON'T HAVE EARNINGS. MICROSOFT DOWN MORE THAN 2% TODAY, REALLY WEIGHING ON THE S & P 500 AND THE NASDAQ 100. ON A POINTS BASIS, THE WORST PERFORMER. NVIDIA SHARES FALLING 3.4%. CHIP COMPANIES FALLING TODAY. WE TALKED ABOUT NEW U.S. CURBS ON CHINESE ACCESS TO AMERICAN TECH, 52 WEEK LOW FOR NVIDIA. AS ITS LOWEST LEVELS IT WAS TRADING AT LEVELS LESSING SINCE AUGUST 2020. RIVIAN FINISHING DOWN BY MORE THAN 7.2% AFTER THE EV MAKER SAID IT IS RECALLING ALMOST ALL OF ITS VEHICLES AFTER DISCOVERING A MINER STRUCTURAL DEFECT. THE CEO SAID A FASTENER MAY NOT HAVE BEEN SUFFICIENTLY TORQUED AND IT IS RECALLING ALL VEHICLES. CAROLINE: PRETTY DOUR DAY FOR RIVIERA, AND CROSS ASSET. THE ONLY BRIGHT SPOT ON THE DAY ON THE YEAR IS THE U.S. DOLLAR, WHICH IS PUSHING HIGHER. WE HAD A RISK-AVERSE DAY, GEOPOLITICS LOOMING LARGE. RUSSIA AND UKRAINE, TENSIONS RE-AMPLIFYING. SOME CONCERN BETWEEN TRADE AND U.S. AND CHINA. WE SEE THE DOLLAR GO HIGHER AND INDEED IT MEANS WEAKENING ACROSS THE BOARD. THE OFFICER DOLLAR -- THE AUSSIE DOLLAR OFF. KIWI WEAKENING. THE POUND UNDER A LOT OF PRESSURE EVEN AS THE BANK OF ENGLAND STEPPED IN. THE MARKET TESTING SOME OF THAT RESOLVE. COMMODITIES DOWN ACROSS THE BOARD. IT WAS NOTABLE THAT BRENT CRUDE -- REALLY ACROSS THE BOARD WE SAW METAL ROLLOVER AND SOVEREIGN BONDS, WE KNOW THE U.S. WAS CLOSED BUT WE SEE REAL EUROPEAN YIELDS HIGHER. GERMANY, THE 30 YEAR UP. REMEMBER THAT BIG DEAL BEING STRUCK, BUT GERMANY AT LAST MIGHT CAPITULATE, MIGHT SELL DEBT TOGETHER WITH THE REST OF THE EU TO SUPPORT THAT MOVE TO SHORE UP THE REST OF THE EU WHEN IT COMES TO ENERGY PRICE RISES. BUT THESE ARE NOT GRANTS, THEY ARE LOANS. TAYLOR: I FEEL SO LOST WITHOUT MY NORMAL YIELDS CHART, BUT WE WILL USE THIS TIME TO KICK OFF THE MARKETS REACTION. REALLY THE BIG ECONOMIC DATA THAT WE ARE EXPECTING. FOR ME, AS FOR YOU, A BIG CPI REPORT. I WAS READING SOME INFORMATION, AND HE CAUTIONED THAT THE CORE INFLATION MONTH OVER MONTH COULD DECELERATE, WHICH IS A GOOD THING, TO JUST ABOUT .3%. THE LAST TIME THAT HAPPENED, IT RE-ACCELERATED AFTER THAT. SO THERE WILL DEFINITELY BE A LOT OF NUANCES WITHIN THIS DATA. CAROL: ABSOLUTELY. IT IS SEPTEMBER DATA BUT NONETHELESS IT WILL BE SOMETHING WE ARE THINKING ABOUT, BECAUSE IT IS A KEY. WE ARE THINKING ABOUT THE NEXT FED MEETING AND WHAT THEY WILL HAVE TO ANALYZE. I CANNOT BELIEVE I MISSED IT, THE NASDAQ GO THE DRAGON, WHICH WAS DOWN A LOT IN TODAY'S SESSION. I THINK YOU TALK ABOUT IT EARLIER IN TERMS OF THE GAMBLING. BUT WE TRAVEL COMING OFF OF THE GOLDEN WEEK HOLIDAY, COVID FLAREUPS. WHEN THIS ECONOMY CONTINUES TO STRUGGLE YOU THINK ABOUT THE GLOBAL IMPACT ON EVERYONE ELSE. TIM: WE ARE SEEING THE IMPACT ON THE CHIP SECTOR BECAUSE CHINA IS SO IMPORTANT. HAVING THE U.S. SAY YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO SELL CERTAIN TYPES OF CHIPS OR TECHNOLOGY TO THIS ENTIRE COUNTRY HAS SIGNIFICANTLY CONCERNED ANALYSTS WHO COVER THE SPACE. ROMAINE: BUT THIS SHOULD NOT HAVE BEEN A COMPLETE SURPRISE. WE HAVE BEEN MOVING IN THIS DIRECTION FOR MONTHS AND YOU CAN MAKE AN ARGUMENT WE HAVE BEEN MOVING IN IT FOR YEARS. CAROL: IT IS ANOTHER LAYER ON THE SEMICONDUCTOR STOCKS ALREADY FACING PROBLEMS, WHETHER LOWER DEMAND WITHIN. WE HAVE HEARD WARNINGS FROM COMPANIES AND YOU LAYER THIS ON TOP OF IT IN TERMS OF GEOPOLITICAL CONCERNS, YOU WONDER HOW IT PLAYS OFF. TIM: IT SEEMED TO CATCH A LOT OF INVESTORS OFF GUARD. IF THEY EXPECTED IT WE WOULD NOT HAVE SEEN SHARES FALL. CAROLINE: OR IS IT JUST ANOTHER EXCUSE TO SELL? IS IT JUST A REASON WHEN YOU HAVE GEOPOLITICS, WHAT IS GOING TO BE A WEEK OF IMF, WORLD BANK, DOUR TALK ABOUT RECESSION, A $4 TRILLION IMPACT YOU HAVE IN LOSS GROWTH AFTER 2026 BECAUSE OF A GLOBAL CENTRAL-BANK MOVEMENT TO FIGHT INFLATION. TAYLOR: AND IT IS GLOBAL, THAT IS A KEY THING. THE BIG PICTURE TOPIX WE HAVE ALL BEEN DISCUSSING IS GLOBAL COORDINATION, OR THE GLOBAL CONUNDRUM CENTRAL BANKS FIND THEMSELVES IN. AND IS IT A GLOBAL COORDINATED CYCLE THAT IS UNDERWAY? CAROL: BUT NOT ALL. WE SAW AUSTRALIAN BACK OFF A LITTLE BIT. AS WE START TO SEE MAYBE CENTRAL BANKS DOING A LITTLE DIFFERENTLY, HOW DOES THAT PROVIDE OPPORTUNITIES FOR INVESTORS? ROMAINE: I THINK THE COORDINATION IS COMING TO AN END, OR AT LEAST CERTAINLY CRACKING. YOU THINK ABOUT A LOT OF COUNTRIES THAT ARE SEEING THE NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF THE RATE HIKING COMING OUT OF THE U.S., AND THEY HAVE TO MOVE IN A DIFFERENT DIRECTION IF THEY WANT TO PROTECT THEIR OWN CURRENCY AND THEIR OWN ECONOMY. CAROLINE: I WOULD BE INTERESTED TO HEAR COMEDY CONVERSATIONS YOU ARE HAPPENING WITH INVESTORS AND PEOPLE WITH MONEY TO MANAGE, TALKING ABOUT THE FEDERAL RESERVE ENFORCE TO BREAK SOMETHING. WE TALKED ALL DAY ABOUT THE LIQUIDITY