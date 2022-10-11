Beyond the Bell 10/11/22

00:00

Beyond the Bell Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the U.S. market includes storage right now. And right now, we are two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Romaine Bostick Caroline Hyde Taylor Riggs gotten you down to the closing bell. And here to help take us Beyond the Bell, it's our simulcast with Carol Massar a.m. Saturday. We welcome our audiences across Bloomberg Television, Bloomberg Radio, as well as on YouTube. Another day here, guys, where we focus on the macro. We focus on financial market stability. And I guess to a certain extent, we focus on the fundamentals. And right now, none of them seem to be looking pretty good. No, exactly. Certainly feels that way and talk about bouncing around. We saw cement momentum certainly to the downside as a result of the news out of the governor of the Bank of England. But it's just a reminder that stuff comes at us, comes at investors from any perspective in any part of the world. And it's just another reminder that we are certainly global markets and all connected. We just had a great. Go ahead. No, I'm sorry, Tim. I don't mean to step someone that's a rock. People on the show telling me who just said the cattle call. All right. We just Doug to Doug Ramsey, who was actually in our studio for the first time in, what, close to three years. It was really great to have him join us. And he he made some really interesting comments. He said that he assumes the Fed has already overdone it and that inflation has already peaked and we'll see it come down significantly. He talked a lot about the negative wealth effect, you know, the idea that people feel less wealthy, so they're going to spend less and which will, of course, decrease consumption. I think that's right. I think when you think about sort of big picture, these central banks that are finally trying to test the market and say for the first time really in a decade. Caroline, we're trying to figure out what things are worth. Money isn't free. Nothing isn't 0 percent. There's consequence there. There's downside for the first time in a long time. And that's the conundrum that these markets, I think, are trying to get that tiara. And Campbell just said, finally, there is some sort of reasonable maze of all catch a falling knife. And we talk about here kind of the big volatility that we've seen in this market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, they had been the bright spot on the day it was up as much as one point. Four percent was going to close today, only higher by about a tenth of a percent here on the day. I want to point out, though, the S & P 500 here, we're down about six or seven tenths of a percent to close out the session, closing in at three thousand five eighty eight. Now, remember, we closed below that 30, 600 level back towards the end of September. But I thought it was interesting this morning. This was actually the first day that we actually opened below thirty six hundred going back to November of 2020. So you talk about the round trip that effectively has been put in place for the S & P 500, as well as the NASDAQ composite, which is down another percent here on the day. Back down to that ten thousand four twenty six level. You are seeing some activity in some of those cyclical names. Russell 2000 gonna finish the day higher in the green, but only by about six by about a tenth of a percent here on the day. It was much higher earlier, but a lot of those macro concerns really kind of scaring people off. Yeah, I feel like all over the place in terms of the market moves today. Right now, though, as we settle in and we're gonna talk about major industry groups, the S & P 500 more risk of 303 names to the downside today. Taylor, 198 lower to unchanged. Definitely. Again, I'm more of a negative tone today. Yeah. Carl, you see that on a sector level as well. Take a look at where we're on some of the individual sectors here. There's some right. Even in the, quote, best performers for a radio audience. So make sure to tweet this out to you. Let's start with the winners. There were some it was defensive in nature. It was sort of an inflationary hedge in nature. It's food and staples. It's durable. It's real estate. It's food and beverage. There's just sort of the sector winners. Unfortunately, Carol, as you mentioned, there was a lot of red in the red gets worse off about two to three percent. It's all those long duration assets with yields rising technology, software, media, semiconductors, auto components. And the banks are down there as well, off about two point six percent. How did some of those earnings we're gonna get on Friday? All right. Here's to some of the individual gainers. And now we've talked about this throughout the day. American Airlines are up at almost six point seven percent at times today, still finishing a gain of about one point seven percent, rallying after lifting its third quarter sales above prior guidance. So talk about revenue. The period expected to be up about 13 percent over the same quarter in 2019. Slightly better than their prior outlook. No more than a twelve percent increase. So that was up top in the S & P 500 and NASDAQ 100 Micron Technology. Despite pressure on the overall semi space, Micron was up about four and a half percent. We did see quite a wipe out yesterday, falling that Friday, news of curbs on China's access to semi technology. So you've got that going on. And then Amgen was up almost 6 percent today here at the close top of the S & P and NASDAQ 100. It's a result of a Morgan Stanley upgrade to overweight from equal weight, highlighting the unappreciated upside in the biopharma as midterm pipeline and the price target raised to 279 from 257. Stock closing at 245 and change today. All right. You've got the gainers. I got the decline. Let's start with Microsoft. Picked this one yesterday as well in the last four days and it actually shed nearly one hundred and eighty billion dollars in market cap, finishing that it down by one