ISSUE IN THE U.S. TREASURY MARKET. IS THIS GOING TO BE THE NEXT KEY CONUNDRUM AS WE SEE THE BOND MARKETS REOPEN TOMORROW? CAROL: WE JUST HAD THE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT ACM FUNDS, HE HAS 50% TO 60% OF HIS FUNDS IN CASH BECAUSE HE FINDS THAT IS THE BEST OPPORTUNITY RIGHT NOW. SO THAT WAS VERY BEARISH FOR US TO HEAR. IT IS JUST LIKE, PEOPLE BACKING OFF AT THIS POINT. CAROLINE: ROMAINE HAS GOLD COINS AND CASH. ROMAINE: I WENT OVER TO JERSEY THIS WEEKEND. I MISSED YOU. YOU COULD HAVE STOPPED BY, HAD A DRINK WITH US. CAROL: NEXT TIME AROUND, GIVE ME A WARNING. I WILL BE SURE TO LOCK THE DOOR. [LAUGHTER] JUST KIDDING. THAT IS A WRAP. WE WILL BE BACK SAME TIME, SAME PLACE. MAYBE -- SEE YOU TUESDAY. CAROLINE: MORE MARKETS COME RING THAT'S COMING UP. WE HAVE -- MORE MARKETS COVERAGE COMING UP. PROFESSOR DOUGLAS DIAMOND OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO, COMING UP. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ CAROLINE: OF COURSE THIN LIQUIDITY ON A DAY WHERE MANY TAKE THE DAY OFF, BUT OVERALL WITH THE BOND MARKET SHUT, AN EQUITY MARKET SHOWED WE ARE IN RISK-AVERSE TERRITORY. WE OF COURSE HAVE THE GLOBAL GEOPOLITICAL RISKS WHEN IT COMES TO UKRAINE AND RUSSIA FILING OF TENSIONS ONCE AGAIN. WE HAVE THE WORRY ABOUT U.S. AND CHINA RELATIONSHIPS. THE NASDAQ CURRENTLY OFF MY MORE THAN 1%. RUSSELL 2000 SMALL CAPS ALSO SMALL -- ROLLOVER. VOLUMES ON THE LOWER SIDE. WE ONCE AGAIN SEE A STORY OF DOLLAR STRENGTH. DOLLAR WAS STRONGER, IF I AM USING TAYLOR'S FOCUS, VERSUS EVERY OTHER CURRENCY PAIR. OFF BY 1.2%. WE SEE ACROSS THE BOARD, FX PAYERS ROLLOVER VERSUS THE U.S. DOLLAR. A FOCUS ON KING DOLLAR ON THE FEDERAL RESERVE, ON TACKING INFLATION. GLOBALLY, IMF WORLD BANK, BIG FOCUS FOR THIS WEEK. ALSO FROM A MORE NUANCED PERSPECTIVE WHEN WE ARE LOOKING AT IDIOSYNCRATIC RISKS AND THE U.S. AND CHINA, WE ARE LOOKING AT THE ADMINISTRATION LOOKING TO TACKLE SUPPLY OF CHIPS GOING INTO CHINA. LOOK AT HOW MUCH WE HAVE COME OFF THE BOIL. WE RAN UP IN TERMS OF CHIP STOCKS ON THE BACK OF OPTIMISM THAT THEY WERE GOING INTO EVERYTHING WE WERE PURCHASING AT HOME WITH COVID. WE HAVE COME OFF MORE THAN 40% THIS YEAR, WORRIED ABOUT THE ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS AS WELL AS SOME OF THE TECHNICALS WHEN IT COMES TO GEOPOLITICS. ROMAINE: A LOT TO CHEW ON HERE. LET'S SHIFT FOCUS AND FOCUS A LITTLE ON THE RAMIFICATIONS ON SOME OF THE MARKET MOVES AND VOLATILITY, PARTICULARLY WHEN IT COMES TO PENSION FUNDS. WHEN PENSION FUNDS FAILED TO MEET MARGIN CALLS IN THE U.K., IT FORCED THE BANK OF ENGLAND TO INTERVENE. NOW THE QUESTION REMAINS, WILL U.S. PENSIONS FALL INTO THE SAME MESS? JOINING US TO HOPEFULLY SHED SOME LIGHT IS ALLISON SCHRAGER, AUTHOR OF A REALLY FANTASTIC BOOK. LET'S START OFF WITH THE MESS IN THE U.K. CAN BRING IT BACK HOME TO THE U.S. THERE WAS A LOT OF TALK ABOUT THE IDEA OF THESE LIABILITY DRIVEN STRATEGIES THAT THE U.K. PENSION FUNDS TAKE. I AM UNDER THE IMPRESSION THAT HERE IN THE U.S. WE DO THE SAME, BUT I AM ALSO TOLD THERE IS NUANCE IN THE WAY WE APPLY THAT VERSUS THE WAY THAT THE U.K. APPLIED THAT. ALLISON: THERE ARE TWO MAIN TYPES OF PENSIONS IN THE U.S.. THERE ARE THE CORPORATE PLANS AND THEN STATE AND LOCAL PLANS. CORPORATE PLANS HAVE GOTTEN MORE INTO LIABILITY-DRIVEN INVESTMENT, MITT ENSURE THE DURESS MEANT -- MAKING SURE IT MATCHES. YOU MAKE YOUR AND LIABILITIES MOVED TO GATHER -- TOGETHER. BUT RATES HAVE BEEN VERY LOW. IT HAS BECOME A VERY EXPENSIVE STRATEGY. THE U.K. PLANS LOADED UP ON LEVERAGE SO THEY CAN STILL CLAIM TO BE HEDGED, BUT COULD GET HIGHER RETURNS. THE GOOD NEWS IS U.S. CORPORATE PLANS DID NOT DO AS MUCH LEVERAGE. SO THEY ARE NOT IN ANY DANGER OF HAVING THE SAME MARGIN CALLS. TAYLOR: IS IT A LEVERAGE STORY? IS IT ALSO HOLDING IN GENERAL FEWER FIXED INCOME ASSETS, WHICH IS WHAT THE U.S. HAS AS WELL? ALLISON: CORPORATE PLANS HAVE SIMILAR, ABOUT 50%, INTO FIXED INCOME. STATE AND LOCAL PLANS HAVE A LOT LESS, WHICH UNTIL LAST WEEK I THOUGHT WAS A BAD THING. SO THEY ARE LESS EXPOSED TO MOVING RATES, BUT THEY ARE IN RISKIER STUFF THAT MIGHT CAUSE PROBLEMS DOWN THE ROAD. CAROLINE: WHAT ABOUT IN GENERAL, THE PRESSURE WE HAVE SEEN IN ASSETS MORE BROADLY. WE HAVE SEEN VOLATILITY WHEN IT COMES TO THE BOND MARKETS, SIMILAR TO WHETHER YOU ARE EXPOSED TO THE U.S. DOLLAR OR NOT, AND YOU ARE SEEING A VIX PICKUP IN EQUITIES. HAVE WE SEEN THE U.S. PENSION FUNDS JUST BE ABLE TO WEATHER THIS SORT OF VOLATILITY WITH OTHER LONGER-TERM PERSPECTIVE? ALLISON: THE CORPORATE PLANS, MOST OF THEM ANYWAY, ARE IN DECENT SHAPE. THEY ARE FAIRLY WELL FUNDED, VERY STRINGENT, AND NOT MUCH LEVERAGE. THE STATE AND LOCAL PLANS 70 PENSIONS I'M WORRIED ABOUT. THEY ARE LESS EXPOSED TO FIXED INCOME. THEY DON'T EVEN USE A BOND RATE, WHICH UPSETS ME A LOT. CAROLINE: WHY NOT? ALLISON: IT IS JUST THE ACCOUNTING STANDARDS APPLIED. THEY GET TO USE EXPECTED RATE OF RETURN, WHICH MEANS THE HIGHER YOUR RETURN, THE LOWER YOUR LIABILITIES LOOK. THAT IS ALWAYS GIVEN THEM HUGE INCENTIVE TO TAKE ON A LOT OF RISK. WHICH MIGHT ALSO BE THE NEXT SHOE TO DROP WITH HIGH RATES. ROMAINE: LET'S TALK ABOUT PRIVATE EQUITY BECAUSE YOU TALK TO A PRIVATE EQUITY GUY, AND IT IS MOSTLY GUYS, THEY TELL YOU WE DON'T HAVE TO MARK THE MARKET AND EVERYTHING IS FINE BECAUSE WE ARE LONGER-TERM, SO THIS WILL ALL SORT ITSELF OUT SOME YEARS DOWN THE ROAD. I AM NOT NECESSARILY BUYING THAT ARGUMENT. ALLISON: ME NEITHER. ESPECIALLY IF YOU LOOK AT THE FINANCIAL REPORTS OF ALL THESE PUBLIC PLANTS, AND THEY HAVE GOTTEN HEAVILY INTO PRIVATE EQUITIES LIKE A LOT HAVE, EVERY YEAR THEY ARE LIKE, 12%, 15% IS OUR PRIVATE EQUITY RETURN. IT NEVER CHANGES BECAUSE THEY CAN SAY WHATEVER THEY WANT. BUT WE ARE SEEING A LOT OF PRIVATE EQUITY PRESSURE. A LOT OF THESE PAYOFF AND PUBLIC SECTOR PLANS, WHICH ARE REALLY UNDERFUNDED, MIGHT FIND THEMSELVES IN A LOT OF TROUBLE, AND MAYBE EVEN NEED A BAILOUT. TAYLOR: WHAT OTHER CONTAGION DO YOU SEE OUTSIDE THE WORLD OF PENSIONS? ALLISON: I JUST DON'T KNOW. THERE'S A LOT OF BODIES BURIED AND I THINK WE ARE GOING TO FIND OUT. WE HAVE HAD LOW RATES SINCE THE 1990'S, AND THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM IS BUILT ON A LOW RATE ECONOMY. AS RATES RISE, I THINK IT WILL BE OFTEN, AND THESE OPAQUE INDUSTRIES AND INVESTMENTS, IT COULD COME OUT AND GET REALLY UGLY. CAROLINE: ALLISON SCHRAGER, ON THAT NOTE, A WORD OF WARNING. THANK YOU SO MUCH. WE KEEP YOU UP-TO-DATE WITH WHAT IS HAPPENING AROUND THE WORLD AS WELL. FIRST WORD IS UPON US WITH MARK CRUMPTON. MARK: FEDERAL RESERVE VICE CHAIR LAEL BRAINARD LAID OUT A CASE FOR EXERCISING CAUTION AS THE CENTRAL BANK RAISES INTEREST. BRAINERD SPOKE TO THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BUSINESS ECONOMICS IN CHICAGO. > > IN LIGHT OF ELEVATED GLOBAL, ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY, MOVING FORWARD DELIBERATELY AND IN A DATA DEPENDENT AND ENABLE US TO LEARN HOW ECONOMIC ACTIVITY, EMPLOYMENT, AND INFLATION ARE ADJUSTING TO ACCUMULATIVE TIGHTENING TO INFORM OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE PATH OF THE POLICY RATE. MARK: SHE ALSO NOTES PREVIOUS INCREASES ARE STILL WORKING THROUGH THE ECONOMY. IN CALIFORNIA, THE STATE ANNOUNCED A NEW GUIDANCE FOR REAL ESTATE PROPOSALS TO PROTECT AGAINST WILDFIRES. THE ATTORNEY GENERAL CALLED NEW GUIDANCE A PROTECTIVE TOOL THAT WILL HELP MUSIC POLITIES AN -- HELP MUNICIPALITIES AVOID LAWSUITS. EIGHT OF THE 10 LARGEST WILDFIRES IN CALIFORNIA HISTORY HAVE OCCURRED IN THE LAST 10 YEARS. IN LOS ANGELES, THE PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL IS GIVING UP THAT TITLE AFTER AUDIO WAS LEAKED OF HER SPEWING RACIST REMARKS. SHE HAD DIRECTED HER SLUR AT A FELLOW COUNCILMEMBER'S BLACK SON, SPARKING PUBLIC OUTCRY. IT APPEARS SHE WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF THE COUNCIL. THE RICHEST RUSSIAN IN SILICON VALLEY SAYS HE HAS RENOUNCED HIS RUSSIAN CITIZENSHIP. ON HIS WEBSITE, HE SAID HE COMPLETED THE PROCESS IN AUGUST. THE BLOOMBERG BILLIONAIRE'S INDEX ESTIMATES HIS WEALTH AT ABOUT $3.5 BILLION. HIS VENTURE CAPITAL FIRM, DST G LOBAL, WAS AN EARLY INVESTOR IN COMPANIES SUCH AS ALIBABA, META PLATFORMS, AND TWITTER. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M MARK CRUMPTON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ TAYLOR: IT IS THE GREAT PIVOT DEBATE, TO PIVOT OR NOT TO PIVOT? WE ARE ALSO LOOKING AT WHETHER THE CPI AND PPI DATA THIS WEEK, WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THE FED AFTER THE GOOD JOBS REPORT WE HAD LAST FRIDAY. HOW DID WE EVEN GET OURSELVES INTO THIS DEBATE? EVERY TIME WE TALK ABOUT IT PIVOT THE FED COMES OUT AND SAYS, STOP THAT, THERE'S NO PIVOT. > > THERE IS A SELF-DEFEATING PART OF IT BECAUSE THEY WANT TO GET FINANCIAL CONDITIONS TO TIGHTEN. THAT IS HOW THEY ARE HOPING INFLATION IS GOING TO COME DOWN. AND THE MORE PEOPLE OPTIMISTICALLY THINK THE FED IS ABOUT TO PIVOT, OF NECESSITY, THE EES FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AGAIN. IT MAKES FINANCING MORE EASY. SO IT'S A SELF-DEFEATING CYCLE UNTIL SUCH A POINT THAT THE FED REALLY THINKS IT HAS WON. BEYOND THAT, HOPE SPRINGS ETERNAL, AND MARKETS, EVEN WITH ALL THE ALGORITHMS, ARE ULTIMATELY DRIVEN BY HUMANS WHO HAVE HUMAN EMOTIONS AND HUMAN FAILINGS. ROMAINE: THE KEY PHRASE YOU USE IS THE IDEA WHEN THE FED FEELS COME TO BORE SATISFIED IT HAS ACHIEVED OR IS ON THE WAY TO ACHIEVING WHATEVER IT IS TRYING TO DO HERE. WHAT IS THAT SIGNAL, WHAT IS THE MARKET LOOKING FOR? BECAUSE