point seven percent today. It was the biggest loser in terms of weight on the S & P 500 and on the Nasdaq 100 today. The information technology sector, I should note, down 33 percent so far this year. It underperformed the nearly 25 percent decline that we're seeing in the S & P 500. Tesla also weighing on the Nasdaq and the S & P 500 down two point nine percent today. It's down for a fifth consecutive day shed about a hundred billion dollars of market cap in that time. There was also this news out. It didn't necessarily move the company stock that Elon Musk denied. A report that said he spoke directly with Vladimir Putin about Ukraine. He did say he last spoke with Putin 18 months ago and it was not about any sort of war and then lift, finish nailed down. Go ahead, Ramon. That's swell. Yes, it was. I was surprised to see this. I mean, this is was this was this during the war? No. Go 80 miles to go. OK. Yeah. That check the current war. That's that's that's the thing to keep in mind. I mean, we know that Russia has annexed other parts of Ukraine and other parts of Ukraine in the past. Well, it's got there and communication. Lift down. Twelve percent today, among other gig economy companies, Uber, Finnish, NASDAQ, now about 10 percent door dash also falling. The Biden administration issuing a proposal for a federal rule that would change the way it approaches workers employment status. That could really change the way that these companies do business. I was a little surprised that the stocks moved this much on this because we've been talking about this for so long. So what happened in California? We saw what happened in the UK, but obviously a cut. I mean, did you did you hear the comments from Uber itself kind of saying this is no big deal? That's just kind of takes us back to the Obama administration rule. So, yeah, even they're saying it's not that big of a deal, but whatever. We'll see. Well, it's old again is new again. And let's go back to some of the geopolitical risks that have the market upended at the moment. We have, of course, a bit of a rally in the interim of today at lunch time. We've got galvanized into thinking that the dollar should perhaps go lower and in fact, pull back into some of the more risky assets. But then it all goes back again, largely in part because of Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, coming out and saying, look, you have three days pension funds to get your house in order before we stop supporting the bond market. Well, it meant that the British pound sung by three quarters of a percent, it is weak of us as a U.S. dollar move back into the haven that is Bloomberg dollar index that gains some two tenths of a percent. We see across the board the sell off that goes into the commodity space that has actually been resolute all day. We are worried more about geopolitical risks, not worried about Ukraine and Russia, and indeed, that has an impact on the wheat market today. But oil is on the downside as we worry more about these global recession threats. The talk coming from the IMF. WTI off by one point nine percent. Overall, Brent crude is down two point seven percent. And in fact, when you see metals that we've been selling off as well, and I look at the sovereign bond market, that if the U.K. had been open, we'd see a big move, I'm sure, and guilt sells. We heard from Andrew Bailey after that markets shot, but indeed, we didn't start to see overall in the day's trade movement out of certain markets Japanese. Yet yields had been pushing higher. So to a Norwegian on the back, probably on the Ole Miss Taylor. We're seeing a huge sort of inflationary narrative. Caroline, when you think about full faith and credit, again, another relentless climb higher. It's not the big sort of double digit moves that we've seen, but you're still getting six to seven basis points across the curve. Carol, we'll take out yesterday, of course, as the bond markets were closed. Outside of that, again, four straight days of this move higher. I wondered about the correlation with the NASDAQ that's now been lower for five straight days and the impact rising yields, again, are having on the equity markets. All right. An hour shift, I guess, as to some of the economic data points coming up. We've got PPA tomorrow. We've got the FOMC meeting minutes. It'll be interesting as we kind of go through those minutes how we put that against what we've heard from Fed commentary. And I'm thinking about some of the back and forth. You've got Cleveland Fed's Loretta M.. You know, talking about, you know, a lot more hawkish. You also have, you know, different people saying they're concerned about stress in the financial markets. Others saying, you know, expect some volatility. That's what's going to happen. It's kind of this back and forth, if you will. Yeah. But I mean, we we don't think anything is actually going to change before the next Fed meeting. This is kind of the last, most important data point for the Fed. I'm talking about Thursday's CPI report or the last CPI report that we have before the Fed's meeting on November 2nd. And you know, everybody's just saying 75 basis points such as traders are betting on. And that's seemingly what the Fed speakers are saying. Well, I mean, there's really nothing, I guess, to knock them off that at that pivot. I mean, you talk about the PPR numbers tomorrow. The idea that, you know, we're going to be what about a percent on the headline? But even on a core basis, about 7, that's basically what's in the pipeline, presumably coming to consumers, unless, of course, some of these companies want to eat the costs. But how many companies have we already heard? Basically say, look, we're raising prices and at least for now, consumers seem to be taking them. So what does that mean then for the CPI? No, it's you know, it's still I would say, you know, it's second order. First order. What is the fifth order effect? It's the first loser relative. Second the first derivative. OK. All right. And also. Well, what does that mean? You know, six or seven remain. All right. Well, we've got a lot to talk to you. We'll continue tomorrow.