JAY POWELL WILL NOT JUST COME OUT AND SAY IT IS OVER. [LAUGHTER] JOHN: IMAGINE BEN BERNANKE -- I DO NOT THINK JAY POWELL WANT TO SAY IT IS ALL RIGHT NOW, INFLATION IS BEATEN, I AM THE WINNER. THAT IS HIGHLY UNLIKELY. ROMAINE: MISSION ACCOMPLISHED. JOHN: I THINK YOU ARE UNLIKELY TO GET A PIVOT, BECAUSE OVER HISTORY, TRUE U-TURNS BY THE FED HAVE BEEN BECAUSE OF FINANCIAL CRISES OF ONE KIND OR ANOTHER. I THINK WHAT WOULD PROBABLY WORK, AND WHAT WE HAVE GOTTEN USED TO OVER THE LAST FEW DECADES SINCE VOLCKER, IS THAT THE RATE OF INCREASING IN RATES WILL SLOW DOWN AND THE RHETORIC WILL SLOWLY GET KINDER, AND IT WILL NOT BE A PIVOT, IT WILL BE A STEADY TRANSITION IN RESPONSE TO -- RECESSIONS DO NOT HAPPEN INSTANTLY, UNLESS YOU HAVE COVERED -- IN RESPONSE TO A STEADY SHIFT IN THE DATA. CAROLINE: AND YET, THERE HAVE BEEN SOME VERY UNSTEADY MOVES HAPPENING, MOSTLY GLOBALLY. THE NARRATIVE OF, THEY ARE GOING TO BREAK SOMETHING, WE'RE HEARING OF ILLIQUIDITY WORRIES IN THE TREASURY MARKET, WE HAVE LAEL BRAINARD TALKING ABOUT NOTICING SOME OF THAT. WE HAVE TALK FROM, EVERYONE POINTING THEIR FINGER SAYING LOOK, SOMETHING ALMOST BROKE IN THE BANK OF ENGLAND, HAVE TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT. JOHN: THE BANK OF THINK IS A VERY -- NOT JUST BECAUSE I'M BRITISH, I THINK IT IS A VERY CRITICAL AREA, BECAUSE THE GILTS MARKET IS AFTER THE TREASURY MARKET, THERE'S NO MORE LIQUID MARKET ANYWHERE. AND IT REALLY DID COME WITHIN HOURS OF SERIOUS SYSTEMIC MELTDOWN. AND THAT HAS CONCENTRATED MINDS. I AM PERSONALLY QUITE CONCERNED MYSELF THAT THE BANK OF ENGLAND CAME UP WITH A PACKAGE THAT I THOUGHT WAS QUITE SENSIBLE, WHICH IS SAYING NO, WE'RE NOT GOING TO DO THIS INDEFINITELY, WE WILL END OUR OFFER TO BUY GILTS AT THE END OF THIS WEEK. BUT ALAS, PEOPLE HAVE NOT TAKEN US UP ON IT SO FAR, WE WILL PAY MORE. I THOUGHT THAT WAS QUITE A CLEVER IDEA. JUDGING BY WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO GILT YIELDS, THE PEOPLE WHO ACTUALLY MAKE DECISIONS IN THIS MARKET COMPLETELY DISAGREED WITH ME. IT IS QUITE ALARMING HOW BADLY THAT BOE DECISION HAS GONE DOWN. ROMAINE: THAT IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT. JOHN AUTHERS, DEFINITELY CHECK OUT HIS COLUMN EVERY DAY RIGHT HERE ON THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL. AS WE WRAP UP OUR COVERAGE, TO PULLED OFF WHAT JOHJN -- TO BUIL -- IT GREW OUT OF THE BEN BERNANKE ERA, OF COURSE WINNING THAT NOBEL PRIZE, SHARING IT WITH TWO OTHER PEOPLE, AND WE ARE GOING TO HAVE ONE OF THEM ON THE PROGRAM IN A COUPLE MINUTES. TAYLOR: THIS IS A HUGE CONVERSATION. CERTAINLY ONE I'M LOOKING FORWARD TO. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE RESEARCH THAT THEY HAVE DONE ON BANKS, FINANCIAL CRISES, AND THE ABILITY TO GET OUT OF THOSE CRISES AND TO MAKE SURE THAT THE BANKS ARE OK. CAROLINE: AND WE ARE HEARING FROM THE BANKS THIS WEEK. JAMIE DIMON, DONALD WAS JUST TELLING US, PERHAPS SOME OF THE WORRIES ABOUT FINANCIAL INCIDENTS THAT MIGHT OR MIGHT NOT OCCUR. DOUGLAS DIAMOND WILL BE A PERFECT VOICE. ROMAINE: BUT WE HAVE HEARD THAT DRUMBEAT BEFORE. I UNDERSTAND WHY HE SAYS THAT, HE IS PROTECTING HIS BUSINESS. BUT A LOT WAS BAKED INTO WHERE WE ARE TODAY. WE'RE GOING TO ULTIMATELY GET SOME INSIGHTS COMING UP. ROMAINE: WELCOME BACK TO "BLOOMBERG MARKETS THE CLOSE." WE CONTINUE WITH A LOOK WITH BEN BERNANKE AND DOUGLAS DIAMOND. THE NOBEL MEMORIAL PRIZE AWARDED ON MONDAY CAME FOR THE WORK ON BANKS IN FINANCIAL CRISIS AND IT LINKS BACK TO THE RESEARCH THESE FOLKS DID IN THE 1980'S. IT HAS BECOME MORE RELEVANT THAN EVER TODAY. PLEASED TO SAY PROFESSOR DIAMOND IS JOINING US TO TALK MORE ABOUT HIS RESEARCH AND MAYBE THE STATE OF LIQUIDITY AND BANKING OVERALL. CONGRATULATIONS. > > THANKS VERY MUCH. ROMAINE: WHEN WE TALK ABOUT THE RESEARCH YOU WERE DOING AS WELL AS A RESEARCH BEN BERNANKE WAS DOING, DID YOU HAVE ANY SENSE THAT WHAT YOU WERE LOOKING AT WOULD HAVE A LASTING EFFECT IN TERMS OF HOW WE LOOK AT ECONOMIC THEORY AND APPLY ECONOMIC THEORY IN THE DAY AND AGE WE ARE IN RIGHT NOW? > > THE GOAL OF THE PAPER WAS TO UNDERSTAND WHY THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM WAS SO UNSTABLE AND RUN PRONE AND WHETHER THAT WAS A GOOD OR BAD THING. THERE HAD BEEN SOME IDEAS THAT WOULD BANKS FAIL, THAT WOULD MAKE DEPOSITS FALL, THAT WOULD MAKE THE MONEY SUPPLY FALL, THAT WOULD CAUSE DEFLATION. THAT WAS BAD. WE HAD THE IDEA IT WAS MORE THAN THAT GOING ON. IT WAS NOT ABOUT BANKS OR MONEY. IT WAS WHEN FIRMS AND BANKS FINANCE LONG-TERM ILLIQUID ASSETS AND FINANCED THEM WITH SHORT-TERM DEBT. THAT WORKS WELL AS LONG AS EVERYBODY THINKS IT WORKS WELL. BUT IF EVERYBODY THINKS PEOPLE WILL NOT ROLL OVER DEPOSITS, THAT WILL BE THE END OF THE GAME AND SELF-FULFILLING PROPHECIES OF FAILURE. WE FIGURED OUT A FRAMEWORK TO SAY THAT IS A GOOD THING AS LONG AVENUE THE MELTDOWN DOES NOT OCCUR -- AS LONG AS THE MELTDOWN DOES NOT OCCUR. WE WERE TRYING TO DEVELOP A FRAMEWORK POLICYMAKERS COULD DO TO EVALUATE WHAT THEY COULD DO TO FIX THE CRISIS SHOULD IT OCCUR AND WHAT SOCIETY COULD DO UPFRONT TO PREVENT IT FROM HAPPENING IN THE FIRST PLACE. THE SECOND TIME I GAVE THE PAPER AT THE UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA, SOMEBODY SAID THIS SHOULD BE IN THE ECONOMIC HISTORY SEMINAR INSTEAD OF THE ECONOMIC THEORY SEMINAR BECAUSE WE FIGURED OUT HOW TO GET RID OF CRISES IN THE U.S. A LONG TIME AGO. CAROLINE: IS IT AS RELEVANT NOW? DO YOU FEEL SOME OF THE REGULATIONS PUT IN PLACE TAKES YOUR WORK ENOUGH INTO CONSIDERATION? > > I THINK THE COMMERCIAL BANKING SECTOR IN DEVELOPED ECONOMIES IS IN GOOD SHAPE. THERE IS MORE CAPITAL. THERE IS MORE THOUGHT ABOUT HOW TO RESOLVE THEM WITHOUT PUTTING THEM THROUGH RUNS AND BANKRUPTCY AND THINGS LIKE THAT THAN THERE WAS. IF WE GOT A BIG SHOCK TODAY, WE COULD PROBABLY DEAL WITH IT MUCH BETTER THAN IN 2008. THAT SAID, THERE IS A PRETTY BIG SHOCK WITH INTEREST RATES RISING WITH INFLATION AND QUANTITATIVE TIGHTENING, HAVING THE FED INSTEAD OF BUYING GOVERNMENT BONDS START MATURING THEM OUT OR START SELLING THEM. THAT WILL PULL LIQUIDITY OUT OF THE SYSTEM. THE SYSTEM HAD BETTER BE STABLE TO STAND UP TO THAT. WE DON'T KNOW HOW QUANTITATIVE TIGHTENING WILL WORK. WE'VE NEVER TRIED IT. TAYLOR: ON THAT NOTE, SINCE WE ARE IN THIS NEW GRAND EXPERIMENT SEEING IT PLAY OUT IN REAL TIME, WHAT ARE THE PRESSURE POINTS YOU'RE SEEING IN THE U.S. AND WITH THE FEDERAL RESERVE BEING THE CENTRAL BANKER TO THE REST OF THE WORLD? > > WE SAW IT JUST TWO WEEKS AGO IN THE UNITED KINGDOM WHEN THEY RAISED INTEREST RATES ON SHORT-TERM GOVERNMENT BONDS IN THE UK IN GILTS. LONG-TERM BONDS HELD BY INSURANCE COMPANIES, ALL OF A SUDDEN THOSE BOND PRICES STARTED TO FALL. EVEN THOUGH THEY WERE NOT FINANCED WITH SHORT-TERM DEBT, THEY HAD ACHIEVED SOME SENSITIVITY TO INTEREST RATES BY DOING INTEREST-RATE SWAPS THAT HAD CALLS FOR COLLATERAL. IT IS SORT OF LIKE A MARGIN CALL. THE INSURANCE COMPANIES DID NOT HAVE THE CASH AROUND TO MAKE THE COLLATERAL CALL SO THEY STARTED DUMPING BONDS. PRICES WERE FALLING AND THE BANK OF ENGLAND HAD TO STEP IN. IF EVERYBODY THOUGHT THEY WERE GOING TO GO UNDER, THEY WOULD INDEED GO UNDER. THAT WOULD NOT BE A GOOD THING. I THINK THE RESPONSE OF THE BANK OF ENGLAND WAS INFORMED BY OUR APPROACH TO THINKING ABOUT THESE THINGS. ROMAINE: I'M CURIOUS ABOUT THE KNOWLEDGE BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAVE LEADING UP TO CRISIS. YOU WOULD THINK IN THIS DAY AND AGE WITH ALL THE DATA THEY HAVE THAT THEY WOULD HAVE A SENSE OF WHEN CUSTOMERS OR CLIENTS ARE PULLING BACK OR SEEING SIGNS OF TROUBLE. IS THAT AN OVERSTATEMENT OF THEIR CAPABILITY? > > THERE ARE CERTAINLY THINGS THAT ARE PREDICTABLE. I THINK THE WAY INSTITUTIONS WORK IS THEY SORT OF MAKE SURE THAT EXCEPT IN UNUSUAL CONDITIONS THEY WILL HAVE ENOUGH LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL, BUT THEY ALWAYS ARE WILLING TO TAKE A LITTLE BIT OF RISK WITH THE WORST 5% OF OUTCOMES OR THE WORST 10% OF OUTCOMES IN THEIR CURRENT ESTIMATE. THERE IS ALWAYS SOMETHING UNEXPECTED SO WE GET THE WORST PREVENTABLE OUTCOMES MORE THAN 5% THE MODEL IS SAYING. THAT IS A PROBLEM. THAT IS ONE REASON WHY WE NEED EXTRA REGULATION TO MAKE BANKS HOLD MORE LIQUIDITY AND ISSUE MORE CAPITAL AND HOLD MORE LIQUIDITY. CAROLINE: JAMIE DIMON IS SAYING WE ARE ALREADY SEEING CRACKS IN THE CREDIT MARKET. HE SAYS WORRIES OF BREAKING THINGS IS LIKELY TO OCCUR IN FINANCIAL MARKETS. THE HEAD OF BANKS ARE SAYING THE LIQUIDITY ISSUES ARE IN LARGE PART BECAUSE OF THE REGULATION. WHAT DO YOU SAY ABOUT WHERE THE REGULATION NEEDS TO BE AND HOW THAT CAN BE IN UNDOING OF MARKET STABILITY? > > RIGHT NOW, I THINK BECAUSE OF THE REGULATION, COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE IN PRETTY GREAT SHAPE. THEY WISH THEY COULD BDO MORE LENDING OR COULD ISSUE LESS CAPITAL AND BE MORE LEVERAGE. BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT ALLOWED TO DO THAT, THEY ARE IN PRETTY GOOD SHAPE. THEN THE VULNERABILITY MOVES INTO OTHER INTERMEDIARIES. IT MOVES INTO REINSURANCE COMPANIES. IT MOVES INTO THE CORPORATE SECTOR. THERE HAVE BEEN SO MANY LEVERAGED LOANS ISSUED BY CORPORATIONS, LOANS THAT ARE AT JUNK BOND TYPE DEFAULT RATES. THERE IS SO MUCH OF THAT THAT I THINK THE PROBLEM IS MORE LIKELY TO BE IN THE CORPORATION SECTOR RATHER THAN THE BANKING SECTOR THIS TIME. IF A REGULATION IS BINDING, IT WILL PREVENT BANKS FROM DOING WHAT THEY WANT TO DO. THAT IS PROBABLY A GOOD THING. THE BANKS SHOULD BE COMPLAINING AT LEAST A LITTLE BIT. IF THE BANKS WERE COMPLAINING THERE WAS NOT ENOUGH CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY, I DON'T KNOW IF THEY WOULD DO THAT UNLESS THEY WANTED TO BE BAILED OUT, SO I TAKE THOSE COMMENTS WITH A GRAIN OF SALT THAT THE REGULATION IS TOO TIGHT AT THE MOMENT. CLEARLY, PARTS ARE TOO TIGHT. THE BROKER-DEALER PARTS OF THE BANKS ARE NOT DOING GREAT. TAYLOR: CORRECT ME IF I AM WRONG. I BELIEVE THE WAY BANKS ARE ALLOWED TO USE TREASURIES AND OTHER HIGH-QUALITY LIQUID ASSETS AS COLLATERAL OR THE WAY THEY ARE CATEGORIZED AS COUNTING TOWARDS LIQUIDITY AND ASSETS, IS THAT PART OF THE PROBLEM? > > THAT IS THE LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO. THESE ARE REGULATIONS THAT CAME IN RIGHT AFTER DODD-FRANK. I THINK THOSE REGULATIONS ARE NOT TOO BAD. MY COLLEAGUE AND I WROTE A PAPER TO TRY TO FIGURE OUT WHAT THE ABSOLUTE BEST LIQUIDITY REGULATION WOULD BE. IT WAS NOT EXACTLY WHAT THEY DID WITH THE LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO OR ANOTHER ONE ON LONG-TERM ASSETS, BUT IT WAS NOT SO FAR OFF. BASICALLY, YOU HAVE GOT TO MAKE BANKS HOLD MORE LIQUIDITY THAN THEY WOULD CHOOSE TO DO SO VOLUNTARILY. THEY HOLD ENOUGH TO MAKE SURE IF FLUCTUATIONS IN ACCESS TO FUNDING GET IN IN NORMAL TIME, THEY HOLD ENOUGH LIQUIDITY TO DO THAT. BUT THEY HAVE TO HOLD AN EXTRA BUFFER OF LIQUIDITY TO MAKE SURE IRAN DOES NOT OCCUR ON THEM IF PEOPLE START TO LOSE FAITH. THEY NEED ENOUGH FOR NORMAL FLUCTUATIONS PLUS AN EXTRA BUFFER. THE EXTRA BUFFER THEY CANNOT USE LOOKS IT IS BEING WASTED. THERE IS AN OLD SAYING ABOUT THIS. THE LIQUIDITY YOU CAN'T USE IS THE LAST CAB AT BETWEEN STATION. YOU GET OFF THE TRAIN. IT IS RAINING. THERE IS A CAB. YOU GET IN IN AND SAY TAKE ME HOME. THEY SAY, SORRY, THERE IS A RULE THAT THERE MUST ALWAYS BE A TAXI AT THE TRAIN STATION, YOU HAVE TO WALK. IT SOUNDS LIKE A STUPID THING TO DO. BUT THE FACT THE LAST TAXI IS SITTING AT THE TRAIN STATION MAKES THE BANKS MORE STABLE THAN THEY WOULD BE OTHERWISE. PEOPLE GET OFF ONE STOP EARLY TO GET A CAP. ROMAINE: I LIKE THAT ANALOGY. WE ARE TALKING IN THE CONTEXT OF BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS. WE SAW DURING THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS THE ROLE OF A LOT OF NON-BANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS. SOME SAY TODAY IT IS WORSE. THAT THE INFLUENCE AND POWER THOSE NON-BAKING INSTITUTIONS HAVE OVER OUR FINANCIAL SYSTEM IS MORE CRITICAL NOW. I'M CURIOUS AS TO WHETHER THE MODELS AND VIEWS YOU CAME UP WITH CAN ALSO APPLY TO THOSE TYPES OF COMPANIES AS WELL. > > THAT WAS SORT OF THE POINT OF THE PAPER. IT IS NOT JUST BECAUSE THEY ARE BANKS. IT IS THE TYPES OF CONTRACTS USED TO FINANCE LONG-TERM ILLIQUID STUFF WITH SHORT-TERM DEBT. YOU HA DON'T HAVE TO BE A BANK TO DO THAT. IT COULD BE A MUTUAL FUND OR SHADOW BANK OR OTHER THINGS THAT COULD DUPLICATE THAT PROBLEMATIC THING. ONE REASON BANK REGULATIONS ARE SO HARD. IF YOU SQUEEZE THE BANKS TOO HARD LIKE WHAT JAMIE DIMON CLAIMS IS HAPPENING TO THEM, THE BANKS ARE STABLE BUT THEY LOSE BUSINESS TO THE SHADOW BANKS. THAT IS WHERE THE INSTABILITY IS. I THINK THERE IS SOME OF THAT GOING ON TODAY. IT IS VERY HARD TO REGULATE NEWLY SET UP INSTITUTIONS QUICKLY UNLESS YOU REGULATE THEM ON THEIR FUNCTIONS. I THINK WE SHOULD BE VERY CONCERNED ABOUT WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE SHADOW BANKING SECTOR TO MAKE SURE THE RISKY STUFF DOES NOT JUST GET THERE. TAYLOR: WHAT IS IT LIKE TO GET THE PHONE CALL IN THE WEE HOURS OF THE MORNING QUESTION MARK WHAT GOES THROUGH YOUR HEAD? > > WHEN IT WAS RINGING, I DID NOT REMEMBER WHAT MORNING IT WAS. WHO IS CALLING ME IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT? AND I HEAR A SWEDISH VOICE AND THINK IT MIGHT BE GOOD NEWS. WHEN I FINISHED, I TALKED TO TWO MEMBERS OF THE NOBEL COMMITTEE WHOSE VOICES I KNEW SO I KNEW IT WAS NOT A PRANK. MY NEXT THOUGHT WAS I BETTER WAKE UP QUICKLY BECAUSE I WILL HAVE TO TALK IN AN HOUR AND I AM NOT USED TO SPEAKING WITH PEOPLE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT. TAYLOR: IT WAS OUR HONOR THAT YOU WERE ABLE TO JOIN US TODAY. INTELLIGENT RESEARCH GOT YOU THE AWARD. APPRECIATE YOUR RESEARCH, PROFESSOR DIAMOND AND PROFESSOR OF FINANCE AT THE UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO SCHOOL OF BUSINESS. WE WANT TO PIVOT BACK TO MARKETS. INVESTORS BRACING FOR THE START OF ANOTHER EARNINGS SEASON AGAINST A GLOOMY BACKDROP. WE WANT TO BRING IN SCOTT. LOOKING AT THE PRICE TARGET AND EARNINGS FORECAST FOR 2023, WALK US THROUGH WHAT YOU'RE ARE SEEING FOR THIS YEAR AND NEXT YEAR AND THE EARNINGS PRESSURE YOU MAY OR MAY NOT BE EXPECTING. > > WHEN WE THINK ABOUT EARNINGS , THERE'S A WAY IT TRANSLATES INTO METRICS. THE STARTING POINT IS FASCINATING. WE HAVE BEEN DEALING WITH THE INFLATION CONSTRUCT FOR THE PAST NINE MONTHS OR LONGER. I WOULD SAY THE INFLATION CIRCUMSTANCES CREATED AND EARNINGS TAILWIND FOR THE S & P 500. WE ARE LOOKING AT STRONG REVENUE GROWTH THAT RESULTED IN STRONG EARNINGS GROWTH WITH PROFIT MARGINS HITTING ALL-TIME HIGHS. WE DON'T THINK THAT PERSISTS. WE THINK AS YOU GO FORWARD, YOU BEGIN TO RUN INTO DEMAND DESTRUCTION ON THE BACK OF INTEREST-RATE POLICY. WHEN THAT PLAYS OUT, WE ARE OF THE VIEW THAT Q3 EARNINGS SHOULD CONTINUE TO SEEK THE EARNINGS TAILWIND THAT HAS BEEN WITH US THE BETTER PART OF THIS YEAR, ALBEIT WITH SOME SIGNS OF FRAYING AROUND THE EDGES. THE BIGGER CONCERN FOR US SHOULD BE AS WE GET CLOSER TO 2023, CORPORATES BEGIN TO ISSUE MORE REAL-TIME GUIDANCE REGARDING THE YEAR WITH FOURTH-QUARTER EARNINGS REPORTS. WE WILL NEED TO SEE A BIGGER REDUCTION AND EARNINGS GROWTH EXPECTATIONS FOR 2023 MORE THAN 2022. CAROLINE: WHEN YOU'RE LOOKING AT OVERALL URINE CALLS, YOU ARE GOING LOWER FOR 2023. -- YEAR END CALLS. ARE YOU EXPECTING RECESSION OR A SOFT LANDING FOR THESE COMPANIES? > > THE WAY WE ARE POSITIONING RIGHT NOW IS GIVEN WHERE SENTIMENT IS CURRENTLY WHICH I WOULD SAY IS A DIFFICULT BACKSTOP FOR THE EQUITY MARKETS , WE ARE OF THE VIEW IT WILL NOT TAKE MUCH IN TERMS OF A MORE DOVISH VIEW TOWARDS KEEPING FED POLICY OR STRONGER EARNINGS PEOPLE ARE FEARFUL OF TWO TRIGGER A RISK-ON RALLY AT SOME POINT DURING Q4. THAT IS HOW WE ARE DIFFERENTIATING WITH OUR 4000 YEAR END TARGET. WE THINK THE FIRST HALF OF 2023 IS LIKELY A RECESSION TIMEFRAME. WE ARE PREPARING FOR THE EARNINGS ISSUE TO UNFOLD MORE IN THE FIRST HALF. WE THINK WE ARE RIGHT ON THE URINE TARGET, THERE COULD BE SOME DOWNSIDE. WE HAVE TO LOOK FOR THE BALANCE BETWEEN WHERE EARNINGS TAKE US AND WHERE THE INTEREST RATE BACKDROP TAKES US. IF WE BEGIN TO GET MORE CONFIDENCE IN WHAT IS BECOMING AN INTERESTING DISCUSSION AROUND PIVOT FOR THE FED, IF THAT WERE TO MANIFEST FURTHER INTO THE FIRST HALF, THEN YOU SET UP FOR WHAT MY PICKUP IN VALUATION. IT MIGHT BE DOWN BUT NOT AS MUCH AS YOU MIGHT THINK FOR A RECESSION POSITION. ROMAINE: IN THE CONTEXT OF RECESSION AND WHAT IT WILL LOOK LIKE, DOES IT MATTER IN YOUR MODELING THAT THIS WILL PROBABLY NOT BE A FED INDUCED RECE RECESSION? YOU HAVE COMPARED THAT TO PAST RECESSIONS THAT WERE MORE ORGANIC OR A MORE FINANCIAL SHOT TO THE SYSTEM. > > THAT IS A GOOD POINT. IF THERE IS ONE THING PROFESSOR DIAMOND AND I HAVE IN COMMON IS I WOULD SAY IN MY EXPERIENCE, THE NARRATIVE AROUND EACH RECESSION THAT WE HAVE DEALT WITH HAS A DIFFERENT TIMEFRAME. THIS MIGHT BE THE MOST WELL ANTICIPATED RECESSION WE HAVE HAD THUS FAR. MOST ARE IN RESPONSE TO SOME FORM OF CRISIS. THIS ONE IS MUCH MORE METHODICAL IN THE WAY IT IS UNFOLDING. IF YOU STEP BACK AND THINK ABOUT THE WAY THIS YEAR HAS GONE DOWN 25% OR SO YEARS TODAY, YOU HAVE TO ASK YOURSELF HOW MUCH THE FED IS ALREADY DISCOUNTING WHAT MIGHT HAPPEN IN A RECESSIONARY CIRCUMSTANCE. THE WAY WE ARE TRYING TO NAVIGATE THIS IS USE A MILD RECESSION THE FIRST HALF OF NEXT YEAR BUT ACKNOWLEDGED WHAT WE WOULD CONSIDER A TAIL RISK. THAT WOULD BE A MORE SEVERE RECESSION THAT WOULD UNFOLD FROM THE FED CONTINUING DOWN THE HAWKISH HALF WITH THE GOAL OF GETTING CPI CLOSER TO 2% WHILE ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IS ALREADY ROLLING OVER. WE ARE NOW ASSIGNING A 20% PROBABILITY TO THAT. THE OTHER TAIL RISK IS THAT AS WE MOVE FORWARD, WE BEGIN TO SEE SOME RELIEF IN THE DATA. THE ULTIMATE PEAKING IN FED FUNDS RATES COULD TRIGGER A MORE RISK-ON RALLY WHICH I THINK IS ANOTHER TAIL RISK WE HAVE TO FACTOR INTO THE DISCUSSION. TAYLOR: I'M CURIOUS WHAT THE MODELS ARE TELLING YOU NOT ONLY ABOUT THE LEVEL OF THE DISCOUNT RATE AT RATE OF CHANGE, THE VOLATILITY AROUND THE BOND MARKET NOW, AND THE BIG IMPACTS OF DOLLAR STRENGTH WHICH AT SOME POINT CAN START TO HURT OTHER ECONOMIES. WHAT ARE YOUR MODELS SIGNALING ABOUT THOSE RISKS? > > WHAT WE ARE LOOKING AT IN TERMS OF OUR MODELING IS, FIRST ON THE DOLLAR, THERE'S A LOT OF DISCUSSION AROUND IT RIGHT NOW AND DESERVEDLY SO. WHEN I THINK ABOUT THE TRANSLATION EFFECT OF THE DOLLAR ON QUARTERLY EARNINGS, THAT IS PRETTY FAR DOWN THE LIST OF THINGS I AM CONCERNED ABOUT WHAT I AM MORE CONCERNED ABOUT IS IF YOU ARE LOOKING AT A STRUCTURALLY HIGHER FOR LONGER DOLLAR, WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR GLOBAL GROWTH? SO GOES GLOBAL GROWTH, SO GOES MY EXHORTATIONS FOR EARNING. WE ARE MORE CONCERNED WITH THE LONGER-TERM TRAJECTORY OF THE DOLLAR AND THE SIGNAL ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS GLOBALLY THAN THE SO-CALLED TRANSLATION EFFECT. IF WE ARE LOOKING AT IT FROM A TOP-DOWN EARNINGS PERSPECTIVE IN TERMS OF WHERE EARNINGS CAN GO, WE ARE TRYING TO USE OUR TOP-DOWN MODELING AS AN OFFSET. SUFFICE IT TO SAY WE PLUG IN WHERE WE THINK THE ECONOMIC METRICS MIGHT BE AT THE END OF 2023 INTO OUR MODELS. I DO SECTOR LEVEL, YOU GET VARYING RATES OF DECAY. THAT IS WHERE WE ARE TRYING TO STRIKE A BALANCE. WE THING EARNINGS FOR BE DOWN NEXT YEAR BUT PERHAPS NOT AS MUCH AS MANY ARE CONCERNED ABOUT. CAROLINE: SCOTT CHRONERT, THANK YOU. WE WANT TO BE THINKING ABOUT EARNINGS AND WHAT YOU WILL HEAR ALONGSIDE EARNINGS. WHAT ARE THE BIG BANKS GOING TO SAY IN TERMS OF THE MANAGEMENT LOOK AT CONDITIONS QUESTION MARK MANY A COMPANY IS LOOKING AT WHAT OTHERS WILL SAY. 6% OF POLL TAKERS SAFE THEY SEE THE IPHONE MAKER EARNINGS TO BE CRUCIAL. RICH IS WITH US, A VETERAN ANALYST COVERING MEDIA AND TECHNOLOGY SECTORS, AND SOMEONE FRUSTRATED BY EARNINGS CALLS. YOU HAVE GONE OUT TO TRY TO FIND THE NUANCE OF WHAT EXECUTIVES ARE TELLING YOU AND HOW THEY ARE LOOKING AT THE OUTLOOK. TELL US HOW YOU ARE BRACING FOR THIS EARNINGS SEASON. MANY HAVE DOWNGRADED THE OUTLOOK. > > WE STARTED THE SCORECARD A LITTLE OVER A YEAR AGO TO KEEP MANAGEMENT TEAMS HONEST AND SHOW WHAT WAS REALLY HAPPENING. AS YOU WOULD EXPECT, THINGS LIKE INFLATION, RECESSION, YOU ARE SEEING AN UPTICK THE LAST COUPLE OF QUARTERS AND HOW THOSE WORDS ARE USED. WE TRACK WORDS LIKE METAVERSE. YOU'RE SEEING THOSE WORDS USED LESS AND LESS OVER THE LAST YEAR AS THE BUZZ HAS FADED. A YEAR AGO, EVERYBODY WANTED TO BE PART OF THE METAVERSE. THE REALITY IS WHAT WE ARE TRYING TO DO IS SHOW WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THE EARNINGS CALLS. WE HAVE SEEN THE FRUSTRATION FIRSTHAND WHERE MANAGEMENT TEAMS DO NOT TAKE QUESTIONS FROM CERTAIN ANALYSTS ON CONFERENCE CALLS BECAUSE THEY DO NOT WANT TO TAKE THE HARD QUESTIONS. IN OUR SURVEY, 60% OF THE COMPANIES WE TRACK HAD AT LEAST ONE SELL RATING BUT ONLY 20% OF COMPANIES TOOK QUESTIONS. THAT IS A FUNDAMENTAL PROBLEM. ROMAINE: IT IS A FUNDAMENTAL PROBLEM. I'M CURIOUS IF YOU THINK THAT WILL ERODE NOW THAT WE ARE HEADED INTO A DIFFERENT ECONOMIC CYCLE WHERE HAVING SOME NARRATIVE IS NOT ENOUGH TO GET YOU BUY, YOU HAVE TO HAVE THE FUNDAMENTALS AND RESPOND TO INVESTOR CONCERNS ABOUT THOSE FUNDAMENTALS. RICH: I AM CERTAINLY ROOTING FOR THAT. NOTHING WOULD MAKE ME HAPPIER THAN FOR ANALYSTS TO GET QUESTIONS. THE FIRST QUESTION ON CONFERENCE CALLS 75% OF THE TIME COMES FROM AN ANALYST WITH A BUY RATING. GIVEN WHAT YOU SAID ON THE OUTLOOK FOR THE INDUSTRY, IT IS HARD TO BELIEVE THAT IS JUST A COINCIDENCE. THE ACTIVE MANAGEMENT OF WHO GETS TO ASK QUESTIONS IS SOMETHING WE THINK NEEDS REFORM. WE THINK THERE NEEDS TO BE A FOCUS ON COMPANIES DOING A BETTER JOB BALANCING WHO THEY TAKE QUESTIONS FOR AND MAKING SURE IT IS NOT ALL JUST SOFTBALLS LOVED INTO MANAGEMENT TEAMS. THAT IS WHAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN OVER TIME. MAYBE A DOWN CYCLE WILL ENABLE THAT TO HAPPEN. THE GOOD NEWS IS THE LIGHT SHED SCORECARD IS TRACKING THAT. IF IT START TO CHANGE, WE WILL SEE IT SHOW UP IN THE CHARTS. TAYLOR: THE CEO'S THAT ARE MENTIONING INFLATION VERSUS RECESSION, IS THAT ANOTHER THINK YOU ARE LOOKING FOR WHEN YOU GET MORE RESULTS IN THE COMING WEEKS? RICH: I WOULD BE SHOCKED IF WE DID NOT. I THINK KNOWING WHAT WE ARE BRACING FOR, AND IN THE MEDIA SECTOR, YOU HAVE A TREMENDOUS NUMBER OF COMPANIES THAT ARE ECONOMY DEPENDENT BECAUSE OF THE ADVERTISING ENVIRONMENT. WE SEE NAMES LIKE META AND SNAP WHO FACE A LOT OF PRESSURE FROM THE SLOWDOWN IN ADVERTISING. TV COMPANIES HAVE TALKED ABOUT WEAKENING DEMAND BUT HAVE NOT SEEN THE BIG FALL. I THINK INVESTORS WILL BE LOOKING FOR WHETHER THAT ACCELERATES. I THINK THE OTHER QUESTION WILL COME UP WHAT ARE THE NEW BUZZWORDS? WE HAVE SEEN BUZZWORDS COME IN AND OUT OF FAVOR. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE WHAT NEW BUZZWORDS PEOPLE LATCH ONTO AS WE LOOK INTO 2023. MY GUESS IS IT WILL NOT JUST BE RECESSION AND INFLATION. WE WILL BE TRACKING WHAT STARTS TO BUBBLE UP AND YOU SEE MORE BROADLY USED. ONE THING THAT BUGS US IS PEOPLE CONGRATULATING MANAGEMENT TEAMS. IT IS VERY HARD TO DIGEST WHEN YOU REALIZE THE ECONOMY IS SLOWING AND BUSINESSES ARE WEAKENING GETTING ON AND SAYING "GREAT QUARTER" JUST BECAUSE THEY WANT TO ASK A QUESTION AND ARE HAPPY THEY GOT TO ASK A QUESTION. CAROLINE: WE ARE PLEASED YOU ARE WITH US, RICH GREENFIELD OF LIGHTSHED PARTNERS. REALLY THOUGHTFUL ABOUT WHAT THE FIRST QUESTION SHOULD BE. AS A JOURNALIST, YOU CANNOT JUST TO SOFTBALLS AND CONGRATULATIONS. ROMAINE: YOU HAVE A DIFFERENT STRUCTURE WITH A LOT OF COMPANIES WITH THE VOTING POWER WHERE THEY DON'T NEED THAT. TAYLOR: THAT WRAPS US UP AS WE COME OFF A GREAT CALL WITH CITIGROUP AND HOW THEY ARE THINKING ABOUT THIS EARNINGS SEASON AS WELL. THAT WAS FUN. CAROLINE: